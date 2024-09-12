The NFL season is officially back, but unfortunately, that means injuries are as well. It's been just one week, but all 32 NFL teams are dealing with different ailments -- some more serious than others.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love may not miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain, while Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is still nursing a calf injury. Then there's San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who sounds week to week with calf and Achilles injuries. What other injuries should you know about?

Below, you will find a breakdown of every NFL team's midweek injury report, and the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The Bills will be shorthanded in the secondary with Johnson out due to a forearm injury. Star quarterback Josh Allen was listed on the injury report with a left hand injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week and carries no game designation into Thursday.

Miami will be without starting running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Malik Washington on Thursday. Fellow Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will be a game-time decision as he is questionable with an ankle injury. Ditto for defensive back Elijah Campbell. Those in the Fantasy football community who are closely watching this news may want to look into rookie Jaylen Wright and/or veteran Jeff Wilson Jr.

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy was hit in the eye in Week 1 at the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return to action. Baltimore held him out of practice on Wednesday. Baltimore All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith was limited in practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but there is an expectation he'll be good to go for Week 2.

Two Raiders offensive line starters, left tackle Kolton Miller and center Andre James, were both limited on Wednesday. Rookie second-round pick interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was limited with an illness, something that doesn't end up keeping players out of games most of the time. Starting defensive end Tyree Wilson didn't practice on Wednesday, and coach Antonio Pierce said, via The Athletic, that Wilson's knee injury is "not looking good."

Punter Johnny Hekker felt his back tighten up on a return in Week 1 and coach Dave Canales said on Wednesday that he is holding him out to get some rest. Carolina isn't currently looking a punters right now. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney "came out sore" after Week 1, per Canales, so they wanted to "manage him" today. Tight end Tommy Tremble "looked great, looked fast" per Canales. Two offensive line starters left guard Damien Lewis (groin) and Robert Hunt (shoulder) were limited in practice, which is something to keep an eye on ahead of facing Chargers Pro Bowl defensive linemen Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

Speaking of which, Mack had a veteran's rest day and Bosa were both limited in Chargers practice on Wednesday. Two starting defensive backs -- nickel corner Ja'Sir Taylor and safety Alohi Gilman -- were the two players to not participate in practice on Wednesday. Starting receiver Josh Palmer and starting inside linebacker Denzel Perryman were limited as well.

Two critical members of the Saints' secondary in cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) didn't practice on Wednesday, and those would be huge losses for New Orleans on Sunday if they cannot play. Attempting to keep up with 2023 First Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at AT&T Stadium without both of them, especially Lattimore, would be a tall task.

Rookie first-round pick left tackle Taliese Fuaga (back) and starting left guard Lucas Patrick (toe) were limited participants on Wednesday. Entering a matchup with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence at less than 100% could pose a significant problem for New Orleans' offensive line and quarterback Derek Carr.

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks, right guard Zack Martin and linebacker Eric Kendricks is nothing to worry about as coach Mike McCarthy goes out of his way to give some of his older veterans light workloads in the middle of the week on Wednesday. Tight end Jake Ferguson told CBS Sports on Wednesday that his knee injury is just a bone bruise after fearing it was an ACL issue. He is working to play on Sunday, but his game status will be a determination between himself, the medical staff and the coaching staff. Fellow tight end John Stephens did not practice again with a hamstring injury after being the only player ruled of Dallas' Week 1 game at Cleveland. Rookie second-round pick defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (calf) wasn't seen at practice Wednesday.

Tampa Bay enters Week 2 with an injury-riddled defense with starters K.J. Britt (illness), Logan Hall (foot), Calijah Kancey (calf), Zyon McCollum (concussion) all limited on Wednesday. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., a 2023 First-Team All-Pro, was ruled out altogether on Wednesday with a foot injury. Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke is working his way back from a concussion.

The Lions have key injuries on both sides of the football after one week as well. Detroit saw 2023 First-Team All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (groin) and starting safety Kerby Joseph (hamstring) all not participate in practice on Wednesday either. Backup strong safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) also didn't practice. Third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, who broke out for 121 yards and a touchdown on five catches in Week 1, was limited with an ankle injury.

Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love was the only Packer to not practice on Wednesday, but head coach Matt LaFleur is keeping the door "pretty open" for Love to start after he suffered a knee sprain on one of the final plays of their Week 1 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

"I'd say it's pretty open," LaFleur said, via The Athletic. "He's doing a nice job. He's spending a lot of time in the training room. Our guys have done a great job with him … all our athletic trainers, the strength staff, but at the same time, like I told you guys, he's got to be cleared. We've got to feel like he can protect himself, and he's got to be confident enough to go out there and do that. Until that happens, we are not even going to think about that."

