Los Angeles Dodgers

91-71 Overall | 1st NL West
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Dodgers.2497251893.70
NL West4th3rd3rd2nd
National League 11th7th8th5th

Schedule

Sat Oct 8
at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
L 5 - 2at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
W 4 - 3at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
L 8 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
L 10 - 2CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
L 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap

Standings

NL
West		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Los Angeles81-6191-71
San Francisco79-6387-75
Colorado66-7675-87
Arizona64-7869-93
San Diego62-8068-94
Dodgers' Mitchell Hansen: Undergoes bone spur surgery
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hansen recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

It's an unfortunate setback for the promising young outfielder. Hansen is coming off of an encouraging 2016 campaign in which he hit .311 with 11 home runs over 326 plate appearances with Rookie-level Ogden. Based on the preliminary timetable, he should be nearing return by mid to late March.

Dodgers' Adam Liberatore: Fully recovered from elbow surgery
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Liberatore said Saturday that he is fully recovered from his October elbow surgery, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw posted a 3.38 ERA over 42.2 innings before he was shut down in October. He'll begin throwing off a mound next week and is on schedule to be ready for Opening Day.

Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Fully recovered from wrist surgery
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Van Slyke said Saturday that his wrist is 100 percent recovered from surgery, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Van Slyke was shut down in August last season to have surgery on his right wrist, but before that, he posted just a .606 OPS in 113 plate appearances. Now that he is healthy, he should assume his usual depth role as a starter against left-handers.

Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Throwing off mound at full effort
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McCarthy has been throwing off a mound with full velocity this offseason, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging sign for McCarthy with pitchers and catchers just weeks from reporting to spring training. Injuries have plagued McCarthy since arriving in Los Angeles as he's combined for 13 total starts in the last two years. Gurnick also notes that McCarthy's command has improved, which is significant after the veteran notched a 5.85 BB/9 last season. McCarthy appears to be a full go heading into the spring.

Dodgers' Jose Miguel Fernandez: To work at second and third base in spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Fernandez will work at second and third base during spring training, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

The recently acquired Fernandez could fill a major need for the Dodgers at second base as the club does not have a truly viable option at that position beyond Logan Forsythe. Depending on how smoothly he transitions, he could also add depth at third base behind Justin Turner.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

