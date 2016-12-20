  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Baltimore Orioles

89-73 Overall | 3rd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Orioles.2567442534.22
AL East2nd3rd1st5th
American League 9th7th1st10th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 2 - 1ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 3 - 2at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 0at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 8 - 1at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 7 - 3at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
L 5 - 2at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1482342606
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Could resume throwing next week
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harvey (elbow) could begin throwing again as early as next week, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The potential throwing session is only expected to be a light 45-foot "toss-and-catch" exercise, but given the fact that he'll be five months removed from Tommy John surgery by Monday, it seems like the top prospect is right on track with his rehab process. This timetable would line up Harvey for a possible return date late in the 2017 season, although things should be clearer as he progresses further in his recovery. If all goes as planned, the right-hander could begin long toss in a couple months with limited offerings off a mound following that step.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGManny Machado , 3B.294
HRMark Trumbo , RF47
RBIMark Trumbo , RF108
OBPManny Machado , 3B.343
SLGManny Machado , 3B.533
RManny Machado , 3B105
SBMichael Bourn , CF15
WChris Tillman , SP16
ERAKevin Gausman , SP3.61
WHIPKevin Gausman , SP1.28
KKevin Gausman , SP174
SVZach Britton , RP47
Full Team Statistics

Latest Orioles Video

More Orioles

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Black Baltimore Orioles Authentic Collection Team Choice Streak Hoodie Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 