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs returned to practice after missing Week 1 with a knee injury. His presence in the slot could help out Anthony Richardson immensely. Indianapolis otherwise played it safe with three defensive starters on Wednesday holding the following players out of practice: safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), DT DeForest Buckner (back) and DE Kwity Paye (hamstring).

The Browns are walking wounded after their 33-17 Week 1 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Their offensive line is a primary source of concerns with left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) not practicing plus guard Joel Bitonio (ankle) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) limited. Wills and Conklin were held out of the Week 1 matchup with their knee injuries. Tight end David Njoku (ankle) departed Sunday's game against the Cowboys with the ankle injury, so it isn't surprising to see him miss practice on Wednesday.

Jacksonville is relatively healthy with cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) being the only player to miss practice. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and safety Daniel Thomas (Achilles) were both limited.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, thought he would play in Week 1, but he was ruled out at the last minute. On Wednesday, McCaffrey explained what happened and that he plans to play in Week 2.

"My mentality is I'm playing," McCaffrey said, per The San Francisco Chronicle, on Wednesday. "That's where I'm at. That's how I am every week. I'm not lying. I think as soon as a player says, 'You know, maybe I'll play, maybe I won't.' That's not a good mentality to go into a week with when you're kind of on the fence. So I'm ready to go."

"I've never considered that," San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per The San Francisco Chronicle, on Wednesday when asked about McCaffrey going on injured reserve. "I was considering [playing him] last week. So definitely not thinking about four weeks off."

Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Giants and did not practice on Wednesday. He also missed time in the summer with an injury to his other ankle. Starting outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) didn't practice, but center Garrett Bradbury (knee) did. The Vikings are relatively healthy otherwise.

The Seattle Seahawks are beat up entering Week 2 with a number of starters who didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), right tackle George Fant (knee), edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder).

New England is in much better shape with left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) as its only DNP.

New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw missed practice because he is having a child, per head coach Robert Saleh, via a team reporter. Starting cornerbacks Michael Carter II (ankle) and D.J. Reed (knee) were both limited participants on Wednesday. Per Saleh, both will play on Sunday.

The Titans don't have any serious injuries as their only three injury report entrants will full practice participants: safety Jamal Adams (hip), offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (rib) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion).

Both tight end Zach Ertz and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton were given rest days by Washington, indicating they should be go good to go to play on Sunday.

The Giants have a litany of injuries with cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Darius Muasau (knee), wide receiver Gunner Olsewski (groin) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) all not practicing on Wednesday.

Los Angeles placed Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) as well as center Steve Avila and left tackle Joe Noteboom on injured reserve on Wednesday. Head coach Sean McVay said he is hopeful for starting right guard Kevin Dotson to play on Sunday. Starting cornerback Cobie Durant (toe) and tight end Davis Allen (back) also didn't practice on Wednesday.

Cardinals cornerback Max Melton was the only player to not practice for Arizona on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was the only Kansas City player not to practice fully on Wednesday, but he didn't practice at all with a shoulder injury that held him out of Week 1.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told ESPN his wrist "felt good" on Wednesday, and he practiced fully as a result. ESPN also reported Logan Wilson's knee was swelling but not considered serious. Receiver Tee Higgins didn't practice with a hamstring, and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) is still recovering from thumb surgery. Rookie first-round pick tackle Amarius Mims didn't practice on Wednesday with a pectoral injury that kept him from making his NFL debut in Week 1.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's calf led to Pittsburgh ruling him out of Week 1 entire, but he did practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Third round rookie wideout Roman Wilson, who missed Week 1 with an ankle, returned to practice as a limited participant as well. Three starting linemen didn't practice in Pittsburgh on Wednesday: left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), left guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee).

Broncos tarting linebacker Jonah Elliss practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday while Denver had four players not participate in practice on Wednesday: starting left tackle Garett Bolles (calf), starting wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Achilles), wide receiver Devaughn Vele (ribs) and starting center Luke Wattenberg (ankle).

The Chicago Bears were without two of their top wide receivers at practice on Wednesday with both Keenan Allen (heel) and 2024 ninth overall pick Rome Odunze (knee) not practicing. Odunze, per the Chicago Sun-Times, has a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his after feel "a pop" in Week 1 against the Titans on Sunday. Starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker (quad) also didn't practice on Wednesday.

Houston only had two names on their injury report with starting tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) both missing practice.

