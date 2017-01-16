  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Kansas City Royals

81-81 Overall | 3rd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Royals.2616751474.21
AL Central3rd5th5th3rd
American League 5th13th15th9th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 4 - 3at CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 2at CLE
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 8 - 3at DET
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 7 - 4at DET
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 12 - 9at DET
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 4 - 3MIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 5 - 2MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 7 - 6MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1484593204
Royals' Danny Duffy: Signs five-year extension with Royals
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Duffy agreed to a five-year, $65 million extension with the Royals on Monday, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.

On a per start basis, Duffy was one of the best pitchers in the American League last season. His 20 percent K-BB% ranked eighth among qualified starters last season, ahead of pitchers like Corey Kluber, Chris Archer and David Price. He has not proven he can log 200-plus innings in a season, but if he does that in 2017, he will turn out to be a draft day bargain. This deal allows the Royals to lock in Duffy on what could turn out to be a very team-friendly contract, while also giving Duffy financial stability.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484332327
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hosmer agreed to a one-year, $12.25 million deal with the Royals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.

He received a $4 million raise over what he made in 2016 and will become a free agent after the 2017 season. Hosmer is entering his age-27 season, for what it's worth, and coming off a year where he set career highs in home runs (25) and RBI (104), but his .266 average was his lowest mark since 2012.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Royals Video

More Royals

CBSSports Shop

Bo Jackson Kansas City Royals Autographed Big Stick Bat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 