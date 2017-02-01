  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

21-27 Overall | Western Conference (9th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division110.2 (1st)111.5 (5th)
Western Conference3rd14th
NBA3rd28th

Game In Progress

Fri, February 3
Pepsi Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
MIL823:393rd QTR92DEN

Game Leaders

BucksNuggets
PTS J. Parker (14) N. Jokic (21)
REB J. Henson (5) N. Jokic (11)
AST M. Dellavedova (10) N. Jokic (9)
GameTracker

Schedule

Mon Jan 16
W 125 - 112ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 127 - 121at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 104at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 123 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 111 - 108at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 103 - 93UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 127 - 120PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 123 - 112at PHO
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 120 - 116at LAL
Recap
Wed Feb 1
L 119 - 99MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
MIL
GameTracker
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
BKN

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1331-19
Oklahoma City18-1329-22
Portland15-1722-28
Denver14-1821-27
Minnesota10-1919-31
1486148463
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Starting at small forward Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Bucks, Jeff Morton of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Chandler has been up-and-down performance wise since the start of the January, but Friday presents an opportunity for Chandler to play a heavy dose of minutes on the wing with regular starter Danilo Gallinari out with a groin injury. Expect Chandler to play north of 30 minutes against the Bucks with plenty of scoring opportunities as one of the team's go-to players offensively Friday night.

1486148103
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Expected to move back to bench Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nurkic is expected to settle back into a bench role Friday against the Bucks, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Following a three-game absence due to a left hip flexor strain, Nikola Jokic has been cleared to play Friday and isn't expected to face a strict minute restriction, so look for him to take back his spot on the top unit, pushing Nurkic back to his normal bench role. Nurkic didn't do much during his three-game run as a starter, averaging 3.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 20 percent from the field, so don't be surprised if he falls out of the rotation Friday. Nurkic logged a combined eight minutes in the previous three contests that Jokic had been available.

1486147024
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected to play Friday vs. Bucks
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Mudiay (back) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay's back appears to have responded well to a 26-minute workload in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, but the Nuggets could still look to limit his workload Friday in the front end of a back-to-back set. The second-year point guard came off the bench in his return from a five-game absence Wednesday, but is expected to take back the starting role from Jameer Nelson before long.

1486147023
Nuggets' Will Barton: Expected to play Friday vs. Bucks
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Barton (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton missed the past two contests due to a sore left ankle, but after taking part in shootaround without any complications, it looks like he's ready to take back his spot on the second unit. Prior to missing time with the injury, Barton had averaged only 7.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game, so he's probably worth avoiding in DFS contests until his playing time and production trends upward again. Barton's return should translate to fewer minutes for rookie Jamal Murray off the bench.

1486146063
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Friday vs. Bucks
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jokic (hip) will play Friday against the Bucks, but will face an undisclosed minute restriction,Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic, who was previously listed as questionable with the left hip flexor strain after a three-game absence, was given the green light to play after taking part in shootaround without incident. While coach Michael Malone didn't elaborate on the extent of Jokic's minutes limit, he said the restriction wouldn't be terribly stringent, so the center could approach his usual production right away. Jokic averaged a stellar 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game in 11 January appearances.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF17.2
RPGNikola Jokic , PF8.5
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.6
FG%Nikola Jokic , PF59.4
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF88.7
3P%Danilo Gallinari , SF38.1
BLOCKSJusuf Nurkic , C34
STEALSEmmanuel Mudiay , PG36
MPGDanilo Gallinari , SF34.2
Full Team Statistics
