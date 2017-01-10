  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Tampa Bay Rays

68-94 Overall | 5th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rays.2436722164.20
AL East5th5th3rd4th
American League 15th14th4th8th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 2 - 0NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 2 - 1BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 2BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 1at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 13 - 6at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 1 - 0at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 3at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 3 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at TEX
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
1484346607
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

Poor health limited Boxberger to just 24.1 innings last year and he lost the closer job to Alex Colome, so it was a year to forget, and as a result he was treated to a relatively small figure in negotiations. He will enter the year as the Rays' setup man, but could start saving games again if Tampa Bay decides to flip Colome for prospects this summer.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484336166
Rays' Brad Miller: Avoids arbitration with Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Miller and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $3.575 million deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller experienced a massive power spike in 2016, slugging a career-high .482 and 30 home runs. His reward will be a strong showing in his first round of arbitration.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484335926
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Avoids arbitration with Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Farquhar and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $900,00 deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Farquhar posted a strong season in his first year with the Rays, registering a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings while striking out 46. He struggled with the long ball, but that could be a single season aberration. This was his first round of arbitration.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484335686
Rays' Alex Cobb: Avoids arbitration with Rays
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cobb and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $4.2 million deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cobb's return from Tommy John surgery went less than well in 2016, allowing an 8.59 ERA in five starts. He could still easily bounce back from that in 2017, but it could be a red flag for his recovery. Considering this is probably his final round of arbitration, his 2017 season will be vital to his career as he hits free agency at the end of the year.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484334006
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ramirez agreed to a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

He received a slight bump from the $2.375 million he made in his first year as an arbitration-eligible player after the 2015 season. The Rays' rotation is slightly less stacked after they traded Drew Smyly to the Mariners, but there has been no indication that Ramirez will be moved out of the bullpen. Look for him to continue to be used in mid-leverage situations, often being used for more than one inning in relief.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGEvan Longoria , 3B.273
HREvan Longoria , 3B36
RBIEvan Longoria , 3B98
OBPLogan Forsythe , 2B.333
SLGEvan Longoria , 3B.521
REvan Longoria , 3B81
SBKevin Kiermaier , CF21
WJake Odorizzi , SP10
ERAJake Odorizzi , SP3.69
WHIPJake Odorizzi , SP1.19
KChris Archer , SP233
SVAlex Colome , RP37
Full Team Statistics

Latest Rays Video

January 11, 2017
2017 Team Outlook: Tampa Bay Rays (1:50)

More Rays

CBSSports Shop

Women's Majestic White Tampa Bay Rays Home Cool Base Custom Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 