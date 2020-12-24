|
BUF
NE
Bills-Patriots Preview
So many December games between the Patriots and Bills, with one team fighting for its postseason seeding and the other playing out the string.
For the first time in decades, Buffalo has reversed the roles.
The AFC East champion Bills visit Foxborough on Monday night having already clinched home-field advantage in the wild-card round of the NFL's expanded playoffs and still mathematically alive for the No. 1 seed and first-round bye.
The 11-time defending division-winning Patriots have nothing more than a few morsels to play for: They can still reach .500. They can bring coach Bill Belichick closer to Don Shula's career victory total. They can keep alive their record streak of 19 seasons without getting swept by a divisional opponent.
But when it comes to the playoffs, they'll be sitting home for the first time since 2008.
''It's the defending AFC East champs that have held that position for multiple, multiple, multiple years,'' Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said this week after the Bills clinched their first home playoff game since 1996. ''It's one of the greatest - if not the greatest - coach ever to coach our game. They're going to be prepared, they're going to be well-coached, and they'll be ready to go.''
With the Patriots' dominance in the past two decades, it's easy to forget that Buffalo was the last AFC dynasty, with four straight Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s and 10 postseason appearances in 12 years.
But it's largely been a playoff desert since then, with just a pair of wild-card appearances since then - both losses. And the biggest reason is their path has been blocked by the Patriots, who under Belichick and Tom Brady won 17 of the last 19 division crowns since 2001.
So when the Bills clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995 on Saturday, thousands of fans were waiting at the airport to greet them when they arrived back in Buffalo after 1:30 a.m.
''They're talking about it, and I was like, `Man, there's probably not even that many people there. They just talking,''' said receiver Stefon Diggs, who is in his first year with the Bills. ''And then when I get off the plane there, God damn, that's a lot of people.
''You're thankful to have fans like that, loyal fans,'' he said. ''Knowing that they can't be in the stadium, but they're pulling for us. So it's a good feeling.''
The Bills Mafia - as they are known - won a contest for the best NFL fanbase this fall. The prize: A billboard proclaiming their supremacy, placed in an opposing town.
The Buffalo fans picked a spot on Route 1 just four miles south of Gillette Stadium. It will stay up until Jan. 4.
Here are some more things to look for in Monday night's game:
QB SHUFFLE?
Belichick gave a vote of confidence to Cam Newton after a Dec. 10 loss to the Rams in which the quarterback completed nine passes for 119 yards and an interception. Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick, came on to mop up but didn't drive New England to any scores.
Asked again this week if he would stick with Newton, who was the 2015 NFL MVP but this year has five touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, Belichick declined to answer.
''Yeah, we'll see,'' he said.
THINKING SWEEP
The Bills won 24-21 on Nov. 1 in Buffalo, giving them a chance to sweep the Patriots this season. The Patriots haven't been swept by a division opponent in 19 seasons, an NFL record that far surpassed the previous mark of 11 by the 1971-81 Cowboys and the '70-80 Rams.
''To go against a division opponent and be able to beat them both times, that's a big deal,'' Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said. ''I guess this year's the year of breaking streaks or whatever. So I hope that's the case.''
New England was swept by the Jets and Dolphins in 2000. The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999.
READY FOR PRIME TIME?
The Bills are suddenly on a prime-time roll in having won their past three national TV games, including their win at Denver on Saturday.
Buffalo improved to 7-21 since 2001 in games played on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday night, Monday and even Tuesday, after the Bills lost at Tennessee in October in a game rescheduled due to COVID-19.
The Bills' prime-time record against the Patriots mirrors that of Buffalo going 6-35 against New England since Belichick took over in 2000. Buffalo is 0-6 in night games against the Belichick-coached Patriots, and 0-8 overall.
---
AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this story from Buffalo, N.Y.
