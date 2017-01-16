St. Louis Cardinals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cardinals
|.255
|779
|225
|4.08
|NL Central
|4th
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|National League
|9th
|3rd
|1st
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 11 - 1
|at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 1
|at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 15 - 2
|CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 5
|CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 1
|CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 3
|CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 0
|PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 4
|PIT
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Leake currently weighs just 170 pounds while he would prefer to weigh about 190. He was 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA over his final five starts, which the shingles may have effected. The 29-year-old finished the season with a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30 starts. Leake will hope that adding weight will increase his strength and improve those numbers in 2017.
Grichuk has recovered from surgery to remove loose cartilage from his left knee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It took Grichuk just over a month to recover from surgery. He is coming off a season in which he hit 24 home runs with 68 RBI and a .240 average. The 25-year-old enters spring training as a projected starter in the St. Louis outfield.
Harris is nearing the end of his rehab program and expects to be throwing unrestrained by spring training, Jennifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Harris missed the entirety of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but looks to compete for a spot within the St. Louis bullpen. The 31-year-old threw 27 innings in relief for the Cardinals in 2015, compiling a 2-1 record and a 3.67 ERA. Harris was removed from the 40-man roster in October, but seems to be well on the road back.
Gonzales (elbow) said he's stretched his throwing distance out to 90 feet, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
Gonzales underwent Tommy John surgery last April and was sidelined for the entire 2016 season, but is hopeful that he'll be back on the mound for the start of spring training. The Cardinals will likely be extremely cautious with the 24-year-old coming off a major procedure, but if his recovery process goes as anticipated, Gonzales could be facing hitters by the end of camp. Given the year-long layoff, Gonzales figures to open the season in the minor-league ranks before potentially vying for a rotation spot with the big club later in the campaign.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Yadier Molina , C
|.307
|HR
|Jedd Gyorko , 2B
|30
|RBI
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|85
|OBP
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.380
|SLG
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.505
|R
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|86
|SB
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|7
|W
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|1.22
|K
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|174
|SV
|Seung Hwan Oh , RP
|19
|Full Team Statistics
