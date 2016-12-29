  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Miami Marlins

79-82 Overall | 3rd NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Marlins.2636551284.05
NL East1st3rd4th3rd
National League 2nd13th14th6th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 6 - 3ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 2ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 4ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
ATL
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 3NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 1NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 2NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 4at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 2 - 1at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 7at WAS
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1483491246
Marlins' Kelvin Marte: Signs minor league deal with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Marte signed a minor league deal with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Marte got his first taste of the big leagues last year when he pitched 3.1 innings out of the Pirates bullpen. The 29-year-old lefty is coming off of productive 2015 and 2016 minor league campaigns in which he posted a 2.63 and 3.67 ERA, respectively. With very little major league experience, it will be interesting to see how he performs in his spring training opportunity with the Marlins.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483489926
Marlins' Scott Copeland: Agrees to minor league deal with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Copeland signed a minor league contract with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Copeland is a career minor leaguer who has spent the past three seasons with the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate. He has found success recently, posting an ERA of 2.95 in 2015 and 3.04 in 2016. The Marlins hope that he can build upon his success and provide additional pitching depth for their club in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483488366
Marlins' Brandon Barnes: Inks minors deal with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Barnes signed a minor league deal with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Barnes appeared in 286 games for the Rockies over the last three seasons, but was designated for assignment in 2016 when the team promoted David Dahl. The veteran outfielder slashed .220/.250/.320 last year and will likely provide organizational outfield depth for the Marlins in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483487646
Marlins' Ryan Jackson: Signs minor league deal with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jackson signed a minor league deal with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Jackson has spent the vast majority of his career in the minor leagues. He split his most recent campaign between the Angels and Phillies Triple-A affiliates, where he batted .248/.350/.286 in 343 plate appearances. He doesn't figure to make much of an impact with the Marlins.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGMartin Prado , 3B.305
HRGiancarlo Stanton , RF27
RBIChristian Yelich , LF98
OBPChristian Yelich , LF.376
SLGChristian Yelich , LF.483
RChristian Yelich , LF78
SBDee Gordon , 2B30
WJose Fernandez , SP16
ERAJose Fernandez , SP2.86
WHIPJose Fernandez , SP1.12
KJose Fernandez , SP253
SVA.J. Ramos , RP40
Full Team Statistics

Latest Marlins Video

More Marlins

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Jose Fernandez Black Miami Marlins Official Name and Number T-Shirt Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 