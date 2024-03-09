If the Washington Nationals had played only the Miami Marlins the entire season, baseball fans in the nation's capital might be a lot happier.

After all, the Nationals are 8-0 against the Marlins this year.

On Wednesday, Washington (62-76) and host Miami (51-87) -- two of the six worst teams in the major leagues -- will conclude a two-game series.

The teams will then have four final games against each other in Miami, Sept. 12-15.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez emphasized that the late-season games are important even though his team has long been out of the playoff race.

"It's September, and we've got a lot of young players," Martinez said. "Physically, we're good. It's the mental grind now. You've got to stay in it mentally.

"You've got to focus on every pitch because it is taxing this time of year. You've got to figure out what you really play for and be ready."

The Nationals will start left-hander MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.45 ERA) on Wednesday.

Gore, 25, was the third overall pick in the 2017 draft, selected by the Padres. In August 2022, he was traded to Washington as part of a deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego.

So far, Gore -- in his third year in the majors -- has not had a breakthrough. His 4.45 ERA this year is identical to his career ERA.

Although he throws hard -- up to 98 mph -- he catches too much of the plate, and his secondary pitches have not advanced sufficiently. He is allowing 10.3 hits per nine innings this year, a career high. His WHIP of 1.547 is also a career-worst mark.

The Nationals are 12-15 this year when starting Gore, who is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins. He recorded one of his best games of the season against visiting Miami on June 14, when he tossed seven innings of one-run ball and struck out 10 in an 8-1 win.

Gore lost in his only appearance at Miami, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings last year.

Miami will counter Gore with rookie right-hander Valente Bellozo (2-2, 4.32 ERA). The Marlins are 4-4 when starting Bellozo -- not bad considering the team's overall record.

A 24-year-old native of Mexico, Bellozo got off to a great start, logging a 2.45 ERA through six outings.

However, he has allowed a total of 12 runs, 11 earned, in his past two starts covering 8 2/3 innings. That computes to an 11.42 ERA.

Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez is questionable for the Wednesday game. He sustained a back spasm on Tuesday while stealing second base in the second inning. With 17 homers and 12 steals, he is one of Miami's most productive players.

"He already feels good," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said postgame of Sanchez. "Hopefully it was just a spasm."

Schumaker, like Martinez, has a young roster with many players who only arrived in deals around the July 31 trade deadline or in call-ups from the minors. Yet, the Marlins have played fairly well recently, winning five of their past nine games.

"I think (our players) are starting to build relationships and trust each other," Schumaker said. "That's been the biggest challenge -- them getting to know each other off the field and then coming to the field and having fun.

"You can tell by the way they're playing, they're starting to get it."

