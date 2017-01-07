  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

St. Louis Cardinals

86-76 Overall | 2nd NL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Cardinals.2557792254.08
NL Central4th2nd1st2nd
National League 9th3rd1st7th

Schedule

Wed Sep 21
L 11 - 1at COL
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 5 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Sep 24
W 10 - 4at CHC
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 1at CHC
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 15 - 2CIN
Recap
Tue Sep 27
W 12 - 5CIN
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 2 - 1CIN
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 4 - 3CIN
Recap
Fri Sep 30
W 7 - 0PIT
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 3PIT
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 10 - 4PIT
Recap

Standings

NL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Chicago88-53103-58
St. Louis78-6486-76
Pittsburgh69-7278-83
Milwaukee62-8073-89
Cincinnati63-7968-94
1484342407
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Siegrist agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. This was Siegrist's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He should once again man a setup role in the Cardinals' bullpen in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484342286
Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rosenthal agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Rosenthal will be one of the more interesting pitchers to watch this spring, as he is expected to be stretched out as a rotation candidate, although he figures to be at best seventh or eighth in the pecking order. If he does not win a spot as a starter, he could be used as a fireman in the Cardinals' bullpen, logging multiple-inning appearances, a la Andrew Miller last season in Cleveland.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484254567
Cardinals' Matt Adams: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Adams agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

This offseason represents a new low for Adams' fantasy appeal, as he seems likely to enter the season as a bench bat. Injuries or underperformance ahead of him on the depth chart could change that, and he will still get at least one start per week against a righty, but it's going to be hard for him to be useful in standard leagues as long as Matt Carpenter is seeing time at first base.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGYadier Molina , C.307
HRJedd Gyorko , 2B30
RBIStephen Piscotty , RF85
OBPMatt Carpenter , 3B.380
SLGMatt Carpenter , 3B.505
RStephen Piscotty , RF86
SBStephen Piscotty , RF7
WCarlos Martinez , SP16
ERACarlos Martinez , SP3.04
WHIPCarlos Martinez , SP1.22
KCarlos Martinez , SP174
SVSeung Hwan Oh , RP19
Full Team Statistics

Latest Cardinals Video

More Cardinals

CBSSports Shop

Men's Mitchell & Ness Ozzie Smith Navy St. Louis Cardinals 1994 Authentic Cooperstown Collection Mesh Batting Practice Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 