New York Yankees

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Yankees
|.252
|680
|183
|4.16
|AL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|10th
|12th
|11th
|7th
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 0
|at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 9 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 3
|at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 5
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 8 - 1
|BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 3
|BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Choi signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.
It's not surprising that Choi could not find a big league deal after electing free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A in the Angels' organization. He posted a 67 wRC+ last year while getting 125 of his 129 plate appearances with the platoon advantage. Greg Bird, Tyler Austin and Rob Refsnyder all figure to be ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.
Hicks agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. It was a season to forget last year for Hicks, as he not only struggled against righties (86 wRC+), but was awful against lefties (25 wRC+), and he was supposed to be a southpaw killer. He enters this season as a bench bat for the Yankees.
Pineda agreed to a one-year, $7.4 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
Coming off a year in which he posted a 27.4 percent strikeout rate, which was eighth best among qualified starters, Pineda earned a $3.1 million raise over what he made in 2016. While the strikeouts are nice, his 4.82 ERA and 1.35 WHIP tell a different story. If he can cut down on the hard contact (1.38 HR/9, .339 BABIP), he could be a very valuable fantasy starter, but he is now coming off back-to-back seasons where the production was much worse than the peripherals.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.276
|HR
|Starlin Castro , 2B
|21
|RBI
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|70
|OBP
|Brett Gardner , LF
|.351
|SLG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.447
|R
|Brett Gardner , LF
|80
|SB
|Jacoby Ellsbury , CF
|20
|W
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|14
|ERA
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|3.07
|WHIP
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|1.08
|K
|Michael Pineda , SP
|207
|SV
|Dellin Betances , RP
|12
|Full Team Statistics
Men's New Era Navy New York Yankees Authentic Collection Low Profile Home 59FIFTY Fitted Hat Shop Now!