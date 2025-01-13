Cousins produced an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Cousins has been limited to two assists over his last eight outings. The 31-year-old doesn't have to score to be productive -- he also has 10 PIM and 16 hits in that span. He's been a bottom-six fixture for the Senators this season, earning five goals, eight assists, 57 shots on net, 66 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 40 appearances. That's a level of production that only fantasy managers in deep formats will appreciate.