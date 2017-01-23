  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

19-25 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division109.7 (1st)110.9 (5th)
Western Conference3rd14th
NBA3rd28th

Next Game

Thu, January 26, 9:00 PM EST
Pepsi Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+200
Line
-250
106.2
PPG
109.7
44.8
FG %
46.2
78.3
FT %
75.7
34.5
3PT %
36.1
Preview

Schedule

Tue Jan 3
L 120 - 113SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 127 - 99SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 121 - 106at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 140 - 112IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 125 - 112ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 127 - 121at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 104at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 123 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 111 - 108at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 103 - 93UTA
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
PHO
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at CLE

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah18-1229-18
Oklahoma City16-1227-19
Denver12-1619-25
Portland14-1620-27
Minnesota10-1917-28
1485380224
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Doubtful for Thursday vs. Suns
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mudiay (back) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

With this recent listing of doubtful, Mudiay is slated to miss his third consecutive game, as he continues to recover from lower back pain. The Nuggets aren't expected to rush him back, so they'll play it cautious with Mudiay, who's next opportunity to return would be a rematch with the Suns on Saturday. Look for Jameer Nelson to draw a third straight start after coming off an impressive 17-point, seven-assist showing on Tuesday versus the Jazz.

1485367023
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Scores season-high 16 points Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Arthur (knee) posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in a 103-93 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

Arthur has been a regular fixture on the injury report this season due to soreness with both of his knees, but he's shown no signs of rust while returning from a four-game absence to suit up in each of the last three games. He established new season highs in scoring and rebounds Tuesday, and is now averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 assist across 19.5 minutes per game in his last six appearances. He could have some appeal in very deep leagues now that he's healthy again.

1485366543
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Held to 11 points Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gallinari was limited to 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in a 103-93 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

Gallinari seems to be fully over the right ankle sprain that caused him to miss a game last week, but he has yet to deliver any sort of eye-popping performance since the calendar flipped to 2017. With Nikola Jokic routinely serving as the Nuggets' go-to option of late, Gallinari has had to settle into a secondary role on offense. He's still averaging 16.3 points per game in January, but has only topped 20 points in one of his 10 appearances on the month, which has somewhat limited his upside in DFS contests.

1485322504
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stuffs stat sheet in win over Jazz
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jokic scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 win over the Jazz.

Facing a difficult matchup against the Jazz's large frontcourt, Jokic led his team in every major category except for assists while posting his eighth double-double in 10 games this month. Jokic is averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists during that same sample size as he continues to thrive in his featured role.

1485322024
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Plays well in second consecutive start
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nelson started and played 31 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 victory over the Jazz, scoring 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven assists and one rebound.

Nelson made his second consecutive start for Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and finished second on the team in scoring, thanks to an efficient shooting performance, while leading the way in assists. Mudiay was listed as doubtful heading into the game, indicating that he could miss another game or two, and Nelson could be in line for another start if the former is unable to take part in Thursday's game against the Suns.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF16.8
RPGNikola Jokic , PF8.4
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.5
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF89
3P%Will Barton , SG40.9
BLOCKSJusuf Nurkic , C33
Full Team Statistics
