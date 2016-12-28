Philadelphia Phillies

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Phillies
|.240
|610
|161
|4.63
|NL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|5th
|National League
|14th
|15th
|11th
|12th
Wed Sep 21
|W 8 - 3
|CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 9 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 5
|at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 17 - 0
|at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 7 - 6
|at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 12 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|NYM
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Beato signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.
The 30-year-old right-hander made 65 relief appearances at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' organization last season, notching a 2.65 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with 62 strikeouts. While those are strong numbers, the fact that he's heading to the Phillies on a minor league deal suggests that it'll take some bullpen attrition at the major league level for him to be added to the 40-man roster.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.294
|HR
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|25
|RBI
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|88
|OBP
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.371
|SLG
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|.427
|R
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|87
|SB
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|25
|W
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|12
|ERA
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|3.65
|WHIP
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|1.15
|K
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|167
|SV
|Jeanmar Gomez , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
