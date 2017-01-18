  • My Scores
New York Yankees

84-78 Overall | 4th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Yankees.2526801834.16
AL East3rd4th5th3rd
American League 10th12th11th7th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 2 - 0at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 9 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 4 - 3at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
W 7 - 5at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 5 - 3BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 1BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 8 - 1BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 7 - 3BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 5 - 2BAL
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1484600404
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Inks NRI deal with Yankees
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Choi signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

It's not surprising that Choi could not find a big league deal after electing free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A in the Angels' organization. He posted a 67 wRC+ last year while getting 125 of his 129 plate appearances with the platoon advantage. Greg Bird, Tyler Austin and Rob Refsnyder all figure to be ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGDidi Gregorius , SS.276
HRStarlin Castro , 2B21
RBIDidi Gregorius , SS70
OBPBrett Gardner , LF.351
SLGDidi Gregorius , SS.447
RBrett Gardner , LF80
SBJacoby Ellsbury , CF20
WMasahiro Tanaka , SP14
ERAMasahiro Tanaka , SP3.07
WHIPMasahiro Tanaka , SP1.08
KMichael Pineda , SP207
SVDellin Betances , RP12
Full Team Statistics

Latest Yankees Video

More Yankees

