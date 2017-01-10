Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Schoop agreed to a one-year, $3.475 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, PressBoxonline.com's Rich Dubroff reports.
He is coming off a year where he posted career highs in home runs (25), runs (82) and RBI (82), thanks largely to playing in all 162 games. Schoop has become a pretty solid bet for three-category production, and he has gotten his strikeout rate to a manageable place (21.2 percent last year), so he is no longer a major batting average risk.
Tillman and the Orioles avoided arbitration with a $10.05 million deal on Friday, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Tillman will be rewarded with a raise of nearly $4 million after one of the stronger seasons of his career. He registered a 3.77 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 172 innings during 2016. This will be the 28-year-old's final round of arbitration, with him likely to hit free agency next offseason.
Machado agreed to a one-year, $11.5 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Machado batted .294/.343/.533 with 37 homers and 96 RBI en route to a second consecutive top-five finish in the American League MVP voting -- and he's still just 24. He's now regained shortstop eligibility after making 45 appearances at the position last year, but it's uncertain how often Machado will run moving forward.
Britton agreed to a one-year, $11.4 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Britton has established himself as one of the premier closers in the game over the past couple years, and now he's being paid like one. The lefty went nearly four months without allowing a run last season, using an unprecedented combination of strikeouts (9.9 K/9) and groundballs (80 percent groundball rate) to keep opposing offenses in check.
McFarland agreed to a one-year, $685,000 deal with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The Orioles will bring back the lefty long reliever on a discount for 2017. McFarland was shuttled between Triple-A Norfolk and the Orioles in the early portion of the season before suffering a knee injury shortly before the All-Star break. He was not particularly sharp during his stops with the Orioles, however, notching a 6.93 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP over 24.2 innings. Aside from closer Zach Britton, the Orioles only have Jayson Aquino in the bullpen in terms of left-handed options, which aids McFarland's chances at breaking camp with the team.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.294
|HR
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|47
|RBI
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|108
|OBP
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.343
|SLG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.533
|R
|Manny Machado , 3B
|105
|SB
|Michael Bourn , CF
|15
|W
|Chris Tillman , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|3.61
|WHIP
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|1.28
|K
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|174
|SV
|Zach Britton , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
