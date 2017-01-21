  • My Scores
Miami Marlins

79-82 Overall | 3rd NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Marlins.2636551284.05
NL East1st3rd4th3rd
National League 2nd13th14th6th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 6 - 3ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 2ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 4ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
ATL
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 3NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 1NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 2NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 4at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 2 - 1at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 7at WAS
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Will compete for bullpen role this spring
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Wittgren will compete for a bullpen role with the Marlins in spring training.

He put together a strong major league debut in 2016 thanks to his plus control, but Miami signed Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa in the offseason to bolster their bullpen, and Wittgren's somewhat pedestrian raw stuff leaves him with no guarantees that he'll break camp with a spot on the 25-man roster. He does have plenty of experience as a minor league closer, but Wittgren's role with the Marlins would be in much lower leverage situations if he does hang onto a job.

Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Will compete for bullpen spot this spring
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Guerrero will compete for a spot in the Marlins' bullpen this spring.

Picked up from San Diego in the Andrew Cashner deal last year, Guerrero has a big fastball but doesn't always know where it's going. The 26-year-old could earn a middle relief role with an impressive spring, but the Marlins have a deep bullpen thanks to the offseason acquisitions of Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa, so Guerrero will likely begin the season back at Triple-A.

Marlins' Jarlin Garcia: Will begin season back in minors
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Garcia is expected to begin 2017 back in the minors.

Although he got a brief cup of coffee with the Marlins in 2016, he didn't see any game action and has yet to pitch above Double-A in his career. The team's offseason pitching acquisitions shut the door on any chance Garcia might have had of winning a rotation spot in spring training, so the 24-year-old lefty will have to head back to the minors, work on his craft and wait his turn.

Marlins' Severino Gonzalez: Dealt to Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Gonzalez was traded to the Marlins on Tuesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

The 24-year-old was designated for assignment last week after the Phillies signed Michael Saunders, so the trade isn't a huge surprise. He struggled in the majors for the most part last year, posting a 5.60 ERA across 35.1 innings, although he did register a 34:7 K:BB.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMartin Prado , 3B.305
HRGiancarlo Stanton , RF27
RBIChristian Yelich , LF98
OBPChristian Yelich , LF.376
SLGChristian Yelich , LF.483
RChristian Yelich , LF78
SBDee Gordon , 2B30
WJose Fernandez , SP16
ERAJose Fernandez , SP2.86
WHIPJose Fernandez , SP1.12
KJose Fernandez , SP253
SVA.J. Ramos , RP40
Full Team Statistics