---
J. Allen
17 QB
320 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 35 RuYds
39
FPTS
C. Newton
1 QB
34 PaYds, 24 RuYds, RuTD
9
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:39
|20:19
|1st Downs
|29
|11
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|19
|3
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|460
|201
|Total Plays
|65
|48
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|145
|Rush Attempts
|25
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|344
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|30-40
|9-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-56.5
|7-51.7
|Return Yards
|74
|79
|Punts - Returns
|4-25
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-49
|4-74
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|344
|PASS YDS
|56
|116
|RUSH YDS
|145
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|201
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Allen 17 QB
39
FPTS
|J. Allen
|27/36
|320
|4
|0
|39
|
J. Johnson 46 SAF
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|0
M. Barkley 5 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|2/3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
Z. Moss 20 RB
10
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|10
|43
|1
|11
|10
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|10
|36
|0
|11
|4
J. Allen 17 QB
39
FPTS
|J. Allen
|4
|35
|0
|22
|39
I. McKenzie 19 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
S. Diggs 14 WR
32
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|9
|145
|3
|50
|32
D. Knox 88 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|3
|51
|0
|24
|5
G. Davis 13 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|3
|33
|0
|17
|3
L. Smith 85 TE
9
FPTS
|L. Smith
|2
|2
|31
|1
|27
|9
I. McKenzie 19 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|4
|4
|26
|0
|13
|2
C. Beasley 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|5
|3
|17
|0
|7
|1
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|4
S. Neal 33 SAF
1
FPTS
|S. Neal
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
A. Roberts 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|1
T. Jones 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Z. Moss 20 RB
10
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|0
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Marlowe 31 SS
|D. Marlowe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Bass 2 K
8
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|22
|5/5
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|56.5
|2
|62
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|49.0
|49
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|4
|6.3
|12
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Stidham 4 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|4/11
|44
|0
|0
|1
C. Newton 1 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Newton
|5/10
|34
|0
|0
|9
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
S. Michel 26 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Michel
|10
|69
|0
|29
|6
J. Taylor 42 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|6
|38
|0
|28
|3
C. Newton 1 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Newton
|4
|24
|1
|9
|9
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. White
|4
|14
|0
|8
|3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Meyers 16 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|6
|4
|45
|0
|22
|4
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. White
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|3
D. Byrd 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
N. Harry 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Harry
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Jackson 27 CB
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Dugger 35 DB
|K. Dugger
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Thurman 92 DE
|N. Thurman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Brooks 25 DB
|T. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Uche 53 LB
|J. Uche
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Spence 52 DT
|A. Spence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Folk 6 K
3
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|45
|0/1
|3
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|7
|51.7
|4
|62
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Moncrief 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moncrief
|4
|18.5
|27
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NE 27(5:57 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 56 yards to BUF 17 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NE 27(6:04 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep middle to J.Meyers [S.Neal].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 27(6:10 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to N.Harry.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(6:31 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to NE 27 for no gain (E.Oliver A.Klein).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - NE 17(7:00 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short left to J.White to NE 27 for 10 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NE 17(7:06 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right [J.Zimmer].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 15(7:32 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to NE 17 for 2 yards (A.Epenesa J.Zimmer).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUF 39(7:44 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 51 yards to NE 10 Center-R.Ferguson. G.Olszewski to NE 15 for 5 yards (Da.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 37(8:32 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 39 for 2 yards (A.Spence).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 31(9:07 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 37 for 6 yards (K.Dugger).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(9:47 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 31 for 1 yard (A.Phillips).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 19(10:28 - 4th) D.Singletary right end pushed ob at BUF 30 for 11 yards (N.Thurman A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(10:35 - 4th) M.Barkley pass incomplete deep left to C.Beasley.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 9(11:19 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short right to A.Roberts to BUF 19 for 10 yards (J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 7(11:56 - 4th) BUF 5-Barkley now at QB. D.Singletary left end to BUF 9 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NE 29(12:08 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 57 yards to BUF 14 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 21 for 7 yards (K.Dugger). PENALTY on BUF-T.Jones Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at BUF 14.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NE 31(12:51 - 4th) J.Stidham sacked at NE 29 for -2 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NE 31(12:57 - 4th) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(13:16 - 4th) J.Stidham pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 31 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BUF 8(13:24 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(14:12 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to L.Smith to NE 8 for 27 yards (T.Brooks).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to NE 35 for 20 yards (T.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(0:23 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to Z.Moss ran ob at BUF 44 for 4 yards [A.Jennings]. PENALTY on NE-J.McCourty Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at BUF 40 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUF 38(1:08 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 40 for 2 yards (C.Winovich J.Simon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(1:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie ran ob at BUF 38 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 20(2:27 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 29 for 9 yards (D.Wise).