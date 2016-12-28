  • My Scores
Boston Red Sox

93-69 Overall | 1st AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Red Sox.2828782084.00
AL East1st1st4th2nd
American League 1st1st7th3rd

Schedule

Sun Sep 25
W 3 - 2at TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4at NYY
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 3at NYY
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 1at NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 5 - 3TOR
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 3TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Thu Oct 6
L 5 - 4at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 9
CLE
Postponed
Mon Oct 10
L 4 - 3CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1483967166
Red Sox's Brian Bogusevic: Agrees to minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Bogusevic signed a minor league deal with Boston that includes an invitation to spring training, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Bogusevic, a 2005 first-round pick by the Astros, played in Japan last season, hitting just .183 in 193 plate appearances for the Orix Buffaloes. The former pitcher, who transitioned to the outfield in 2008, last played in the majors during 2015 for the Phillies. For Boston, he's expected to serve as outfield depth at the Triple-A level.

1483965846
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could begin 2017 in minors
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Rodriguez (knee) may open the 2017 season in the rotation for Triple-A Pawtucket because he has minor-league options, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Rodriguez, who is recovering from a minor knee injury sustained during winter ball, could be on the outside as Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright, both of whom were All Stars last season and are out of minor-league options, are "penciled in fourth and fifth," according to Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The Red Sox still consider Rodriguez as "one of the best young pitchers in the game," but they can maximize roster flexibility by having him start in the minors. That may be the plan here in January, but there's still some time before Boston actually sets the rotation for 2017.

1483965246
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Lead track for rotation in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Pomeranz and Steven Wright are the leading candidates to be fill out the fourth and fifth spots in Boston's starting rotation in 2017, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Pomeranz and Wright are "penciled in fourth and fifth," suggesting that lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who still has minor league options, could keep evolving at Triple-A Pawtucket. There had been some talk of Pomeranz going to the bullpen -- he served as a reliever for Oakland in 2014 and 2015 -- but it sounds like Boston's preference is to have the 2016 All-Star pitching out of the rotation.

1483801206
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Walks without pain
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Rodriguez (knee) is expected to be ready for spring training, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez is walking without pain after injuring his right knee while pitching in Venezuela on Dec. 27. The left-hander will be headed to Boston soon to have team medical staff examine him. His plan to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic has not been scrapped yet, but we should learn more after Boston's medical team gets a look at Rodriguez.

1483800006
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Returns to catching
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Swihart, who underwent ankle surgery in August, was medically cleared three weeks ago and has been working out, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Swihart had a rocky 2016 season, opening as Boston's starting backstop before getting demoted in April, only to resurface as the team's everyday left fielder in May. The Red Sox still value him as a catcher, rebuffing inquiries from several teams, and will have him work out at that position during spring training. Where he fits along with Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon remains to be determined. All three have holes and it's unlikely all three open the season on the 25-man roster. Given that Swihart lost a year of development time in 2016, it wouldn't be shocking to see him open at Triple-A Pawtucket.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDustin Pedroia , 2B.318
HRDavid Ortiz , DH38
RBIDavid Ortiz , DH127
OBPDavid Ortiz , DH.401
SLGDavid Ortiz , DH.620
RMookie Betts , RF122
SBMookie Betts , RF26
WRick Porcello , SP22
ERARick Porcello , SP3.15
WHIPRick Porcello , SP1.01
KDavid Price , SP228
SVCraig Kimbrel , RP31
Full Team Statistics

