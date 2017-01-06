Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.6 (1st)
|107.0 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|24th
Line
|105.2
PPG
|114.6
|44.1
FG %
|47.0
|78.2
FT %
|75.5
|35.1
3PT %
|37.4
Wed Dec 21
|W 125 - 111
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 115 - 109
|at MEM
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 131 - 115
|PHO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|W 123 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 140 - 116
|LAC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|W 129 - 122
|NY
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 101 - 91
|WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|W 118 - 116
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 100 - 93
|at ORL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 129 - 122
|at TOR
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|CHA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|at MIN
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|MEM
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|at BKN
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|MIL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|GS
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at MIL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at BOS
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|17-4
|30-7
|Houston
|20-6
|30-9
|Memphis
|16-7
|24-16
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-24
|Dallas
|7-17
|11-26
Coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday that Capela (leg) remains on track in his recovery, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.
It's been roughly three weeks since Capela was given a four-to-six week timetable for a return, so it appears the Rockets are still shooting to have him back sometime in mid-to-late January. We should see his status updated again as soon as he takes the next step in his recovery, which is likely returning to the court for individual work. However, with Capela set to be sidelined at least another week, Montrezl Harrell will continue to be relied upon for the majority of the work at center, while Nene Hilario picks up minutes in the upper-teens-to-low-20's.
Gordon is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Hornets due to a sprained left big toe, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.
Gordon sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Raptors, and the Rockets will wait until Tuesday morning to issue an update on the shooting guard's status. The Indiana product is enjoying a resurgent season, averaging 17.8 points and shooting better than 41 percent from three on 9.1 attempts per game. If Gordon is held out Tuesday, expect to see more of Corey Brewer and perhaps K.J. McDaniels.
Harrell scored 28 points (12-13 FG. 4-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 129-122 win over the Raptors.
He fell one point shy of tying the career high he set just five games ago. Harrell has seen his minutes and production soar with Clint Capela (broken leg) sidelined, and with Capela likely out until at least the end of the month, Harrell should remain a productive part of the Rockets' frontcourt rotation for the time being.
Harden scored 40 points (13-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 win over the Raptors.
The triple-double was his 10th of the season, but it was unofficially a quadruple-double if you count Harden's 10 turnovers on the night. It was also the second time in the last five games that he's scored 40 or more, and he's averaging a mammoth 31.5 points, 11.6 assists, 9.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.5 steals over the Rockets' current eight-game winning streak.
Harrell will move back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harrell and Nene Hilario have been moving back and forth between the bench and the starting five, largely dependent on the opposing team's center. With the Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas on the docket, coach Mike D'Antoni will turn to Hilario to matchup with him, which means Harrell will head to the bench. That said, Hilario is coming off one of his largest minute loads in recent games and the Rockets play three of the next four nights, which may prompt the team to keep Hilario's minutes down and use Harrell more extensively.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|James Harden , SG
|28.2
|RPG
|James Harden , SG
|8.2
|APG
|James Harden , SG
|11.8
|FG%
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|64
|FT%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|89.6
|3P%
|Patrick Beverley , PG
|41.6
|BLOCKS
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|44
|STEALS
|Trevor Ariza , SG
|81
|MPG
|James Harden , SG
|36.6
|Full Team Statistics
