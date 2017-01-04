Pittsburgh Pirates

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Pirates
|.257
|729
|153
|4.21
|NL Central
|1st
|3rd
|5th
|4th
|National League
|5th
|6th
|12th
|9th
Thu Sep 22
|L 3 - 1
|at MIL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|W 6 - 5
|WAS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 1
|WAS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 10 - 7
|WAS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 12 - 2
|CHC
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 6 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|W 8 - 4
|CHC
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|1 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 7 - 0
|at STL
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|L 4 - 3
|at STL
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|L 10 - 4
|at STL
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
The 25-year-old, who has compiled a 3.32 ERA in 580.2 innings in the minors, offers upside as a potential middle-of-the-rotation starter. Kingham possesses excellent command of three pitches and holds a career 3:1 K:BB. He's expected to begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis after totaling only 77.1 IP since 2014. The 6-foot-6 righty is hoping to follow a similar path as his roommate, Jameson Taillon. "Kinda looking into the progression that Taillon has gone through is definitely a good way to expect what will happen to me," Kingham said. "I saw what he did last year, when he came into spring training. I just want to follow in his footsteps and do what he did."
The
Watson, who will become a free agent following the 2017 season, was reportedly offered only a one-year deal. It's apparent that the southpaw's time in Pittsburgh is dwindling and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team's current closer traded. Teams such as the Mariners have inquired as to his availability. Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio would become candidates for saves in the event Watson is dealt.
Nicasio and the Pirates avoided arbitration and agreed to a $3.65 million deal on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The Pirates gave Nicasio a try in the rotation in 2016, hoping he could be another bargain-bin reclamation project, before eventually moving him back into the bullpen. While he might not be a real starter, he put up a 2.96 ERA after his return to the bullpen, so he seems to be at least an effective reliever.
Cole avoided arbitration with the Pirates on Friday by signing a $3.75 million deal, Rob Biertempfel of the Piitsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Cole stumbled in 2016, posting a career-high 3.88 ERA in 116 innings and eventually having to be shut down with an elbow injury. The injury reportedly doesn't involve any ligament damage, but it remains a risk factor going forward. All things considered, it's a decent showing in Cole's first round of arbitration and a reward for an excellent 2015 season when he finished fourth in the Cy Young voting.
Mercer and the Pirates avoided arbitration on Friday and settled on a $4.325 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Mercer posted a .256/.328/.374 line well within career norms in 2016 and was rewarded with a raise of more than $2 million. He's on track to hit free agency before the 2019 season at the age of 32.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Starling Marte , LF
|.311
|HR
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|24
|RBI
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|86
|OBP
|Starling Marte , LF
|.362
|SLG
|Gregory Polanco , RF
|.463
|R
|Andrew McCutchen , CF
|81
|SB
|Starling Marte , LF
|47
|W
|Ivan Nova , SP
|12
|ERA
|Ivan Nova , SP
|4.17
|WHIP
|Ivan Nova , SP
|1.25
|K
|Juan Nicasio , RP
|138
|SV
|Tony Watson , RP
|15
|Full Team Statistics
