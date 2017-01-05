New York Yankees

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Yankees
|.252
|680
|183
|4.16
|AL East
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|3rd
|American League
|10th
|12th
|11th
|7th
Thu Sep 22
|L 2 - 0
|at TB
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 9 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 4 - 3
|at TOR
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|W 7 - 5
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 5 - 3
|BOS
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 8 - 1
|BAL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 7 - 3
|BAL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 5 - 2
|BAL
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Hicks agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. It was a season to forget last year for Hicks, as he not only struggled against righties (86 wRC+), but was awful against lefties (25 wRC+), and he was supposed to be a southpaw killer. He enters this season as a bench bat for the Yankees.
Pineda agreed to a one-year, $7.4 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
Coming off a year in which he posted a 27.4 percent strikeout rate, which was eighth best among qualified starters, Pineda earned a $3.1 million raise over what he made in 2016. While the strikeouts are nice, his 4.82 ERA and 1.35 WHIP tell a different story. If he can cut down on the hard contact (1.38 HR/9, .339 BABIP), he could be a very valuable fantasy starter, but he is now coming off back-to-back seasons where the production was much worse than the peripherals.
Romine and the Yankees agreed to a $805,000 deal to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Romine hit .242/.269/.382 in his stint as the Yankees' back-up catcher in 2016, first working behind Brian McCann then Gary Sanchez. This was his first round of arbitration. With Sanchez clearly not going anywhere, he figures to see a similar back-up role in his next season as well.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.276
|HR
|Starlin Castro , 2B
|21
|RBI
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|70
|OBP
|Brett Gardner , LF
|.351
|SLG
|Didi Gregorius , SS
|.447
|R
|Brett Gardner , LF
|80
|SB
|Jacoby Ellsbury , CF
|20
|W
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|14
|ERA
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|3.07
|WHIP
|Masahiro Tanaka , SP
|1.08
|K
|Michael Pineda , SP
|207
|SV
|Dellin Betances , RP
|12
|Full Team Statistics
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now