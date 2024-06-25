Bongiovanni agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Bongiovanni has yet to make his NHL debut after originally signing with Winnipeg coming out of Quinnipiac University. In the minors this season, the 24-year-old center notched 16 goals and nine assists in 48 combined games for AHL Manitoba and AHL Belleville. At this point, the Michigan native looks like a long shot to become a full-time NHL player, though his new two-way deal will allow him to be on the list of potential call-ups during the 2024-25 campaign.