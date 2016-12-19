  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Houston Astros

84-78 Overall | 3rd AL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Astros.2477241984.06
AL West4th3rd3rd2nd
American League 13th8th9th5th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 6 - 5at OAK
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 0LAA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 6LAA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 10 - 4LAA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 4 - 1LAA
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 4 - 3SEA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 8 - 4SEA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 12 - 4SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 1at LAA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 3 - 0at LAA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 8 - 1at LAA
Recap

Standings

AL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Texas82-6095-67
Seattle73-6986-76
Houston73-6984-78
Los Angeles65-7774-88
Oakland62-8069-93
1482449286
Astros' Brendan McCurry: Suspended 50 games
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCurry has been suspended 50 games without pay for testing positive for Methamphetamine, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A 22nd-round pick in 2014, he reached the Triple-A level last season as a 24-year-old, but this will hurt McCurry's standing within the organization. While his hit rate skyrocketed after he made the jump from Double-A, McCurry continued to miss bats at a good clip with the top affiliate. He's posted a 2.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 11.0 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 in three professional seasons.

1482194766
Astros' Juan Centeno: Inks minor league deal with Astros
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Centeno signed a minor league deal with the Astros on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Centeno spent the 2016 season with the Twins, appearing in 55 games as the team's backup catcher. The 27-year-old slashed .261/.312/.392 in 192 plate appearances. As a career .236 hitter, Centeno figures to provide organizational catching depth with the Astros.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJose Altuve , 2B.338
HREvan Gattis , DH32
RBICarlos Correa , SS96
OBPJose Altuve , 2B.396
SLGJose Altuve , 2B.531
RGeorge Springer , RF116
SBJose Altuve , 2B30
WCollin McHugh , SP13
ERACollin McHugh , SP4.34
WHIPDallas Keuchel , SP1.29
KCollin McHugh , SP177
SVLuke Gregerson , RP15
Full Team Statistics

