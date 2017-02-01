Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|110.2 (1st)
|111.5 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|3rd
|28th
|MIL
|82
|3:393rd QTR
|92
|DEN
|Bucks
|Nuggets
|PTS
|J. Parker (14)
|N. Jokic (21)
|REB
|J. Henson (5)
|N. Jokic (11)
|AST
|M. Dellavedova (10)
|N. Jokic (9)
Mon Jan 16
|W 125 - 112
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 127 - 121
|at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 104
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 123 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 111 - 108
|at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|W 103 - 93
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 127 - 120
|PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|W 123 - 112
|at PHO
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|L 120 - 116
|at LAL
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|L 119 - 99
|MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|MIL
GameTracker
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|BKN
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|31-19
|Oklahoma City
|18-13
|29-22
|Portland
|15-17
|22-28
|Denver
|14-18
|21-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|19-31
Chandler will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Bucks, Jeff Morton of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Chandler has been up-and-down performance wise since the start of the January, but Friday presents an opportunity for Chandler to play a heavy dose of minutes on the wing with regular starter Danilo Gallinari out with a groin injury. Expect Chandler to play north of 30 minutes against the Bucks with plenty of scoring opportunities as one of the team's go-to players offensively Friday night.
Nurkic is expected to settle back into a bench role Friday against the Bucks, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Following a three-game absence due to a left hip flexor strain, Nikola Jokic has been cleared to play Friday and isn't expected to face a strict minute restriction, so look for him to take back his spot on the top unit, pushing Nurkic back to his normal bench role. Nurkic didn't do much during his three-game run as a starter, averaging 3.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 20 percent from the field, so don't be surprised if he falls out of the rotation Friday. Nurkic logged a combined eight minutes in the previous three contests that Jokic had been available.
Mudiay's back appears to have responded well to a 26-minute workload in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, but the
Barton missed the past two contests due to a sore left ankle, but after taking part in shootaround without any complications, it looks like he's ready to take back his spot on the second unit. Prior to missing time with the injury, Barton had averaged only 7.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game, so he's probably worth avoiding in DFS contests until his playing time and production trends upward again. Barton's return should translate to fewer minutes for rookie Jamal Murray off the bench.
Jokic, who was previously listed as questionable with the left hip flexor strain after a three-game absence, was given the green light to play after taking part in shootaround without incident. While coach Michael Malone didn't elaborate on the extent of Jokic's minutes limit, he said the restriction wouldn't be terribly stringent, so the center could approach his usual production right away. Jokic averaged a stellar 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game in 11 January appearances.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|17.2
|RPG
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|8.5
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.6
|FG%
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|59.4
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|88.7
|3P%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|38.1
|BLOCKS
|Jusuf Nurkic , C
|34
|STEALS
|Emmanuel Mudiay , PG
|36
|MPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|34.2
|Full Team Statistics
