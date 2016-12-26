  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Los Angeles Dodgers

91-71 Overall | 1st NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Dodgers.2497251893.70
NL West4th3rd3rd2nd
National League 11th7th8th5th

Schedule

Sat Oct 8
at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
L 5 - 2at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
W 4 - 3at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 8 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 10 - 2CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
L 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
1483905726
Jose Miguel Fernandez: Nearing minor league deal with Dodgers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Fernandez is nearing a minor league deal with the Dodgers, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Fernandez was ranked as the No. 3 Cuban player by Baseball America two years ago. After eight highly productive seasons in the Cuban National Series, the infielder defected from Cuba in December of 2015. In his last full season in Cuba, he slashed an impressive .326/.482/.456. The 28-year-old Fernandez is widely considered to be major league ready and could make his way onto the Dodgers' roster in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483725006
Dodgers' Bobby Wilson: Signs minor league deal with Dodgers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wilson signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Friday worth $1 million if he's promoted to the majors, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

The veteran left Tampa Bay after posting a .230/.272/.391 line with four home runs in 95 plate appearances. Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes are the clear No. 1 and 2 catchers in Los Angeles, so Wilson will likely land with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGCorey Seager , SS.308
HRYasmani Grandal , C27
RBIAdrian Gonzalez , 1B90
OBPCorey Seager , SS.365
SLGCorey Seager , SS.512
RCorey Seager , SS105
SBHowie Kendrick , LF10
WKenta Maeda , SP16
ERAKenta Maeda , SP3.48
WHIPKenta Maeda , SP1.14
KKenta Maeda , SP179
SVKenley Jansen , RP47
Full Team Statistics

Latest Dodgers Video

More Dodgers

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Clayton Kershaw Royal Los Angeles Dodgers Official Cool Base Player Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 