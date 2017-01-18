  • My Scores
Denver Nuggets

17-24 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division109.6 (1st)111.6 (5th)
Western Conference3rd14th
NBA4th28th

Game In Progress

Sat, January 21
Pepsi Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
LAC942:274th QTR116DEN

Game Leaders

ClippersNuggets
PTS M. Speights (16) N. Jokic (19)
REB D. Jordan (13) N. Jokic (10)
AST J. Crawford (7) J. Nelson (9)
GameTracker

Schedule

Wed Dec 28
W 105 - 103MIN
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 124 - 122PHI
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 127 - 119at GS
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 120 - 113SAC
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 127 - 99SA
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 121 - 106at OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 140 - 112IND
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 125 - 112ORL
Recap
Tue Jan 17
W 127 - 121at LAL
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 118 - 104at SA
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
LAC
GameTracker
7:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 22
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
UTA
9:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
PHO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at LAL
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at SA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
DAL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah18-1028-16
Oklahoma City14-1225-19
Denver10-1517-24
Portland13-1619-27
Minnesota8-1915-28
1485055930
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Leaves Saturday's game, won't return
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mudiay will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers due to lower back soreness, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Mudiay was probable coming into the contest, and was given the green light, but aggravated his injury mid-game. Jameer Nelson should finish out the remainder of the game at the point guard slot, and will likely be the main beneficiary moving forward if Mudiay misses time. The Nuggets' next game is Sunday against the Timberwolves.

1485048849
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jokic (ankle) will play in Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

As expected, Jokic will play Saturday against the Clippers. He'll be facing up against the premier rebounding and shot-blocking presence of DeAndre Jordan at the center slot.

1485048728
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mudiay (back) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Despite dealing with lower back soreness, he will get the start against the injury-riddled Clippers. Over the past three contests, Mudiay is averaging 14.7 points on 51.7 percent shooting to go along with 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

1485024124
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable to play vs. Clips
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mudiay is considered probable to play Saturday against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay is dealing with soreness in his lower back, but it doesn't look to be anything overly serious. Still, the fact that Denver included him on the injury report implies that he'll be evaluated again prior to game-time, at which point an official decision on his status will be made.

1485023164
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Available to play Saturday vs. Clippers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Arthur (knee) will be available to play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Arthur continues to deal with soreness in his left knee, so he'll have a minutes restriction Saturday as a result. Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler figure to see a bulk of the minutes at power forward while Arthur provides further depth.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDanilo Gallinari , SF16.9
RPGNikola Jokic , PF8.3
APGJameer Nelson , PG4.4
FG%Nikola Jokic , PF59.5
FT%Danilo Gallinari , SF88.3
3P%Will Barton , SG41.2
BLOCKSJusuf Nurkic , C32
STEALSEmmanuel Mudiay , PG36
MPGDanilo Gallinari , SF34.3
Full Team Statistics
