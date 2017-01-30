St. Louis Cardinals

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Cardinals
|.255
|779
|225
|4.08
|NL Central
|4th
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|National League
|9th
|3rd
|1st
|7th
Wed Sep 21
|L 11 - 1
|at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 5 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|W 10 - 4
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 1
|at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 15 - 2
|CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|W 12 - 5
|CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 2 - 1
|CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 4 - 3
|CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|W 7 - 0
|PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 3
|PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 10 - 4
|PIT
Recap
|NL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Chicago
|88-53
|103-58
|St. Louis
|78-64
|86-76
|Pittsburgh
|69-72
|78-83
|Milwaukee
|62-80
|73-89
|Cincinnati
|63-79
|68-94
Martinez agreed to a five-year, $51 million extension with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Sources have reportedly confirmed the deal, but the Cardinals are waiting to announce the extension until Thursday. Martinez has been great for the Cardinals over the past two seasons, going 30-16 with a 3.02 ERA across 375 innings and earning an All-Star selection in 2015. He is set to compete for the top starting job for St. Louis in 2017.
After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old began throwing exercises in December and is ready to compete for a starting rotation spot in 2017. Lynn has been impressive during his time in the majors, accumulating a 3.37 ERA across five seasons with the
Leake currently weighs just 170 pounds while he would prefer to weigh about 190. He was 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA over his final five starts, which the shingles may have effected. The 29-year-old finished the season with a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 30 starts. Leake will hope that adding weight will increase his strength and improve those numbers in 2017.
