Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|110.5 (1st)
|111.3 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|3rd
|28th
|-155
Line
|+135
|100.2
PPG
|110.5
|43.0
FG %
|46.2
|78.2
FT %
|76.5
|35.4
3PT %
|36.5
Thu Jan 12
|W 140 - 112
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 125 - 112
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 127 - 121
|at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 104
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 123 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 111 - 108
|at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|W 103 - 93
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 127 - 120
|PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|W 123 - 112
|at PHO
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|L 120 - 116
|at LAL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|MEM
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at SAC
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-13
|28-21
|Denver
|14-17
|21-26
|Portland
|15-17
|22-28
|Minnesota
|10-19
|19-29
Jokic was able to go through some light workouts Tuesday and looks to be making progress in his recovery from the left hip flexor strain, but the
With Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and Will Barton (ankle) sidelined, Murray worked as the top backup at both guard spots, enabling him to pick up his most playing time since Dec. 12. Both of the injured players are uncertain to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Grizzlies, so if they remain sidelined again, look for Murray to see another ample workload as the
Faried's sore left hamstring has kept him on the injury report ahead of each of the last three games, but he turned in double-doubles in the previous two contests while facing no minute restrictions. With Nikola Jokic (hip) still out, look for coach Michael Malone to lean heavily on Faried once again Wednesday, assuming he's ultimately cleared to play.
Chandler has been battling soreness in his neck and shoulder over the past few days, but he played through the discomfort Tuesday and will likely do the same Wednesday night. In Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, Chandler finished with a team-best 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 36 minutes. Chandler could be in store for another hefty workload Wednesday with Nikola Jokic (hip) already ruled out and Will Barton (ankle) considered doubtful to play.
Mudiay, who has sat out the past five games, has now been listed as questionable ahead of the two contests in a row, suggesting his sore back has shown some improvement. The
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|17.3
|RPG
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|8.5
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.7
|FG%
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|59.4
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|89.1
|3P%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|38.6
|BLOCKS
|Jusuf Nurkic , C
|34
|STEALS
|Emmanuel Mudiay , PG
|36
|MPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|34.3
|Full Team Statistics
