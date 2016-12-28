Boston Red Sox

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Red Sox
|.282
|878
|208
|4.00
|AL East
|1st
|1st
|4th
|2nd
|American League
|1st
|1st
|7th
|3rd
Sun Sep 25
|W 3 - 2
|at TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|at NYY
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 2 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 5 - 4
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|CLE
Postponed
Mon Oct 10
|L 4 - 3
|CLE
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Bogusevic, a 2005 first-round pick by the Astros, played in Japan last season, hitting just .183 in 193 plate appearances for the Orix Buffaloes. The former pitcher, who transitioned to the outfield in 2008, last played in the majors during 2015 for the Phillies. For Boston, he's expected to serve as outfield depth at the Triple-A level.
Rodriguez, who is recovering from a minor knee injury sustained during winter ball, could be on the outside as Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright, both of whom were All Stars last season and are out of minor-league options, are "penciled in fourth and fifth," according to
Rodriguez is walking without pain after injuring his right knee while pitching in Venezuela on Dec. 27. The left-hander will be headed to Boston soon to have team medical staff examine him. His plan to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic has not been scrapped yet, but we should learn more after Boston's medical team gets a look at Rodriguez.
Swihart had a rocky 2016 season, opening as Boston's starting backstop before getting demoted in April, only to resurface as the team's everyday left fielder in May. The
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Dustin Pedroia , 2B
|.318
|HR
|David Ortiz , DH
|38
|RBI
|David Ortiz , DH
|127
|OBP
|David Ortiz , DH
|.401
|SLG
|David Ortiz , DH
|.620
|R
|Mookie Betts , RF
|122
|SB
|Mookie Betts , RF
|26
|W
|Rick Porcello , SP
|22
|ERA
|Rick Porcello , SP
|3.15
|WHIP
|Rick Porcello , SP
|1.01
|K
|David Price , SP
|228
|SV
|Craig Kimbrel , RP
|31
|Full Team Statistics
