Tampa Bay Rays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rays
|.243
|672
|216
|4.20
|AL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|American League
|15th
|14th
|4th
|8th
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 2 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 2
|BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 1
|at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 13 - 6
|at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 1 - 0
|at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 3 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
The 28-year-old spent all of last season at Triple-A Colorado Springs in the Brewers organization, but was limited to just 15 games due to injury. He'll give the Rays some extra depth in the outfield at Triple-A Durham to open 2017, but as a non-roster player, he'll have a tough time making his way to the big club.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.273
|HR
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|36
|RBI
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|98
|OBP
|Logan Forsythe , 2B
|.333
|SLG
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|.521
|R
|Evan Longoria , 3B
|81
|SB
|Kevin Kiermaier , CF
|21
|W
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|10
|ERA
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|3.69
|WHIP
|Jake Odorizzi , SP
|1.19
|K
|Chris Archer , SP
|233
|SV
|Alex Colome , RP
|37
