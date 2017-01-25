St. Louis Cardinals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cardinals
|.255
|779
|225
|4.08
|NL Central
|4th
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|National League
|9th
|3rd
|1st
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 11 - 1
|at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 1
|at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 15 - 2
|CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 5
|CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 1
|CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 3
|CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 0
|PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 4
|PIT
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old began throwing exercises in December and is ready to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2017. Lynn has been impressive during his time in the majors, accumulating a 3.37 ERA across five seasons with the
Leake currently weighs just 170 pounds while he would prefer to weigh about 190. He was 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA over his final five starts, which the shingles may have effected. The 29-year-old finished the season with a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30 starts. Leake will hope that adding weight will increase his strength and improve those numbers in 2017.
Grichuk has recovered from surgery to remove loose cartilage from his left knee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It took Grichuk just over a month to recover from surgery. He is coming off a season in which he hit 24 home runs with 68 RBI and a .240 average. The 25-year-old enters spring training as a projected starter in the St. Louis outfield.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Yadier Molina , C
|.307
|HR
|Jedd Gyorko , 2B
|30
|RBI
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|85
|OBP
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.380
|SLG
|Matt Carpenter , 3B
|.505
|R
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|86
|SB
|Stephen Piscotty , RF
|7
|W
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|16
|ERA
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|3.04
|WHIP
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|1.22
|K
|Carlos Martinez , SP
|174
|SV
|Seung Hwan Oh , RP
|19
|Full Team Statistics
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now