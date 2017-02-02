  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

22-28 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division110.2 (1st)111.8 (5th)
Western Conference3rd14th
NBA3rd28th

Next Game

Mon, February 6, 9:00 PM EST
Pepsi Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+115
Line
-135
97.6
PPG
110.2
43.9
FG %
46.1
80.5
FT %
76.1
35.9
3PT %
36.4

Schedule

Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 104at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 123 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
L 111 - 108at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
W 103 - 93UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 127 - 120PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 123 - 112at PHO
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 120 - 116at LAL
Recap
Wed Feb 1
L 119 - 99MEM
Recap
Fri Feb 3
W 121 - 117MIL
Recap
Sat Feb 4
L 121 - 97at SA
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
BKN
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
MEM
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at CHI

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1332-19
Oklahoma City19-1330-22
Denver14-1922-28
Portland15-1922-30
Minnesota10-2019-32
1486323663
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Nursing sore back
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mudiay is dealing with pain in his lower back and will be questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Mudiay has appeared in three consecutive games following a streak of five missed contests due to the back issue, so his role Monday could be limited if he's cleared to play. Jameer Nelson and Jamal Murray (groin) would be in line for increased workloads if Mudiay is held out.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486323423
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Murray is dealing with right groin soreness and is considered probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Murray figures to test the issue during shootaround Monday, but at this point his status doesn't appear to be in too much danger. The rookie guard is averaging 15.8 points per game throughout the Nuggets' past five contests, so his role in the offense could continue to increase as a result of his recent play.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486323183
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out for Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gallinari (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Gallinari's groin issue will keep him sidelined for a third consecutive contest, while Will Barton and Wilson Chandler figure to continue seeing additional minutes. Gallinari's next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Hawks.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486311063
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Remains on bench Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mudiay tallied six points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Spurs.

Mudiay remained on the second unit in what was his third game back from a five-game absence due to a back injury. Although he turned in 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds over 26 minutes in his first game back against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Mudiay has shot just 3-for-16 in the subsequent pair of contests, totaling eight points overall. In contrast, rookie Jamal Murray has played very well alongside Mudiay off the bench, while veteran Jameer Nelson continues to generate solid, if unspectacular production as a starter. The 2015 first-round pick's next opportunity to bounce back will come Monday night versus the Mavericks.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486310583
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Fills out stat sheet Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Nurkic offered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Spurs.

Nurkic came off the bench but played more minutes than Nikola Jokic, who logged just 15 while on the second game of a back-to-back. Despite the modest production, the nine points represented Nurkic's best scoring total over the last five games he's been active for, as he's managed double-digit scoring in just four games since the calendar year began.

Share: Twitter Facebook
2016-17 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics
