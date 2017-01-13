  • My Scores
St. Louis Cardinals

86-76 Overall | 2nd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cardinals.2557792254.08
NL Central4th2nd1st2nd
National League 9th3rd1st7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 11 - 1at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 1at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 15 - 2CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 5CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 1CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 3CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 0PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 10 - 4PIT
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1484860804
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: OK following offseason knee surgery
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Grichuk has recovered from surgery to remove loose cartilage from his left knee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It took Grichuk just over a month to recover from surgery. He is coming off a season in which he hit 24 home runs with 68 RBI and a .240 average. The 25-year-old enters spring training as a projected starter in the St. Louis outfield.

1484613364
Cardinals' Mitch Harris: Progressing in recovery
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harris is nearing the end of his rehab program and expects to be throwing unrestrained by spring training, Jennifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Harris missed the entirety of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but looks to compete for a spot within the St. Louis bullpen. The 31-year-old threw 27 innings in relief for the Cardinals in 2015, compiling a 2-1 record and a 3.67 ERA. Harris was removed from the 40-man roster in October, but seems to be well on the road back.

1484591043
Cardinals' Marco Gonzales: Throwing from 90 feet
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gonzales (elbow) said he's stretched his throwing distance out to 90 feet, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

Gonzales underwent Tommy John surgery last April and was sidelined for the entire 2016 season, but is hopeful that he'll be back on the mound for the start of spring training. The Cardinals will likely be extremely cautious with the 24-year-old coming off a major procedure, but if his recovery process goes as anticipated, Gonzales could be facing hitters by the end of camp. Given the year-long layoff, Gonzales figures to open the season in the minor-league ranks before potentially vying for a rotation spot with the big club later in the campaign.

1484342407
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Siegrist agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. This was Siegrist's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He should once again man a setup role in the Cardinals' bullpen in 2017.

1484342286
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rosenthal agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Rosenthal will be one of the more interesting pitchers to watch this spring, as he is expected to be stretched out as a rotation candidate, although he figures to be at best seventh or eighth in the pecking order. If he does not win a spot as a starter, he could be used as a fireman in the Cardinals' bullpen, logging multiple-inning appearances, a la Andrew Miller last season in Cleveland.

