Chicago White Sox

78-84 Overall | 4th AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
White Sox.2576861684.10
AL Central4th4th4th2nd
American League 8th11th13th6th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 8 - 3at PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 4at CLE
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 8 - 1at CLE
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 3 - 0at CLE
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 1TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 13 - 6TB
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 1 - 0TB
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 3TB
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 3MIN
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 6 - 0MIN
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 6 - 3MIN
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
White Sox's Matt Purke: Clears waivers Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Purke cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Purke was designated for assignment last week, but after no team decided to swipe him off the White Sox's hands, he'll head to the minors to continue being an organizational depth piece. The left-hander found some success at Triple-A following a switch to being a reliever, although that didn't translate to the majors, as he posted a 5.50 ERA in 18 innings out of the big-league bullpen.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMelky Cabrera , LF.296
HRTodd Frazier , 3B40
RBIJose Abreu , 1B100
OBPAdam Eaton , RF.362
SLGJose Abreu , 1B.468
RAdam Eaton , RF91
SBTodd Frazier , 3B15
WChris Sale , SP17
ERAJose Quintana , SP3.20
WHIPChris Sale , SP1.04
KChris Sale , SP233
SVDavid Robertson , RP37
Full Team Statistics

