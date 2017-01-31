St. Louis Cardinals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cardinals
|.255
|779
|225
|4.08
|NL Central
|4th
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|National League
|9th
|3rd
|1st
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 11 - 1
|at COL
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at CHC
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 1
|at CHC
Mon Sep 26
|L 15 - 2
|CIN
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 5
|CIN
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 1
|CIN
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 3
|CIN
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 0
|PIT
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|PIT
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 4
|PIT
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Bader has received a spring training invite, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The emerging outfielder slashed .267/.335/.452 with 19 homers and 58 RBI in 2016 over stints at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, and then topped off his successful year with a .304/.349/.430 line over 21 games in the Arizona Fall League. The strong season boosted the 2015 third-round pick's already impressive profile, earning him the spring training invite and making him a potential mid-season call-up should he keep up his level of play to start the 2017 campaign. The Cardinals' starting outfield of Randal Grichuk, Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty appears set for the time being, but Bader has adopted the mindset that he can thrive at the big league level should he eventually get the opportunity this season. "I'm certainly confident in my talent to play anywhere," Bader said. "At the same time, with regards to [where I start the season], it's out of my control. I'm just focused on what I can control, and that's preparing myself for Spring Training. I'm looking forward to everything involved with that."
The
Martinez agreed to a five-year, $51 million extension with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Sources have reportedly confirmed the deal, but the Cardinals are waiting to announce the extension until Thursday. Martinez has been great for the Cardinals over the past two seasons, going 30-16 with a 3.02 ERA across 375 innings and earning an All-Star selection in 2015. He is set to compete for the top starting job for St. Louis in 2017.
After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old began throwing exercises in December and is ready to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2017. Lynn has been impressive during his time in the majors, accumulating a 3.37 ERA across five seasons with the
Leake currently weighs just 170 pounds while he would prefer to weigh about 190. He was 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA over his final five starts, which the shingles may have effected. The 29-year-old finished the season with a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30 starts. Leake will hope that adding weight will increase his strength and improve those numbers in 2017.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Yadier Molina , C
|.307
|HR
|Jedd Gyorko , 2B
|30
|RBI
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|85
|OBP
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.380
|SLG
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.505
|R
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|86
|SB
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|7
|W
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|1.22
|K
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|174
|SV
|Seung Hwan Oh , RP
|19
|Full Team Statistics
