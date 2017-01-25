Kansas City Royals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Royals
|.261
|675
|147
|4.21
|AL Central
|3rd
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|5th
|13th
|15th
|9th
Wed Sep 21
|L 4 - 3
|at CLE
Thu Sep 22
|L 5 - 2
|at CLE
Fri Sep 23
|L 8 - 3
|at DET
Sat Sep 24
|W 7 - 4
|at DET
Sun Sep 25
|W 12 - 9
|at DET
Tue Sep 27
|W 4 - 3
|MIN
Wed Sep 28
|W 5 - 2
|MIN
Thu Sep 29
|L 7 - 6
|MIN
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 2
|CLE
Sat Oct 1
|L 6 - 3
|CLE
Sun Oct 2
|L 3 - 2
|CLE
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Herrera will receive $5.325 million for the 2017 season, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.
The Royals' closer settled at the midpoint of his asking price and the team's offer in arbitration. Herrera's elite skills will now be accompanied by saves after the team traded Wade Davis to the Cubs this offseason. Assuming he holds the role all season, Herrera has the potential to finish as a top-10 fantasy closer.
Moss spent the 2016 season with the Cardinals, slashing .225/.300/.484 and belting 28 home runs in 464 plate appearances. The 33-year-old still has plenty of pop in his bat, but he's also prone to striking out, as evidenced by his career-worst 30.4 percent strikeout rate late season. Moss figures to see plenty of time as the team's primary designated hitter, but is also capable of filling in at first base and the corner outfield spots when needed.
The 25-year-old is progressing along schedule after being shut down for the season in July last year. While it is good news that he is throwing without pain, the surgery is a serious shoulder procedure that has proven an issue for other pitchers in the past. Zimmer hasn't pitched more than 65 innings in any season since 2013.
Cain said Friday that his hand is fully healed and that he has already resumed hitting, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The All-Star outfielder suffered a wrist injury in September that ultimately cut his season short. He did not require surgery to repair his wrist and was able to resume swinging a bat within the past month. With that, it appears that Cain's offseason baseball activities have gone without incident, which suggests he'll be ready for the start of spring training.
Moustakas said Friday that his knee is "almost 100 percent," Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.
Now nearly eight months removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Moustakas seems confident that he's close to a full recovery. However, he did acknowledge that he will likely be put on a slower schedule than is normal during spring training. Moustakas was walking more, striking out less and hitting for more power than ever before (.260 ISO, up from .186 in 2015) before going down with the injury.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Cheslor Cuthbert , 3B
|.274
|HR
|Kendrys Morales , DH
|30
|RBI
|Eric Hosmer , 1B
|104
|OBP
|Eric Hosmer , 1B
|.328
|SLG
|Kendrys Morales , DH
|.468
|R
|Eric Hosmer , 1B
|80
|SB
|Jarrod Dyson , CF
|30
|W
|Danny Duffy , SP
|12
|ERA
|Danny Duffy , SP
|3.51
|WHIP
|Danny Duffy , SP
|1.14
|K
|Danny Duffy , SP
|188
|SV
|Wade Davis , RP
|27
