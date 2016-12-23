  • My Scores
Boston Red Sox

93-69 Overall | 1st AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Red Sox.2828782084.00
AL East1st1st4th2nd
American League 1st1st7th3rd

Schedule

Sun Sep 25
W 3 - 2at TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4at NYY
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 3at NYY
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 1at NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 5 - 3TOR
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 3TOR
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Thu Oct 6
L 5 - 4at CLE
Recap
Fri Oct 7
L 6 - 0at CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 9
CLE
Postponed
Mon Oct 10
L 4 - 3CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1483222206
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Done with winter ball
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rodriguez (knee) is not expected to pitch again until spring, Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston reports.

Rodriguez injured his knee last Tuesday, slipping on a wet mound in Venezuela, an injury Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski characterized as "a tweak". He added that there's a chance Rodriguez's start Tuesday was the left-hander's final one in winter ball. It's too soon to tell whether or not Rodriguez will be able to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

1482951006
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Leaves winter league game with knee injury
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rodriguez left a winter league game in Venezuela after tweaking his right knee on Tuesday, the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato reports.

While it is not considered a serious injury, the Red Sox would be less concerned if he had not been similarly expected to recover quickly from an injury to the same knee last February, only to end up missing the first two months of the season. The team has not yet decided whether Rodriguez will be allowed to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this coming spring.

1482846366
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: No rehab issues
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Pedroia has made good progress in his rehabilitation from offseason knee surgery, Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia, who reversed a trend of declining hitting numbers in 2016 and is expected to be ready for spring training, told reporters in a text, "I'll be ready, don't you worry."

1482443286
Red Sox's Jake Romanski: Given 50-game suspension
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Romanski was suspended 50 games Thursday after testing positive for amphetamine, Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports.

The young catching prospect had a career year at Double-A Portland in 2016, slashing .308/.338/.410 with 22 doubles in 334 at-bats. Per Drellich, Romanski had been added to the Triple-A Pawtucket roster this offseason. His suspension leaves the Red Sox system somewhat thin at catcher in the upper levels of their system.

1482376086
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Five scoreless innings in winter league
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rodriguez did not allow a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a winter ball start in Venezuela on Tuesday.

Rodriguez is playing winter league ball to prepare himself to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this coming spring. Looking beyond the baseball classic, Rodriguez's chances of being one of the five starters in Boston's rotation improved significantly after the team traded Clay Buchholz to the Phillies. Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello will make up the top three, but there are three guys fighting for the final two spots. In addition to Rodriguez, the Red Sox remain high on Drew Pomeranz and have a returning All Star in Steven Wright. One of these three is headed to the bullpen.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDustin Pedroia , 2B.318
HRDavid Ortiz , DH38
RBIDavid Ortiz , DH127
OBPDavid Ortiz , DH.401
SLGDavid Ortiz , DH.620
RMookie Betts , RF122
SBMookie Betts , RF26
WRick Porcello , SP22
ERARick Porcello , SP3.15
WHIPRick Porcello , SP1.01
KDavid Price , SP228
SVCraig Kimbrel , RP31
Full Team Statistics

