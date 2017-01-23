Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|109.7 (1st)
|110.9 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|3rd
|28th
|+200
Line
|-250
|106.2
PPG
|109.7
|44.8
FG %
|46.2
|78.3
FT %
|75.7
|34.5
3PT %
|36.1
Tue Jan 3
|L 120 - 113
|SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 127 - 99
|SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 121 - 106
|at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 140 - 112
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 125 - 112
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 127 - 121
|at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 104
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 123 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 111 - 108
|at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|W 103 - 93
|UTA
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|PHO
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CLE
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-12
|29-18
|Oklahoma City
|16-12
|27-19
|Denver
|12-16
|19-25
|Portland
|14-16
|20-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|17-28
Mudiay (back) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
With this recent listing of doubtful, Mudiay is slated to miss his third consecutive game, as he continues to recover from lower back pain. The Nuggets aren't expected to rush him back, so they'll play it cautious with Mudiay, who's next opportunity to return would be a rematch with the Suns on Saturday. Look for Jameer Nelson to draw a third straight start after coming off an impressive 17-point, seven-assist showing on Tuesday versus the Jazz.
Arthur (knee) posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in a 103-93 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.
Arthur has been a regular fixture on the injury report this season due to soreness with both of his knees, but he's shown no signs of rust while returning from a four-game absence to suit up in each of the last three games. He established new season highs in scoring and rebounds Tuesday, and is now averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 assist across 19.5 minutes per game in his last six appearances. He could have some appeal in very deep leagues now that he's healthy again.
Gallinari was limited to 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in a 103-93 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.
Gallinari seems to be fully over the right ankle sprain that caused him to miss a game last week, but he has yet to deliver any sort of eye-popping performance since the calendar flipped to 2017. With Nikola Jokic routinely serving as the Nuggets' go-to option of late, Gallinari has had to settle into a secondary role on offense. He's still averaging 16.3 points per game in January, but has only topped 20 points in one of his 10 appearances on the month, which has somewhat limited his upside in DFS contests.
Jokic scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 win over the Jazz.
Facing a difficult matchup against the Jazz's large frontcourt, Jokic led his team in every major category except for assists while posting his eighth double-double in 10 games this month. Jokic is averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists during that same sample size as he continues to thrive in his featured role.
Nelson started and played 31 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 victory over the Jazz, scoring 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven assists and one rebound.
Nelson made his second consecutive start for Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and finished second on the team in scoring, thanks to an efficient shooting performance, while leading the way in assists. Mudiay was listed as doubtful heading into the game, indicating that he could miss another game or two, and Nelson could be in line for another start if the former is unable to take part in Thursday's game against the Suns.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|16.8
|RPG
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|8.4
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.5
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|89
|3P%
|Will Barton , SG
|40.9
|BLOCKS
|Jusuf Nurkic , C
|33
|Full Team Statistics
