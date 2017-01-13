  • My Scores
Miami Marlins

79-82 Overall | 3rd NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Marlins.2636551284.05
NL East1st3rd4th3rd
National League 2nd13th14th6th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 8 - 3WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 6 - 3ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 3 - 2ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 6 - 4ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
ATL
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 3NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 12 - 1NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 5 - 2NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 4at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 2 - 1at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 7at WAS
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Koehler and the Marlins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.75 million contract on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Koehler's ratios last season -- a 4.33 ERA and 1.46 -- were unspectacular and both fell for the second year in a row, but he did start 30 games for the third straight season and finished the campaign with a career-best 33 starts. Koehler's dependability is more useful to the Marlins than it is to fantasy players, and he will need to cut down on the baserunners he gave up last year in order to be an option in standard leagues.

Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Avoids arbitration with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ramos and the Marlins avoided arbitration on Friday with a $6.55 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins were aggressive bidders for Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen, but ultimately lost out, leaving them with Ramos as their closer, which isn't the worst consolation prize. The 2016 All-Star notched 40 saves and a 2.81 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 64 innings, establishing him as one of the better closers in baseball. That got him a pay raise in excess of $3 million during his second round of arbitration.

Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Avoids arbitration with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dietrich and the Marlins avoided arbitration Friday with a $1.7 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich put up an excellent .374 on-base percentage in a career-high 351 plate appearances, but his numbers were also bolstered by a healthy diet of right-handed pitchers. He remains a left-handed option behind Dee Gordon at second base and Martin Prado at third, but he will at least get the money of a premium back-up through his first round of arbitration.

Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Avoids arbitration with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ozuna avoided arbitration with the Marlins on Friday with a $3.5 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Ozuna bounced back from a difficult 2015 season with a .266/.321/.452 line with 23 home runs and a first career All-Star berth in 2016. That'll get him a decent salary for his first round of arbitration.

Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Avoids arbitration with Marlins
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hechavarria and the Marlins avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.35 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

The Cuban shortstop took a step backward with the bat after two decent years in 2014 and 2015, hitting .236/.283/.311 in 2016. As usual, that light hitting was made up for by excellent defense at shortstop. This was Hechevarria's second round of arbitration, with him likely on track for free agency after the 2018 season.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGMartin Prado , 3B.305
HRGiancarlo Stanton , RF27
RBIChristian Yelich , LF98
OBPChristian Yelich , LF.376
SLGChristian Yelich , LF.483
RChristian Yelich , LF78
SBDee Gordon , 2B30
WJose Fernandez , SP16
ERAJose Fernandez , SP2.86
WHIPJose Fernandez , SP1.12
KJose Fernandez , SP253
SVA.J. Ramos , RP40
Full Team Statistics

