Tampa Bay Rays

68-94 Overall | 5th AL East
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Rays.2436722164.20
AL East5th5th3rd4th
American League 15th14th4th8th

Schedule

Thu Sep 22
W 2 - 0NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
L 2 - 1BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
L 6 - 4BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
L 3 - 2BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
L 7 - 1at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
L 13 - 6at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
L 1 - 0at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
W 5 - 3at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
L 3 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
W 4 - 1at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
W 6 - 4at TEX
Recap

Standings

AL
East		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Boston79-6393-69
Toronto76-6689-73
Baltimore75-6789-73
New York76-6684-78
Tampa Bay58-8468-94
Rays' Shane Peterson: Inks minor-league deal with Tampa Bay
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The 28-year-old spent all of last season at Triple-A Colorado Springs in the Brewers organization, but was limited to just 15 games due to injury. He'll give the Rays some extra depth in the outfield at Triple-A Durham to open 2017, but as a non-roster player, he'll have a tough time making his way to the big club.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGEvan Longoria , 3B.273
HREvan Longoria , 3B36
RBIEvan Longoria , 3B98
OBPLogan Forsythe , 2B.333
SLGEvan Longoria , 3B.521
REvan Longoria , 3B81
SBKevin Kiermaier , CF21
WJake Odorizzi , SP10
ERAJake Odorizzi , SP3.69
WHIPJake Odorizzi , SP1.19
KChris Archer , SP233
SVAlex Colome , RP37
Full Team Statistics

