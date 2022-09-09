Week 1 of the NFL season has finally arrived. Every team is optimistic about its chances of playing in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, making the kickoff of the 102nd season even more exciting.

The Buffalo Bills already showcased their power by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in the NFL Kickoff Game Thursday night, stamping themselves as the early-season Super Bowl favorites. While the Rams are defending champions, they'll have some things to work on in the coming weeks as they prepare to repeat.

For the early slate of injuries, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced Chris Godwin is a true game-time decision for the "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the Dallas Cowboys and has not ruled any players out. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shin) will also play Sunday.

Teams will be figuring out who they are, starting with an exciting Week 1 slate of games on the schedule. Below, you'll find the final injury reports for all of the Week 1 games on the schedule and see who is in and who is out for their respective teams.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Thomas has been limited all week, so it remains to be seen if he'll play his first game since the 2020 season. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thomas was "progressing in the right direction." Mathieu missed practice Friday after coming down with an illness, thus the questionable designation.

The Saints players that were out missed practice all week. Bradley Roby is projected to start at cornerback in place of Adebo.

London has been limited in practice all week from a knee injury suffered in the preseason. The Falcons have no plans to make the decision on London until Saturday. If London can't play, KhaDarel Hodge and Olamide Zaccheaus are the top two wide receivers.

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (PICK)

Williams will be going on injured reserve after having a hamstring injury suffered on practice Wednesday. He was supposed to help out Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II at cornerback, but third-round pick Martin Emerson will be elevated to the No. 3 cornerback spot.

Conklin has been closely monitored with the knee injury from last season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to see how Conklin progresses Saturday before making a decision.

The biggest story for the Panthers is Christian McCaffrey not being on the injury report with a cut on his shin, which wouldn't have even been reported if it wasn't for injury protocols. McCaffrey will play Sunday. The Panthers added kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad, but Eddy Pineiro should be good to go (wasn't on injury report).

The Steelers don't have a single player on the injury report for Sunday's showdown with the Bengals, going into the game with full health. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, yet was a full participant in Friday's practice. Johnson said his shoulder is "feeling a lot better" as he prepares to play.

Doug Pederson has never been one to divulge injuries, but said Friday Fatukasi said he did well in practice Thursday with no setbacks. Fatukasi was limited in practice Friday. Left tackle Cam Robinson was limited Friday, but he's a go for Sunday.

Curl being out for the Commanders is a big concern for a roster that is thin at the safety position. Darrick Forrest is in line to get the start at safety next to Bobby McCain. The Commanders kept five tight end on the initial 53-man roster due to the Thomas and Turner injuries. John Bates is in line to be TE1 and play a majority of the snaps.

The Giants may be without their top two pass rushers Sunday, taking away from the strength of their football team. Oshane Ximines and Jihad Ward would start on the edge if Thibodeaux and Ojulari can't go. They were listed as limited in practice, but that seems to be the standard for head coach Brian Daboll with all his injured players.

Sterling Shepard was limited, but he'll play Sunday as he wasn't listed on the injury report.

The Chiefs will be at full health for Sunday's showdown with the Cardinals. Frank Clark was the only player limited in practice, but that was from an non-COVID-related illness from earlier in the week.

Raiders :

: Chargers:

Lazard didn't practice at all this week for the Packers, so there's a good chance he doesn't play in the season opener. Rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will see the bulk of the snaps if Lazard doesn't play. Bakhtiari didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but suited up for Friday's session. The Packers could use one of the best left tackles in the game on the field this week.

For the Vikings, Cine was added to the injury report Thursday -- aggravating a knee injury from earlier in the summer. The first-round pick is a second-team safety behind Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Dallas Cowboys

