Los Angeles Dodgers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Dodgers
|.249
|725
|189
|3.70
|NL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|11th
|7th
|8th
|5th
Sat Oct 8
|at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|L 5 - 2
|at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|W 4 - 3
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 8 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 10 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|L 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Fernandez has agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.
A top player in Cuba before his defection, Fernandez is mostly an unknown commodity at this point, having not played professionally in over two years (outside of an 18-game sample in the Dominican Winter League in 2016). Fernandez turns 29 in April and the strength and athleticism may be diminishing, but if his plate skills are intact, Fernandez could work his way into the discussion for the starting role at second base. The position is (currently) wide open in Los Angeles.
Avilan and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.5 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Avilan put up his best season in 2016 since his phenomenal 2013, yielding a 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings with the Dodgers despite moving between Los Angeles and Triple-A Oklahoma City a countless number of times. That performance will give him a somewhat modest $110,000 raise in his second round of arbitration.
Fields' career has been a case study in underperforming his peripherals, as his career 2.99 FIP is more than a run under his 4.34 ERA. That probably didn't help in the arbitration negotiations, given that the process is mostly rewarding for traditional stats.
Wood and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $2.8 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Wood was in the middle of a notable uptick in strikeouts as a starter before an elbow injury knocked him out for most of the season. He eventually managed to return in the bullpen in September and pitched a couple innings in the playoffs. He's likely to enter 2017 as a starter given that manager Dave Roberts said that the reason he returned as a reliever was he simply didn't have enough time in the season to build back up. This was his first round of arbitration.
Grandal and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.5 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Despite playing hurt for much of the year, Grandal still managed to post a career-high .477 slugging percentage. He hit at an elite level when healthy, slashing .287/.410/.622 in the months of June and July, but the problem with him going forward is that he often isn't healthy. That aside, he remains a power bat with top pitch-framing skills behind the plate, so he'll get a pay raise of almost $3 million in his second round of arbitration.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.308
|HR
|Yasmani Grandal , C
|27
|RBI
|Adrian Gonzalez , 1B
|90
|OBP
|Corey Seager , SS
|.365
|SLG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.512
|R
|Corey Seager , SS
|105
|SB
|Howie Kendrick , LF
|10
|W
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|3.48
|WHIP
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|1.14
|K
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|179
|SV
|Kenley Jansen , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
