Los Angeles Dodgers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Dodgers
|.249
|725
|189
|3.70
|NL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|11th
|7th
|8th
|5th
Sun Oct 9
|L 5 - 2
|at WAS
Mon Oct 10
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Tue Oct 11
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Thu Oct 13
|W 4 - 3
|at WAS
Sat Oct 15
|L 8 - 4
|at CHC
Sun Oct 16
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Tue Oct 18
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Wed Oct 19
|L 10 - 2
|CHC
Thu Oct 20
|L 8 - 4
|CHC
Sat Oct 22
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Sun Oct 23
|FS1
|at CHC
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Morrow signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Dodgers signed Morrow to a non-roster deal, and the intent is to use him as a reliever. Morrow has dealt with a plethora of injuries, so a role as a reliever should help take some stress off his arm. Although he is not on the 40-man roster, he figures to have a good chance at ultimately making the major league squad.
Manager Dave Roberts said that
After appearing as a starter during the
Manager Dave Roberts said that he expects
The 30-year-old was the Rays' primary leadoff hitter last season, so it comes as no surprise that Roberts sees him as a competent option to set the table every night. With this spot in the batting order, Forsythe will likely be in line for more run-scoring opportunities thanks to his position in front of mashers like Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Adrian Gonzalez.
Frias was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday.
A spot was needed for outfielder Brett Eibner, whom the Dodgers acquired in a trade with Oakland, and Frias was the roster casualty. Frias turned in respectable numbers in 10 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A last season but an injury put him on the shelf for the entire second half. Now 27, Frias has posted a 4.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10.5 H/9, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 in parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level (149.1 innings).
It's a new opportunity for Eibner, who was designated for assignment after batting .193 over 70 games between Kansas City and Oakland last season. The move provides further outfield depth for the Dodgers -- the team currently has eight outfielders on its 40-man roster. Eibner faces an uphill battle to earn a spot in the major league outfield, but certainly has the potential to turn some heads in spring training with his athleticism.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.308
|HR
|Yasmani Grandal , C
|27
|RBI
|Adrian Gonzalez , 1B
|90
|OBP
|Corey Seager , SS
|.365
|SLG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.512
|R
|Corey Seager , SS
|105
|SB
|Howie Kendrick , LF
|10
|W
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|3.48
|WHIP
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|1.14
|K
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|179
|SV
|Kenley Jansen , RP
|47
