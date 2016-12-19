  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Philadelphia Phillies

71-91 Overall | 4th NL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Phillies.2406101614.63
NL East5th5th3rd5th
National League 14th15th11th12th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
W 8 - 3CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 22
L 9 - 8at NYM
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 10 - 5at NYM
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 8at NYM
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 17 - 0at NYM
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 7 - 6at ATL
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 12 - 2at ATL
Recap
Thu Sep 29
L 5 - 2at ATL
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 5 - 1NYM
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 5 - 3NYM
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 5 - 2NYM
Recap

Standings

NL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Washington83-5995-67
New York75-6787-75
Miami73-6879-82
Philadelphia60-8271-91
Atlanta60-8168-93
1482251886
Phillies' Richie Shaffer: DFA'd by Phillies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Shaffer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia just last week, but with the arrival of Clay Buchholz on Tuesday, the Phillies needed room on the 40-man roster. Shaffer doesn't have the highest batting average in the world, but his power and high propensity to walk are his real calling card, which could intrigue some teams looking for a cheap first baseman with major league experience.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482251046
Phillies' Clay Buchholz: Traded to Phillies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Buchholz was traded to the Phillies on Tuesday in exchange for second base prospect Josh Tobias, the Philadelphia Daily News' Matt Gelb reports.

Buchholz was expendable after Boston acquired Chris Sale earlier in the offseason, and the primary motivation for moving him was to get his $13.5 million salary off the books. He will become a free agent after the 2017 season. His fantasy stock is certainly trending up after this move, as he will head to the National League and get out of the American League East, while also going from a likely bullpen/swing man role to the Phillies' clear fifth starter. Buchholz has struggled to stay healthy for seemingly his entire career, but he has a career 3.96 ERA, and as recently as 2015 he posted a 22.8 percent strikeout rate. He is worth a flyer in deep mixed leagues and could be a solid contributor in NL-only formats.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGCesar Hernandez , 2B.294
HRMaikel Franco , 3B25
RBIMaikel Franco , 3B88
OBPCesar Hernandez , 2B.371
SLGMaikel Franco , 3B.427
ROdubel Herrera , CF87
SBOdubel Herrera , CF25
WJeremy Hellickson , SP12
ERAJerad Eickhoff , SP3.65
WHIPJeremy Hellickson , SP1.15
KJerad Eickhoff , SP167
SVJeanmar Gomez , RP37
Full Team Statistics

Latest Phillies Video

More Phillies

CBSSports Shop

Men's New Era Maroon Philadelphia Phillies Cooperstown Collection Classic Wool 59FIFTY Fitted Hat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 