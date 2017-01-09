Boston Red Sox

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Red Sox
|.282
|878
|208
|4.00
|AL East
|1st
|1st
|4th
|2nd
|American League
|1st
|1st
|7th
|3rd
Sun Sep 25
|W 3 - 2
|at TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|at NYY
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 3
|at NYY
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 1
|at NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 5 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 2 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Thu Oct 6
|L 5 - 4
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 7
|L 6 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 9
|CLE
Postponed
Mon Oct 10
|L 4 - 3
|CLE
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Benintendi might be Boston's No. 2 hitter, according to manager John Farrell John Tomase of WEEI.com reports. "It's a possibility, there's no doubt," Farrell said. "He's got very good balance at the plate. He's got very good strike-zone understanding. He didn't give way against lefthanders."
Farrell would like to add a left-handed bat to break up what will be a right-handed heavy upper-half of the order. Benintendi, who got most of his plate appearances last season as the ninth-place hitter, possesses the bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline you want out of someone at the top of the order. If he lands as the No. 2 hitter, fantasy owners can count on an extra plate appearance per game out of Benintendi.
Leon agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Terms of the agreement were not made public. Leon is coming off what may go down as a career year, slashing .310/.369/.476 over 283 plate appearances. However, every projection system forecasts massive regression, and he will have to compete with Christian Vazquez and Blake Swihart for regular duty behind the dish.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Dustin Pedroia , 2B
|.318
|HR
|David Ortiz , DH
|38
|RBI
|David Ortiz , DH
|127
|OBP
|David Ortiz , DH
|.401
|SLG
|David Ortiz , DH
|.620
|R
|Mookie Betts , RF
|122
|SB
|Mookie Betts , RF
|26
|W
|Rick Porcello , SP
|22
|ERA
|Rick Porcello , SP
|3.15
|WHIP
|Rick Porcello , SP
|1.01
|K
|David Price , SP
|228
|SV
|Craig Kimbrel , RP
|31
|Full Team Statistics
