Philadelphia Phillies

71-91 Overall | 4th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Phillies.2406101614.63
NL East5th5th3rd5th
National League 14th15th11th12th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 8 - 3CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 9 - 8at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 5at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 8at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 17 - 0at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 7 - 6at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 12 - 2at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 2at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2NYM
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1484339287
Phillies' Jeanmar Gomez: Avoids arbitration with Phillies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gomez and the Phillies avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.2 million deal, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gomez had an excellent season as the Phillies' closer derailed by an awful September, a month in which he allowed 17 of his 37 earned runs on the season, adding up to a 4.85 ERA. Still, the arbitration system loves saves, of which Gomez had 37, so he'll nab nearly a $3 million raise in his third year of arbitration eligibility.

1484309166
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Invited to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

The Phillies invited Kingery to spring training, Oliver Macklin of MLB.com reports.

Kingery, a 2015 second-round pick out of college, struggled after a promotion to Double-A Reading last season, hitting just .250/.273/.333 with two homers in 156 at-bats. He is ticketed for a return to Reading this year, but could push for a promotion to Triple-A by midseason if he gets off to a hot start.

1484308686
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Invited to spring training
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

The Phillies have invited Hoskins to spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins is expected to open the season at Triple-A, but will get a chance to make an impression in camp this spring. He hit .281 with 38 home runs and a .943 OPS in 135 games at Double-A Reading last season. He could get a look in the majors later this year if Tommy Joseph fails to build on his solid debut from last season.

1484258646
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Galvis agreed to a one-year, $4.35 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.

Galvis' salary will more than double in his second year of arbitration eligibility, following a career season in which he hit 20 homers and stole 17 bases. The rest of the offensive numbers leave something to be desired and he may find himself competing with Cesar Hernandez for playing time at second base once J.P. Crawford makes his way up, but Galvis' defense was superb and he should be locked into a starting role at least to begin 2017.

1484236446
Phillies' Christian Marrero: Signs minor league deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

The Phillies signed Marrero to a minor league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Marrero hit .282/.422/.462 with eight home runs for Double-A Reading last season. The 30-year-old will give the Phillies additional outfield depth in their farm system again this year.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGCesar Hernandez , 2B.294
HRMaikel Franco , 3B25
RBIMaikel Franco , 3B88
OBPCesar Hernandez , 2B.371
SLGMaikel Franco , 3B.427
ROdubel Herrera , CF87
SBOdubel Herrera , CF25
WJeremy Hellickson , SP12
ERAJerad Eickhoff , SP3.65
WHIPJeremy Hellickson , SP1.15
KJerad Eickhoff , SP167
SVJeanmar Gomez , RP37
Full Team Statistics

