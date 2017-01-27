  • My Scores
Baltimore Orioles

89-73 Overall | 3rd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Orioles.2567442534.22
AL East2nd3rd1st5th
American League 9th7th1st10th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 2 - 1ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 3 - 2at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 0at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 8 - 1at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 7 - 3at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
L 5 - 2at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485973984
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Overcomes lingering injuries during offseason
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

O'Day has overcome the hamstring and shoulder issues that led him to the DL twice last season, MASN Sports reports.

O'Day, coming off one of the worst seasons in his eight-year MLB career, is a good bet to bounce back in 2017. Prior to last year's injury-plagued campaign, O'Day had logged 68-plus appearances and 62-plus innings in each of his first four seasons with Baltimore. During that span, the 34-year-old righty averaged 20 holds, six wins and three saves per season. A good spring would certainly boost owners' confidence, but either way O'Day should come at a nice value for league's that honor holds.

1485961503
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Eyeing consistency in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jimenez believes the key to his 2017 success will be the ability to stay consistent on the hill, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Jimenez's ERA was above 7.20 in three of the six months last season. In each of the other months, the veteran posted an ERA below 3.95, including a season-best 2.31 mark in September. Prior to the All-Star break, Jimenez owned a 7.38 ERA over 81.2 innings while opposing hitters tagged him for a .320 BAA. The right-hander bounced back with a 2.82 ERA while holding opponents to a .183 average over 60.2 innings after the Midsummer Classic. The Orioles deployed a six-man rotation to end 2016, but with Yovani Gallardo dealt to Seattle in the offseason, Jimenez appears in line for more work in 2017.

1485960783
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Planning to overcome first-half demons
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gausman, who is notorious for first-half struggles, began his offseason throwing program earlier than he has in previous years, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Gausman's ERA prior to last season's Midsummer Classic was more than a full run higher than his second-half number. After enduring a frustrating first half, he exploded into the discussion of the league's top young pitchers, posting a 3.10 ERA post All-Star break to end the year with a 3.61 mark. "I've always finished strong. So, for me, now it's kind of figuring out why that is," Gausman said.

1485952143
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Invited to big league camp
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Sisco has been invited to attend major league camp for spring training, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Sisco is the top prospect in the Orioles lackluster farm system. Through four minor league seasons, Sisco owns a .323/.402/.434 slash line while displaying admirable discipline for a young hitter. The catcher will likely start the year in Triple-A Norfolk, but could very well be the team's starting backstop by the end of 2017. Sisco should be a top option at the position in dynasty formats.

1485952024
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will not face pitch limit in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bundy is not expected to be on an innings limit in 2017, MASN Sports reports.

Bundy logged 109.2 innings for the Orioles last season over 34 games that included 16 starts. Manager Buck Showalter expressed confidence that the young right-hander will be ready to handle the load of being in the starting rotation. Bundy features a mid-90s fastball that he complements with a solid changeup and curveball. The Orioles' first-round selection in 2011 was noticeably better at home (3.14 ERA) than on the road (5.21 ERA) in 2016, and he seemed to tire late in the season. However, with his first full season now in the books, Bundy's splits should improve in his sophomore campaign.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGManny Machado , 3B.294
HRMark Trumbo , RF47
RBIMark Trumbo , RF108
OBPManny Machado , 3B.343
SLGManny Machado , 3B.533
RManny Machado , 3B105
SBMichael Bourn , CF15
WChris Tillman , SP16
ERAKevin Gausman , SP3.61
WHIPKevin Gausman , SP1.28
KKevin Gausman , SP174
SVZach Britton , RP47
Full Team Statistics

