Lundkvist (lower body) will remain on the shelf against Carolina on Monday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Lundkvist will miss his fourth game in the Stars' last five contests, with his last two absences due to his lower-body injury. Even when healthy, the 24-year-old blueliner is far from a lock for the lineup and will likely split time with Brendan Smith the rest of the way. As such, Lundkvist will be hard-pressed to offer more than low-end fantasy value, with most of that production coming from hits and blocked shots, though he's not an elite option in either of those categories.