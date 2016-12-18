  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Los Angeles Dodgers

91-71 Overall | 1st NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Dodgers.2497251893.70
NL West4th3rd3rd2nd
National League 11th7th8th5th

Schedule

Sat Oct 8
at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
L 5 - 2at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
W 4 - 3at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 8 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 10 - 2CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
L 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
2016 Team Leaders
AVGCorey Seager , SS.308
HRYasmani Grandal , C27
RBIAdrian Gonzalez , 1B90
OBPCorey Seager , SS.365
SLGCorey Seager , SS.512
RCorey Seager , SS105
SBHowie Kendrick , LF10
WKenta Maeda , SP16
ERAKenta Maeda , SP3.48
WHIPKenta Maeda , SP1.14
KKenta Maeda , SP179
Full Team Statistics

