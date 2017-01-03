  • My Scores
Kansas City Royals

81-81 Overall | 3rd AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Royals.2616751474.21
AL Central3rd5th5th3rd
American League 5th13th15th9th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 4 - 3at CLE
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 5 - 2at CLE
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 8 - 3at DET
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 7 - 4at DET
Recap
Sun Sep 25
W 12 - 9at DET
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 4 - 3MIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 5 - 2MIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 7 - 6MIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 2CLE
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 6 - 3CLE
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 3 - 2CLE
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1484332327
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hosmer agreed to a one-year, $12.25 million deal with the Royals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan reports.

He received a $4 million raise over what he made in 2016 and will become a free agent after the 2017 season. Hosmer is entering his age-27 season, for what it's worth, and coming off a year where he set career highs in home runs (25) and RBI (104), but his .266 average was his lowest mark since 2012.

1483812486
Royals' Garin Cecchini: Receives spring training invitation
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Cecchini received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cecchini was reported to have a shot at the 25-man roster after being traded to Milwaukee in 2016, but he spent the entire year with Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he slashed just .271/.325/.380 in 469 plate appearances. He'll make another run at the big leagues in 2017 with the Royals, but he'll likely need to show some significant improvement and receive some depth chart help to get there.

1483811886
Royals' Chris Withrow: Invited to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Withrow received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Control issues have plagued Withrow throughout his career, and a 2014 Tommy John surgery has kept him out of action in 2015, but the Royals are making a minimal investment in the hope that he can find both health and the strike zone in 2017. The 27-year-old posted a 3.58 ERA and 4.1 BB/9 in 37.2 innings for the Braves during 2016.

1483811526
Royals' Bobby Parnell: Invited to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Parnell received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Parnell hasn't shown major league effectiveness since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014, so this is strictly a reclamation project for the Royals. He has shown top-shelf bullpen stuff in the past; it's just a question if he will ever be able to find that stuff again.

1483810926
Royals' Brandon League: Receives invitation to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

League received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

League has been out of affiliated baseball since mid-2015 after shoulder issues prematurely ended his tenure with the Dodgers. While he's mostly remembered for his infamous $22.5 million contract, League did put in a good year as recently as 2014, when he posted a 2.57 ERA in 63 innings, so he could still have some major league potential in him as long as his shoulder is healthy.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGCheslor Cuthbert , 3B.274
HRKendrys Morales , DH30
RBIEric Hosmer , 1B104
OBPEric Hosmer , 1B.328
SLGKendrys Morales , DH.468
REric Hosmer , 1B80
SBJarrod Dyson , CF30
WDanny Duffy , SP12
ERADanny Duffy , SP3.51
WHIPDanny Duffy , SP1.14
KDanny Duffy , SP188
SVWade Davis , RP27
Full Team Statistics

