New York Yankees

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Yankees
|.252
|680
|183
|4.16
|AL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|10th
|12th
|11th
|7th
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 0
|at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 9 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 3
|at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 5
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 8 - 1
|BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 3
|BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Choi signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.
It's not surprising that Choi could not find a big league deal after electing free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A in the Angels' organization. He posted a 67 wRC+ last year while getting 125 of his 129 plate appearances with the platoon advantage. Greg Bird, Tyler Austin and Rob Refsnyder all figure to be ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.276
|HR
|Starlin Castro , 2B
|21
|RBI
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|70
|OBP
|Brett Gardner , LF
|.351
|SLG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.447
|R
|Brett Gardner , LF
|80
|SB
|Jacoby Ellsbury , CF
|20
|W
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|14
|ERA
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|3.07
|WHIP
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|1.08
|K
|Michael Pineda , SP
|207
|SV
|Dellin Betances , RP
|12
|Full Team Statistics
