  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Tampa Bay Rays

68-94 Overall | 5th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rays.2436722164.20
AL East5th5th3rd4th
American League 15th14th4th8th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 2 - 0NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 2 - 1BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 2BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 1at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 13 - 6at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 1 - 0at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 3at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 3 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at TEX
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485725703
Rays' Brad Miller: Likely to start at second in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Miller is expected to be Tampa Bay's starting second baseman in the 2017 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Logan Forsythe served as the Rays' starting second baseman for the 2016 season. However, he was recently dealt to the Dodgers, so the club will look for Miller to fill the void this coming season. Miller played the bulk of 2016 at shortstop, but also was a regular at first base. He's spent time at second in the past, but in a limited capacity as he played 37 games at the spot, spread across three seasons with Seattle at the start of his career.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485217383
Rays' Jose De Leon: Traded to Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

De Leon was traded to the Rays on Monday in exchange for second baseman Logan Forsythe.

This is a nice get for the Rays, as De Leon has been regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The young righty did struggle in his four starts with the Dodgers in 2016, posting a 6.35 ERA and 15:7 K:BB over 17 innings. He may begin the season in the minor leagues, but is likely to make his way to the big league club sometime during 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485215583
Rays' Shawn Tolleson: Agrees to deal with Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tolleson (back) signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Rays on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Tolleson spent the past three seasons pitching out of the Rangers' bullpen. In an injury-shortened 2016 season, the veteran reliever posted a career-worst 7.68 ERA and 17.3 percent strikeout rate over 36.1 innings. He'll likely pitch in a low-leverage role for the Rays in 2017.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

Latest Rays Video

More Rays

CBSSports Shop

Women's Majestic Light Blue Tampa Bay Rays Cool Base Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 