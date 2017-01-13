Miami Marlins

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Marlins
|.263
|655
|128
|4.05
|NL East
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|2nd
|13th
|14th
|6th
Wed Sep 21
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 6 - 3
|ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 2
|ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 4
|ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|ATL
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 3
|NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 1
|NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 2
|NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 4
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 2 - 1
|at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 7
|at WAS
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Cunniff signed a minor league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Baseball America reports.
Cunniff had a 4.24 ERA through 17 innings last season before he was outrighted by the Braves in November. He's likely to begin the season as organizational depth, provided he makes the team, but injuries to the Marlins' bullpen could force them to call Cunniff up, though he wouldn't likely earn many high-leverage opportunities.
White, a 20-year-old outfielder, was taken 85th overall in 2015's first-year player draft. He hasn't shown much power yet during his time at rookie ball or the New York-Penn League, but projects better in terms of defense and baserunning. He swiped 13 bags without being caught during rookie ball, but was just 5-for-9 on the basepaths against short-season batteries. White amounts to a lottery ticket at this point, as he has high-end athleticism and impressive physical tools, but is still incredibly raw.
Straily was claimed off waivers by the Reds prior to Opening Day of 2016, and he rewarded the team with a 3.76 ERA over 191.1 innings. The rebuilding Cincinnati team will flip him to Miami in a buy-low, sell-high move, gaining two of the Marlins' top-10 prospects in the process. Miami will have four years of team control over the 28-year-old, who should be a staple in its rotation going forward. Straily is moving to a more favorable home ballpark, but significant regression is still expected, as a low BABIP (.239) and high strand rate (81.2 percent) allowed him to post solid numbers despite walking 73 and allowing 31 homers last season.
Koehler and the Marlins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.75 million contract on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Koehler's ratios last season -- a 4.33 ERA and 1.46 -- were unspectacular and both fell for the second year in a row, but he did start 30 games for the third straight season and finished the campaign with a career-best 33 starts. Koehler's dependability is more useful to the Marlins than it is to fantasy players, and he will need to cut down on the baserunners he gave up last year in order to be an option in standard leagues.
Ramos and the Marlins avoided arbitration on Friday with a $6.55 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins were aggressive bidders for Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen, but ultimately lost out, leaving them with Ramos as their closer, which isn't the worst consolation prize. The 2016 All-Star notched 40 saves and a 2.81 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 64 innings, establishing him as one of the better closers in baseball. That got him a pay raise in excess of $3 million during his second round of arbitration.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Martin Prado , 3B
|.305
|HR
|Giancarlo Stanton , RF
|27
|RBI
|Christian Yelich , LF
|98
|OBP
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.376
|SLG
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.483
|R
|Christian Yelich , LF
|78
|SB
|Dee Gordon , 2B
|30
|W
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|2.86
|WHIP
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|1.12
|K
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|253
|SV
|A.J. Ramos , RP
|40
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic Jose Fernandez Black Miami Marlins Alternate Cool Base Jersey Shop Now!