Denver Nuggets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|110.3 (1st)
|111.1 (5th)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|14th
|NBA
|3rd
|28th
|110.3
PPG
|103.6
|46.3
FG %
|44.4
|76.4
FT %
|76.6
|36.1
3PT %
|35.2
Sat Jan 7
|L 121 - 106
|at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 140 - 112
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 125 - 112
|ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|W 127 - 121
|at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 118 - 104
|at SA
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 123 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 22
|L 111 - 108
|at MIN
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|W 103 - 93
|UTA
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 127 - 120
|PHO
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|W 123 - 112
|at PHO
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|DAL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at ATL
7:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CLE
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIN
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-12
|28-20
|Denver
|14-16
|21-25
|Portland
|15-16
|21-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|18-29
Chandler (neck) posted six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in a 123-112 win over the Suns on Saturday.
Chandler was able to play through a neck strain that had left him probable heading into Saturday's game, but the 29-year-old struggled throughout the evening. He's now been held under 10 points in a season-long three consecutive games, and is shooting 25 percent from the field during that span. With his minutes falling as well, Chandler may be a drop candidate in shallower formats where he's still owned.
Nurkic started at center and produced five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 15 minutes in 123-112 win over the Suns.
With Nikola Jokic (hip) failing to make the trip to Phoenix, Nurkic had a big opportunity to reestablish himself as a regular rotation option for the Nuggets or at least elevate his trade value, but the 22-year-old didn't rise to the occasion. While his scoring and rebounding were solid enough, he ran into foul trouble and turned the ball over three times, prompting coach Michael Malone to lean more heavily on Kenneth Faried as a small-ball center. Jokic is expected to remain out Tuesday against the Lakers, and while the matchup will present a favorable bounce-back opportunity for Nurkic, his turnover-prone ways always put him at risk of getting a quick hook.
Nelson posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.
The veteran point guard is rumored to be the subject of interest from the defending champion Cavaliers, but he was out on the floor for his typical allotment of minutes Saturday. Nelson saw at least 30 minutes for the third straight game and turned in his third consecutive double-digit scoring effort in the process. He's now accomplished the latter feat in six of 13 January contests and is averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 26.5 minutes during the month. If he remains in Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay's (back) continued absence figures to continue affording him extended run with the first unit until the latter's return.
Harris went for 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.
The 22-year-old is in the midst of a modest but positive offensive stretch, averaging 13.8 points over the last four games. However, Harris has shot 40 percent or less in three of those contests, so he continues to struggle to find consistency overall. A stretch of extended health could certainly help in this regard, as Harris' play has likely been at least partly affected by the myriad of injuries he's suffered this season.
Murray registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 23 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 win over the Suns.
The rookie led the second unit in scoring, putting together his best shooting night since Nov. 20 against the Jazz. Murray's 23 minutes also represented his second-highest allotment of playing time in January, while his scoring total represented his best figure in that category since Dec. 5. With Emmanuel Mudiay still hobbled his back injury, the increased run Murray is seeing off the bench renders him a viable option for those look for some temporary help at guard in deeper formats.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|17.3
|RPG
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|8.5
|APG
|Jameer Nelson , PG
|4.7
|FG%
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|59.4
|FT%
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|88.8
|3P%
|Will Barton , SG
|40.7
|BLOCKS
|Nikola Jokic , PF
|34
|STEALS
|Emmanuel Mudiay , PG
|36
|MPG
|Danilo Gallinari , SF
|34.3
|Full Team Statistics
Men's Fanatics Branded Red Western Conference 2017 NBA All-Star Game NOLA West Roster Long Sleeve T-Shirt Shop Now!