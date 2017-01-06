  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

14-23 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division108.0 (2nd)111.2 (4th)
Western Conference4th13th
NBA6th27th

Next Game

Thu, January 12, 3:00 PM EST
O2 Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
105.8
PPG
108.0
46.0
FG %
45.1
82.0
FT %
75.4
36.7
3PT %
35.8

Schedule

Mon Dec 19
W 117 - 107DAL
Recap
Tue Dec 20
L 119 - 102at LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 109 - 108ATL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 106 - 102at LAC
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 105 - 103MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 124 - 122PHI
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 127 - 119at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 120 - 113SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 127 - 99SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 121 - 106at OKC
Recap
3:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
IND
5:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
ORL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at LAL
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
PHO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at LAL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah16-1023-16
Oklahoma City12-922-16
Portland12-1616-23
Denver9-1414-23
Minnesota4-1711-26
1483919886
Nuggets' Alonzo Gee: Signs 10-day deal with Nuggets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gee signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on Sunday.

Gee was waived by the Nuggets last week, but the team decided to bring him back on a short-term deal with fellow wing Gary Harris dealing with a groin injury. He will provide depth and does not figure to jump into the rotation despite Harris' setback.

1483907886
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Beasley was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Beasley was with the Skyforce for a two-game stint on Friday and Saturday, posting averages of 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 26.0 minutes between the two contests. He'll rejoin the big club ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, but considering he's see action in just one of the Nuggets' last 18 games, there's a good chance he doesn't leave the bench.

1483856647
Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in start vs. Thunder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nurkic registered 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and one block across 26 minutes during a 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Nurkic got the start as Nikola Jokic (illness) was held out and notched his fifth double-double of the season. He also set a season high with three steals. Nurkic wasn't efficient on the offensive end, however. He has started to play decently over the last five games, and has posted averages of 10.2 points on 53.8 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch.

1483856647
Nuggets' Will Barton: Gets start in loss to Thunder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barton contributed 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during a 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Barton got the start with Gary Harris (groin) being sidelined and took advantage of the increased playing time after he had just received a combined 31 minutes over the previous two games. Barton's a good fantasy option when the minutes are there, but with the extent of Harris' injuries not known, it's unclear if his value is in line for a boost.

1483838166
Nuggets' Will Barton: Added to starting lineup
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barton was added to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder after Gary Harris was scratched with a groin injury, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Barton was in line to come off the bench Saturday as he has done regularly of late, but it turns out he will start instead after it was revealed shortly before tip-off that Harris would not be able to go.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF17.1
RPGKenneth Faried , PF8
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.3
FG%Nikola Jokic , PF58.6
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF89
3P%Jameer Nelson , PG37.7
BLOCKSJusuf Nurkic , C30
STEALSEmmanuel Mudiay , PG28
MPGDanilo Gallinari , SF34.1
Full Team Statistics
