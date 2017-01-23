Tampa Bay Rays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rays
|.243
|672
|216
|4.20
|AL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|American League
|15th
|14th
|4th
|8th
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 2 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 2
|BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 1
|at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 13 - 6
|at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 1 - 0
|at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 3 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Rasmus will join the same organization as his brother, Colby, after spending the last four seasons with the Angels. The right-hander missed most of last season after undergoing groin surgery and struggled upon his return. He finished 2016 with a 5.84 ERA over 24.2 innings in relief and was designated for assignment in November. Rasmus likely provides organizational depth, but could be an option to fill the bullpen vacancy left by Kevin Jepsen.
Carpenter agreed to a minor league deal with the Rays, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Carpenter spent last year with the Angels but never made an appearance with the big league team, posting a 7.80 ERA across 15 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake. He last pitched in the majors in 2015, logging a 4.01 ERA in 24.2 innings with the Yankees and Nationals. He won't have much of an impact in 2017 and will primarily serve as an organizational depth piece.
Miller is expected to be Tampa Bay's starting second baseman in the 2017 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Logan Forsythe served as the Rays' starting second baseman for the 2016 season. However, he was recently dealt to the Dodgers, so the club will look for Miller to fill the void this coming season. Miller played the bulk of 2016 at shortstop, but also was a regular at first base. He's spent time at second in the past, but in a limited capacity as he played 37 games at the spot, spread across three seasons with Seattle at the start of his career.
De Leon was traded to the Rays on Monday in exchange for second baseman Logan Forsythe.
This is a nice get for the Rays, as De Leon has been regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The young righty did struggle in his four starts with the Dodgers in 2016, posting a 6.35 ERA and 15:7 K:BB over 17 innings. He may begin the season in the minor leagues, but is likely to make his way to the big league club sometime during 2017.
Tolleson (back) signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Rays on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Tolleson spent the past three seasons pitching out of the Rangers' bullpen. In an injury-shortened 2016 season, the veteran reliever posted a career-worst 7.68 ERA and 17.3 percent strikeout rate over 36.1 innings. He'll likely pitch in a low-leverage role for the Rays in 2017.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.273
|HR
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|36
|RBI
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|98
|OBP
|Logan Forsythe , 2B
|.333
|SLG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.521
|R
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|81
|SB
|Kevin Kiermaier , CF
|21
|W
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|10
|ERA
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|3.69
|WHIP
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|1.19
|K
|Chris Archer , SP
|233
|SV
|Alex Colome , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now