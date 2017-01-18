Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in November and then the
Trumbo agreed to a three-year deal, pending a physical, with the Orioles on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the deal is expected to be worth $35-40 million. Trumbo had one of the best showings of his career in 2016 as he knocked 47 home runs and recorded 108 RBI. Although the deal is contingent upon Trumbo passing a physical, the slugger will look to bring his powerful bat back to the Baltimore lineup and split time between right field and the DH spot in 2017.
Schoop agreed to a one-year, $3.475 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, PressBoxonline.com's Rich Dubroff reports.
He is coming off a year where he posted career highs in home runs (25), runs (82) and RBI (82), thanks largely to playing in all 162 games. Schoop has become a pretty solid bet for three-category production, and he has gotten his strikeout rate to a manageable place (21.2 percent last year), so he is no longer a major batting average risk.
Tillman and the Orioles avoided arbitration with a $10.05 million deal on Friday, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Tillman will be rewarded with a raise of nearly $4 million after one of the stronger seasons of his career. He registered a 3.77 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 172 innings during 2016. This will be the 28-year-old's final round of arbitration, with him likely to hit free agency next offseason.
Machado agreed to a one-year, $11.5 million contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Machado batted .294/.343/.533 with 37 homers and 96 RBI en route to a second consecutive top-five finish in the American League MVP voting -- and he's still just 24. He's now regained shortstop eligibility after making 45 appearances at the position last year, but it's uncertain how often Machado will run moving forward.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.294
|HR
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|47
|RBI
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|108
|OBP
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.343
|SLG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.533
|R
|Manny Machado , 3B
|105
|SB
|Michael Bourn , CF
|15
|W
|Chris Tillman , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|3.61
|WHIP
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|1.28
|K
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|174
|SV
|Zach Britton , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
