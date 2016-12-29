  • My Scores
New York Yankees

84-78 Overall | 4th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Yankees.2526801834.16
AL East3rd4th5th3rd
American League 10th12th11th7th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 0at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 9 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 3at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 5at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 1BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 8 - 1BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 3BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 5 - 2BAL
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1483821846
Yankees' Wilkin Castillo: Inks minor league deal with Yankees
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Castillo signed a minor league deal with the Yankees on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The veteran catcher spent last season in the Blue Jays' organization, slashing .250/.250/.344 at Triple-A Buffalo over 10 games. He figures to add depth at either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but a 32-year-old catcher that hasn't played at the major league level since 2009 is unlikely to crack the Yankees' 25-man roster.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDidi Gregorius , SS.276
HRStarlin Castro , 2B21
RBIDidi Gregorius , SS70
OBPBrett Gardner , LF.351
SLGDidi Gregorius , SS.447
RBrett Gardner , LF80
SBJacoby Ellsbury , CF20
WMasahiro Tanaka , SP14
ERAMasahiro Tanaka , SP3.07
WHIPMasahiro Tanaka , SP1.08
KMichael Pineda , SP207
SVDellin Betances , RP12
Full Team Statistics

