Tampa Bay Rays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rays
|.243
|672
|216
|4.20
|AL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|American League
|15th
|14th
|4th
|8th
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 2 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 2
|BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 1
|at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 13 - 6
|at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 1 - 0
|at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 3 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Boxberger agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
Poor health limited Boxberger to just 24.1 innings last year and he lost the closer job to Alex Colome, so it was a year to forget, and as a result he was treated to a relatively small figure in negotiations. He will enter the year as the Rays' setup man, but could start saving games again if Tampa Bay decides to flip Colome for prospects this summer.
Farquhar and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $900,00 deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Farquhar posted a strong season in his first year with the Rays, registering a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings while striking out 46. He struggled with the long ball, but that could be a single season aberration. This was his first round of arbitration.
Cobb and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $4.2 million deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cobb's return from Tommy John surgery went less than well in 2016, allowing an 8.59 ERA in five starts. He could still easily bounce back from that in 2017, but it could be a red flag for his recovery. Considering this is probably his final round of arbitration, his 2017 season will be vital to his career as he hits free agency at the end of the year.
Ramirez agreed to a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
He received a slight bump from the $2.375 million he made in his first year as an arbitration-eligible player after the 2015 season. The Rays' rotation is slightly less stacked after they traded Drew Smyly to the Mariners, but there has been no indication that Ramirez will be moved out of the bullpen. Look for him to continue to be used in mid-leverage situations, often being used for more than one inning in relief.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.273
|HR
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|36
|RBI
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|98
|OBP
|Logan Forsythe , 2B
|.333
|SLG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.521
|R
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|81
|SB
|Kevin Kiermaier , CF
|21
|W
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|10
|ERA
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|3.69
|WHIP
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|1.19
|K
|Chris Archer , SP
|233
|SV
|Alex Colome , RP
|37
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Majestic Kevin Kiermaier White Tampa Bay Rays Official Cool Base Player Jersey Shop Now!