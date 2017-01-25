  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

St. Louis Cardinals

86-76 Overall | 2nd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cardinals.2557792254.08
NL Central4th2nd1st2nd
National League 9th3rd1st7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 11 - 1at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 1at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 15 - 2CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 5CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 1CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 3CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 0PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 10 - 4PIT
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1485467344
Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Eyes return to starting rotation
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Lynn (elbow) expects to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old began throwing exercises in December and is ready to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2017. Lynn has been impressive during his time in the majors, accumulating a 3.37 ERA across five seasons with the Cardinals.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485296224
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Ready to re-gain weight
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Leake said he is "completely over" the shingles that caused him to miss a couple weeks in late August and early September last season, and said he is ready to start gaining weight, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Dispatch reports.

Leake currently weighs just 170 pounds while he would prefer to weigh about 190. He was 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA over his final five starts, which the shingles may have effected. The 29-year-old finished the season with a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30 starts. Leake will hope that adding weight will increase his strength and improve those numbers in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484860804
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: OK following offseason knee surgery
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Grichuk has recovered from surgery to remove loose cartilage from his left knee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It took Grichuk just over a month to recover from surgery. He is coming off a season in which he hit 24 home runs with 68 RBI and a .240 average. The 25-year-old enters spring training as a projected starter in the St. Louis outfield.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGYadier Molina , C.307
HRJedd Gyorko , 2B30
RBIStephen Piscotty , RF85
OBPMatt Carpenter , 3B.380
SLGMatt Carpenter , 3B.505
RStephen Piscotty , RF86
SBStephen Piscotty , RF7
WCarlos Martinez , SP16
ERACarlos Martinez , SP3.04
WHIPCarlos Martinez , SP1.22
KCarlos Martinez , SP174
SVSeung Hwan Oh , RP19
Full Team Statistics

Latest Cardinals Video

More Cardinals

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
 
 