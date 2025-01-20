Middleton recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on net and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Middleton was held without a point over his last five appearances, but he bounced back with a multi-point performance Monday, his second over seven outings since returning from a hand injury. The 29-year-old has had spotty production this season, but he's still on pace to surpass his offensive numbers from the 2023-24 campaign, as he's logged seven goals and 10 assists while averaging 21:07 of ice time over 36 contests in the 2024-25 season.