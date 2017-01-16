Tampa Bay Rays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rays
|.243
|672
|216
|4.20
|AL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|American League
|15th
|14th
|4th
|8th
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 2 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 2
|BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 1
|at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 13 - 6
|at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 1 - 0
|at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 3 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
De Leon was traded to the Rays on Monday in exchange for second baseman Logan Forsythe.
This is a nice get for the Rays, as De Leon has been regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The young righty did struggle in his four starts with the Dodgers in 2016, posting a 6.35 ERA and 15:7 K:BB over 17 innings. He may begin the season in the minor leagues, but is likely to make his way to the big league club sometime during 2017.
Tolleson (back) signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Rays on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Tolleson spent the past three seasons pitching out of the Rangers' bullpen. In an injury-shortened 2016 season, the veteran reliever posted a career-worst 7.68 ERA and 17.3 percent strikeout rate over 36.1 innings. He'll likely pitch in a low-leverage role for the Rays in 2017.
Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
Poor health limited Boxberger to just 24.1 innings last year and he lost the closer job to Alex Colome, so it was a year to forget, and as a result he was treated to a relatively small figure in negotiations. He will enter the year as the Rays' setup man, but could start saving games again if Tampa Bay decides to flip Colome for prospects this summer.
Farquhar and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $900,00 deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Farquhar posted a strong season in his first year with the Rays, registering a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings while striking out 46. He struggled with the long ball, but that could be a single season aberration. This was his first round of arbitration.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.273
|HR
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|36
|RBI
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|98
|OBP
|Logan Forsythe , 2B
|.333
|SLG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.521
|R
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|81
|SB
|Kevin Kiermaier , CF
|21
|W
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|10
|ERA
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|3.69
|WHIP
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|1.19
|K
|Chris Archer , SP
|233
|SV
|Alex Colome , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
