Pittsburgh Pirates

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Pirates
|.257
|729
|153
|4.21
|NL Central
|1st
|3rd
|5th
|4th
|National League
|5th
|6th
|12th
|9th
Thu Sep 22
|L 3 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 10 - 7
|WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 12 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|1 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 0
|at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 4
|at STL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Bell reported to minicamp at 225 pounds, down from 248 at the beginning of spring training last season, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Bell credited yoga for his weight loss. The 24-year-old hit .273 in 152 plate appearances last season, splitting time between first base and the outfield, though the focus seems to be on using him at first this season. Defense has always been one thing that has been a knock on Bell, but the Pirates will hope his participation in yoga and weight loss will increase his ability in the field, which could result in more consistent playing time.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training for the switch-hitting Terdoslavich, who spent last season in the Baltimore system. The 28-year-old last played in the majors with Atlanta in 2015, hitting .214 over 28 games. Terdoslavich batted .246 last season with Double-A Bowie while adding 61 RBI. He will likely serve as organizational depth for the
The 25-year-old, who has compiled a 3.32 ERA in 580.2 innings in the minors, offers upside as a potential middle-of-the-rotation starter. Kingham possesses excellent command of three pitches and holds a career 3:1 K:BB. He's expected to begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis after totaling only 77.1 IP since 2014. The 6-foot-6 righty is hoping to follow a similar path as his roommate, Jameson Taillon. "Kinda looking into the progression that Taillon has gone through is definitely a good way to expect what will happen to me," Kingham said. "I saw what he did last year, when he came into spring training. I just want to follow in his footsteps and do what he did."
Watson, who will become a free agent following the 2017 season, was reportedly offered only a one-year deal. It's apparent that the southpaw's time in Pittsburgh is dwindling and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team's current closer traded. Teams such as the Mariners have inquired as to his availability. Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio would become candidates for saves in the event Watson is dealt.
Nicasio and the Pirates avoided arbitration and agreed to a $3.65 million deal on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The Pirates gave Nicasio a try in the rotation in 2016, hoping he could be another bargain-bin reclamation project, before eventually moving him back into the bullpen. While he might not be a real starter, he put up a 2.96 ERA after his return to the bullpen, so he seems to be at least an effective reliever.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Starling Marte , LF
|.311
|HR
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|24
|RBI
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|86
|OBP
|Starling Marte , LF
|.362
|SLG
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|.463
|R
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|81
|SB
|Starling Marte , LF
|47
|W
|Ivan Nova , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ivan Nova , SP
|4.17
|WHIP
|Ivan Nova , SP
|1.25
|K
|Juan Nicasio , RP
|138
|SV
|Tony Watson , RP
|15
|Full Team Statistics