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 17(3:18 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to BUF 20 for 3 yards (A.Jennings K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 14(4:01 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 17 for 3 yards (D.Wise K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 11(4:43 - 3rd) J.Allen left end to BUF 14 for 3 yards (K.Dugger).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BUF 6(5:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-C.Winovich Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BUF 6 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 5(5:41 - 3rd) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 6 for 1 yard (C.Winovich A.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NE 47(5:53 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 42 yards to BUF 5 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-J.Bethel.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 47(6:40 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass short left to J.White to BUF 47 for 6 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 47(6:45 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep right to N.Harry.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(6:49 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers (L.Wallace).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 25(7:15 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 47 for 22 yards (T.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 22(7:48 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to NE 25 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NE 7(7:52 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right to N.Harry (T.White) [A.Epenesa]. PENALTY on BUF-A.Epenesa Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NE 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NE 7(7:55 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 5(8:21 - 3rd) NE 4-Stidham now at QB. J.Taylor up the middle to NE 7 for 2 yards (T.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 33(8:33 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 44 yards to NE 23 Center-R.Ferguson. G.Olszewski MUFFS catch RECOVERED by BUF-T.Jones at NE 5. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched ruling and the play was REVERSED. C.Bojorquez punts 62 yards to NE 5 Center-R.Ferguson downed by BUF-T.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUF 33(8:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 29(9:21 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 33 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(9:29 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NE 33(9:39 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 50 yards to BUF 17 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 29 for 12 yards (Co.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 31(10:21 - 3rd) J.White left end to NE 33 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 33(11:04 - 3rd) S.Michel right tackle to NE 31 for -2 yards (J.Zimmer A.Klein).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(11:28 - 3rd) S.Michel left guard to NE 33 for 8 yards (J.Hughes A.Klein).
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 18(11:35 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 28(12:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at NE 18 for 10 yards (A.Phillips).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(12:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to NE 28 for 10 yards (A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 42(13:30 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 38 for 4 yards (A.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 49(14:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at NE 42 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(14:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right. thrown away from outside the pocket
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(14:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to NE 49 for 11 yards (A.Jennings).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox ran ob at BUF 40 for 15 yards. New England challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 39(0:12 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 46 yards to BUF 15 Center-J.Cardona out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NE 39(0:18 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep middle to N.Harry.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - NE 31(0:47 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 39 for 8 yards (T.Johnson Tr.Edmunds).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(1:23 - 2nd) C.Newton sacked at NE 31 for -7 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 31(1:30 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NE 38 for 7 yards (M.Milano).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 30(2:00 - 2nd) J.White left end to NE 31 for 1 yard (H.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 23(2:34 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 30 for 7 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 20(2:59 - 2nd) J.White up the middle to NE 23 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 13(3:21 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles right end pushed ob at NE 20 for 7 yards (J.Poyer). BUF-J.Poyer was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 11(3:49 - 2nd) S.Michel right tackle to NE 13 for 2 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 59 yards from BUF 35 to NE 6. D.Moncrief to NE 25 for 19 yards (T.Dodson T.Matakevich). PENALTY on NE-M.Slater Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NE 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(4:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 33(4:38 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to 50 for 17 yards (J.Jones J.Uche). NE-J.Uche was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(4:42 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle. thrown away. Official indicated 20-Moss was in the vicinity
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 24(4:54 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 49 yards to BUF 27 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts to BUF 33 for 6 yards (Co.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NE 24(4:57 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to D.Asiasi.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NE 24(5:01 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to N.Harry.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 21(5:27 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to N.Harry to NE 24 for 3 yards (J.Poyer).
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 67 yards from BUF 35 to NE -2. D.Moncrief to NE 21 for 23 yards (A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BUF 4(5:37 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to L.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 17(6:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie pushed ob at NE 4 for 13 yards (J.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUF 28(7:01 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right tackle to NE 17 for 11 yards (J.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 31(7:46 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 28 for 3 yards (T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(7:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - BUF 43(8:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to NE 31 for 12 yards (D.McCourty).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 49(9:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NE 43 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 49(9:52 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to NE 49 for 2 yards (J.Simon N.Thurman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(9:58 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to D.Knox to BUF 49 for 24 yards (D.McCourty).
