Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Gausman and the Orioles agreed Sunday to a one-year, $3.45 million contract to avoid arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
With Gausman now under contract for 2017, he'll look to potentially make the move from mid-rotation cog to staff ace following an impressive 2016 campaign. The former top prospect was able to avoid the injuries and ever-changing roles that had stagnated his development in previous seasons, submitting a 3.61 ERA and 8.72 K/9 rate while making 30 starts for the big club. A full-on breakout hasn't materialized yet, but the 26-year-old's upside makes him a quality target in fantasy drafts.
Walker arrived in Sarasota early to get a head start on spring training and continue his transition to a new position, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
With a logjam at first base, Walker's regular position, the Orioles' fourth-round pick in 2012 made a position switch to left field last spring. He climbed the ranks quickly, but without an opening at first, Walker's been stuck at Triple-A Norfolk for the past two seasons. The 25-year-old has smashed 62 homers over his last three minor league seasons and ranks as the organization's No. 15 prospect. There's not a ton of room in the outfield, but Walker will get a fair chance this spring to earn an Opening Day roster spot.
With newly acquired Seth Smith to man right field routinely, Trumbo will have to change his mindset heading into 2017. Last season, nearly 60 percent of the home run champ's at-bats came while he was penciled in on defense, but that number is expected to change in the upcoming campaign. Trumbo's three-year splits show a noticeable decline in production when he's not playing the field. Smith has struggled throughout his career against lefties, so Trumbo may wind up in the outfield more than the team's preseason plans suggest. He's also slated to see a slight uptick in time at first base.
Smith will replace Mark Trumbo as the team's starting right fielder for 2017, Buster Onley reports.
Despite being traded by Seattle in part to his defensive deficiencies, Smith will man right field while Trumbo assumes the DH role. The 34-year-old has hit just .208 against lefties over the past three seasons, but the sample size is small (130 at-bats) and it appears Baltimore is willing to give the nine-year veteran a chance to routinely face southpaws. The combination of increased at-bats and the move to hitter-friendly Camden Yards could boost Smith's value on draft day. It would be wise, though, to see how he fares against lefties during the spring as manager Buck Showalter has a number of other options if Smith can't get the job done
Harvey won't pitch at all until the instructional league begins in September, Keith Law of ESPN reports.
The injury-prone starter will miss most of 2017 after having Tommy John last year. He sat out all of the 2015 season with two different injuries -- a fractured fibula thanks to a comeback shot in spring training, followed by a flexor mass strain later in the year. The right-hander came back briefly in 2016 before finally having surgery. Harvey has front-line stuff when healthy, but even in dynasty formats, the 22-year-old is a reach until he proves he can stay out of the trainer's room.
