|
|
|LAC
|LV
Chargers-Raiders Preview
Little has gone right for the Las Vegas Raiders since they came within less than a minute of pulling off a season sweep against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.
That debilitating loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs has been followed by a lackluster three weeks that included lopsided losses to Atlanta and Indianapolis surrounding a lucky win over the winless New York Jets.
That led to the decision to fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther in hopes that the Raiders (7-6) can rebound and maintain their playoff hopes starting with Thursday night's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
''I think the main thing is the sense of urgency that our team has right now,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''We understand that we could have made it easier on ourselves in the last couple weeks going on this stretch run. The fact is that we still have a chance.
''If that doesn't get you excited, if that doesn't get you going, then I don't know what will.''
The Raiders will likely need to sweep the final three games and get some help if they want to make the playoffs for just the second time in the past 18 seasons.
The playoff hopes for the Chargers (4-9) ended a while ago, but they are just hoping to end the season on a positive note and build on last week's win over Atlanta. Spoiling the Raiders' chances would be a nice bonus.
''It could give a little juice to guys I'm sure,'' defensive end Joey Bosa said. ''Especially being the Raiders and obviously the rivalry and all that. But to be able to get two wins in such a short period of time would be great, especially with how the season has gone.''
MAKING CHANGES
Coach Jon Gruden talked about the need for a new voice when he replaced Guenther with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on an interim basis. The Raiders had allowed more than 200 yards rushing in back-to-back games and had allowed the most points in the NFL during Guenther's nearly three full seasons on the job.
''It's not been good enough,'' Marinelli said. ''Coach or player hasn't been good enough yet. I just keep believing in these men.''
Marinelli will have to make the changes with only one practice on a short week and missing several starters with defensive end Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and safety Johnathan Abram all out with injuries.
TAKE IT AWAY
The Chargers have struggled to generate takeaways since the start of last year, but they have five interceptions over the past four games with three coming in last Sunday's win over Atlanta. Los Angeles has been outscored by 53 points after halftime, but last week marked the first time in 24 games that they had held an opponent scoreless in the third and fourth quarters thanks in part to second-half interceptions by Rayshawn Jenkins and Michael Davis.
''I know we've jockeyed a lot of guys around, put guys in different positions, but it feels like we're improving,'' defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said.
PROTECT THE BALL
The Raiders were one of the best teams at protecting the ball over the first over the first 10 games. They had only nine turnovers on their first 100 drives this season before things started to change with a desperation late-game interception against the Chiefs. The Raiders have 11 turnovers in their past 36 possessions, including a league-worst 10 the past three weeks.
Carr has eight of the giveaways during this stretch, including his first four-game streak of interceptions since his rookie season in 2014.
''That's something that Coach Gruden and I talk about all the time,'' Carr said. ''Sometimes I would feel like I always had to be so perfect. If I wasn't perfect or I didn't make the big pay or the perfect throw, then we weren't going to win the game. That's really a selfish mindset. That's not right.''
EVOLVING OFFENSE
After running it 37 times during his first nine starts, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has run it over four times in the past four games and none in the past two. He has also had to rely on shorter passes and checkdowns as teams are beginning to take away intermediate and deep routes. Herbert is only 5 of 17 for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception on passes with 11 or more air yards.
''The plan has always been throw downfield and if that's taken away, then you go down, you check back and whether that's Austin (Ekeler) or one of the other running backs. You know, that's just kind of our part of our offense,'' Herbert said.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
The Chargers have lost nine straight games against their AFC West counterparts, with all three this season coming down to the final play. Los Angeles lost to Kansas City in overtime on Harrison Butker's 58-yard field goal, to Denver when Drew Lock threw a TD pass to K.J. Hamler and to Las Vegas when Herbert's apparent TD pass to Donald Parham was overturned by replay. Of the Chargers' 20 losses over the past two seasons, 16 have been by eight points or fewer.
