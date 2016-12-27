  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Chicago White Sox

78-84 Overall | 4th AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
White Sox.2576861684.10
AL Central4th4th4th2nd
American League 8th11th13th6th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 8 - 3at PHI
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 4at CLE
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 8 - 1at CLE
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 3 - 0at CLE
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 1TB
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 13 - 6TB
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 1 - 0TB
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 3TB
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 3MIN
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 6 - 0MIN
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 6 - 3MIN
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1483732926
White Sox's Jason Coats: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Coats was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.

Coats didn't show much in a brief major league stint in 2016, hitting .200/.298/.340 in 58 plate appearances, so the White Sox chose the younger Willy Garcia for a 40-man roster spot. If he ends up staying in the White Sox system, he'll likely stay with Triple-A Charlotte where he hit a robust .330/.394/.519 last season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483732566
White Sox's Willy Garcia: Claimed by White Sox off waivers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Garcia was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday.

Garcia spent the entirety of the 2016 season with Pittsburgh Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis, where he hit .245/.293/.366 with six home runs in 499 plate appearances. He's an unlikely candidate for real major league playing time, but he could still see some time at Guaranteed Rate Field given that the White Sox are rebuilding.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483732206
White Sox's Cody Asche: Inks minor league contract with White Sox
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Asche signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Friday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Asche put up a career .240/.298/.385 line in four years with the Phillies and is now 26 years old, so there's not much ceiling to be found here beyond a bench bat. Regular plate appearances are likely to be a rarity, though the retooling White Sox are in exactly the position to give him a shot if he begins hitting like a legitimate starting corner outfielder.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483725246
White Sox's Geovany Soto: Signs minor league deal with White Sox
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Soto (knee) agreed to a minor league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus last May, and while he was able to return, Soto battled inflammation in the knee down the stretch. If he's healthy for spring training, Soto should make a strong push for a roster spot (and perhaps the primary role), competing with the likes of Omar Narvaez, Kevan Smith and Alfredo Gonzalez. Soto has shown he still has some thump in his bat, smacking 13 homers in 265 at-bats over the past two seasons.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483672566
White Sox's Zach Putnam: No setbacks in rehab
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Putnam (elbow) is throwing out to 120 feet in his rehab program and has not experienced any setbacks.

The 28-year-old right-hander battled through a couple of injuries last season before being shut down in August to undergo surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow. Despite the sore elbow that first cropped up in June, Putnam pitched well in a middle relief, multi-inning role, posting a 2.30 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGMelky Cabrera , LF.296
HRTodd Frazier , 3B40
RBIJose Abreu , 1B100
OBPAdam Eaton , RF.362
SLGJose Abreu , 1B.468
RAdam Eaton , RF91
SBTodd Frazier , 3B15
WChris Sale , SP17
ERAJose Quintana , SP3.20
WHIPChris Sale , SP1.04
KChris Sale , SP233
SVDavid Robertson , RP37
Full Team Statistics

Latest White Sox Video

More White Sox

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Black Chicago White Sox On-Field Therma Base Thermal Full-Zip Jacket Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 