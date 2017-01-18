Tampa Bay Rays

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Rays
|.243
|672
|216
|4.20
|AL East
|5th
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|American League
|15th
|14th
|4th
|8th
Thu Sep 22
|W 2 - 0
|NYY
Recap
Fri Sep 23
|L 2 - 1
|BOS
Recap
Sat Sep 24
|L 6 - 4
|BOS
Recap
Sun Sep 25
|L 3 - 2
|BOS
Recap
Mon Sep 26
|L 7 - 1
|at CHW
Recap
Tue Sep 27
|L 13 - 6
|at CHW
Recap
Wed Sep 28
|L 1 - 0
|at CHW
Recap
Thu Sep 29
|W 5 - 3
|at CHW
Recap
Fri Sep 30
|L 3 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sat Oct 1
|W 4 - 1
|at TEX
Recap
Sun Oct 2
|W 6 - 4
|at TEX
Recap
|AL
East
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Boston
|79-63
|93-69
|Toronto
|76-66
|89-73
|Baltimore
|75-67
|89-73
|New York
|76-66
|84-78
|Tampa Bay
|58-84
|68-94
Miller is expected to be Tampa Bay's starting second baseman in the 2017 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Logan Forsythe served as the Rays' starting second baseman for the 2016 season. However, he was recently dealt to the Dodgers, so the club will look for Miller to fill the void this coming season. Miller played the bulk of 2016 at shortstop, but also was a regular at first base. He's spent time at second in the past, but in a limited capacity as he played 37 games at the spot, spread across three seasons with Seattle at the start of his career.
De Leon was traded to the Rays on Monday in exchange for second baseman Logan Forsythe.
This is a nice get for the Rays, as De Leon has been regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. The young righty did struggle in his four starts with the Dodgers in 2016, posting a 6.35 ERA and 15:7 K:BB over 17 innings. He may begin the season in the minor leagues, but is likely to make his way to the big league club sometime during 2017.
Tolleson (back) signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Rays on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Tolleson spent the past three seasons pitching out of the Rangers' bullpen. In an injury-shortened 2016 season, the veteran reliever posted a career-worst 7.68 ERA and 17.3 percent strikeout rate over 36.1 innings. He'll likely pitch in a low-leverage role for the Rays in 2017.
|2016 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
