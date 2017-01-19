Pittsburgh Pirates

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Pirates
|.257
|729
|153
|4.21
|NL Central
|1st
|3rd
|5th
|4th
|National League
|5th
|6th
|12th
|9th
Thu Sep 22
|L 3 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 10 - 7
|WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 12 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|1 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 0
|at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 4
|at STL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
While Frazier will begin 2017 as the team's super utility player, GM Neal Huntington envisions a full-time spot for him in the future. "We believe Frazier will evolve into a very versatile defensive player who can swing the bat," Huntington told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We also see a role in which he progresses into a regular, where he takes a position, grabs hold and never let's go. It's just we have somebody in front of him right now in some places. His opportunity is going to be to bounce around the field and do what he does well."
Frazier struggled defensively last year, learning a new position (right field) in the majors. "All of a sudden he comes to the big leagues," Huntington said, "and we do something we don't like doing - asking a player to do something he hasn't done before - at the highest level." A left-handed batter, Frazier hit .329 at Triple A in 2016 against southpaws, an advantage he's enjoyed throughout his pro career. He's hit only five homers in four years but offers a career batting mark of .300 and position flexibility.
Huntington also indicated that the organization won't fully know if Kang is available until the time actually comes when he arrives. He is still awaiting the outcome of his initial evaluation by MLB's Treatment Board after being charged with his third DUI in eight years in South Korea. Only time will tell, and Huntington stayed mostly noncommittal about his status.
Pirates GM Neal Huntington said Marte (back) has proceeded on schedule with his regular offseason training regimen, Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Marte was limited to three plate appearances in Pittsburgh's final 27 games of 2016. The outfielder, who set a career high with 47 stolen bases, could move from left field to center in 2017, depending upon how the team handles current center fielder Andrew McCutchen.
Bell reported to minicamp at 225 pounds, down from 248 at the beginning of spring training last season, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Bell credited yoga for his weight loss. The 24-year-old hit .273 in 152 plate appearances last season, splitting time between first base and the outfield, though the focus seems to be on using him at first this season. Defense has always been one thing that has been a knock on Bell, but the Pirates will hope his participation in yoga and weight loss will increase his ability in the field, which could result in more consistent playing time.
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic Black Pittsburgh Pirates On-Field Practice Pullover Sweatshirt Shop Now!