Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|108.0 (2nd)
|111.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|4th
|13th
|NBA
|6th
|27th
|105.8
PPG
|108.0
|46.0
FG %
|45.1
|82.0
FT %
|75.4
|36.7
3PT %
|35.8
Mon Dec 19
|W 117 - 107
|DAL
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|L 119 - 102
|at LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 109 - 108
|ATL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 106 - 102
|at LAC
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 105 - 103
|MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 124 - 122
|PHI
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|L 127 - 119
|at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 120 - 113
|SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 127 - 99
|SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 121 - 106
|at OKC
Recap
3:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|IND
5:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|ORL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at LAL
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|PHO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at LAL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|23-16
|Oklahoma City
|12-9
|22-16
|Portland
|12-16
|16-23
|Denver
|9-14
|14-23
|Minnesota
|4-17
|11-26
Gee signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on Sunday.
Gee was waived by the Nuggets last week, but the team decided to bring him back on a short-term deal with fellow wing Gary Harris dealing with a groin injury. He will provide depth and does not figure to jump into the rotation despite Harris' setback.
Beasley was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Beasley was with the Skyforce for a two-game stint on Friday and Saturday, posting averages of 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 26.0 minutes between the two contests. He'll rejoin the big club ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, but considering he's see action in just one of the Nuggets' last 18 games, there's a good chance he doesn't leave the bench.
Nurkic registered 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and one block across 26 minutes during a 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Nurkic got the start as Nikola Jokic (illness) was held out and notched his fifth double-double of the season. He also set a season high with three steals. Nurkic wasn't efficient on the offensive end, however. He has started to play decently over the last five games, and has posted averages of 10.2 points on 53.8 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch.
Barton contributed 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during a 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Barton got the start with Gary Harris (groin) being sidelined and took advantage of the increased playing time after he had just received a combined 31 minutes over the previous two games. Barton's a good fantasy option when the minutes are there, but with the extent of Harris' injuries not known, it's unclear if his value is in line for a boost.
Barton was added to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder after Gary Harris was scratched with a groin injury, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Barton was in line to come off the bench Saturday as he has done regularly of late, but it turns out he will start instead after it was revealed shortly before tip-off that Harris would not be able to go.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|17.1
|RPG
|Kenneth Faried , PF
|8
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.3
|FG%
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|58.6
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|89
|3P%
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|37.7
|BLOCKS
|Jusuf Nurkic , C
|30
|STEALS
|Emmanuel Mudiay , PG
|28
|MPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|34.1
