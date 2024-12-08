Aaron Rodgers' time as the New York Jets starting quarterback may be coming to an end. Rodgers wants to "finish the season the right way" and be on the field with his team, but if things don't turn around for the future Hall of Famer, the Jets may want to part ways in the offseason.

Regardless if the Jets keep Rodgers on the roster next season or not, they are likely to draft a quarterback, according to the NFL Network. At 3-9, the Jets would have the No. 6 pick if the season ended today.

Some top quarterback prospects include Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Texas' Quinn Ewers.

Rodgers needs to play better to remain on New York's roster, a notion the veteran seemingly resents. Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly wanted to bench the Super Bowl champion after Week 4 and there are reports that Rodgers is a long shot to spend a third year in a Jets uniform.

Even if Rodgers wants to remain in New York, the Jets may not feel the same way, considering the struggles from this season from the aging quarterback. Rodgers believes his reputation precedes him and should be enough for a team to buy in.

"I think it is ridiculous, with all due respect," Rodgers told the media on Wednesday, responding to the reports that he needs to play well these last five weeks to save his job. "If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don't know what I bring to the table, but that being said, I'd love to play really friggin' well the last five games."

Rodgers is certainly among the top quarterbacks in recent history, but the Jets can't use his previous victories to boost their ranking among the other NFL teams, they need him to win now.

The Jets finished 7-10 the last two seasons, both without Rodgers, and are not likely to meet that mark this year. They still have to face the Miami Dolphins twice, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. While they could rack up one or two more wins, winning out, or even winning the majority of these remaining games, would be difficult.

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas -- two people who brought in Rodgers no longer there. New York has a lot of work to do this offseason, and the new coach and GM may want to start fresh with a quarterback they bring in, rather than a veteran coming off a losing season.

The team will also be dealing with the unknown future of wide receiver Davante Adams, who Rodgers helped bring in. Adams could get out of his current Jets deal if he wants to, per the report, as he made sure to maintain his leverage if he wants to be "free" at the end of the season.

Adams hasn't ruled out staying with the Jets, but admitted there are many factors involved, including his contract and whether Rodgers, who he played with in Green Bay as well, remains.