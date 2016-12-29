Pittsburgh Pirates

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Pirates
|.257
|729
|153
|4.21
|NL Central
|1st
|3rd
|5th
|4th
|National League
|5th
|6th
|12th
|9th
Thu Sep 22
|L 3 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 10 - 7
|WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 12 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|1 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 0
|at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 4
|at STL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Kang is awaiting the outcome of his initial evaluation by MLB's Treatment Board after being charged with his third DUI in eight years in South Korea. He's expected to enter a voluntary treatment facility, which could serve as a mitigating factor to whatever disciplinary measures the Pirates or the commissioner's office determine to be appropriate.
Garcia was designated for assignment Saturday.
The Pirates designated Garcia to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly acquired Ivan Nova. Garcia has struggled at Triple-A Indianapolis over the past two seasons with batting averages under .250 and on-base percentages under .30. That said, he is still just 24 years old and could latch on with another club looking to add some depth in the outfield.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Starling Marte , LF
|.311
|HR
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|24
|RBI
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|86
|OBP
|Starling Marte , LF
|.362
|SLG
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|.463
|R
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|81
|SB
|Starling Marte , LF
|47
|W
|Ivan Nova , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ivan Nova , SP
|4.17
|WHIP
|Ivan Nova , SP
|1.25
|K
|Juan Nicasio , RP
|138
|SV
|Tony Watson , RP
|15
|Full Team Statistics
