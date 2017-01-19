  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Miami Marlins

79-82 Overall | 3rd NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Marlins.2636551284.05
NL East1st3rd4th3rd
National League 2nd13th14th6th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 6 - 3ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 2ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 4ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
ATL
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 3NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 1NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 2NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 4at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 2 - 1at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 7at WAS
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1485288783
Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Dealt to Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Gonzalez was traded to the Marlins on Tuesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

The 24-year-old was designated for assignment last week after the Phillies signed Michael Saunders, so the trade isn't a huge surprise. He struggled in the majors for the most part last year, posting a 5.60 ERA across 35.1 innings, although he did register a 34:7 K:BB.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484858524
Marlins' Brandon Cunniff: Signs minor league deal with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunniff signed a minor league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Baseball America reports.

Cunniff had a 4.24 ERA through 17 innings last season before he was outrighted by the Braves in November. He's likely to begin the season as organizational depth, provided he makes the team, but injuries to the Marlins' bullpen could force them to call Cunniff up, though he wouldn't likely earn many high-leverage opportunities.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484837884
Reds' Isaiah White: Headed to Cincinnati
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

White was traded to the Reds on Thursday as part of the deal that sent Dan Straily to the Marlins, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

White, a 20-year-old outfielder, was taken 85th overall in 2015's first-year player draft. He hasn't shown much power yet during his time at rookie ball or the New York-Penn League, but projects better in terms of defense and baserunning. He swiped 13 bags without being caught during rookie ball, but was just 5-for-9 on the basepaths against short-season batteries. White amounts to a lottery ticket at this point, as he has high-end athleticism and impressive physical tools, but is still incredibly raw.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484835723
Marlins' Dan Straily: Dealt to Miami, pending physical
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Straily will be traded to the Marlins, pending physicals, in exchange for prospects Luis Castillo, Austin Brice and Isaiah White, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Straily was claimed off waivers by the Reds prior to Opening Day of 2016, and he rewarded the team with a 3.76 ERA over 191.1 innings. The rebuilding Cincinnati team will flip him to Miami in a buy-low, sell-high move, gaining two of the Marlins' top-10 prospects in the process. Miami will have four years of team control over the 28-year-old, who should be a staple in its rotation going forward. Straily is moving to a more favorable home ballpark, but significant regression is still expected, as a low BABIP (.239) and high strand rate (81.2 percent) allowed him to post solid numbers despite walking 73 and allowing 31 homers last season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGMartin Prado , 3B.305
HRGiancarlo Stanton , RF27
RBIChristian Yelich , LF98
OBPChristian Yelich , LF.376
SLGChristian Yelich , LF.483
RChristian Yelich , LF78
SBDee Gordon , 2B30
WJose Fernandez , SP16
ERAJose Fernandez , SP2.86
WHIPJose Fernandez , SP1.12
KJose Fernandez , SP253
SVA.J. Ramos , RP40
Full Team Statistics

Latest Marlins Video

More Marlins

CBSSports Shop

Men's New Era Black Miami Marlins Authentic Collection On-Field 59FIFTY Performance Fitted Hat - Home Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 