Pittsburgh Pirates

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Pirates
|.257
|729
|153
|4.21
|NL Central
|1st
|3rd
|5th
|4th
|National League
|5th
|6th
|12th
|9th
Thu Sep 22
|L 3 - 1
|at MIL
Fri Sep 23
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|WAS
Sun Sep 25
|L 10 - 7
|WAS
Mon Sep 26
|L 12 - 2
|CHC
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|CHC
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 4
|CHC
Thu Sep 29
|1 - 1
|CHC
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 0
|at STL
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 4
|at STL
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Bell reported to minicamp at 225 pounds, down from 248 at the beginning of spring training last season, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Bell credited yoga for his weight loss. The 24-year-old hit .273 in 152 plate appearances last season, splitting time between first base and the outfield, though the focus seems to be on using him at first this season. Defense has always been one thing that has been a knock on Bell, but the Pirates will hope his participation in yoga and weight loss will increase his ability in the field, which could result in more consistent playing time.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training for the switch-hitting Terdoslavich, who spent last season in the Baltimore system. The 28-year-old last played in the majors with Atlanta in 2015, hitting .214 over 28 games. Terdoslavich batted .246 last season with Double-A Bowie while adding 61 RBI. He will likely serve as organizational depth for the
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Starling Marte , LF
|.311
|HR
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|24
|RBI
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|86
|OBP
|Starling Marte , LF
|.362
|SLG
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|.463
|R
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|81
|SB
|Starling Marte , LF
|47
|W
|Ivan Nova , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ivan Nova , SP
|4.17
|WHIP
|Ivan Nova , SP
|1.25
|K
|Juan Nicasio , RP
|138
|SV
|Tony Watson , RP
|15
