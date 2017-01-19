  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Pittsburgh Pirates

78-83 Overall | 3rd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Pirates.2577291534.21
NL Central1st3rd5th4th
National League 5th6th12th9th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 3 - 1at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 10 - 7WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 12 - 2CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
1 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 0at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 4at STL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1485873423
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Super sub with potential for more
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

While Frazier will begin 2017 as the team's super utility player, GM Neal Huntington envisions a full-time spot for him in the future. "We believe Frazier will evolve into a very versatile defensive player who can swing the bat," Huntington told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We also see a role in which he progresses into a regular, where he takes a position, grabs hold and never let's go. It's just we have somebody in front of him right now in some places. His opportunity is going to be to bounce around the field and do what he does well."

Frazier struggled defensively last year, learning a new position (right field) in the majors. "All of a sudden he comes to the big leagues," Huntington said, "and we do something we don't like doing - asking a player to do something he hasn't done before - at the highest level." A left-handed batter, Frazier hit .329 at Triple A in 2016 against southpaws, an advantage he's enjoyed throughout his pro career. He's hit only five homers in four years but offers a career batting mark of .300 and position flexibility.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485817263
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Expected to be ready for spring training
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said he expects Kang to be ready to go for spring training, Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Huntington also indicated that the organization won't fully know if Kang is available until the time actually comes when he arrives. He is still awaiting the outcome of his initial evaluation by MLB's Treatment Board after being charged with his third DUI in eight years in South Korea. Only time will tell, and Huntington stayed mostly noncommittal about his status.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485812343
Pirates' Starling Marte: Training without limitation
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pirates GM Neal Huntington said Marte (back) has proceeded on schedule with his regular offseason training regimen, Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marte was limited to three plate appearances in Pittsburgh's final 27 games of 2016. The outfielder, who set a career high with 47 stolen bases, could move from left field to center in 2017, depending upon how the team handles current center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484861164
Pirates' Josh Bell: Reports to camp 23 pounds lighter
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bell reported to minicamp at 225 pounds, down from 248 at the beginning of spring training last season, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Bell credited yoga for his weight loss. The 24-year-old hit .273 in 152 plate appearances last season, splitting time between first base and the outfield, though the focus seems to be on using him at first this season. Defense has always been one thing that has been a knock on Bell, but the Pirates will hope his participation in yoga and weight loss will increase his ability in the field, which could result in more consistent playing time.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Pirates Video

More Pirates

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Black Pittsburgh Pirates On-Field Practice Pullover Sweatshirt Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 