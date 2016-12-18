Los Angeles Dodgers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Dodgers
|.249
|725
|189
|3.70
|NL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|11th
|7th
|8th
|5th
Sat Oct 8
|at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|L 5 - 2
|at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|W 4 - 3
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 8 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 10 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|L 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.308
|HR
|Yasmani Grandal , C
|27
|RBI
|Adrian Gonzalez , 1B
|90
|OBP
|Corey Seager , SS
|.365
|SLG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.512
|R
|Corey Seager , SS
|105
|SB
|Howie Kendrick , LF
|10
|W
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|3.48
|WHIP
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|1.14
|K
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|179
|Full Team Statistics
|
December 16, 2016
Hottest Free Agent Signings: Dodgers score big
(1:44)
|
December 8, 2016
Fantasy Baseball Update: Rich Hill
(0:38)
|
December 7, 2016
Bill of Reiters: Bryce Harper will be a Dodger in 2018
(2:20)
