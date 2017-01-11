Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|108.8 (1st)
|111.2 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|5th
|28th
|+200
Line
|-235
|99.4
PPG
|108.8
|43.9
FG %
|45.4
|71.7
FT %
|75.7
|33.8
3PT %
|36.1
Tue Dec 20
|L 119 - 102
|at LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 109 - 108
|ATL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 106 - 102
|at LAC
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 105 - 103
|MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 124 - 122
|PHI
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|L 127 - 119
|at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 120 - 113
|SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 127 - 99
|SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 121 - 106
|at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 140 - 112
|IND
Recap
5:00 pm EST
Today
|NBAt
|ORL
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at LAL
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|UTA
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|PHO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MEM
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|26-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-10
|25-17
|Portland
|13-16
|18-24
|Denver
|9-14
|15-23
|Minnesota
|7-18
|14-27
Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Gallinari has logged 30 minutes or more in each of the Nuggets' last two games, so he appears to be completely over the ankle injury that has given him some discomfort over the last week or so. He's fully expected to take the court again Monday and should see a full complement of minutes. That said, the Nuggets are going into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, which could prompt them to take a cautious approach with Gallinari.
Harris (groin) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Harris was back in the lineup Thursday after a one-game absence with a groin injury, posting 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes. He didn't appear to suffer any setbacks and his full minutes load indicates he's likely over the injury. That said, the Nuggets will play it safe and keep him on the injury report for Monday, although he's fully expected to take the floor. Barring any setbacks, Harris should take on his usual role in the starting lineup at shooting guard.
Arthur (knee) will sit out Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur already missed Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sore knee and despite having the weekend off for rest and recovery, he's still not ready to give it a go. The Nuggets are going into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, which could mean they're just playing it safe with Arthur and don't want to force him into too big of a workload too soon. That said, Arthur could be available come Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers. Look for Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried to take on a bigger role with Arthur out.
Chandler (illness) started at power forward and provided 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Chandler was appointed to the starting five with Darrell Arthur (lower leg) out of commission and turned in his second 20-point outing in a row, despite being under the weather heading into the day with the illness that has been making its way around the Nuggets locker room. The 29-year-old could move back to the bench once Arthur is healthy again, but he'll still likely be in line for the bulk of the duties at power forward most nights. He's seen 30-plus minutes in six of the last seven games, averaging 16.3 points (on 47.8% shooting), 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per contest in that stretch.
Gallinari (ankle) provided 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Gallinari was one of several Nuggets who carved up the Pacers' defense with red-hot shooting, as the team finished with a 52-of-91 mark (57.1%) from the field. The Nuggets had initially labeled Gallinari as questionable with a sore ankle heading into the contest, but the strong performance and 30-minute workload should give fantasy owners no reservations about keeping him active heading into the Nuggets' five-game slate during the upcoming week.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|17.1
|RPG
|Kenneth Faried , PF
|8
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.3
|FG%
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|59
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|89
|3P%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|38.4
|BLOCKS
|Jusuf Nurkic , C
|31
|STEALS
|Emmanuel Mudiay , PG
|30
|MPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|34
|Full Team Statistics
Men's adidas Light Blue Denver Nuggets Custom Swingman Jersey Shop Now!