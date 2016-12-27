Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|107.8 (1st)
|109.7 (4th)
|Western Conference
|4th
|12th
|NBA
|6th
|26th
|107.8
PPG
|117.0
|45.0
FG %
|49.7
|74.9
FT %
|79.4
|35.8
3PT %
|38.1
Sat Dec 10
|W 121 - 113
|at ORL
Recap
Mon Dec 12
|L 112 - 92
|at DAL
Recap
Thu Dec 15
|W 132 - 120
|POR
Recap
Sat Dec 17
|W 127 - 114
|NY
Recap
Mon Dec 19
|W 117 - 107
|DAL
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|L 119 - 102
|at LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 109 - 108
|ATL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 106 - 102
|at LAC
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 105 - 103
|MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 124 - 122
|PHI
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
|at GS
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|SAC
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|SA
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
|at OKC
3:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|IND
5:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|ORL
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at LAL
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
|at MIN
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Oklahoma City
|11-8
|21-13
|Utah
|15-9
|21-13
|Denver
|9-10
|14-19
|Portland
|10-15
|14-21
|Minnesota
|4-15
|11-22
Harris scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and chipped in four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the 76ers on Friday.
That makes back-to-back 17-point outings for Harris, whose improved marks from the field and three-point range have allowed him to raise his scoring production in his third NBA season, despite averaging five fewer minutes per game than he received in 2015-16. Harris' numbers don't really pop in the other categories, but his strong percentages and the fact that he's not a total zero in rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers makes him a roster-worthy player in the majority of fantasy leagues.
Murray (groin) played 12 minutes in Friday's 124-122 loss to the 76ers, supplying zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist.
Murray showed up on the injury report with a groin issue prior to Friday's contest, but since he was listed as probable, there was never any expectation that he would be held out. Indeed, Murray maintained his usual role as the primary backup to starting shooting guard Gary Harris, but with Harris receiving 34 minutes Friday, the rookie didn't benefit from much playing time. Murray is averaging only 2.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 13.5 minutes per game over his last four contests, and with the Nuggets fully healthy in the backcourt, it's not expected he'll see increased opportunities in the near future.
Jokic registered 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the 76ers on Friday.
If not for falling into foul trouble, Jokic could have surpassed his season-high total of 27 points, but fantasy owners will surely be satisfied with this stat line. Jokic has been tremendous since late November, but he's been especially outstanding over his last three games, averaging 21.7 points (on 63.4% shooting from the field), 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.3 minutes per game.
Chandler will play Friday against the 76ers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Chandler was initially deemed probable with a sprained neck, and he'll play through the issue and start at power forward Friday. After struggling to score only two points Monday against the Clippers, Chandler put up 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Nuggets' last game Wednesday versus Minnesota.
Chandler is probable for Friday's matchup with the 76ers with a right neck sprain, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
It's unclear when Chandler suffered the sprain, but it doesn't appear that it will affect him for any extended period of time. There will likely be more updates on the regular starting power forward's status closer to game time.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|16.9
|RPG
|Kenneth Faried , PF
|7.9
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.2
|FG%
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|58.6
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|88.5
|3P%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|37.7
|BLOCKS
|Kenneth Faried , PF
|30
|STEALS
|Emmanuel Mudiay , PG
|26
|MPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|34.4
|Full Team Statistics
