New York Yankees

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Yankees
|.252
|680
|183
|4.16
|AL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|10th
|12th
|11th
|7th
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 0
|at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 9 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 3
|at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 5
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 8 - 1
|BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 3
|BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.276
|HR
|Starlin Castro , 2B
|21
|RBI
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|70
|OBP
|Brett Gardner , LF
|.351
|SLG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.447
|R
|Brett Gardner , LF
|80
|SB
|Jacoby Ellsbury , CF
|20
|W
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|14
|ERA
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|3.07
|WHIP
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|1.08
|K
|Michael Pineda , SP
|207
|SV
|Dellin Betances , RP
|12
|Full Team Statistics
|
