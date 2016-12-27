Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Haley signed a minor league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.
The former Pittsburgh farmhand joined the Orioles organization Saturday after nearly making the Pirates' Opening Day roster in 2016. The 26-year-old worked a 5.76 ERA over 45.1 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis last season. With the Orioles' bullpen mostly set at the major league level, Haley will likely remain at Double-A Bowie or Triple-A Norfolk in 2017.
Smith was traded to the Orioles for Yovani Gallardo and cash considerations on Friday.
Smith will fill the Orioles' need for a left-handed bat in the outfield and at designated hitter, though he will likely sit regularly against left-handed starters. The signing also throws a wrench in the idea that Mark Trumbo or Pedro Alzarez could return to Baltimore, though the Orioles have found a way to stack power bats in unusual places before. The 34-year-old hit .256/.351/.431 against lefties in 2016, down from his career .827 OPS split.
Montero (suspension) agreed to a minor league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The 27-year-old will provide organizational depth, but only after he serves a 50-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. Any remaining optimism surrounding Montero has largely evaporated, as he's struggled at the major league level and is really just a DH-only type at this point (25 starts at first base with Triple-A Buffalo in 2016).
