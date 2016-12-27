Chicago White Sox

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|White Sox
|.257
|686
|168
|4.10
|AL Central
|4th
|4th
|4th
|2nd
|American League
|8th
|11th
|13th
|6th
Wed Sep 21
|L 8 - 3
|at PHI
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 4
|at CLE
Sat Sep 24
|W 8 - 1
|at CLE
Sun Sep 25
|W 3 - 0
|at CLE
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 1
|TB
Tue Sep 27
|W 13 - 6
|TB
Wed Sep 28
|W 1 - 0
|TB
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 3
|TB
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 3
|MIN
Sat Oct 1
|L 6 - 0
|MIN
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 3
|MIN
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Coats was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.
Coats didn't show much in a brief major league stint in 2016, hitting .200/.298/.340 in 58 plate appearances, so the White Sox chose the younger Willy Garcia for a 40-man roster spot. If he ends up staying in the White Sox system, he'll likely stay with Triple-A Charlotte where he hit a robust .330/.394/.519 last season.
Garcia was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday.
Garcia spent the entirety of the 2016 season with Pittsburgh Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis, where he hit .245/.293/.366 with six home runs in 499 plate appearances. He's an unlikely candidate for real major league playing time, but he could still see some time at Guaranteed Rate Field given that the White Sox are rebuilding.
Asche signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Asche put up a career .240/.298/.385 line in four years with the Phillies and is now 26 years old, so there's not much ceiling to be found here beyond a bench bat. Regular plate appearances are likely to be a rarity, though the retooling White Sox are in exactly the position to give him a shot if he begins hitting like a legitimate starting corner outfielder.
The soon-to-be 34-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus last May, and while he was able to return, Soto battled inflammation in the knee down the stretch. If he's healthy for spring training, Soto should make a strong push for a roster spot (and perhaps the primary role), competing with the likes of Omar Narvaez, Kevan Smith and Alfredo Gonzalez. Soto has shown he still has some thump in his bat, smacking 13 homers in 265 at-bats over the past two seasons.
Putnam (elbow) is throwing out to 120 feet in his rehab program and has not experienced any setbacks.
The 28-year-old right-hander battled through a couple of injuries last season before being shut down in August to undergo surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow. Despite the sore elbow that first cropped up in June, Putnam pitched well in a middle relief, multi-inning role, posting a 2.30 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Melky Cabrera , LF
|.296
|HR
|Todd Frazier , 3B
|40
|RBI
|Jose Abreu , 1B
|100
|OBP
|Adam Eaton , RF
|.362
|SLG
|Jose Abreu , 1B
|.468
|R
|Adam Eaton , RF
|91
|SB
|Todd Frazier , 3B
|15
|W
|Chris Sale , SP
|17
|ERA
|Jose Quintana , SP
|3.20
|WHIP
|Chris Sale , SP
|1.04
|K
|Chris Sale , SP
|233
|SV
|David Robertson , RP
|37
