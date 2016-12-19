|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|White Sox
|.257
|686
|168
|4.10
|AL Central
|4th
|4th
|4th
|2nd
|American League
|8th
|11th
|13th
|6th
Wed Sep 21
|L 8 - 3
|at PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 4
|at CLE
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 8 - 1
|at CLE
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 3 - 0
|at CLE
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 1
|TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 13 - 6
|TB
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 1 - 0
|TB
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 3
|TB
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 3
|MIN
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 6 - 0
|MIN
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 6 - 3
|MIN
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Purke cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Purke was designated for assignment last week, but after no team decided to swipe him off the White Sox's hands, he'll head to the minors to continue being an organizational depth piece. The left-hander found some success at Triple-A following a switch to being a reliever, although that didn't translate to the majors, as he posted a 5.50 ERA in 18 innings out of the big-league bullpen.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Melky Cabrera , LF
|.296
|HR
|Todd Frazier , 3B
|40
|RBI
|Jose Abreu , 1B
|100
|OBP
|Adam Eaton , RF
|.362
|SLG
|Jose Abreu , 1B
|.468
|R
|Adam Eaton , RF
|91
|SB
|Todd Frazier , 3B
|15
|W
|Chris Sale , SP
|17
|ERA
|Jose Quintana , SP
|3.20
|WHIP
|Chris Sale , SP
|1.04
|K
|Chris Sale , SP
|233
|SV
|David Robertson , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
|
December 9, 2016
Winter Meetings Winners: Chicago White Sox
(1:21)
|
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Lucas Giolito
(0:41)
|
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Michael Kopech
(0:37)
Men's Majestic Black Chicago White Sox Cool Base Custom Jersey Shop Now!