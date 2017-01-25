  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

21-25 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division110.3 (1st)111.1 (5th)
Western Conference3rd14th
NBA3rd28th

Next Game

Tue, January 31, 10:30 PM EST
STAPLES Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
110.3
PPG
103.6
46.3
FG %
44.4
76.4
FT %
76.6
36.1
3PT %
35.2

Schedule

Sat Jan 7
L 121 - 106at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 140 - 112IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 125 - 112ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 127 - 121at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 104at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 123 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 111 - 108at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 103 - 93UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 127 - 120PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 123 - 112at PHO
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIN

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1330-19
Oklahoma City17-1228-20
Denver14-1621-25
Portland15-1621-27
Minnesota10-1918-29
1485715863
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Held to single-digit scoring in third straight game
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler (neck) posted six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in a 123-112 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Chandler was able to play through a neck strain that had left him probable heading into Saturday's game, but the 29-year-old struggled throughout the evening. He's now been held under 10 points in a season-long three consecutive games, and is shooting 25 percent from the field during that span. With his minutes falling as well, Chandler may be a drop candidate in shallower formats where he's still owned.

1485715023
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Offers limited production in Saturday's start
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nurkic started at center and produced five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 15 minutes in 123-112 win over the Suns.

With Nikola Jokic (hip) failing to make the trip to Phoenix, Nurkic had a big opportunity to reestablish himself as a regular rotation option for the Nuggets or at least elevate his trade value, but the 22-year-old didn't rise to the occasion. While his scoring and rebounding were solid enough, he ran into foul trouble and turned the ball over three times, prompting coach Michael Malone to lean more heavily on Kenneth Faried as a small-ball center. Jokic is expected to remain out Tuesday against the Lakers, and while the matchup will present a favorable bounce-back opportunity for Nurkic, his turnover-prone ways always put him at risk of getting a quick hook.

1485711903
Nuggets' Jameer Nelson: Scores 17 points amid trade rumors
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nelson posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

The veteran point guard is rumored to be the subject of interest from the defending champion Cavaliers, but he was out on the floor for his typical allotment of minutes Saturday. Nelson saw at least 30 minutes for the third straight game and turned in his third consecutive double-digit scoring effort in the process. He's now accomplished the latter feat in six of 13 January contests and is averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 26.5 minutes during the month. If he remains in Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay's (back) continued absence figures to continue affording him extended run with the first unit until the latter's return.

1485711663
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Full stat line in Saturday victory
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harris went for 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

The 22-year-old is in the midst of a modest but positive offensive stretch, averaging 13.8 points over the last four games. However, Harris has shot 40 percent or less in three of those contests, so he continues to struggle to find consistency overall. A stretch of extended health could certainly help in this regard, as Harris' play has likely been at least partly affected by the myriad of injuries he's suffered this season.

1485711303
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tallies bench-leading 18 points Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Murray registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 23 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.

The rookie led the second unit in scoring, putting together his best shooting night since Nov. 20 against the Jazz. Murray's 23 minutes also represented his second-highest allotment of playing time in January, while his scoring total represented his best figure in that category since Dec. 5. With Emmanuel Mudiay still hobbled his back injury, the increased run Murray is seeing off the bench renders him a viable option for those look for some temporary help at guard in deeper formats.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF17.3
RPGNikola Jokic , PF8.5
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.7
FG%Nikola Jokic , PF59.4
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF88.8
3P%Will Barton , SG40.7
BLOCKSNikola Jokic , PF34
STEALSEmmanuel Mudiay , PG36
MPGDanilo Gallinari , SF34.3
Full Team Statistics
