Philadelphia Phillies

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Phillies
|.240
|610
|161
|4.63
|NL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|5th
|National League
|14th
|15th
|11th
|12th
Wed Sep 21
|W 8 - 3
|CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 9 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 5
|at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 17 - 0
|at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 7 - 6
|at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 12 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|NYM
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Gomez and the Phillies avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.2 million deal, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gomez had an excellent season as the Phillies' closer derailed by an awful September, a month in which he allowed 17 of his 37 earned runs on the season, adding up to a 4.85 ERA. Still, the arbitration system loves saves, of which Gomez had 37, so he'll nab nearly a $3 million raise in his third year of arbitration eligibility.
The Phillies invited Kingery to spring training, Oliver Macklin of MLB.com reports.
Kingery, a 2015 second-round pick out of college, struggled after a promotion to Double-A Reading last season, hitting just .250/.273/.333 with two homers in 156 at-bats. He is ticketed for a return to Reading this year, but could push for a promotion to Triple-A by midseason if he gets off to a hot start.
The Phillies have invited Hoskins to spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Hoskins is expected to open the season at Triple-A, but will get a chance to make an impression in camp this spring. He hit .281 with 38 home runs and a .943 OPS in 135 games at Double-A Reading last season. He could get a look in the majors later this year if Tommy Joseph fails to build on his solid debut from last season.
Galvis' salary will more than double in his second year of arbitration eligibility, following a career season in which he hit 20 homers and stole 17 bases. The rest of the offensive numbers leave something to be desired and he may find himself competing with Cesar Hernandez for playing time at second base once J.P. Crawford makes his way up, but Galvis' defense was superb and he should be locked into a starting role at least to begin 2017.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.294
|HR
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|25
|RBI
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|88
|OBP
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.371
|SLG
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|.427
|R
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|87
|SB
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|25
|W
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|12
|ERA
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|3.65
|WHIP
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|1.15
|K
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|167
|SV
|Jeanmar Gomez , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
Majestic Philadelphia Phillies Red Therma Base Triple Peak Premier Full Zip Jacket Shop Now!