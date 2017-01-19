  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

New York Yankees

84-78 Overall | 4th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Yankees.2526801834.16
AL East3rd4th5th3rd
American League 10th12th11th7th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 0at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 9 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 3at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 5at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 1BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 8 - 1BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 3BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 5 - 2BAL
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485899344
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Receives invitation to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Montgomery was invited to Yankees spring training.

The 24-year-old southpaw was fantastic in limited action at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016. After receiving a promotion at the latter end of the year, Montgomery proceeded to post a 0.97 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over six starts. He also put together a 25.7 percent K-rate and demonstrated solid control with a 6.3 percent walk rate. Although it's likely that he'll start the year at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, another sound showing could earn Montgomery his major league debut before the 2017 campaign ends.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485898743
Yankees' Tyler Wade: Receives invite to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Wade was invited to Yankees camp for spring training.

Wade had a fairly predictable performance at Double-A Trenton in 2016, as he hit .259/.352/.349 over 133 games. Such a line has come to be expected from Wade, who's yet to show the ability to hit for power, but he manages to get on base at a fairly decent pace by drawing walks. The club has yet to indicate where Wade will start the season, but look for him to head to either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when spring training wraps up.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485897664
Yankees' J.P. Feyereisen: Set to participate in Yankees spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Feyereisen will attend Yankees camp for spring training.

After being dealt to New York in exchange for Andrew Miller in 2016, Feyereisen finished out the season at Double-A Trenton. Overall, he put together a great season and had a 1.70 ERA over 58.1 innings (42 games). However, while he was a lights-out option against right-handed hitters, lefties gave the 23-year-old more trouble and managed to post a .255 batting average and .327 on-base percentage with Feyereisen on the mound.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485896103
Yankees' Chance Adams: Will attend Yankees camp
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Adams will attend Yankees camp for spring training.

Adams started the 2016 season at High-A Tampa, but moved up to Double-A Trenton partway through the campaign. He was stellar at both levels and didn't show much trouble adjusting to Double-A as he put together a 2.07 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with Trenton, both of which were actually lower than their respective marks at Tampa. Adams could very well begin the upcoming season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he'd look to maintain an impressive K/9 that's currently at 10.5 for his minor league career.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485895743
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Invited to Yankees camp
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Fowler was invited to Yankees camp for spring training.

The 22-year-old spent 2016 with Double-A Trenton, slashing a healthy .281/.311/.458 across 574 plate appearances while adding 12 homers, 88 RBI and 25 stolen bases. He's shown potential in the minors, but will likely spend another year developing there before he is considered for the big league club.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGDidi Gregorius , SS.276
HRStarlin Castro , 2B21
RBIDidi Gregorius , SS70
OBPBrett Gardner , LF.351
SLGDidi Gregorius , SS.447
RBrett Gardner , LF80
SBJacoby Ellsbury , CF20
WMasahiro Tanaka , SP14
ERAMasahiro Tanaka , SP3.07
WHIPMasahiro Tanaka , SP1.08
KMichael Pineda , SP207
SVDellin Betances , RP12
Full Team Statistics

Latest Yankees Video

More Yankees

CBSSports Shop

Men's New Era Navy New York Yankees Game Authentic Collection On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 