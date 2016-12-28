  • My Scores
Philadelphia Phillies

71-91 Overall | 4th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Phillies.2406101614.63
NL East5th5th3rd5th
National League 14th15th11th12th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 8 - 3CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 9 - 8at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 5at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 8at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 17 - 0at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 7 - 6at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 12 - 2at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 2at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2NYM
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
Phillies' Pedro Beato: Signs minor league deal with Phillies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Beato signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.

The 30-year-old right-hander made 65 relief appearances at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' organization last season, notching a 2.65 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with 62 strikeouts. While those are strong numbers, the fact that he's heading to the Phillies on a minor league deal suggests that it'll take some bullpen attrition at the major league level for him to be added to the 40-man roster.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGCesar Hernandez , 2B.294
HRMaikel Franco , 3B25
RBIMaikel Franco , 3B88
OBPCesar Hernandez , 2B.371
SLGMaikel Franco , 3B.427
ROdubel Herrera , CF87
SBOdubel Herrera , CF25
WJeremy Hellickson , SP12
ERAJerad Eickhoff , SP3.65
WHIPJeremy Hellickson , SP1.15
KJerad Eickhoff , SP167
SVJeanmar Gomez , RP37
Full Team Statistics

