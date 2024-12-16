Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Cleveland 22-4, Brooklyn 10-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to challenge the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 121.2 points per game this season.

The Cavaliers took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They walked away with a 115-105 win over the Wizards.

The Cavaliers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Allen's performance made up for a slower match against the Heat last Sunday. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Dean Wade's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Cavaliers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 4-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Nets ended up a good deal behind the Grizzlies on Friday and lost 135-119. Brooklyn has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Dorian Finney-Smith, who went 5 for 8 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November.

Cleveland's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-4. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.2 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 110.4. The only thing between the Cavaliers and another offensive beatdown is the Nets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Cavaliers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Nets when the teams last played back in November, but they still walked away with a 105-100 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.