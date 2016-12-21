  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Pittsburgh Pirates

78-83 Overall | 3rd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Pirates.2577291534.21
NL Central1st3rd5th4th
National League 5th6th12th9th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 3 - 1at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 10 - 7WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 12 - 2CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
1 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 0at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 4at STL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1483198686
Pirates' Willy Garcia: Designated for assignment Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Garcia was designated for assignment Saturday.

The Pirates designated Garcia to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly acquired Ivan Nova. Garcia has struggled at Triple-A Indianapolis over the past two seasons with batting averages under .250 and on-base percentages under .30. That said, he is still just 24 years old and could latch on with another club looking to add some depth in the outfield.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482544326
Pirates' Jason Rogers: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rogers was designated for assignment Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates will give Rogers' spot on the 40-man roster to Nefi Ogando, who was claimed off waivers Friday. Rogers struggled in his brief stint with the Pirates in 2016, collecting just two hits with nine strikeouts in 25 at-bats. He'll now be subject to waivers and could land with a team looking to add organizational depth at either corner infield spot.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482544086
Pirates' Nefi Ogando: Claimed by Pirates
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ogando was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates picked up some bullpen help Friday by claiming the recently DFA'd Ogando. He notched a 2.30 ERA to go with a 1.15 WHIP over 14 relief appearances (15.2 IP) with the Marlins in 2016. He figures to slot in as a middle reliever for the Pirates provided that he breaks camp with a spot on the 25-man roster. The Pirates designated Jason Rogers for assignment in a corresponding move Friday.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482417606
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Inks three-year deal with Pirates
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nova signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Pirates on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports reports.

Nova was shipped from New York to Pittsburgh in a mid-season deal, and the move did wonders for the right-hander from a numbers perspective. The 29-year-old owned a 4.90 ERA over 15 starts with the Yankees, but across 11 starts with his new team, that mark was just 3.06. Nova also allowed less baserunners in Pittsburgh, as his WHIP following the move was 1.10, compared to a 1.36 mark posted before being dealt. The Dominican native will parlay that success, along with a 5-2 record, into a three-year contract.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1482330126
Pirates' Brady Dragmire: Designated for assignment Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

The Pirates designated Dragmire for assignment Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

With the Pirates making the signing of reliever Daniel Hudson official Wednesday, Dragmire was dropped from the 40-man roster to accommodate the right-hander. The Pirates had previously claimed Dragmire off waivers a week ago from the Rangers after he turned in a 4.38 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 72 innings at Double-A New Hampshire in the Blue Jays' organization in 2016. Assuming no other team decides to put in a claim for Dragmire, he'll likely serve as bullpen depth for the PIrates at the Double-A level during the upcoming season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGStarling Marte , LF.311
HRAndrew McCutchen , CF24
RBIGregory Polanco , RF86
OBPStarling Marte , LF.362
SLGGregory Polanco , RF.463
RAndrew McCutchen , CF81
SBStarling Marte , LF47
WIvan Nova , SP12
ERAIvan Nova , SP4.17
WHIPIvan Nova , SP1.25
KJuan Nicasio , RP138
SVTony Watson , RP15
Full Team Statistics

Latest Pirates Video

December 6, 2016
Latest from MLB's winter meetings (4:12)
December 2, 2016
Top MLB trade targets this offseason
(1:37)
December 2, 2016
Andrew McCutchen to the Nationals?
(1:40)
November 15, 2016
Hub Test Video - poll transcoding cron
(0:52)

More Pirates

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
 
 