Los Angeles Dodgers

91-71 Overall | 1st NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Dodgers.2497251893.70
NL West4th3rd3rd2nd
National League 11th7th8th5th

Schedule

Sun Oct 9
L 5 - 2at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
W 4 - 3at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 8 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 10 - 2CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
L 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 23
FS1at CHC

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1485397863
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Signs with Dodgers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Morrow signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Dodgers signed Morrow to a non-roster deal, and the intent is to use him as a reliever. Morrow has dealt with a plethora of injuries, so a role as a reliever should help take some stress off his arm. Although he is not on the 40-man roster, he figures to have a good chance at ultimately making the major league squad.

1485373383
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could begin season at extended ST
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Manager Dave Roberts said that Urias could begin the 2017 season at extended spring training in an effort to limit his innings, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After appearing as a starter during the Dodgers' postseason run, many thought that the young left-hander would be a lock for the rotation to begin 2017. However, it was always a given that the team would once again cap his innings somehow, and starting him off in extended spring training would help ensure his availability for late in the season. Things should become clearer in spring training -- stay tuned to this development as Opening Day approaches.

1485372663
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Set to lead off in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Manager Dave Roberts said that he expects Forsythe to be his leadoff hitter for the 2017 season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was the Rays' primary leadoff hitter last season, so it comes as no surprise that Roberts sees him as a competent option to set the table every night. With this spot in the batting order, Forsythe will likely be in line for more run-scoring opportunities thanks to his position in front of mashers like Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Adrian Gonzalez.

1485368223
Dodgers' Carlos Frias: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Frias was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday.

A spot was needed for outfielder Brett Eibner, whom the Dodgers acquired in a trade with Oakland, and Frias was the roster casualty. Frias turned in respectable numbers in 10 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A last season but an injury put him on the shelf for the entire second half. Now 27, Frias has posted a 4.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10.5 H/9, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 in parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level (149.1 innings).

1485363423
Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Traded to Dodgers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Eibner was traded to the Dodgers for a minor leaguer Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

It's a new opportunity for Eibner, who was designated for assignment after batting .193 over 70 games between Kansas City and Oakland last season. The move provides further outfield depth for the Dodgers -- the team currently has eight outfielders on its 40-man roster. Eibner faces an uphill battle to earn a spot in the major league outfield, but certainly has the potential to turn some heads in spring training with his athleticism.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGCorey Seager , SS.308
HRYasmani Grandal , C27
RBIAdrian Gonzalez , 1B90
OBPCorey Seager , SS.365
SLGCorey Seager , SS.512
RCorey Seager , SS105
SBHowie Kendrick , LF10
WKenta Maeda , SP16
ERAKenta Maeda , SP3.48
WHIPKenta Maeda , SP1.14
KKenta Maeda , SP179
SVKenley Jansen , RP47
Full Team Statistics

