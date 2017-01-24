Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.5 (1st)
|107.8 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|24th
|HOU
|109
|Final
|120
|BOS
|Rockets
|Celtics
|J. Harden (SG)
|I. Thomas (PG)
|PTS
|30
|38
|REB
|6
|5
|AST
|12
|9
Tue Jan 10
|W 121 - 114
|CHA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|L 119 - 105
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 110 - 105
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 137 - 112
|at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 109 - 103
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 111 - 92
|MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 125 - 108
|GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 119 - 95
|at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 127 - 114
|at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 120 - 109
|at BOS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|at PHI
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|at IND
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|SAC
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at NO
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-5
|36-9
|Houston
|21-9
|34-15
|Memphis
|18-9
|27-20
|New Orleans
|6-19
|18-28
|Dallas
|10-19
|16-29
Harden tallied 30 points (6-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 16-19 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Celtics.
Harden scored a majority of his points from the free throw line, which saved what would have been a bad game by his standards. The star guard has recorded 10 or more assists in each of his last four games, but he's also struggled taking care of the ball in that span as well, recording 7.7 turnovers per game.
Anderson scored 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in a 120-109 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.
Anderson has been an efficient scorer after missing time with a stomach virus. He's shot 57.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range with three triples in each of his two games back from the illness.
Gordon was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Celtics because of lower back tightness, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
Considering it doesn't sound like a serious ailment, Gordon is likely being held out as a precaution and it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the lineup come Friday's game against the 76ers. That said, his absence Wednesday leaves a huge hole to fill off the bench, which could allow guys like Corey Brewer K.J. McDaniels and Sam Dekker to pick up some extra minutes off the bench.
Hilario will not play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This appears to be nothing more than an occasional spot for the veteran big man to rest, and his absence will likely not exceed Wednesday's outing. With Hilario out, look for Montrezl Harrell to take on majority of the backup center minutes behind starter Clint Capela.
Hilario scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 127-114 loss to the Bucks.
Hilario made the most of his limited minutes Monday, abusing a thin Milwaukee front line to achieve a season high in rebounding while record his best scoring output since Jan. 5. He rarely sees extended minutes due to the presence of Clint Capela and Houston's up-tempo style of play, but Nene has shown that he can still get it done when the proper matchup presents itself.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|James Harden , SG
|28.6
|Full Team Statistics
