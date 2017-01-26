  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Baltimore Orioles

89-73 Overall | 3rd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Orioles.2567442534.22
AL East2nd3rd1st5th
American League 9th7th1st10th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 2 - 1ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 3 - 2at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 0at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 8 - 1at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 7 - 3at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
L 5 - 2at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485639543
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Working on cutter
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Bundy said Saturday that he has been throwing his cutter the past two weeks, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

After featuring the pitch early in his career, Bundy strayed away from it in 2016 because he thought it was contributing to his injury issues. Now, after putting together a healthy season, surpassing 100 major league innings for the first time, the righty is looking to add the pitch back to his repertoire. If he can stay healthy, the added fourth pitch should help him show why he was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485636663
Orioles' Joey Rickard: Resumes hitting
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Rickard (thumb) said Saturday that he is fully healed and has resumed hitting, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was shut down for the season in July after tearing a ligament in his right thumb. The injury didn't require surgery and he has resumed swinging a bat within the past month, indicating he won't have any restrictions in spring training.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485626703
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Could still make roster
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Mancini could still make the Orioles' roster, despite the acquisition of Seth Smith and signing of Mark Trumbo, Peter Schmuck of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini, who was in line for the designated hitter role in 2017, now finds himself displaced following Baltimore's most recent additions. He boasts solid plate skills, particularly against left-handed pitching (.283/.359/.442 in Triple-A). Nonetheless, it's likely Mancini will begin the season in the minors in order for him to continue to get everyday at-bats.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485620584
Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Could see more at-bats against lefties
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

The Orioles are considering giving Kim more opportunities against left-handed pitchers this season, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Kim went 0-for-18 with four walks against lefties last season, usually sitting in favor of Joey Rickard or Nolan Reimold. Rickard and Christian Walker linger as the right-handed hitters most likely to platoon with Kim and newcomer Seth Smith, who also struggles against lefties. Manager Buck Showalter notes that the 29-year-old is already working out in Sarasota instead of participating in the World Baseball Classic. It still seems unlikely that Kim will start every day in left field, but he appears poised to see more at-bats against southpaws, given the Orioles' lack of quality depth, which could result in a lower batting average and a slight uptick in counting stats over a full season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485290943
Orioles' Tim Berry: Agrees to deal with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Berry signed a minor league contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Berry spent 2016 on the move as he played on four different squads between the Marlins and Padres organizations, ranging from Low-A to Double-A. Overall, his performances were rather lackluster and he finished the year with an ERA and WHIP of 6.32 and 1.85, respectively. Berry has traditionally served as a starter, but may be used as a reliever with the Orioles if his recent struggles persist.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGManny Machado , 3B.294
HRMark Trumbo , RF47
RBIMark Trumbo , RF108
OBPManny Machado , 3B.343
SLGManny Machado , 3B.533
RManny Machado , 3B105
SBMichael Bourn , CF15
WChris Tillman , SP16
ERAKevin Gausman , SP3.61
WHIPKevin Gausman , SP1.28
KKevin Gausman , SP174
SVZach Britton , RP47
Full Team Statistics

Latest Orioles Video

More Orioles

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic White Baltimore Orioles Official Cool Base Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 