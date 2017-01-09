  • My Scores
Boston Red Sox

93-69 Overall | 1st AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Red Sox.2828782084.00
AL East1st1st4th2nd
American League 1st1st7th3rd

Schedule

Sun Sep 25
W 3 - 2at TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4at NYY
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 3at NYY
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 1at NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 5 - 3TOR
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 3TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Thu Oct 6
L 5 - 4at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 9
CLE
Postponed
Mon Oct 10
L 4 - 3CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1484578923
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Could bat second
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Benintendi might be Boston's No. 2 hitter, according to manager John Farrell John Tomase of WEEI.com reports. "It's a possibility, there's no doubt," Farrell said. "He's got very good balance at the plate. He's got very good strike-zone understanding. He didn't give way against lefthanders."

Farrell would like to add a left-handed bat to break up what will be a right-handed heavy upper-half of the order. Benintendi, who got most of his plate appearances last season as the ninth-place hitter, possesses the bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline you want out of someone at the top of the order. If he lands as the No. 2 hitter, fantasy owners can count on an extra plate appearance per game out of Benintendi.

1484341326
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Thornburg agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Terms of the agreement were not available. After notching 13 saves for the Brewers in 2016, Thornburg will be asked to serve as setup man for Craig Kimbrel in Boston this season.

1484341207
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Kelly agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not made available. Kelly made the successful transition from starter to reliever last season and figures to occupy a mid-to-late-leverage role once again in 2017.

1484340967
Red Sox's Sandy Leon: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Leon agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Terms of the agreement were not made public. Leon is coming off what may go down as a career year, slashing .310/.369/.476 over 283 plate appearances. However, every projection system forecasts massive regression, and he will have to compete with Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart for regular duty behind the dish.

1484340967
Red Sox's Robbie Ross: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ross agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Terms of the agreement were not made available. He posted a 3.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB in 55.1 innings out of the big league bullpen last season, and should pick up a similar middle relief role in 2017.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDustin Pedroia , 2B.318
HRDavid Ortiz , DH38
RBIDavid Ortiz , DH127
OBPDavid Ortiz , DH.401
SLGDavid Ortiz , DH.620
RMookie Betts , RF122
SBMookie Betts , RF26
WRick Porcello , SP22
ERARick Porcello , SP3.15
WHIPRick Porcello , SP1.01
KDavid Price , SP228
SVCraig Kimbrel , RP31
Full Team Statistics

