Bichsel scored a goal and added four hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Bichsel's shot banked in off a Capitals defenseman at 17:35 of the second period, and that stood as the game-winning goal. The 20-year-old defenseman has two goals, three shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating through his first three NHL outings. The Stars will likely remain cautious with his minutes, but his strong play could force them to keep him around with the big club even once Matt Dumba (upper body) and Thomas Harley (illness) are healthy.