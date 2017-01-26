Los Angeles Dodgers

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Dodgers
|.249
|725
|189
|3.70
|NL West
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|National League
|11th
|7th
|8th
|5th
Sat Oct 8
|at WAS
Postponed
Sun Oct 9
|L 5 - 2
|at WAS
Recap
Mon Oct 10
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Tue Oct 11
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Thu Oct 13
|W 4 - 3
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 15
|L 8 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 16
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|L 10 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Thu Oct 20
|L 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 22
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
|NL
West
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Los Angeles
|81-61
|91-71
|San Francisco
|79-63
|87-75
|Colorado
|66-76
|75-87
|Arizona
|64-78
|69-93
|San Diego
|62-80
|68-94
Financial terms were not immediately available. Romo turned in another sub-3.00 ERA season with the Giants in 2016, his sixth in seven years, relying primarily on his trademark slider to strike batters out at a 28.2 percent clip. He won't be a real threat to a healthy Kenley Jansen for the closer role, but Romo will solidify the bridge the ninth inning and could step in if Jansen were to get hurt.
Ravin missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a suspension and injuries. The brief time he spent on a major league mound produced excellent results (0.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings). Obviously a small sample size, but those stats combined with a clean bill of health make Ravin a candidate to start the year in the bullpen for a team starving for middle relievers.
If
This move would make sense considering the Dodgers' lack of bullpen depth behind the recently re-signed Kenley Jansen. Stripling posted a 3.96 ERA in 22 appearances (14 starts) in his rookie season last year, showing that he can pitch in the majors as a swingman.
Dayton will look to build off of a strong rookie campaign in which he posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 26.1 innings.
Dayton hit the ground running after getting the call to the majors last August. He gave the club the late-inning lefty they needed down the stretch and was an integral part of their bridge to Kenley Jansen in the postseason. With no high-profile southpaw acquired, Dayton is set to be manager Dave Roberts' top left-handed reliever late in games, making him a solid target for those in holds leagues.
Hansen recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.
It's an unfortunate setback for the promising young outfielder. Hansen is coming off of an encouraging 2016 campaign in which he hit .311 with 11 home runs over 326 plate appearances with Rookie-level Ogden. Based on the preliminary timetable, he should be nearing return by mid to late March.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.308
|HR
|Yasmani Grandal , C
|27
|RBI
|Adrian Gonzalez , 1B
|90
|OBP
|Corey Seager , SS
|.365
|SLG
|Corey Seager , SS
|.512
|R
|Corey Seager , SS
|105
|SB
|Howie Kendrick , LF
|10
|W
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|16
|ERA
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|3.48
|WHIP
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|1.14
|K
|Kenta Maeda , SP
|179
|SV
|Kenley Jansen , RP
|47
|Full Team Statistics
