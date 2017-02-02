Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|110.2 (1st)
|111.8 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|3rd
|28th
|+115
Line
|-135
|97.6
PPG
|110.2
|43.9
FG %
|46.1
|80.5
FT %
|76.1
|35.9
3PT %
|36.4
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 104
|at SA
Sat Jan 21
|W 123 - 98
|LAC
Sun Jan 22
|L 111 - 108
|at MIN
Tue Jan 24
|W 103 - 93
|UTA
Thu Jan 26
|W 127 - 120
|PHO
Sat Jan 28
|W 123 - 112
|at PHO
Tue Jan 31
|L 120 - 116
|at LAL
Wed Feb 1
|L 119 - 99
|MEM
Fri Feb 3
|W 121 - 117
|MIL
Sat Feb 4
|L 121 - 97
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|BKN
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|MEM
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|at CHI
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|32-19
|Oklahoma City
|19-13
|30-22
|Denver
|14-19
|22-28
|Portland
|15-19
|22-30
|Minnesota
|10-20
|19-32
Mudiay is dealing with pain in his lower back and will be questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Mudiay has appeared in three consecutive games following a streak of five missed contests due to the back issue, so his role Monday could be limited if he's cleared to play. Jameer Nelson and Jamal Murray (groin) would be in line for increased workloads if Mudiay is held out.
Murray is dealing with right groin soreness and is considered probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Murray figures to test the issue during shootaround Monday, but at this point his status doesn't appear to be in too much danger. The rookie guard is averaging 15.8 points per game throughout the Nuggets' past five contests, so his role in the offense could continue to increase as a result of his recent play.
Gallinari (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Gallinari's groin issue will keep him sidelined for a third consecutive contest, while Will Barton and Wilson Chandler figure to continue seeing additional minutes. Gallinari's next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Hawks.
Mudiay tallied six points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Spurs.
Mudiay remained on the second unit in what was his third game back from a five-game absence due to a back injury. Although he turned in 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds over 26 minutes in his first game back against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Mudiay has shot just 3-for-16 in the subsequent pair of contests, totaling eight points overall. In contrast, rookie Jamal Murray has played very well alongside Mudiay off the bench, while veteran Jameer Nelson continues to generate solid, if unspectacular production as a starter. The 2015 first-round pick's next opportunity to bounce back will come Monday night versus the Mavericks.
Nurkic came off the bench but played more minutes than Nikola Jokic, who logged just 15 while on the second game of a back-to-back. Despite the modest production, the nine points represented Nurkic's best scoring total over the last five games he's been active for, as he's managed double-digit scoring in just four games since the calendar year began.
