Kansas City Royals

81-81 Overall | 3rd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Royals.2616751474.21
AL Central3rd5th5th3rd
American League 5th13th15th9th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 4 - 3at CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 2at CLE
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 8 - 3at DET
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 7 - 4at DET
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 12 - 9at DET
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 4 - 3MIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 5 - 2MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 7 - 6MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1486139823
Royals' Kelvin Herrera: Settles for $5.325 million
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Herrera will receive $5.325 million for the 2017 season, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

The Royals' closer settled at the midpoint of his asking price and the team's offer in arbitration. Herrera's elite skills will now be accompanied by saves after the team traded Wade Davis to the Cubs this offseason. Assuming he holds the role all season, Herrera has the potential to finish as a top-10 fantasy closer.

1485714183
Royals' Brandon Moss: Agrees to two-year deal with Kansas City
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Moss agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Royals on Sunday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Moss spent the 2016 season with the Cardinals, slashing .225/.300/.484 and belting 28 home runs in 464 plate appearances. The 33-year-old still has plenty of pop in his bat, but he's also prone to striking out, as evidenced by his career-worst 30.4 percent strikeout rate late season. Moss figures to see plenty of time as the team's primary designated hitter, but is also capable of filling in at first base and the corner outfield spots when needed.

1485648423
Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Throwing pain-free
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Zimmer (shoulder) said Saturday that he is pain-free and throwing well after thoracic outlet syndrome rehab, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

The 25-year-old is progressing along schedule after being shut down for the season in July last year. While it is good news that he is throwing without pain, the surgery is a serious shoulder procedure that has proven an issue for other pitchers in the past. Zimmer hasn't pitched more than 65 innings in any season since 2013.

1485559143
Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Has resumed hitting
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cain said Friday that his hand is fully healed and that he has already resumed hitting, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The All-Star outfielder suffered a wrist injury in September that ultimately cut his season short. He did not require surgery to repair his wrist and was able to resume swinging a bat within the past month. With that, it appears that Cain's offseason baseball activities have gone without incident, which suggests he'll be ready for the start of spring training.

1485551943
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Says he's 'almost 100 percent'
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Moustakas said Friday that his knee is "almost 100 percent," Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

Now nearly eight months removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Moustakas seems confident that he's close to a full recovery. However, he did acknowledge that he will likely be put on a slower schedule than is normal during spring training. Moustakas was walking more, striking out less and hitting for more power than ever before (.260 ISO, up from .186 in 2015) before going down with the injury.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGCheslor Cuthbert , 3B.274
SLGKendrys Morales , DH.468
WDanny Duffy , SP12
ERADanny Duffy , SP3.51
KDanny Duffy , SP188
Full Team Statistics

Latest Royals Video

January 27, 2017
AL Central Preview: Kansas City Royals (1:22)

