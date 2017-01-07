St. Louis Cardinals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cardinals
|.255
|779
|225
|4.08
|NL Central
|4th
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|National League
|9th
|3rd
|1st
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 11 - 1
|at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 1
|at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 15 - 2
|CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 5
|CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 1
|CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 3
|CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 0
|PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 4
|PIT
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Rosenthal agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Rosenthal will be one of the more interesting pitchers to watch this spring, as he is expected to be stretched out as a rotation candidate, although he figures to be at best seventh or eighth in the pecking order. If he does not win a spot as a starter, he could be used as a fireman in the Cardinals' bullpen, logging multiple-inning appearances, a la Andrew Miller last season in Cleveland.
Adams agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
This offseason represents a new low for Adams' fantasy appeal, as he seems likely to enter the season as a bench bat. Injuries or underperformance ahead of him on the depth chart could change that, and he will still get at least one start per week against a righty, but it's going to be hard for him to be useful in standard leagues as long as Matt Carpenter is seeing time at first base.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Yadier Molina , C
|.307
|HR
|Jedd Gyorko , 2B
|30
|RBI
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|85
|OBP
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.380
|SLG
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.505
|R
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|86
|SB
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|7
|W
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|1.22
|K
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|174
|SV
|Seung Hwan Oh , RP
|19
|Full Team Statistics
