Houston Astros

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Astros
|.247
|724
|198
|4.06
|AL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|American League
|13th
|8th
|9th
|5th
Wed Sep 21
|W 6 - 5
|at OAK
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 0
|LAA
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 6
|LAA
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 10 - 4
|LAA
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 4 - 1
|LAA
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 4 - 3
|SEA
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 8 - 4
|SEA
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 12 - 4
|SEA
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 3 - 0
|at LAA
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 8 - 1
|at LAA
Recap
|AL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Texas
|82-60
|95-67
|Seattle
|73-69
|86-76
|Houston
|73-69
|84-78
|Los Angeles
|65-77
|74-88
|Oakland
|62-80
|69-93
Gonzalez is a super-utility player that started games at five different positions for the Astros in 2016, establishing new career highs with 518 plate appearances and 141 games played, including a team-leading 74 starts at first base. However, the switch-hitter's opportunities should drop off in 2017. The team's offseason acquisitions of Carols Beltran, Josh Reddick and Norichika Aoki will reduce the need for Gonzalez in the outfield, while Yulieski Gurriel is presumed to be the primary first baseman.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|.338
|HR
|Evan Gattis , DH
|32
|RBI
|Carlos Correa , SS
|96
|OBP
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|.396
|SLG
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|.531
|R
|George Springer , RF
|116
|SB
|Jose Altuve , 2B
|30
|W
|Collin McHugh , SP
|13
|ERA
|Collin McHugh , SP
|4.34
|WHIP
|Dallas Keuchel , SP
|1.29
|K
|Collin McHugh , SP
|177
|SV
|Luke Gregerson , RP
|15
