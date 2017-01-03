Kansas City Royals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Royals
|.261
|675
|147
|4.21
|AL Central
|3rd
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|5th
|13th
|15th
|9th
Wed Sep 21
|L 4 - 3
|at CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 2
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 8 - 3
|at DET
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 7 - 4
|at DET
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|W 12 - 9
|at DET
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 4 - 3
|MIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 5 - 2
|MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 7 - 6
|MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 6 - 3
|CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|CLE
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Hosmer agreed to a one-year, $12.25 million deal with the Royals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.
He received a $4 million raise over what he made in 2016 and will become a free agent after the 2017 season. Hosmer is entering his age-27 season, for what it's worth, and coming off a year where he set career highs in home runs (25) and RBI (104), but his .266 average was his lowest mark since 2012.
Cecchini was reported to have a shot at the 25-man roster after being traded to Milwaukee in 2016, but he spent the entire year with Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he slashed just .271/.325/.380 in 469 plate appearances. He'll make another run at the big leagues in 2017 with the Royals, but he'll likely need to show some significant improvement and receive some depth chart help to get there.
Control issues have plagued Withrow throughout his career, and a 2014 Tommy John surgery has kept him out of action in 2015, but the Royals are making a minimal investment in the hope that he can find both health and the strike zone in 2017. The 27-year-old posted a 3.58 ERA and 4.1 BB/9 in 37.2 innings for the Braves during 2016.
Parnell hasn't shown major league effectiveness since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014, so this is strictly a reclamation project for the Royals. He has shown top-shelf bullpen stuff in the past; it's just a question if he will ever be able to find that stuff again.
League has been out of affiliated baseball since mid-2015 after shoulder issues prematurely ended his tenure with the Dodgers. While he's mostly remembered for his infamous $22.5 million contract, League did put in a good year as recently as 2014, when he posted a 2.57 ERA in 63 innings, so he could still have some major league potential in him as long as his shoulder is healthy.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Cheslor Cuthbert , 3B
|.274
|HR
|Kendrys Morales , DH
|30
|RBI
|Eric Hosmer , 1B
|104
|OBP
|Eric Hosmer , 1B
|.328
|SLG
|Kendrys Morales , DH
|.468
|R
|Eric Hosmer , 1B
|80
|SB
|Jarrod Dyson , CF
|30
|W
|Danny Duffy , SP
|12
|ERA
|Danny Duffy , SP
|3.51
|WHIP
|Danny Duffy , SP
|1.14
|K
|Danny Duffy , SP
|188
|SV
|Wade Davis , RP
|27
|Full Team Statistics
