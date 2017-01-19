Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.4 (1st)
|107.7 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|24th
|HOU
|77
|3:033rd QTR
|67
|MEM
|Rockets
|Grizzlies
|PTS
|S. Dekker (22)
|M. Gasol (25)
|REB
|T. Ariza (7)
|J. Green (9)
|AST
|J. Harden (9)
|M. Conley (6)
Thu Jan 5
|W 118 - 116
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 100 - 93
|at ORL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 129 - 122
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 121 - 114
|CHA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|L 119 - 105
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 110 - 105
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 137 - 112
|at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 109 - 103
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 111 - 92
|MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 125 - 108
|GS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|at MEM
GameTracker
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at MIL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at BOS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|at PHI
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at IND
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|SAC
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at CHA
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-5
|33-9
|Houston
|20-9
|33-13
|Memphis
|18-8
|26-19
|New Orleans
|6-18
|17-27
|Dallas
|9-19
|14-29
Dekker will get his first career start Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Ryan Anderson (illness) out, Dekker will draw the start. Corey Brewer had been starting in Anderson's place, but Dekker has shown more promise when he touches the floor, averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across 26.0 minutes over his past three games
Dekker put up 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.
Although Dekker was off from three-point land, he registered his highest point total since December 14th against Sacramento. Dekker was in attack mode all night, an encouraging sign for his fantasy value, and also created second-chance opportunities with four offensive rebounds. He'll look to build on this performance Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Gordon was held to just six points (2-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during a 125-108 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
Gordon had a horrendous game from three-point range, and is now shooting just 30.6 percent from deep on a ridiculous 10.9 attempts per game in January. While his game is all threes and bull-dog layups, he has to be more judicious about his shot selection when he's off. The Rockets need Gordon to perform well to win. During the Rockets' 13 losses this year, Gordon has shot just 34.3 percent overall and 26.8 percent from three. During Houston's 32 wins, Gordon has hit 45.4 percent of his shots overall and 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Beverley put up 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.
Beverley lost Steph Curry on defense a few too many times, but he was efficient with his shot. Beverley has now scored 12-plus points in his last four games and is shooting a season-high 47.0 percent from the field through 10 games in January. He's also hit 41.5 percent of his threes in the new year.
Capela tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in just 21 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.
In his third game back from a fractured fibula that sidelined him 15 games, Capela finally looked like himself. He was springy around the basket, and gave poor, flat-footed Zaza Pachulia fits all night at the rim. The last time Capela had a double double was December 10th against the Mavericks. He'll look to build on his return against the Grizzlies on Saturday.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|RPG
|James Harden , SG
|8.3
|APG
|James Harden , SG
|11.6
|FG%
|James Harden , SG
|44.4
|FT%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|89.8
|3P%
|Patrick Beverley , PG
|40.5
|BLOCKS
|Montrezl Harrell , PF
|33
|STEALS
|Trevor Ariza , SG
|87
|MPG
|James Harden , SG
|36.6
|Full Team Statistics
