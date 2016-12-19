Houston Astros

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Astros
|.247
|724
|198
|4.06
|AL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|American League
|13th
|8th
|9th
|5th
Wed Sep 21
|W 6 - 5
|at OAK
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 0
|LAA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 6
|LAA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 10 - 4
|LAA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 1
|LAA
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 4 - 3
|SEA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 8 - 4
|SEA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 12 - 4
|SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 3 - 0
|at LAA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
McCurry has been suspended 50 games without pay for testing positive for Methamphetamine, the Houston Chronicle reports.
A 22nd-round pick in 2014, he reached the Triple-A level last season as a 24-year-old, but this will hurt McCurry's standing within the organization. While his hit rate skyrocketed after he made the jump from Double-A, McCurry continued to miss bats at a good clip with the top affiliate. He's posted a 2.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 11.0 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 in three professional seasons.
Centeno signed a minor league deal with the Astros on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Centeno spent the 2016 season with the Twins, appearing in 55 games as the team's backup catcher. The 27-year-old slashed .261/.312/.392 in 192 plate appearances. As a career .236 hitter, Centeno figures to provide organizational catching depth with the Astros.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|.338
|HR
|Evan Gattis , DH
|32
|RBI
|Carlos Correa , SS
|96
|OBP
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|.396
|SLG
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|.531
|R
|George Springer , RF
|116
|SB
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|30
|W
|Collin McHugh , SP
|13
|ERA
|Collin McHugh , SP
|4.34
|WHIP
|Dallas Keuchel , SP
|1.29
|K
|Collin McHugh , SP
|177
|SV
|Luke Gregerson , RP
|15
|Full Team Statistics
