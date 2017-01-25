Los Angeles Dodgers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Dodgers
|.249
|725
|189
|3.70
|NL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|11th
|7th
|8th
|5th
Sat Oct 8
|at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|L 5 - 2
|at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|W 4 - 3
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 8 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 10 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|L 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Hansen recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.
It's an unfortunate setback for the promising young outfielder. Hansen is coming off of an encouraging 2016 campaign in which he hit .311 with 11 home runs over 326 plate appearances with Rookie-level Ogden. Based on the preliminary timetable, he should be nearing return by mid to late March.
The southpaw posted a 3.38 ERA over 42.2 innings before he was shut down in October. He'll begin throwing off a mound next week and is on schedule to be ready for Opening Day.
Van Slyke was shut down in August last season to have surgery on his right wrist, but before that, he posted just a .606 OPS in 113 plate appearances. Now that he is healthy, he should assume his usual depth role as a starter against left-handers.
McCarthy has been throwing off a mound with full velocity this offseason, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
This is an encouraging sign for McCarthy with pitchers and catchers just weeks from reporting to spring training. Injuries have plagued McCarthy since arriving in Los Angeles as he's combined for 13 total starts in the last two years. Gurnick also notes that McCarthy's command has improved, which is significant after the veteran notched a 5.85 BB/9 last season. McCarthy appears to be a full go heading into the spring.
Fernandez will work at second and third base during spring training, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.
The recently acquired Fernandez could fill a major need for the Dodgers at second base as the club does not have a truly viable option at that position beyond Logan Forsythe. Depending on how smoothly he transitions, he could also add depth at third base behind Justin Turner.
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