---
AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Costa Mesa, California, contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:22
|10:46
|1st Downs
|11
|7
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|177
|163
|Total Plays
|30
|18
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|43
|Rush Attempts
|14
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|145
|120
|Comp. - Att.
|13-16
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|13.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|1-56.0
|Return Yards
|31
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|120
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|177
|TOTAL YDS
|163
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|13/16
|145
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|7
|18
|0
|5
|2
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|4
|8
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
K. Allen 13 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Allen
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Henry 86 TE
10
FPTS
|H. Henry
|4
|4
|46
|1
|15
|10
|
T. Johnson 83 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|35
|0
|18
|3
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
K. Allen 13 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Allen
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|2
|
M. Williams 81 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Watkins 27 DB
|J. Watkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Broughton 91 DT
|C. Broughton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
4
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 8 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|3/3
|70
|1
|0
|9
|
D. Carr 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Carr
|3/5
|53
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|6
|27
|0
|20
|3
|
M. Mariota 8 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|1
|11
|0
|11
|9
|
D. Booker 23 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Booker
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Waller
|2
|2
|48
|1
|35
|10
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|2
|2
|36
|0
|30
|3
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
2
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|3
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 54 MLB
|R. McMillan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leavitt 32 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 OLB
|C. Littleton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DT
|K. Vickers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
4
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAC 4(1:56 - 2nd) M.Badgley 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAC 4(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 7(2:30 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to LV 4 for 3 yards (D.Worley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - LAC 9(3:09 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LV 7 for 2 yards (M.Hurst).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 20(3:47 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton ran ob at LV 9 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 21(4:29 - 2nd) K.Ballage right end to LV 20 for 1 yard (D.Worley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:07 - 2nd) J.Guyton left tackle to LV 21 for 4 yards (T.Mullen).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 32(5:44 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LV 25 for 7 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 37(6:31 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LV 32 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Hurst).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(6:33 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (C.Nassib) [M.Hurst].
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(7:22 - 2nd) C.Toner reported in as eligible. J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LV 37 for 15 yards (T.Mullen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(8:09 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to LARC 48 for 12 yards (C.Littleton; D.Leavitt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 34(8:47 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 36 for 2 yards (A.Key).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(9:19 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 34 for 9 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 35(9:26 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left to D.Waller for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(10:11 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 35 for no gain (N.Vigil; I.Rochell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(10:53 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to LARC 35 for 11 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 41(11:33 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.Waller to LARC 46 for 13 yards (M.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(12:13 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 41 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins; U.Nwosu).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 16(12:51 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left to F.Moreau ran ob at LV 38 for 22 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 14(13:29 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 16 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu; C.Broughton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LV 49(13:36 - 2nd) T.Long punts 37 yards to LV 14 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by H.Renfrow.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LV 49(13:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Guyton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 46(14:21 - 2nd) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 49 for 3 yards (D.Leavitt; M.Hurst).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 43(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 46 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 26(0:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to Ty.Johnson to LARC 43 for 17 yards (E.Harris) [C.Nassib].
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LAC 31(0:18 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-K.Allen False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(0:50 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 31 for 5 yards (R.McMillan).
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to LARC 5. J.Kelley to LARC 26 for 21 yards (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LV 5(1:00 - 1st) D.Carlson 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LV 2(1:35 - 1st) D.Carr sacked ob at LARC 5 for -3 yards (N.Vigil).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LV 2(2:14 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 2 for no gain (L.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(2:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LARC 2 for 3 yards (C.Harris; I.Rochell).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 35(3:42 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor to LARC 5 for 30 yards (J.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 38(4:24 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 35 for 3 yards (I.Rochell; L.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(4:30 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left [J.Tillery].
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(5:08 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LARC 38 for 20 yards (J.Watkins).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:56 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 42 for 17 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 10(6:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 11(6:41 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LV 10 for 1 yard (J.Hankins; R.McMillan).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 28(7:22 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LV 11 for 17 yards (T.Mullen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAC 36(8:05 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LV 28 for 8 yards (T.Mullen).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 32(8:41 - 1st) K.Ballage right end to LV 36 for -4 yards (C.Nassib).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 50(9:24 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to Ty.Johnson pushed ob at LV 32 for 18 yards (T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 46(10:05 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to 50 for 4 yards (K.Vickers; D.Worley).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAC 32(10:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 46 for 14 yards (L.Joyner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 33(11:30 - 1st) K.Allen left tackle to LARC 32 for -1 yards (E.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 33(12:08 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 33 for no gain (R.McMillan; C.Nassib).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 25(12:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 33 for 8 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; C.Littleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 22(13:25 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 25 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; M.Hurst).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LV 32(13:35 - 1st) A.Cole punts 56 yards to LARC 12 Center-T.Sieg. K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 22 for 10 yards (K.Wilber).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 32(13:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:25 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 32 for 6 yards (C.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 26 for 1 yard (K.White).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
