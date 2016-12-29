  • My Scores
Houston Astros

84-78 Overall | 3rd AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Astros.2477241984.06
AL West4th3rd3rd2nd
American League 13th8th9th5th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 6 - 5at OAK
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 0LAA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 6LAA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 10 - 4LAA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 1LAA
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 4 - 3SEA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 8 - 4SEA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 12 - 4SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 1at LAA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 3 - 0at LAA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 8 - 1at LAA
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Will resume super-utility role in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Gonzalez will remain a part of the Astros' lineup despite several offseason acquisitions designed to bolster the offense.

Gonzalez is a super-utility player that started games at five different positions for the Astros in 2016, establishing new career highs with 518 plate appearances and 141 games played, including a team-leading 74 starts at first base. However, the switch-hitter's opportunities should drop off in 2017. The team's offseason acquisitions of Carols Beltran, Josh Reddick and Norichika Aoki will reduce the need for Gonzalez in the outfield, while Yulieski Gurriel is presumed to be the primary first baseman.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJose Altuve , 2B.338
HREvan Gattis , DH32
RBICarlos Correa , SS96
OBPJose Altuve , 2B.396
SLGJose Altuve , 2B.531
RGeorge Springer , RF116
SBJose Altuve , 2B30
WCollin McHugh , SP13
ERACollin McHugh , SP4.34
WHIPDallas Keuchel , SP1.29
KCollin McHugh , SP177
SVLuke Gregerson , RP15
Full Team Statistics

Latest Astros Video

December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Carlos Beltran (0:39)

