Pittsburgh Pirates

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Pirates
|.257
|729
|153
|4.21
|NL Central
|1st
|3rd
|5th
|4th
|National League
|5th
|6th
|12th
|9th
Thu Sep 22
|L 3 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 10 - 7
|WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 12 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|1 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 0
|at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 4
|at STL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Garcia was designated for assignment Saturday.
The Pirates designated Garcia to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly acquired Ivan Nova. Garcia has struggled at Triple-A Indianapolis over the past two seasons with batting averages under .250 and on-base percentages under .30. That said, he is still just 24 years old and could latch on with another club looking to add some depth in the outfield.
Rogers was designated for assignment Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates will give Rogers' spot on the 40-man roster to Nefi Ogando, who was claimed off waivers Friday. Rogers struggled in his brief stint with the Pirates in 2016, collecting just two hits with nine strikeouts in 25 at-bats. He'll now be subject to waivers and could land with a team looking to add organizational depth at either corner infield spot.
Ogando was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates picked up some bullpen help Friday by claiming the recently DFA'd Ogando. He notched a 2.30 ERA to go with a 1.15 WHIP over 14 relief appearances (15.2 IP) with the Marlins in 2016. He figures to slot in as a middle reliever for the Pirates provided that he breaks camp with a spot on the 25-man roster. The Pirates designated Jason Rogers for assignment in a corresponding move Friday.
Nova signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Pirates on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports reports.
Nova was shipped from New York to Pittsburgh in a mid-season deal, and the move did wonders for the right-hander from a numbers perspective. The 29-year-old owned a 4.90 ERA over 15 starts with the Yankees, but across 11 starts with his new team, that mark was just 3.06. Nova also allowed less baserunners in Pittsburgh, as his WHIP following the move was 1.10, compared to a 1.36 mark posted before being dealt. The Dominican native will parlay that success, along with a 5-2 record, into a three-year contract.
The Pirates designated Dragmire for assignment Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
With the Pirates making the signing of reliever Daniel Hudson official Wednesday, Dragmire was dropped from the 40-man roster to accommodate the right-hander. The Pirates had previously claimed Dragmire off waivers a week ago from the Rangers after he turned in a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings at Double-A New Hampshire in the Blue Jays' organization in 2016. Assuming no other team decides to put in a claim for Dragmire, he'll likely serve as bullpen depth for the PIrates at the Double-A level during the upcoming season.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Starling Marte , LF
|.311
|HR
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|24
|RBI
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|86
|OBP
|Starling Marte , LF
|.362
|SLG
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|.463
|R
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|81
|SB
|Starling Marte , LF
|47
|W
|Ivan Nova , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ivan Nova , SP
|4.17
|WHIP
|Ivan Nova , SP
|1.25
|K
|Juan Nicasio , RP
|138
|SV
|Tony Watson , RP
|15
|Full Team Statistics
|
December 2, 2016
Top MLB trade targets this offseason
(1:37)
|
December 2, 2016
Andrew McCutchen to the Nationals?
(1:40)
|
November 15, 2016
Hub Test Video - poll transcoding cron
(0:52)
