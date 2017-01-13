Miami Marlins

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Marlins
|.263
|655
|128
|4.05
|NL East
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|2nd
|13th
|14th
|6th
Wed Sep 21
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 6 - 3
|ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 2
|ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 4
|ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|ATL
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 3
|NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 1
|NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 2
|NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 4
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 2 - 1
|at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 7
|at WAS
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Koehler and the Marlins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.75 million contract on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Koehler's ratios last season -- a 4.33 ERA and 1.46 -- were unspectacular and both fell for the second year in a row, but he did start 30 games for the third straight season and finished the campaign with a career-best 33 starts. Koehler's dependability is more useful to the Marlins than it is to fantasy players, and he will need to cut down on the baserunners he gave up last year in order to be an option in standard leagues.
Ramos and the Marlins avoided arbitration on Friday with a $6.55 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins were aggressive bidders for Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen, but ultimately lost out, leaving them with Ramos as their closer, which isn't the worst consolation prize. The 2016 All-Star notched 40 saves and a 2.81 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 64 innings, establishing him as one of the better closers in baseball. That got him a pay raise in excess of $3 million during his second round of arbitration.
Dietrich and the Marlins avoided arbitration Friday with a $1.7 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich put up an excellent .374 on-base percentage in a career-high 351 plate appearances, but his numbers were also bolstered by a healthy diet of right-handed pitchers. He remains a left-handed option behind Dee Gordon at second base and Martin Prado at third, but he will at least get the money of a premium back-up through his first round of arbitration.
Ozuna avoided arbitration with the Marlins on Friday with a $3.5 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Ozuna bounced back from a difficult 2015 season with a .266/.321/.452 line with 23 home runs and a first career All-Star berth in 2016. That'll get him a decent salary for his first round of arbitration.
Hechavarria and the Marlins avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.35 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
The Cuban shortstop took a step backward with the bat after two decent years in 2014 and 2015, hitting .236/.283/.311 in 2016. As usual, that light hitting was made up for by excellent defense at shortstop. This was Hechevarria's second round of arbitration, with him likely on track for free agency after the 2018 season.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Martin Prado , 3B
|.305
|HR
|Giancarlo Stanton , RF
|27
|RBI
|Christian Yelich , LF
|98
|OBP
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.376
|SLG
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.483
|R
|Christian Yelich , LF
|78
|SB
|Dee Gordon , 2B
|30
|W
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|2.86
|WHIP
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|1.12
|K
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|253
|SV
|A.J. Ramos , RP
|40
|Full Team Statistics
