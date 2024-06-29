Kiviharju was the 122nd overall pick by the Wild in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Once viewed as one of the top overall players in the entire draft class, Kiviharju's draft year was ruined by a knee injury which cost him almost the entire year. The lone bit of good news is that he had been talked about as a potential future top prospect for so long that scouts got plenty of looks at him in the past. Kiviharju thinks the game extremely well. He's shifty and creative with the puck and an excellent outlet passer. Prospects with this type of hockey IQ typically "make it" in some form or fashion, but on top of the injury concerns, Kiviharju is both slight (5-foot-9) and undersized (175 pounds). It's an intriguing skill set and Kiviharju has legitimate upside, but it's difficult to say with any certainty at this point what can be expected from him moving forward.