Baltimore Orioles

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Orioles
|.256
|744
|253
|4.22
|AL East
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|5th
|American League
|9th
|7th
|1st
|10th
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 3 - 2
|ARI
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 2 - 1
|ARI
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 3 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 8 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 7 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|at NYY
Recap
Tue Oct 4
|L 5 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Berry signed a minor league contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Berry spent 2016 on the move as he played on four different squads between the Marlins and Padres organizations, ranging from Low-A to Double-A. Overall, his performances were rather lackluster and he finished the year with an ERA and WHIP of 6.32 and 1.85, respectively. Berry has traditionally served as a starter, but may be used as a reliever with the Orioles if his recent struggles persist.
The 30-year-old hasn't been to the majors since 2013, but that's not because of lackluster performances in Triple-A. Last season, he slashed .299/.364/.482 in 184 plate appearances over 49 games for Triple-A Albuquerque, while he slashed .314/.381/.614 in 312 plate appearances over 79 games with Triple-A Las Vegas in 2015. He's likely to serve as organizational depth for Baltimore next season. Injuries to the Orioles outfield could result in a promotion for Castellanos, but he wouldn't be expected to see consistent playing time.
Schoop re-signed with the Orioles on a minor league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The utility infielder, and older brother of Jonathan Schoop, slashed .226/.297/.334 in 345 plate appearances with Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk in 2016. He is an organizational depth piece for the O's infield and will likely spend most of his time in Triple-A.
Stewart signed a minor league contract with the Orioles, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 30-year-old spent last season in Korea, posting a 4.66 ERA over 143.0 innings. He last pitched in the majors in 2012, but he struggled in his time there as he posted a 6.82 ERA across 103.0 innings. The righty should primarily provide organizational depth.
He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in November and then the
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.294
|HR
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|47
|RBI
|Mark Trumbo , RF
|108
|OBP
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.343
|SLG
|Manny Machado , 3B
|.533
|R
|Manny Machado , 3B
|105
|SB
|Michael Bourn , CF
|15
|W
|Chris Tillman , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|3.61
|WHIP
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|1.28
|K
|Kevin Gausman , SP
|174
|SV
|Zach Britton , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
