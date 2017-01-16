  • My Scores
Tampa Bay Rays

68-94 Overall | 5th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rays.2436722164.20
AL East5th5th3rd4th
American League 15th14th4th8th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 2 - 0NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 2 - 1BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 2BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 1at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 13 - 6at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 1 - 0at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 3at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 3 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at TEX
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1485217383
Rays' Jose De Leon: Traded to Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

De Leon was traded to the Rays on Monday in exchange for second baseman Logan Forsythe.

This is a nice get for the Rays, as De Leon has been regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The young righty did struggle in his four starts with the Dodgers in 2016, posting a 6.35 ERA and 15:7 K:BB over 17 innings. He may begin the season in the minor leagues, but is likely to make his way to the big league club sometime during 2017.

1485215583
Rays' Shawn Tolleson: Agrees to deal with Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tolleson (back) signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Rays on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Tolleson spent the past three seasons pitching out of the Rangers' bullpen. In an injury-shortened 2016 season, the veteran reliever posted a career-worst 7.68 ERA and 17.3 percent strikeout rate over 36.1 innings. He'll likely pitch in a low-leverage role for the Rays in 2017.

1484346607
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Poor health limited Boxberger to just 24.1 innings last year and he lost the closer job to Alex Colome, so it was a year to forget, and as a result he was treated to a relatively small figure in negotiations. He will enter the year as the Rays' setup man, but could start saving games again if Tampa Bay decides to flip Colome for prospects this summer.

1484336166
Rays' Brad Miller: Avoids arbitration with Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Miller and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $3.575 million deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller experienced a massive power spike in 2016, slugging a career-high .482 and 30 home runs. His reward will be a strong showing in his first round of arbitration.

1484335926
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Avoids arbitration with Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Farquhar and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $900,00 deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Farquhar posted a strong season in his first year with the Rays, registering a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings while striking out 46. He struggled with the long ball, but that could be a single season aberration. This was his first round of arbitration.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGEvan Longoria , 3B.273
HREvan Longoria , 3B36
RBIEvan Longoria , 3B98
OBPLogan Forsythe , 2B.333
SLGEvan Longoria , 3B.521
REvan Longoria , 3B81
SBKevin Kiermaier , CF21
WJake Odorizzi , SP10
ERAJake Odorizzi , SP3.69
WHIPJake Odorizzi , SP1.19
KChris Archer , SP233
SVAlex Colome , RP37
Full Team Statistics

