Pittsburgh Pirates

78-83 Overall | 3rd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Pirates.2577291534.21
NL Central1st3rd5th4th
National League 5th6th12th9th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 3 - 1at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 10 - 7WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 12 - 2CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
1 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 0at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 4at STL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1483715286
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Status still unclear for start of 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Pirates president Frank Coonelly declined to say whether Kang would be available for the start of spring training, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "Our sole focus at this point is helping Kang address any issues that he needs to address to be the person and the player that we know him to be," Coonelly said.

Kang is awaiting the outcome of his initial evaluation by MLB's Treatment Board after being charged with his third DUI in eight years in South Korea. He's expected to enter a voluntary treatment facility, which could serve as a mitigating factor to whatever disciplinary measures the Pirates or the commissioner's office determine to be appropriate.

1483198686
Pirates' Willy Garcia: Designated for assignment Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Garcia was designated for assignment Saturday.

The Pirates designated Garcia to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly acquired Ivan Nova. Garcia has struggled at Triple-A Indianapolis over the past two seasons with batting averages under .250 and on-base percentages under .30. That said, he is still just 24 years old and could latch on with another club looking to add some depth in the outfield.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGStarling Marte , LF.311
HRAndrew McCutchen , CF24
RBIGregory Polanco , RF86
OBPStarling Marte , LF.362
SLGGregory Polanco , RF.463
RAndrew McCutchen , CF81
SBStarling Marte , LF47
WIvan Nova , SP12
ERAIvan Nova , SP4.17
WHIPIvan Nova , SP1.25
KJuan Nicasio , RP138
SVTony Watson , RP15
Full Team Statistics

