Los Angeles Dodgers

91-71 Overall | 1st NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Dodgers.2497251893.70
NL West4th3rd3rd2nd
National League 11th7th8th5th

Schedule

Sat Oct 8
at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
L 5 - 2at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
W 4 - 3at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 8 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 10 - 2CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
L 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1486171514
Dodgers' Sergio Romo: Agrees to deal with Dodgers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Romo agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, pending a physical, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Financial terms were not immediately available. Romo turned in another sub-3.00 ERA season with the Giants in 2016, his sixth in seven years, relying primarily on his trademark slider to strike batters out at a 28.2 percent clip. He won't be a real threat to a healthy Kenley Jansen for the closer role, but Romo will solidify the bridge the ninth inning and could step in if Jansen were to get hurt.

1486151823
Dodgers' Josh Ravin: In bullpen mix to begin spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Ravin is a candidate to fill out the back end of the Dodgers' bullpen this season, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ravin missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a suspension and injuries. The brief time he spent on a major league mound produced excellent results (0.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings). Obviously a small sample size, but those stats combined with a clean bill of health make Ravin a candidate to start the year in the bullpen for a team starving for middle relievers.

1486150983
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could be used out of bullpen
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

If Stripling doesn't win the Dodgers' fifth starter job this spring, he could stick on the 25-man roster as a reliever, the Los Angeles Times reports.

This move would make sense considering the Dodgers' lack of bullpen depth behind the recently re-signed Kenley Jansen. Stripling posted a 3.96 ERA in 22 appearances (14 starts) in his rookie season last year, showing that he can pitch in the majors as a swingman.

1486150264
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Looks to build off rookie success
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dayton will look to build off of a strong rookie campaign in which he posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 26.1 innings.

Dayton hit the ground running after getting the call to the majors last August. He gave the club the late-inning lefty they needed down the stretch and was an integral part of their bridge to Kenley Jansen in the postseason. With no high-profile southpaw acquired, Dayton is set to be manager Dave Roberts' top left-handed reliever late in games, making him a solid target for those in holds leagues.

1485911943
Dodgers' Mitchell Hansen: Undergoes bone spur surgery
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hansen recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

It's an unfortunate setback for the promising young outfielder. Hansen is coming off of an encouraging 2016 campaign in which he hit .311 with 11 home runs over 326 plate appearances with Rookie-level Ogden. Based on the preliminary timetable, he should be nearing return by mid to late March.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGCorey Seager , SS.308
HRYasmani Grandal , C27
RBIAdrian Gonzalez , 1B90
OBPCorey Seager , SS.365
SLGCorey Seager , SS.512
RCorey Seager , SS105
SBHowie Kendrick , LF10
WKenta Maeda , SP16
ERAKenta Maeda , SP3.48
WHIPKenta Maeda , SP1.14
KKenta Maeda , SP179
SVKenley Jansen , RP47
Full Team Statistics

