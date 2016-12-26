Los Angeles Dodgers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Dodgers
|.249
|725
|189
|3.70
|NL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|11th
|7th
|8th
|5th
Sat Oct 8
|at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|L 5 - 2
|at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|W 4 - 3
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 8 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 10 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|L 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Fernandez is nearing a minor league deal with the Dodgers, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Fernandez was ranked as the No. 3 Cuban player by Baseball America two years ago. After eight highly productive seasons in the Cuban National Series, the infielder defected from Cuba in December of 2015. In his last full season in Cuba, he slashed an impressive .326/.482/.456. The 28-year-old Fernandez is widely considered to be major league ready and could make his way onto the Dodgers' roster in 2017.
Wilson signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Friday worth $1 million if he's promoted to the majors, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
The veteran left Tampa Bay after posting a .230/.272/.391 line with four home runs in 95 plate appearances. Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes are the clear No. 1 and 2 catchers in Los Angeles, so Wilson will likely land with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.308
|HR
|Yasmani Grandal , C
|27
|RBI
|Adrian Gonzalez , 1B
|90
|OBP
|Corey Seager , SS
|.365
|SLG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.512
|R
|Corey Seager , SS
|105
|SB
|Howie Kendrick , LF
|10
|W
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|3.48
|WHIP
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|1.14
|K
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|179
|SV
|Kenley Jansen , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
