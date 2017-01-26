  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Los Angeles Dodgers

91-71 Overall | 1st NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Dodgers.2497251893.70
NL West4th3rd3rd2nd
National League 11th7th8th5th

Schedule

Sat Oct 8
at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
L 5 - 2at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
W 4 - 3at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 8 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 10 - 2CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
L 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1486255503
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Favorite to win backup catcher job
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barnes is the favorite to win the backup catcher job out of spring training.

Barnes didn't do much in his limited playing time last season, slashing a meager .156/.270/.188 in 37 plate appearances. That was a small sample size, and there is hope for his bat after he slashed .295/.380/.443 with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. With Carlos Ruiz gone, Barnes will handle primary backup duties for Yasmani Grandal.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486171514
Sergio Romo: Agrees to deal with Dodgers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Romo agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, pending a physical, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Financial terms were not immediately available. Romo turned in another sub-3.00 ERA season with the Giants in 2016, his sixth in seven years, relying primarily on his trademark slider to strike batters out at a 28.2 percent clip. He won't be a real threat to a healthy Kenley Jansen for the closer role, but Romo will solidify the bridge the ninth inning and could step in if Jansen were to get hurt.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486151823
Dodgers' Josh Ravin: In bullpen mix to begin spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Ravin is a candidate to fill out the back end of the Dodgers' bullpen this season, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ravin missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a suspension and injuries. The brief time he spent on a major league mound produced excellent results (0.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings). Obviously a small sample size, but those stats combined with a clean bill of health make Ravin a candidate to start the year in the bullpen for a team starving for middle relievers.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486150983
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could be used out of bullpen
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

If Stripling doesn't win the Dodgers' fifth starter job this spring, he could stick on the 25-man roster as a reliever, the Los Angeles Times reports.

This move would make sense considering the Dodgers' lack of bullpen depth behind the recently re-signed Kenley Jansen. Stripling posted a 3.96 ERA in 22 appearances (14 starts) in his rookie season last year, showing that he can pitch in the majors as a swingman.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486150264
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Looks to build off rookie success
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dayton will look to build off of a strong rookie campaign in which he posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 26.1 innings.

Dayton hit the ground running after getting the call to the majors last August. He gave the club the late-inning lefty they needed down the stretch and was an integral part of their bridge to Kenley Jansen in the postseason. With no high-profile southpaw acquired, Dayton is set to be manager Dave Roberts' top left-handed reliever late in games, making him a solid target for those in holds leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGCorey Seager , SS.308
HRYasmani Grandal , C27
RBIAdrian Gonzalez , 1B90
OBPCorey Seager , SS.365
SLGCorey Seager , SS.512
RCorey Seager , SS105
SBHowie Kendrick , LF10
WKenta Maeda , SP16
ERAKenta Maeda , SP3.48
WHIPKenta Maeda , SP1.14
KKenta Maeda , SP179
SVKenley Jansen , RP47
Full Team Statistics

Latest Dodgers Video

More Dodgers

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Corey Seager White Los Angeles Dodgers Official Cool Base Player Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 