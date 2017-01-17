  • My Scores
New York Yankees

84-78 Overall | 4th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Yankees.2526801834.16
AL East3rd4th5th3rd
American League 10th12th11th7th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 0at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 9 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 3at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 5at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 1BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 8 - 1BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 3BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 5 - 2BAL
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1484600404
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Inks NRI deal with Yankees
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Choi signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

It's not surprising that Choi could not find a big league deal after electing free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A in the Angels' organization. He posted a 67 wRC+ last year while getting 125 of his 129 plate appearances with the platoon advantage. Greg Bird, Tyler Austin and Rob Refsnyder all figure to be ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.

1484348408
Yankees' Tom Layne: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Layne agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He has settled in as a solid middle reliever over the past couple seasons, but does not bring much to the table from a fantasy perspective.

1484348407
Yankees' Adam Warren: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Warren agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. Warren should once again take over the middle relief role in the Bronx, and is unappealing in most fantasy formats.

1484348287
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hicks agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. It was a season to forget last year for Hicks, as he not only struggled against righties (86 wRC+), but was awful against lefties (25 wRC+), and he was supposed to be a southpaw killer. He enters this season as a bench bat for the Yankees.

1484343967
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pineda agreed to a one-year, $7.4 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Coming off a year in which he posted a 27.4 percent strikeout rate, which was eighth best among qualified starters, Pineda earned a $3.1 million raise over what he made in 2016. While the strikeouts are nice, his 4.82 ERA and 1.35 WHIP tell a different story. If he can cut down on the hard contact (1.38 HR/9, .339 BABIP), he could be a very valuable fantasy starter, but he is now coming off back-to-back seasons where the production was much worse than the peripherals.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDidi Gregorius , SS.276
HRStarlin Castro , 2B21
RBIDidi Gregorius , SS70
OBPBrett Gardner , LF.351
SLGDidi Gregorius , SS.447
RBrett Gardner , LF80
SBJacoby Ellsbury , CF20
WMasahiro Tanaka , SP14
ERAMasahiro Tanaka , SP3.07
WHIPMasahiro Tanaka , SP1.08
KMichael Pineda , SP207
SVDellin Betances , RP12
Full Team Statistics

