Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Harvey (elbow) could begin throwing again as early as next week, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
The potential throwing session is only expected to be a light 45-foot "toss-and-catch" exercise, but given the fact that he'll be five months removed from Tommy John surgery by Monday, it seems like the top prospect is right on track with his rehab process. This timetable would line up Harvey for a possible return date late in the 2017 season, although things should be clearer as he progresses further in his recovery. If all goes as planned, the right-hander could begin long toss in a couple months with limited offerings off a mound following that step.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.294
|HR
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|47
|RBI
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|108
|OBP
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.343
|SLG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.533
|R
|Manny Machado , 3B
|105
|SB
|Michael Bourn , CF
|15
|W
|Chris Tillman , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|3.61
|WHIP
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|1.28
|K
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|174
|SV
|Zach Britton , RP
|47
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Steve Pearce
(0:36)
October 8, 2016
Inside the Numbers: MLB Wild Card
(1:42)
October 7, 2016
Schein: Jonah Keri talks MLB Playoffs
(10:11)
