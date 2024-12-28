The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-13) in an Eastern Conference battle on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta has been able to get back above the .500 mark following wins over the Timberwolves and Bulls during its four-game homestand. Miami is riding a two-game winning streak of its own, notching wins over the Nets and Magic earlier this week. The Heat won three of the four meetings between these teams last season, and this is the first meeting this year.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds, while the over/under is 225.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Hawks vs. Heat spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks vs. Heat over/under: 225.5 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Hawks: -138, Heat: +117

Hawks vs. Heat streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks scored 50 points in the fourth quarter of their 141-133 win over the Bulls on Thursday, erasing a 21-point, third-quarter deficit. They will remain without backup big man Onyeka Okongwu, who has missed the last four games with left knee soreness. Star guard Trae Young went over 11,000 career points on Thursday and leads the team in scoring at 22.0 points per game.

Young also leads the NBA in assists per game (12.1), and he is averaging 22.2 points and 8.7 assists in 19 career games against the Heat. He missed two of the four meetings between these teams last season due to an injury, but he scored 57 combined points in the two games he played. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 20.3 points per game, while Jalen Johnson is adding 19.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami will be without a key piece of its own, as Jimmy Butler has missed the last two games due to a stomach illness and is out again on Saturday. However, veteran guard Terry Rozier is expected to play through left knee inflammation. He has averaged 12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across his last five outings.

The Heat trailed Orlando 14-0 to start the game on Thursday, but they rallied to pick up a one-point win. Star guard Tyler Herro is averaging a career-high 23.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season, and he scored at least 25 points in his three appearances against the Hawks last season. Big man Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in 23 career games against Atlanta.

How to make Hawks vs. Heat picks

