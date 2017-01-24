Philadelphia Phillies

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Phillies
|.240
|610
|161
|4.63
|NL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|5th
|National League
|14th
|15th
|11th
|12th
Wed Sep 21
|W 8 - 3
|CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
|L 9 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 10 - 5
|at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 8
|at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 17 - 0
|at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 7 - 6
|at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 12 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|L 5 - 2
|at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 5 - 1
|NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 5 - 3
|NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 5 - 2
|NYM
Recap
|NL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Washington
|83-59
|95-67
|New York
|75-67
|87-75
|Miami
|73-68
|79-82
|Philadelphia
|60-82
|71-91
|Atlanta
|60-81
|68-93
Hernandez will receive $2.55 million for the 2017 season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The Phillies essentially met Hernandez in the middle after the infielder asked for $2.8 million while the organization filed at $2 million in arbitration. Hernandez put together a strong 2016 season at age 26, slashing .294/.371/.393 while hitting a major league-leading 11 triples. He figures to be Philadelphia's primary second baseman in the early portion of the season, but the organization's plans with prospect J.P. Crawford could complicate matters for Hernandez.
He split time between the A's and Cubs last season, hitting a combined .188/.290/.318, although his second half with the Cubs (.252/.391/.388) was much improved from his first half (.146/.215/.272). He can play pretty much anywhere and could be a valuable utility player for the Phillies if he can hit like he did with Chicago.
The Phillies' catching depth was already pretty crowded, and now Hanigan is added to the mix. He will compete with Bryan Holaday in spring training for the backup spot behind Cameron Rupp. This all but ensures that prospects Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro will open the year at Triple-A.
Imhof announced Wednesday that he would retire from professional baseball, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reports.
The 47th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Imhof pitched for four of the Phillies' minor-league affiliates in two and a half seasons before losing his right eye during a freak accident last June, Imhof was able to replace the eye with a prosthetic one, but determined it was best to call it a career. The 23-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA over 53 innings for High-A Clearwater in 2016.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.294
|HR
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|25
|RBI
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|88
|OBP
|Cesar Hernandez , 2B
|.371
|SLG
|Maikel Franco , 3B
|.427
|R
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|87
|SB
|Odubel Herrera , CF
|25
|W
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|12
|ERA
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|3.65
|WHIP
|Jeremy Hellickson , SP
|1.15
|K
|Jerad Eickhoff , SP
|167
|SV
|Jeanmar Gomez , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
