Pittsburgh Pirates

78-83 Overall | 3rd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Pirates.2577291534.21
NL Central1st3rd5th4th
National League 5th6th12th9th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
L 3 - 1at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
W 6 - 5WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 1WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 10 - 7WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 12 - 2CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 6 - 4CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
W 8 - 4CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
1 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 7 - 0at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
L 4 - 3at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
L 10 - 4at STL
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Healthy after lengthy rehab
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Kingham (elbow) is poised to make his major league debut at some point in 2017 after missing most of the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports. "Finally got a normal offseason," said Kingham. "Finished up healthy toward the end of the year, last month and a half or so. Excited to come into spring training full-go and see what happens."

The 25-year-old, who has compiled a 3.32 ERA in 580.2 innings in the minors, offers upside as a potential middle-of-the-rotation starter. Kingham possesses excellent command of three pitches and holds a career 3:1 K:BB. He's expected to begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis after totaling only 77.1 IP since 2014. The 6-foot-6 righty is hoping to follow a similar path as his roommate, Jameson Taillon. "Kinda looking into the progression that Taillon has gone through is definitely a good way to expect what will happen to me," Kingham said. "I saw what he did last year, when he came into spring training. I just want to follow in his footsteps and do what he did."

Pirates' Tony Watson: Days in Pittsburgh likely numbered
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

The Pirates and Watson were unable to reach an agreement over a new contract prior to the Friday deadline and will head to arbitration, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Watson, who will become a free agent following the 2017 season, was reportedly offered only a one-year deal. It's apparent that the southpaw's time in Pittsburgh is dwindling and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team's current closer traded. Teams such as the Mariners have inquired as to his availability. Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio would become candidates for saves in the event Watson is dealt.

Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Avoids arbitration with Pirates
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nicasio and the Pirates avoided arbitration and agreed to a $3.65 million deal on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The Pirates gave Nicasio a try in the rotation in 2016, hoping he could be another bargain-bin reclamation project, before eventually moving him back into the bullpen. While he might not be a real starter, he put up a 2.96 ERA after his return to the bullpen, so he seems to be at least an effective reliever.

Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Inks $3.75 million deal to avoid arbitration with Pirates
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cole avoided arbitration with the Pirates on Friday by signing a $3.75 million deal, Rob Biertempfel of the Piitsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Cole stumbled in 2016, posting a career-high 3.88 ERA in 116 innings and eventually having to be shut down with an elbow injury. The injury reportedly doesn't involve any ligament damage, but it remains a risk factor going forward. All things considered, it's a decent showing in Cole's first round of arbitration and a reward for an excellent 2015 season when he finished fourth in the Cy Young voting.

Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Avoids arbitration with Pirates
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mercer and the Pirates avoided arbitration on Friday and settled on a $4.325 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Mercer posted a .256/.328/.374 line well within career norms in 2016 and was rewarded with a raise of more than $2 million. He's on track to hit free agency before the 2019 season at the age of 32.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGStarling Marte , LF.311
HRAndrew McCutchen , CF24
RBIGregory Polanco , RF86
OBPStarling Marte , LF.362
SLGGregory Polanco , RF.463
RAndrew McCutchen , CF81
SBStarling Marte , LF47
WIvan Nova , SP12
ERAIvan Nova , SP4.17
WHIPIvan Nova , SP1.25
KJuan Nicasio , RP138
SVTony Watson , RP15
Full Team Statistics

