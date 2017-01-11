  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

15-23 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division108.8 (1st)111.2 (5th)
Western Conference3rd14th
NBA5th28th

Next Game

Mon, January 16, 5:00 PM EST
Pepsi Center
TV: NBAt
away team logo
at
home team logo
+200
Line
-235
99.4
PPG
108.8
43.9
FG %
45.4
71.7
FT %
75.7
33.8
3PT %
36.1
Preview

Schedule

Tue Dec 20
L 119 - 102at LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 109 - 108ATL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 106 - 102at LAC
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 105 - 103MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 124 - 122PHI
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 127 - 119at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 120 - 113SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 127 - 99SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 121 - 106at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 140 - 112IND
Recap
5:00 pm EST
Today
NBAtORL
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at LAL
8:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
LAC
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
PHO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
MEM

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah16-1026-16
Oklahoma City14-1025-17
Portland13-1618-24
Denver9-1415-23
Minnesota7-1814-27
1484510407
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Monday vs. Magic
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Gallinari has logged 30 minutes or more in each of the Nuggets' last two games, so he appears to be completely over the ankle injury that has given him some discomfort over the last week or so. He's fully expected to take the court again Monday and should see a full complement of minutes. That said, the Nuggets are going into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, which could prompt them to take a cautious approach with Gallinari.

1484510046
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Probable for Monday vs. Magic
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harris (groin) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris was back in the lineup Thursday after a one-game absence with a groin injury, posting 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes. He didn't appear to suffer any setbacks and his full minutes load indicates he's likely over the injury. That said, the Nuggets will play it safe and keep him on the injury report for Monday, although he's fully expected to take the floor. Barring any setbacks, Harris should take on his usual role in the starting lineup at shooting guard.

1484509806
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Out again Monday vs. Magic
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Arthur (knee) will sit out Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur already missed Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sore knee and despite having the weekend off for rest and recovery, he's still not ready to give it a go. The Nuggets are going into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, which could mean they're just playing it safe with Arthur and don't want to force him into too big of a workload too soon. That said, Arthur could be available come Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers. Look for Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried to take on a bigger role with Arthur out.

1484326687
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Supplies 21 points in 32 minutes Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chandler (illness) started at power forward and provided 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Chandler was appointed to the starting five with Darrell Arthur (lower leg) out of commission and turned in his second 20-point outing in a row, despite being under the weather heading into the day with the illness that has been making its way around the Nuggets locker room. The 29-year-old could move back to the bench once Arthur is healthy again, but he'll still likely be in line for the bulk of the duties at power forward most nights. He's seen 30-plus minutes in six of the last seven games, averaging 16.3 points (on 47.8% shooting), 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per contest in that stretch.

1484325846
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Not limited by ankle injury Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gallinari (ankle) provided 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Gallinari was one of several Nuggets who carved up the Pacers' defense with red-hot shooting, as the team finished with a 52-of-91 mark (57.1%) from the field. The Nuggets had initially labeled Gallinari as questionable with a sore ankle heading into the contest, but the strong performance and 30-minute workload should give fantasy owners no reservations about keeping him active heading into the Nuggets' five-game slate during the upcoming week.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF17.1
RPGKenneth Faried , PF8
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.3
FG%Nikola Jokic , PF59
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF89
3P%Danilo Gallinari , SF38.4
BLOCKSJusuf Nurkic , C31
STEALSEmmanuel Mudiay , PG30
MPGDanilo Gallinari , SF34
Full Team Statistics
