Baltimore Orioles

89-73 Overall | 3rd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Orioles.2567442534.22
AL East2nd3rd1st5th
American League 9th7th1st10th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 2 - 1ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 3 - 2at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 0at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 8 - 1at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 7 - 3at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
L 5 - 2at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
Orioles' Adam Walker: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Walker was designated for assignment Friday.

He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in November and then the Orioles claimed him in December, so he could be in line to join his fourth organization of the offseason. Regardless of where he ends up, Walker has monster raw power but is unable to make enough contact to even profile as a Chris Carter type in the big leagues. This move was made so that the Orioles could add Mark Trumbo back on to the 40-man roster.

Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Agrees to deal with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Trumbo agreed to a three-year deal, pending a physical, with the Orioles on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the deal is expected to be worth $35-40 million. Trumbo had one of the best showings of his career in 2016 as he knocked 47 home runs and recorded 108 RBI. Although the deal is contingent upon Trumbo passing a physical, the slugger will look to bring his powerful bat back to the Baltimore lineup and split time between right field and the DH spot in 2017.

Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Schoop agreed to a one-year, $3.475 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, PressBoxonline.com's Rich Dubroff reports.

He is coming off a year where he posted career highs in home runs (25), runs (82) and RBI (82), thanks largely to playing in all 162 games. Schoop has become a pretty solid bet for three-category production, and he has gotten his strikeout rate to a manageable place (21.2 percent last year), so he is no longer a major batting average risk.

Orioles' Chris Tillman: Avoids arbitration with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tillman and the Orioles avoided arbitration with a $10.05 million deal on Friday, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Tillman will be rewarded with a raise of nearly $4 million after one of the stronger seasons of his career. He registered a 3.77 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 172 innings during 2016. This will be the 28-year-old's final round of arbitration, with him likely to hit free agency next offseason.

Orioles' Manny Machado: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Machado agreed to a one-year, $11.5 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Machado batted .294/.343/.533 with 37 homers and 96 RBI en route to a second consecutive top-five finish in the American League MVP voting -- and he's still just 24. He's now regained shortstop eligibility after making 45 appearances at the position last year, but it's uncertain how often Machado will run moving forward.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGManny Machado , 3B.294
HRMark Trumbo , RF47
RBIMark Trumbo , RF108
OBPManny Machado , 3B.343
SLGManny Machado , 3B.533
RManny Machado , 3B105
SBMichael Bourn , CF15
WChris Tillman , SP16
ERAKevin Gausman , SP3.61
WHIPKevin Gausman , SP1.28
KKevin Gausman , SP174
SVZach Britton , RP47
Full Team Statistics

