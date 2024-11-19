3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls and the Pistons have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. The Bulls have jumped out to a 93-85 lead against the Pistons.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-9 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 7-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Chicago 5-9, Detroit 7-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.74

What to Know

The Bulls are 8-2 against the Pistons since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Bulls are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

On Sunday, the Bulls took a serious blow against the Rockets, falling 143-107. Chicago has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Pistons). They put the hurt on the Wizards with a sharp 124-104 victory on Sunday. Detroit pushed the score to 102-79 by the end of the third, a deficit Washington cut but never quite recovered from.

The Pistons got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cade Cunningham out in front who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Cunningham had some trouble finding his footing against the Raptors on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jaden Ivey was another key player, earning 28 points in addition to eight assists.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Detroit, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Bulls have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pistons (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Bulls took their victory against the Pistons when the teams last played back in April by a conclusive 127-105. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pistons, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.