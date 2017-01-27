  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

21-26 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division110.5 (1st)111.3 (5th)
Western Conference3rd14th
NBA3rd28th

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 9:00 PM EST
Pepsi Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
-155
Line
+135
100.2
PPG
110.5
43.0
FG %
46.2
78.2
FT %
76.5
35.4
3PT %
36.5
Preview

Schedule

Thu Jan 12
W 140 - 112IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 125 - 112ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 127 - 121at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 104at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 123 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 111 - 108at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 103 - 93UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 127 - 120PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 123 - 112at PHO
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 120 - 116at LAL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
MEM
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at SAC

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1330-19
Oklahoma City17-1328-21
Denver14-1721-26
Portland15-1722-28
Minnesota10-1919-29
1485981663
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jokic (hip) won't play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Jokic was able to go through some light workouts Tuesday and looks to be making progress in his recovery from the left hip flexor strain, but the Nuggets will hold him out for a third straight game Wednesday. Jusuf Nurkic is expected to make another start at center in Jokic's place, but power forwards Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler are more likely to deliver helpful returns for DFS owners while Jokic is sidelined. Jokic will likely attempt to practice Thursday before potentially returning to the lineup Friday against the Bucks.

1485980823
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 14 points in 27 minutes Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Murray (illness) finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in a 120-116 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

With Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and Will Barton (ankle) sidelined, Murray worked as the top backup at both guard spots, enabling him to pick up his most playing time since Dec. 12. Both of the injured players are uncertain to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Grizzlies, so if they remain sidelined again, look for Murray to see another ample workload as the Nuggets' top scoring threat off the bench.

1485978423
Nuggets' Kenneth Faried: Probable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Faried (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Faried's sore left hamstring has kept him on the injury report ahead of each of the last three games, but he turned in double-doubles in the previous two contests while facing no minute restrictions. With Nikola Jokic (hip) still out, look for coach Michael Malone to lean heavily on Faried once again Wednesday, assuming he's ultimately cleared to play.

1485978183
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Expects to play Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Chandler (neck, shoulder) is expected to play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Chandler has been battling soreness in his neck and shoulder over the past few days, but he played through the discomfort Tuesday and will likely do the same Wednesday night. In Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, Chandler finished with a team-best 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 36 minutes. Chandler could be in store for another hefty workload Wednesday with Nikola Jokic (hip) already ruled out and Will Barton (ankle) considered doubtful to play.

1485978063
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Mudiay (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay, who has sat out the past five games, has now been listed as questionable ahead of the two contests in a row, suggesting his sore back has shown some improvement. The Nuggets likely won't reevaluate Mudiay until closer to the 9:00 p.m. ET tip time, but if he's cleared to play, he would likely take back his spot in the starting five. Jameer Nelson would make another start at point guard if Mudiay is unable to give it a go.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF17.3
RPGNikola Jokic , PF8.5
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.7
FG%Nikola Jokic , PF59.4
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF89.1
3P%Danilo Gallinari , SF38.6
BLOCKSJusuf Nurkic , C34
STEALSEmmanuel Mudiay , PG36
MPGDanilo Gallinari , SF34.3
Full Team Statistics
