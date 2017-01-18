Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|109.6 (1st)
|111.6 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|4th
|28th
|LAC
|94
|2:274th QTR
|116
|DEN
|Clippers
|Nuggets
|PTS
|M. Speights (16)
|N. Jokic (19)
|REB
|D. Jordan (13)
|N. Jokic (10)
|AST
|J. Crawford (7)
|J. Nelson (9)
Wed Dec 28
|W 105 - 103
|MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 124 - 122
|PHI
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|L 127 - 119
|at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 120 - 113
|SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 127 - 99
|SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 121 - 106
|at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 140 - 112
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 125 - 112
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 127 - 121
|at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 104
|at SA
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|LAC
GameTracker
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|PHO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|DAL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-10
|28-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-12
|25-19
|Denver
|10-15
|17-24
|Portland
|13-16
|19-27
|Minnesota
|8-19
|15-28
Mudiay will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers due to lower back soreness, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Mudiay was probable coming into the contest, and was given the green light, but aggravated his injury mid-game. Jameer Nelson should finish out the remainder of the game at the point guard slot, and will likely be the main beneficiary moving forward if Mudiay misses time. The Nuggets' next game is Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Jokic (ankle) will play in Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
As expected, Jokic will play Saturday against the Clippers. He'll be facing up against the premier rebounding and shot-blocking presence of DeAndre Jordan at the center slot.
Mudiay (back) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite dealing with lower back soreness, he will get the start against the injury-riddled Clippers. Over the past three contests, Mudiay is averaging 14.7 points on 51.7 percent shooting to go along with 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals.
Mudiay is considered probable to play Saturday against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Mudiay is dealing with soreness in his lower back, but it doesn't look to be anything overly serious. Still, the fact that Denver included him on the injury report implies that he'll be evaluated again prior to game-time, at which point an official decision on his status will be made.
Arthur (knee) will be available to play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur continues to deal with soreness in his left knee, so he'll have a minutes restriction Saturday as a result. Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler figure to see a bulk of the minutes at power forward while Arthur provides further depth.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|16.9
|RPG
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|8.3
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.4
|FG%
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|59.5
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|88.3
|3P%
|Will Barton , SG
|41.2
|BLOCKS
|Jusuf Nurkic , C
|32
|STEALS
|Emmanuel Mudiay , PG
|36
|MPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|34.3
|Full Team Statistics
