Miami Marlins

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Marlins
|.263
|655
|128
|4.05
|NL East
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|3rd
|National League
|2nd
|13th
|14th
|6th
Wed Sep 21
|L 8 - 3
|WAS
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 6 - 3
|ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 3 - 2
|ATL
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 6 - 4
|ATL
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|ATL
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 3
|NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 12 - 1
|NYM
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 5 - 2
|NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 4
|at WAS
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 2 - 1
|at WAS
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 7
|at WAS
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
He put together a strong major league debut in 2016 thanks to his plus control, but Miami signed Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa in the offseason to bolster their bullpen, and Wittgren's somewhat pedestrian raw stuff leaves him with no guarantees that he'll break camp with a spot on the 25-man roster. He does have plenty of experience as a minor league closer, but Wittgren's role with the Marlins would be in much lower leverage situations if he does hang onto a job.
Guerrero will compete for a spot in the Marlins' bullpen this spring.
Picked up from San Diego in the Andrew Cashner deal last year, Guerrero has a big fastball but doesn't always know where it's going. The 26-year-old could earn a middle relief role with an impressive spring, but the Marlins have a deep bullpen thanks to the offseason acquisitions of Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa, so Guerrero will likely begin the season back at Triple-A.
Garcia is expected to begin 2017 back in the minors.
Although he got a brief cup of coffee with the Marlins in 2016, he didn't see any game action and has yet to pitch above Double-A in his career. The team's offseason pitching acquisitions shut the door on any chance Garcia might have had of winning a rotation spot in spring training, so the 24-year-old lefty will have to head back to the minors, work on his craft and wait his turn.
The 24-year-old was designated for assignment last week after the Phillies signed Michael Saunders, so the trade isn't a huge surprise. He struggled in the majors for the most part last year, posting a 5.60 ERA across 35.1 innings, although he did register a 34:7 K:BB.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Martin Prado , 3B
|.305
|HR
|Giancarlo Stanton , RF
|27
|RBI
|Christian Yelich , LF
|98
|OBP
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.376
|SLG
|Christian Yelich , LF
|.483
|R
|Christian Yelich , LF
|78
|SB
|Dee Gordon , 2B
|30
|W
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|2.86
|WHIP
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|1.12
|K
|Jose Fernandez , SP
|253
|SV
|A.J. Ramos , RP
|40
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic Jose Fernandez Black Miami Marlins Alternate Cool Base Jersey Shop Now!