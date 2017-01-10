  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Baltimore Orioles

89-73 Overall | 3rd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Orioles.2567442534.22
AL East2nd3rd1st5th
American League 9th7th1st10th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 2 - 1ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 3 - 2at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 0at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 8 - 1at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 7 - 3at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
L 5 - 2at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1484346847
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Schoop agreed to a one-year, $3.475 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, PressBoxonline.com's Rich Dubroff reports.

He is coming off a year where he posted career highs in home runs (25), runs (82) and RBI (82), thanks largely to playing in all 162 games. Schoop has become a pretty solid bet for three-category production, and he has gotten his strikeout rate to a manageable place (21.2 percent last year), so he is no longer a major batting average risk.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484337608
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Avoids arbitration with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tillman and the Orioles avoided arbitration with a $10.05 million deal on Friday, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Tillman will be rewarded with a raise of nearly $4 million after one of the stronger seasons of his career. He registered a 3.77 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 172 innings during 2016. This will be the 28-year-old's final round of arbitration, with him likely to hit free agency next offseason.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484333286
Orioles' Manny Machado: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Machado agreed to a one-year, $11.5 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Machado batted .294/.343/.533 with 37 homers and 96 RBI en route to a second consecutive top-five finish in the American League MVP voting -- and he's still just 24. He's now regained shortstop eligibility after making 45 appearances at the position last year, but it's uncertain how often Machado will run moving forward.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484333046
Orioles' Zach Britton: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Britton agreed to a one-year, $11.4 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Britton has established himself as one of the premier closers in the game over the past couple years, and now he's being paid like one. The lefty went nearly four months without allowing a run last season, using an unprecedented combination of strikeouts (9.9 K/9) and groundballs (80 percent groundball rate) to keep opposing offenses in check.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484272926
Orioles' T.J. McFarland: Avoids arbitration with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McFarland agreed to a one-year, $685,000 deal with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Orioles will bring back the lefty long reliever on a discount for 2017. McFarland was shuttled between Triple-A Norfolk and the Orioles in the early portion of the season before suffering a knee injury shortly before the All-Star break. He was not particularly sharp during his stops with the Orioles, however, notching a 6.93 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP over 24.2 innings. Aside from closer Zach Britton, the Orioles only have Jayson Aquino in the bullpen in terms of left-handed options, which aids McFarland's chances at breaking camp with the team.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGManny Machado , 3B.294
HRMark Trumbo , RF47
RBIMark Trumbo , RF108
OBPManny Machado , 3B.343
SLGManny Machado , 3B.533
RManny Machado , 3B105
SBMichael Bourn , CF15
WChris Tillman , SP16
ERAKevin Gausman , SP3.61
WHIPKevin Gausman , SP1.28
KKevin Gausman , SP174
SVZach Britton , RP47
Full Team Statistics

Latest Orioles Video

More Orioles

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Black Baltimore Orioles On-Field Therma Base Thermal Full-Zip Jacket Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 