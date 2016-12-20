|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Marlins
|.263
|655
|128
|4.05
|NL East
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|2nd
|13th
|14th
|6th
Wed Sep 21
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Thu Sep 22
|L 6 - 3
|ATL
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 2
|ATL
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 4
|ATL
Sun Sep 25
|ATL
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 3
|NYM
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 1
|NYM
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 2
|NYM
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 4
|at WAS
Sat Oct 1
|L 2 - 1
|at WAS
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 7
|at WAS
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Araujo was designated for assignment on Friday, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.
The Marlins made the Brad Ziegler signing official on Friday and needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, so Araujo was designated for assignment to accommodate. He has a 4.35 ERA in 62 big league innings and has yet to harness his pitches (12.6 percent walk rate) to the point that he can be an effective major league reliever.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Martin Prado , 3B
|.305
|HR
|Giancarlo Stanton , RF
|27
|RBI
|Christian Yelich , LF
|98
|OBP
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.376
|SLG
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.483
|R
|Christian Yelich , LF
|78
|SB
|Dee Gordon , 2B
|30
|W
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|2.86
|WHIP
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|1.12
|K
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|253
|SV
|A.J. Ramos , RP
|40
December 16, 2016
Jeffrey Loria reportedly would sell Marlins for $1.7 billion
(0:34)
December 16, 2016
Jeffrey Loria reportedly would sell Marlins for $1.7 billion
(0:34)
December 9, 2016
Winter Meetings Losers: Miami Marlins
(1:08)
