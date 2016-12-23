Boston Red Sox

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Red Sox
|.282
|878
|208
|4.00
|AL East
|1st
|1st
|4th
|2nd
|American League
|1st
|1st
|7th
|3rd
Sun Sep 25
|W 3 - 2
|at TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|at NYY
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 2 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 5 - 4
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|CLE
Postponed
Mon Oct 10
|L 4 - 3
|CLE
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Rodriguez (knee) is not expected to pitch again until spring, Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston reports.
Rodriguez injured his knee last Tuesday, slipping on a wet mound in Venezuela, an injury Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski characterized as "a tweak". He added that there's a chance Rodriguez's start Tuesday was the left-hander's final one in winter ball. It's too soon to tell whether or not Rodriguez will be able to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
Rodriguez left a winter league game in Venezuela after tweaking his right knee on Tuesday, the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato reports.
While it is not considered a serious injury, the Red Sox would be less concerned if he had not been similarly expected to recover quickly from an injury to the same knee last February, only to end up missing the first two months of the season. The team has not yet decided whether Rodriguez will be allowed to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this coming spring.
Pedroia, who reversed a trend of declining hitting numbers in 2016 and is expected to be ready for spring training, told reporters in a text, "I'll be ready, don't you worry."
Romanski was suspended 50 games Thursday after testing positive for amphetamine, Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports.
The young catching prospect had a career year at Double-A Portland in 2016, slashing .308/.338/.410 with 22 doubles in 334 at-bats. Per Drellich, Romanski had been added to the Triple-A Pawtucket roster this offseason. His suspension leaves the Red Sox system somewhat thin at catcher in the upper levels of their system.
Rodriguez did not allow a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a winter ball start in Venezuela on Tuesday.
Rodriguez is playing winter league ball to prepare himself to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this coming spring. Looking beyond the baseball classic, Rodriguez's chances of being one of the five starters in Boston's rotation improved significantly after the team traded Clay Buchholz to the Phillies. Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello will make up the top three, but there are three guys fighting for the final two spots. In addition to Rodriguez, the Red Sox remain high on Drew Pomeranz and have a returning All Star in Steven Wright. One of these three is headed to the bullpen.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Dustin Pedroia , 2B
|.318
|HR
|David Ortiz , DH
|38
|RBI
|David Ortiz , DH
|127
|OBP
|David Ortiz , DH
|.401
|SLG
|David Ortiz , DH
|.620
|R
|Mookie Betts , RF
|122
|SB
|Mookie Betts , RF
|26
|W
|Rick Porcello , SP
|22
|ERA
|Rick Porcello , SP
|3.15
|WHIP
|Rick Porcello , SP
|1.01
|K
|David Price , SP
|228
|SV
|Craig Kimbrel , RP
|31
|Full Team Statistics
|
December 20, 2016
Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Phillies
(1:17)
|
December 10, 2016
Are the Red Sox the new "Evil Empire?"
(1:00)
|
December 9, 2016
Winter Meetings Winners: Boston Red Sox
(0:52)
