Ceci scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Ceci scored for the first time in 10 games in December, and he's added three helpers this month. The 31-year-old defenseman perhaps had a bit more room to operate on offense since Jake Walman (lower body) was unavailable to play. Ceci has held his own this season with two goals, 10 points, 41 shots on net, 39 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 37 appearances. He continues to play a defensive role on the top pairing.