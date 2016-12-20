  • My Scores
Miami Marlins

79-82 Overall | 3rd NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Marlins.2636551284.05
NL East1st3rd4th3rd
National League 2nd13th14th6th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 6 - 3ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 2ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 4ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
ATL
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 3NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 1NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 2NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 4at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 2 - 1at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 7at WAS
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1482529326
Marlins' Elvis Araujo: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Araujo was designated for assignment on Friday, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

The Marlins made the Brad Ziegler signing official on Friday and needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, so Araujo was designated for assignment to accommodate. He has a 4.35 ERA in 62 big league innings and has yet to harness his pitches (12.6 percent walk rate) to the point that he can be an effective major league reliever.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMartin Prado , 3B.305
HRGiancarlo Stanton , RF27
RBIChristian Yelich , LF98
OBPChristian Yelich , LF.376
SLGChristian Yelich , LF.483
RChristian Yelich , LF78
SBDee Gordon , 2B30
WJose Fernandez , SP16
ERAJose Fernandez , SP2.86
WHIPJose Fernandez , SP1.12
KJose Fernandez , SP253
SVA.J. Ramos , RP40
Full Team Statistics

