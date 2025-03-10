Ceci produced two assists, two shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Ceci earned his first multi-point performance as a Star, and he's now at four helpers and a plus-5 rating across five games in March. The 31-year-old has been a good fit on the second defense pairing, and he's seen plenty of ice time to help cover the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee). Ceci is up to 21 points, 69 shots on net, 123 blocked shots, 70 hits and a minus-4 rating through 67 outings between the Stars and the Sharks this season. With a chance to exceed the standard 82-game total due to his trade, Ceci has an outside chance of pushing toward his career-high 28 points from the 2021-22 campaign.