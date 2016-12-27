  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Baltimore Orioles

89-73 Overall | 3rd AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Orioles.2567442534.22
AL East2nd3rd1st5th
American League 9th7th1st10th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 3 - 2ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 1ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 2 - 1ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 3 - 2at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 0at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 8 - 1at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 7 - 3at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
L 5 - 2at TOR
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1483824006
Orioles' Trey Haley: Signs minor league deal with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Haley signed a minor league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.

The former Pittsburgh farmhand joined the Orioles organization Saturday after nearly making the Pirates' Opening Day roster in 2016. The 26-year-old worked a 5.76 ERA over 45.1 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis last season. With the Orioles' bullpen mostly set at the major league level, Haley will likely remain at Double-A Bowie or Triple-A Norfolk in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483727406
Orioles' Seth Smith: Traded to the Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Smith was traded to the Orioles for Yovani Gallardo and cash considerations on Friday.

Smith will fill the Orioles' need for a left-handed bat in the outfield and at designated hitter, though he will likely sit regularly against left-handed starters. The signing also throws a wrench in the idea that Mark Trumbo or Pedro Alzarez could return to Baltimore, though the Orioles have found a way to stack power bats in unusual places before. The 34-year-old hit .256/.351/.431 against lefties in 2016, down from his career .827 OPS split.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483479726
Orioles' Jesus Montero: Signs minor league contract with Orioles
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Montero (suspension) agreed to a minor league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The 27-year-old will provide organizational depth, but only after he serves a 50-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. Any remaining optimism surrounding Montero has largely evaporated, as he's struggled at the major league level and is really just a DH-only type at this point (25 starts at first base with Triple-A Buffalo in 2016).

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Orioles Video

More Orioles

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Black Baltimore Orioles On-Field Therma Base Thermal Full-Zip Jacket Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 