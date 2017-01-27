Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
O'Day has overcome the hamstring and shoulder issues that led him to the DL twice last season, MASN Sports reports.
O'Day, coming off one of the worst seasons in his eight-year MLB career, is a good bet to bounce back in 2017. Prior to last year's injury-plagued campaign, O'Day had logged 68-plus appearances and 62-plus innings in each of his first four seasons with Baltimore. During that span, the 34-year-old righty averaged 20 holds, six wins and three saves per season. A good spring would certainly boost owners' confidence, but either way O'Day should come at a nice value for league's that honor holds.
Jimenez believes the key to his 2017 success will be the ability to stay consistent on the hill, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Jimenez's ERA was above 7.20 in three of the six months last season. In each of the other months, the veteran posted an ERA below 3.95, including a season-best 2.31 mark in September. Prior to the All-Star break, Jimenez owned a 7.38 ERA over 81.2 innings while opposing hitters tagged him for a .320 BAA. The right-hander bounced back with a 2.82 ERA while holding opponents to a .183 average over 60.2 innings after the Midsummer Classic. The Orioles deployed a six-man rotation to end 2016, but with Yovani Gallardo dealt to Seattle in the offseason, Jimenez appears in line for more work in 2017.
Gausman, who is notorious for first-half struggles, began his offseason throwing program earlier than he has in previous years, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Gausman's ERA prior to last season's Midsummer Classic was more than a full run higher than his second-half number. After enduring a frustrating first half, he exploded into the discussion of the league's top young pitchers, posting a 3.10 ERA post All-Star break to end the year with a 3.61 mark. "I've always finished strong. So, for me, now it's kind of figuring out why that is," Gausman said.
Sisco has been invited to attend major league camp for spring training, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Sisco is the top prospect in the Orioles lackluster farm system. Through four minor league seasons, Sisco owns a .323/.402/.434 slash line while displaying admirable discipline for a young hitter. The catcher will likely start the year in Triple-A Norfolk, but could very well be the team's starting backstop by the end of 2017. Sisco should be a top option at the position in dynasty formats.
Bundy is not expected to be on an innings limit in 2017, MASN Sports reports.
Bundy logged 109.2 innings for the Orioles last season over 34 games that included 16 starts. Manager Buck Showalter expressed confidence that the young right-hander will be ready to handle the load of being in the starting rotation. Bundy features a mid-90s fastball that he complements with a solid changeup and curveball. The Orioles' first-round selection in 2011 was noticeably better at home (3.14 ERA) than on the road (5.21 ERA) in 2016, and he seemed to tire late in the season. However, with his first full season now in the books, Bundy's splits should improve in his sophomore campaign.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.294
|HR
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|47
|RBI
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|108
|OBP
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.343
|SLG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.533
|R
|Manny Machado , 3B
|105
|SB
|Michael Bourn , CF
|15
|W
|Chris Tillman , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|3.61
|WHIP
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|1.28
|K
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|174
|SV
|Zach Britton , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
