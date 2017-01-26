  • My Scores
Houston Rockets

35-15 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.5 (1st)108.3 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd25th

Game In Progress

Sun, January 29
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
away team logo
at
home team logo
HOU43Halftime57IND

Game Leaders

RocketsPacers
PTS R. Anderson (10) P. George (15)
REB T. Ariza (5) M. Turner (7)
AST J. Harden (4) J. Teague (8)
GameTracker

Schedule

Wed Jan 11
L 119 - 105at MIN
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 110 - 105MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 137 - 112at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 109 - 103at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 111 - 92MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 125 - 108GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 119 - 95at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 127 - 114at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 120 - 109at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 123 - 118at PHI
Recap
6:00 pm EST
Today
at IND
GameTracker
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
SAC
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
MIN

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-636-10
Houston21-935-15
Memphis19-1028-21
New Orleans7-1919-28
Dallas10-2016-30
1485729783
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will return to the bench Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario will return to the bench for Sunday's tilt with the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario and Clint Capela shared the majority of the minutes at center on Friday against the 76ers, with Montrezl Harrell not even seeing the court. However, coach Mike D'Antoni has opted to give Harrell the start Sunday, potentially giving Hilario some added rest, while also matching up better against the Pacers frontcourt. That said, the timeshare at center between the trio of players continues to hurt their fantasy potential and it may be a situation to avoid until a more defined rotation becomes clear.

1485729544
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will start at center Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harrell will start at center for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrell didn't even see the floor during Friday's game against the 76ers, with Nene Hilario logging 27 minutes and Clint Capela notching 21. However, it appears coach Mike D'Antonio wants to match up Harrell against Myles Turner of the Pacers, although it could also be a ploy to give some extra rest to both Hilario and Capela. That said, Harrell's role has fluctuated a lot of late and his fantasy outlook remains risky for the foreseeable future.

1485706143
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Gordon (back) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon has missed the last two games while nursing lower-back soreness, but he was able to go through Saturday's walkthrough and Sunday's morning shootaround without issue, prompting the Rockets to clear him to play. Look for Gordon, the Rockets' second-leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, to settle back into his usual role as the Rockets' sixth man. Sam Dekker figures to see his playing time take a hit now that Gordon is healthy.

1485589024
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Nearly mistake-free from floor
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Nene Hilario posted 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shots across 27 minutes in Friday's 123-118 win against the 76ers.

It appears Wednesday's rest made a huge difference, as the point total was a season best. He is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots over the past two outings. Hilario remains a decent low-end option in the middle in most fantasy leagues with 12 or more teams.

1485588784
Rockets' James Harden: Finishes with historic triple-double
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harden posted 51 points (16-28 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT) to go along with 13 assists, 13 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shots over 39 minutes in Friday's 123-118 win against the 76ers.

Harden became the first player in NBA history with multiple 50-point triple-double performances in a single season. Overall he has 14 triple-doubles this season. Harden has 10 or more assists in five straight, and 25 of the past 28 outings. The only complaint for fantasy owners might be that he is averaging 7.2 turnovers per game over the past five outings.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGJames Harden , SG29.1
RPGJames Harden , SG8.2
APGJames Harden , SG11.6
FG%Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C62.4
FT%Ryan Anderson , PF89.8
3P%Ryan Anderson , PF40.5
BLOCKSClint N'Dumba-Capela , C52
STEALSTrevor Ariza , SG96
MPGJames Harden , SG36.6
Full Team Statistics
