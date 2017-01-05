  • My Scores
Los Angeles Dodgers

91-71 Overall | 1st NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Dodgers.2497251893.70
NL West4th3rd3rd2nd
National League 11th7th8th5th

Schedule

Sat Oct 8
at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
L 5 - 2at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
W 4 - 3at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 8 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 10 - 2CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
L 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1484334846
Dodgers' Luis Avilan: Agrees to $2.5 million deal to avoid arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Avilan and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.5 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Avilan put up his best season in 2016 since his phenomenal 2013, yielding a 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings with the Dodgers despite moving between Los Angeles and Triple-A Oklahoma City a countless number of times. That performance will give him a somewhat modest $110,000 raise in his second round of arbitration.

1484334486
Dodgers' Josh Fields: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Fields and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.05 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Fields' career has been a case study in underperforming his peripherals, as his career 2.99 FIP is more than a run under his 4.34 ERA. That probably didn't help in the arbitration negotiations, given that the process is mostly rewarding for traditional stats.

1484334126
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Agrees to $2.8 million settlement with Dodgers to avoid arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wood and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $2.8 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood was in the middle of a notable uptick in strikeouts as a starter before an elbow injury knocked him out for most of the season. He eventually managed to return in the bullpen in September and pitched a couple innings in the playoffs. He's likely to enter 2017 as a starter given that manager Dave Roberts said that the reason he returned as a reliever was he simply didn't have enough time in the season to build back up. This was his first round of arbitration.

1484333766
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers with $5.5 million deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Grandal and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.5 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Despite playing hurt for much of the year, Grandal still managed to post a career-high .477 slugging percentage. He hit at an elite level when healthy, slashing .287/.410/.622 in the months of June and July, but the problem with him going forward is that he often isn't healthy. That aside, he remains a power bat with top pitch-framing skills behind the plate, so he'll get a pay raise of almost $3 million in his second round of arbitration.

1484175486
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: May not be ready for spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Thompson (back) is progressing toward baseball activities, but might not be ready for the start of spring training, SB Nation's Eric Stephen reports.

He suffered two fractures in his back and missed almost the final three months of the regular season. If the team is saying his availability for the start of spring training is in jeopardy, then it is safe to assume he is realistically in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season. When healthy, he figures to occupy the short side of an outfield platoon.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGCorey Seager , SS.308
HRYasmani Grandal , C27
RBIAdrian Gonzalez , 1B90
OBPCorey Seager , SS.365
SLGCorey Seager , SS.512
RCorey Seager , SS105
SBHowie Kendrick , LF10
WKenta Maeda , SP16
ERAKenta Maeda , SP3.48
WHIPKenta Maeda , SP1.14
KKenta Maeda , SP179
SVKenley Jansen , RP47
Full Team Statistics

