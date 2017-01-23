  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Philadelphia Phillies

71-91 Overall | 4th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Phillies.2406101614.63
NL East5th5th3rd5th
National League 14th15th11th12th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 8 - 3CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 9 - 8at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 5at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 8at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 17 - 0at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 7 - 6at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 12 - 2at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 2at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2NYM
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1486150263
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Settles with Phillies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hernandez will receive $2.55 million for the 2017 season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Phillies essentially met Hernandez in the middle after the infielder asked for $2.8 million while the organization filed at $2 million in arbitration. Hernandez put together a strong 2016 season at age 26, slashing .294/.371/.393 while hitting a major league-leading 11 triples. He figures to be Philadelphia's primary second baseman in the early portion of the season, but the organization's plans with prospect J.P. Crawford could complicate matters for Hernandez.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486079464
Phillies' Chris Coghlan: Signs minor league contract with Phillies
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Coghlan agreed to a minor league deal with the Phillies on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He split time between the A's and Cubs last season, hitting a combined .188/.290/.318, although his second half with the Cubs (.252/.391/.388) was much improved from his first half (.146/.215/.272). He can play pretty much anywhere and could be a valuable utility player for the Phillies if he can hit like he did with Chicago.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485378903
Phillies' Ryan Hanigan: Inks minor league deal with Phillies
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Hanigan signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The Phillies' catching depth was already pretty crowded, and now Hanigan is added to the mix. He will compete with Bryan Holaday in spring training for the backup spot behind Cameron Rupp. This all but ensures that prospects Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro will open the year at Triple-A.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485360543
Phillies' Matt Imhof: Retires from professional baseball
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Imhof announced Wednesday that he would retire from professional baseball, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reports.

The 47th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Imhof pitched for four of the Phillies' minor-league affiliates in two and a half seasons before losing his right eye during a freak accident last June, Imhof was able to replace the eye with a prosthetic one, but determined it was best to call it a career. The 23-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA over 53 innings for High-A Clearwater in 2016.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGCesar Hernandez , 2B.294
HRMaikel Franco , 3B25
RBIMaikel Franco , 3B88
OBPCesar Hernandez , 2B.371
SLGMaikel Franco , 3B.427
ROdubel Herrera , CF87
SBOdubel Herrera , CF25
WJeremy Hellickson , SP12
ERAJerad Eickhoff , SP3.65
WHIPJeremy Hellickson , SP1.15
KJerad Eickhoff , SP167
SVJeanmar Gomez , RP37
Full Team Statistics

Latest Phillies Video

More Phillies

CBSSports Shop

Men's Fanatics Branded Red Philadelphia Phillies 2017 MLB Spring Training Logo T-Shirt Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 