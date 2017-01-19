Philadelphia Phillies

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Phillies
|.240
|610
|161
|4.63
|NL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|5th
|National League
|14th
|15th
|11th
|12th
Wed Sep 21
|W 8 - 3
|CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 9 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 5
|at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 17 - 0
|at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 7 - 6
|at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 12 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|NYM
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
The Phillies' catching depth was already pretty crowded, and now Hanigan is added to the mix. He will compete with Bryan Holaday in spring training for the backup spot behind Cameron Rupp. This all but ensures that prospects Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro will open the year at Triple-A.
Imhof announced Wednesday that he would retire from professional baseball, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reports.
The 47th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Imhof pitched for four of the Phillies' minor-league affiliates in two and a half seasons before losing his right eye during a freak accident last June, Imhof was able to replace the eye with a prosthetic one, but determined it was best to call it a career. The 23-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA over 53 innings for High-A Clearwater in 2016.
Every year before spring training there are stories of athletes claiming they are in the best shape of their lives. Improved conditioning does not necessarily equate to improved performance on the field, but it is good to see Franco, who is entering his third season, focused on making improvements to try to become a better player. He had a solid first half last season, hitting .269 with 18 homers, but he slumped after the All-Star break and finished with an OPS more than 100 points lower than in 2015. The
Joseph remains on track to open this season as the
The
Saunders will earn $9 million this season and the club option for 2018 is worth $11 million, with escalators that could push the total value to $14 million. He will start in right field for the Phillies this season, and could be trade bait over the summer if the team is not in playoff contention. Severino Gonzalez was designated for assignment to make room for Saunders on the Phillies' roster.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.294
|HR
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|25
|RBI
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|88
|OBP
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.371
|SLG
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|.427
|R
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|87
|SB
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|25
|W
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|12
|ERA
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|3.65
|WHIP
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|1.15
|K
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|167
|SV
|Jeanmar Gomez , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
