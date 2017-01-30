  • My Scores
St. Louis Cardinals

86-76 Overall | 2nd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cardinals.2557792254.08
NL Central4th2nd1st2nd
National League 9th3rd1st7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 11 - 1at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 1at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 15 - 2CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 5CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 1CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 3CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 0PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 10 - 4PIT
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Agrees to contract extension with Cardinals
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Martinez agreed to a five-year, $51 million extension with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Sources have reportedly confirmed the deal, but the Cardinals are waiting to announce the extension until Thursday. Martinez has been great for the Cardinals over the past two seasons, going 30-16 with a 3.02 ERA across 375 innings and earning an All-Star selection in 2015. He is set to compete for the top starting job for St. Louis in 2017.

Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Eyes return to starting rotation
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Lynn (elbow) expects to earn a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old began throwing exercises in December and is ready to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2017. Lynn has been impressive during his time in the majors, accumulating a 3.37 ERA across five seasons with the Cardinals.

Cardinals' Mike Leake: Ready to re-gain weight
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Leake said he is "completely over" the shingles that caused him to miss a couple weeks in late August and early September last season, and said he is ready to start gaining weight, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Dispatch reports.

Leake currently weighs just 170 pounds while he would prefer to weigh about 190. He was 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA over his final five starts, which the shingles may have effected. The 29-year-old finished the season with a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30 starts. Leake will hope that adding weight will increase his strength and improve those numbers in 2017.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Cardinals Video

February 3, 2017
NL Central Preview: St. Louis Cardinals (1:47)

