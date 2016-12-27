  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Denver Nuggets

14-19 Overall | Western Conference (9th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division107.8 (1st)109.7 (4th)
Western Conference4th12th
NBA6th26th

Next Game

Mon, January 2, 10:30 PM EST
ORACLE Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
107.8
PPG
117.0
45.0
FG %
49.7
74.9
FT %
79.4
35.8
3PT %
38.1

Schedule

Sat Dec 10
W 121 - 113at ORL
Recap
Mon Dec 12
L 112 - 92at DAL
Recap
Thu Dec 15
W 132 - 120POR
Recap
Sat Dec 17
W 127 - 114NY
Recap
Mon Dec 19
W 117 - 107DAL
Recap
Tue Dec 20
L 119 - 102at LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 109 - 108ATL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 106 - 102at LAC
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 105 - 103MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 124 - 122PHI
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
at GS
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
SAC
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
SA
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
at OKC
3:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
IND
5:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
ORL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at LAL
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at MIN

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Oklahoma City11-821-13
Utah15-921-13
Denver9-1014-19
Portland10-1514-21
Minnesota4-1511-22
1483209006
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Puts up 17 points in second straight game
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harris scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and chipped in four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

That makes back-to-back 17-point outings for Harris, whose improved marks from the field and three-point range have allowed him to raise his scoring production in his third NBA season, despite averaging five fewer minutes per game than he received in 2015-16. Harris' numbers don't really pop in the other categories, but his strong percentages and the fact that he's not a total zero in rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers makes him a roster-worthy player in the majority of fantasy leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483196886
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Plays 12 minutes off bench Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Murray (groin) played 12 minutes in Friday's 124-122 loss to the 76ers, supplying zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist.

Murray showed up on the injury report with a groin issue prior to Friday's contest, but since he was listed as probable, there was never any expectation that he would be held out. Indeed, Murray maintained his usual role as the primary backup to starting shooting guard Gary Harris, but with Harris receiving 34 minutes Friday, the rookie didn't benefit from much playing time. Murray is averaging only 2.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 13.5 minutes per game over his last four contests, and with the Nuggets fully healthy in the backcourt, it's not expected he'll see increased opportunities in the near future.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483192206
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Pours in 25 points in 22 minutes
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jokic registered 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

If not for falling into foul trouble, Jokic could have surpassed his season-high total of 27 points, but fantasy owners will surely be satisfied with this stat line. Jokic has been tremendous since late November, but he's been especially outstanding over his last three games, averaging 21.7 points (on 63.4% shooting from the field), 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.3 minutes per game.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483148287
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler will play Friday against the 76ers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Chandler was initially deemed probable with a sprained neck, and he'll play through the issue and start at power forward Friday. After struggling to score only two points Monday against the Clippers, Chandler put up 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Nuggets' last game Wednesday versus Minnesota.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483124287
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Friday with neck sprain
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler is probable for Friday's matchup with the 76ers with a right neck sprain, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

It's unclear when Chandler suffered the sprain, but it doesn't appear that it will affect him for any extended period of time. There will likely be more updates on the regular starting power forward's status closer to game time.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF16.9
RPGKenneth Faried , PF7.9
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.2
FG%Nikola Jokic , PF58.6
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF88.5
3P%Danilo Gallinari , SF37.7
BLOCKSKenneth Faried , PF30
STEALSEmmanuel Mudiay , PG26
MPGDanilo Gallinari , SF34.4
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Nuggets

CBSSports Shop

Men's Navy Denver Nuggets Legacy Shorts Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 