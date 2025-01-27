Saquon Barkley is going to the Super Bowl in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles after a 55-23 throttling of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. And some past and present NFC East rivals are bickering over his success, with former Dallas Cowboys great Dez Bryant trading social-media barbs with New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night.

Thibodeaux, who just finished his second season with the Giants, got the ball rolling with a post on X (formerly Twitter) that seemed to lament ongoing talk of Barkley's triumphant run outside of New York: "I'm shooting on any old head mentioning the Giants [from] here on out," Thibodeaux wrote. Barkley, of course, famously left the Giants last offseason after failed contract negotiations with the team that drafted him back in 2018.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Dallas, soon replied directly to Thibodeaux with a lengthy scolding: "The only player over there who's legit is Malik Nabers. ... Other than that, sorry to break it to you, buddy, you guys are awful," Bryant wrote. "Cut all of that political s--- out! ... You better hope they don't trade your ass ... Pipe down, buddy. ... I [better] not see you looking for a trade or cut."

Bryant also posted that the Giants "have got to be sick" witnessing Barkley's historic Eagles debut, which has the running back set to play in Super Bowl LIX on his birthday, to which Thibodeaux replied again, arguing New York has "the same amount" of Super Bowls as Bryant's Cowboys.

Rarely one to keep quiet, Bryant followed up with a firmer critique of Thibodeaux's team.

"That's a fact," he said, "but I had a great career and I'm in the record [books] ... I'm good with that! You guys let go of the best player in the NFL this year and the [general manager's] son told him straight in his face to draft Jayden Daniels. You shouldn't be addressing me; you should be addressing your dumb-ass GM."