Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
After featuring the pitch early in his career, Bundy strayed away from it in 2016 because he thought it was contributing to his injury issues. Now, after putting together a healthy season, surpassing 100 major league innings for the first time, the righty is looking to add the pitch back to his repertoire. If he can stay healthy, the added fourth pitch should help him show why he was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.
The 25-year-old was shut down for the season in July after tearing a ligament in his right thumb. The injury didn't require surgery and he has resumed swinging a bat within the past month, indicating he won't have any restrictions in spring training.
Mancini, who was in line for the designated hitter role in 2017, now finds himself displaced following Baltimore's most recent additions. He boasts solid plate skills, particularly against left-handed pitching (.283/.359/.442 in Triple-A). Nonetheless, it's likely Mancini will begin the season in the minors in order for him to continue to get everyday at-bats.
Kim went 0-for-18 with four walks against lefties last season, usually sitting in favor of Joey Rickard or Nolan Reimold. Rickard and Christian Walker linger as the right-handed hitters most likely to platoon with Kim and newcomer Seth Smith, who also struggles against lefties. Manager Buck Showalter notes that the 29-year-old is already working out in Sarasota instead of participating in the World Baseball Classic. It still seems unlikely that Kim will start every day in left field, but he appears poised to see more at-bats against southpaws, given the Orioles' lack of quality depth, which could result in a lower batting average and a slight uptick in counting stats over a full season.
Berry signed a minor league contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Berry spent 2016 on the move as he played on four different squads between the Marlins and Padres organizations, ranging from Low-A to Double-A. Overall, his performances were rather lackluster and he finished the year with an ERA and WHIP of 6.32 and 1.85, respectively. Berry has traditionally served as a starter, but may be used as a reliever with the Orioles if his recent struggles persist.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.294
|HR
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|47
|RBI
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|108
|OBP
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.343
|SLG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.533
|R
|Manny Machado , 3B
|105
|SB
|Michael Bourn , CF
|15
|W
|Chris Tillman , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|3.61
|WHIP
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|1.28
|K
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|174
|SV
|Zach Britton , RP
|47