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(10:39 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 9(10:50 - 2nd) C.Newton scrambles left tackle for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. NE-1 Newton 12th rush TD of season ties franchise record for rush TD by a QB in a season (Grogan 1976). NE-1 Newton 70th career rush TD extends NFL record for rush TD by a QB (Young 54).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 12(11:27 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 9 for 3 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 40(11:51 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to BUF 12 for 28 yards (M.Milano).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 39(12:34 - 2nd) S.Michel left end to BUF 40 for 21 yards (J.Poyer).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 38(12:56 - 2nd) C.Newton right tackle to NE 39 for 1 yard (J.Hughes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(13:14 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to D.Byrd pushed ob at NE 38 for 7 yards (M.Hyde).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NE 25(13:47 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to NE 31 for 6 yards (M.Milano Tr.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 17(14:11 - 2nd) J.White left end pushed ob at NE 25 for 8 yards (Tr.Edmunds).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NE 16(14:15 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd. PENALTY on BUF-T.White Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at NE 12 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 10(14:45 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to NE 12 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to NE 1. D.Moncrief to NE 10 for 9 yards (S.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 5(14:56 - 2nd) Z.Moss up the middle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - BUF 5(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Knox.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 0(0:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE -2. Touchback. PENALTY on NE-A.Butler Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NE 10 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 21(0:23 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to NE 10 for 11 yards (T.Hall D.McCourty).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(0:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.
|+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUF 43(0:51 - 1st) J.Allen right end pushed ob at NE 21 for 22 yards (J.McCourty). Penalty on NE-A.Butler Defensive Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUF 47(1:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to NE 43 for 4 yards (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 50(2:23 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to NE 47 for 3 yards (D.Wise A.Spence).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(3:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to 50 for 2 yards (J.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - BUF 35(3:55 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Johnson. J.Johnson pass short right to S.Neal to BUF 48 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUF 35(4:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 30(4:40 - 1st) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 35 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(5:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to BUF 30 for no gain (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - NE 15(5:30 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 62 yards to BUF 23 Center-J.Cardona. A.Roberts to BUF 30 for 7 yards (T.Brooks Co.Davis).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NE 28(6:03 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at NE 15 for -13 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NE 28(6:09 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Asiasi.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(6:43 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 28 for 3 yards (A.Epenesa).
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BUF 4(6:46 - 1st) T.Bass 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 3(7:32 - 1st) D.Singletary left end to NE 4 for -1 yards (D.McCourty J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 5(8:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to A.Roberts to NE 3 for 2 yards (D.McCourty J.McCourty). shovel pass
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 11(8:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary pushed ob at NE 5 for 6 yards (J.Jackson). shovel pass
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 21(9:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to NE 11 for 10 yards (J.Simon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:14 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to NE 21 for 4 yards (T.Hall D.McCourty).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(10:58 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to G.Davis to NE 25 for 17 yards (J.Jones). FUMBLES (J.Jones) and recovers at NE 25.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 44(11:27 - 1st) I.McKenzie left end ran ob at NE 42 for 2 yards (J.Uche).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 50(12:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to G.Davis to NE 44 for 6 yards (J.McCourty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(12:36 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to 50 for 3 yards (T.Bower).
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 67 yards from NE 35 to BUF -2. A.Roberts to BUF 47 for 49 yards (J.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NE 27(12:48 - 1st) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - NE 36(13:27 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to BUF 27 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NE 36(13:36 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to D.Byrd. pitch to 26-Michel who ran right then lateraled back to 1-Newton
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 33(14:02 - 1st) S.Michel up the middle to BUF 36 for -3 yards (E.Oliver).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 38(14:29 - 1st) S.Michel left end to BUF 33 for 29 yards (J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(14:53 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to NE 38 for 3 yards (M.Addison).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to NE 8. D.Moncrief to NE 35 for 27 yards (J.Poyer T.Johnson).
