Tampa Bay Rays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rays
|.243
|672
|216
|4.20
|AL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|American League
|15th
|14th
|4th
|8th
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|NYY
Fri Sep 23
|L 2 - 1
|BOS
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|BOS
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 2
|BOS
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 1
|at CHW
Tue Sep 27
|L 13 - 6
|at CHW
Wed Sep 28
|L 1 - 0
|at CHW
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|at CHW
Fri Sep 30
|L 3 - 1
|at TEX
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 1
|at TEX
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at TEX
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Weeks signed a minor league deal with the Rays on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.
He was predominantly used as a left fielder and pinch hitter with the Diamondbacks last season, and from a real life standpoint, he was a replacement level player (0.1 fWAR). His .239 average, nine home runs and five steals were of little use in fantasy leagues. The Rays already have very crowded outfield and designated hitter situations, so Weeks is likely to spend most of 2017 serving as organizational depth.
Morrison (wrist) agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Rays on Friday, Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports.
He was essentially a league average hitter last year (101 wRC+), but his .238 average, 14 home runs, 45 runs and 43 RBI placed him below the line of a useful corner infielder in standard leagues. Morrison won't play every day, but he also won't require a strict platoon at first base, and could be a useful compiler in deep mixers and AL-only leagues. He had offseason wrist surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
Beckham is a candidate to take over the Rays' currently vacant second base job this coming spring, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The 2008 first-round pick is one of the two main candidates, along with Nick Franklin, that is expected to vie for the second-base job that belonged to the departed Logan Forsythe. Beckham slashed .247/.300/.434 with 12 doubles, five triples, five homers and 16 RBI over 198 at-bats in 2016 while sporting a bloated 31.2 percent strikeout rate. Although the 27-year-old boasts superior speed and and modest power, his motivation has come into question before. The most recent example came last Aug. 31, when a lack of hustle led to him forgo a scoring opportunity and earned him a demotion to Triple-A Durham for the duration of the campaign. Beckham does bring plenty of upside, however, so the expected battle with Franklin should be one of the more interesting to monitor this spring.
Franklin is a candidate to take over the Rays' currently vacant second base job this coming spring, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old infielder put together a career-best slash line of .270/.328/.443 over 174 at-bats last season, posting his best homer (12) and RBI (45) totals since his 2013 rookie campaign in the process. Franklin saw action at first base, second base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots in 2016, while also putting in six games as the DH, a testament to his considerable versatility. With the trade of Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers on Jan. 23, the starting second base job could come down to Franklin and the talented but inconsistent Tim Beckham this spring.
Rasmus will join the same organization as his brother, Colby, after spending the last four seasons with the Angels. The right-hander missed most of last season after undergoing groin surgery and struggled upon his return. He finished 2016 with a 5.84 ERA over 24.2 innings in relief and was designated for assignment in November. Rasmus likely provides organizational depth, but could be an option to fill the bullpen vacancy left by Kevin Jepsen.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.273
|HR
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|36
|RBI
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|98
|OBP
|Logan Forsythe , 2B
|.333
|SLG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.521
|R
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|81
|SB
|Kevin Kiermaier , CF
|21
|W
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|10
|ERA
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|3.69
|WHIP
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|1.19
|K
|Chris Archer , SP
|233
|SV
|Alex Colome , RP
|37
