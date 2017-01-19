  • My Scores
Baltimore Orioles

89-73 Overall | 3rd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Orioles.2567442534.22
AL East2nd3rd1st5th
American League 9th7th1st10th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 2 - 1ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 3 - 2at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 0at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 8 - 1at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 7 - 3at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
L 5 - 2at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485290943
Orioles' Tim Berry: Agrees to deal with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Berry signed a minor league contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Berry spent 2016 on the move as he played on four different squads between the Marlins and Padres organizations, ranging from Low-A to Double-A. Overall, his performances were rather lackluster and he finished the year with an ERA and WHIP of 6.32 and 1.85, respectively. Berry has traditionally served as a starter, but may be used as a reliever with the Orioles if his recent struggles persist.

1485288904
Orioles' Alex Castellanos: Signs with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Castellanos signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't been to the majors since 2013, but that's not because of lackluster performances in Triple-A. Last season, he slashed .299/.364/.482 in 184 plate appearances over 49 games for Triple-A Albuquerque, while he slashed .314/.381/.614 in 312 plate appearances over 79 games with Triple-A Las Vegas in 2015. He's likely to serve as organizational depth for Baltimore next season. Injuries to the Orioles outfield could result in a promotion for Castellanos, but he wouldn't be expected to see consistent playing time.

1485284823
Orioles' Sharlon Schoop: Re-signs with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Schoop re-signed with the Orioles on a minor league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The utility infielder, and older brother of Jonathan Schoop, slashed .226/.297/.334 in 345 plate appearances with Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk in 2016. He is an organizational depth piece for the O's infield and will likely spend most of his time in Triple-A.

1485280503
Orioles' Zach Stewart: Signs minor league contract with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Stewart signed a minor league contract with the Orioles, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old spent last season in Korea, posting a 4.66 ERA over 143.0 innings. He last pitched in the majors in 2012, but he struggled in his time there as he posted a 6.82 ERA across 103.0 innings. The righty should primarily provide organizational depth.

1484928604
Orioles' Adam Walker: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Walker was designated for assignment Friday.

He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in November and then the Orioles claimed him in December, so he could be in line to join his fourth organization of the offseason. Regardless of where he ends up, Walker has monster raw power but is unable to make enough contact to even profile as a Chris Carter type in the big leagues. This move was made so that the Orioles could add Mark Trumbo back on to the 40-man roster.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGManny Machado , 3B.294
HRMark Trumbo , RF47
RBIMark Trumbo , RF108
OBPManny Machado , 3B.343
SLGManny Machado , 3B.533
RManny Machado , 3B105
SBMichael Bourn , CF15
WChris Tillman , SP16
ERAKevin Gausman , SP3.61
WHIPKevin Gausman , SP1.28
KKevin Gausman , SP174
SVZach Britton , RP47
Full Team Statistics

