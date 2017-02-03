Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.1 (1st)
|108.3 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|24th
|99.6
PPG
|114.1
|44.0
FG %
|46.5
|72.3
FT %
|76.3
|33.3
3PT %
|36.2
Wed Jan 18
|W 111 - 92
|MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 125 - 108
|GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 119 - 95
|at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 127 - 114
|at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 120 - 109
|at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 123 - 118
|at PHI
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|L 120 - 101
|at IND
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 105 - 83
|SAC
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|L 113 - 108
|ATL
Recap
Fri Feb 3
|W 121 - 117
|CHI
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|MIN
9:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|IND
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|at LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Mar 4
|MEM
8:30 pm EST
Mon Mar 6
|at SA
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|22-7
|39-11
|Houston
|22-9
|37-17
|Memphis
|22-11
|31-22
|Dallas
|12-20
|20-30
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-32
Anderson scored zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding four rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-117 victory over the Bulls.
Anderson could not find his stroke from the outside Friday, breaking his streak of six consecutive games of double-digit points. The Rockets didn't need him to score as the offense ran through James Harden when it came to crunch time, but it was still concerning to see Anderson not hit a single three after nailing at least three three-pointers in each of the last six contests. He'll have his next chance to get back on track Tuesday against the Magic.
Eric Gordon scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), while adding four assists, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 121-117 overtime win over the Bulls.
Gordon came off the bench and earned the third most minutes on the team Friday night, particularly because of his ability to find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc during the game (50 percent from three). Gordon is a pure scoring from the shooting guard position who can get hot when given the chances, and his next chance will be Tuesday at home against Orlando.
Harden dropped 42 points (13-33 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes in Friday's 121-117 win over the Bulls.
Harden broke out of his cold spell Thursday with 41 points and followed up that performance with another 40-point game, making it the second time on the year where Harden has consecutive 40-point outings. Harden took this one from the Bulls and will look to keep the Rockets in the win column Tuesday against the Magic.
Hilario is out for Friday's game against the Bulls with a sore groin, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While this injury is somewhat out of the blue, it likely won't affect the Rockets' gameplan too heavily, as Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell can split minutes at center. From the sounds of it, Hilario has a good chance to be back to action for the Rockets' next game Tuesday against the Magic.
Ariza finished with three points (1-12 FG, 1-10 3Pt), five rebounds three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.
Ariza went 0-for-4 in the first half, but finished with a healthy plus/minus, so Houston felt comfortable keeping him on the floor for defensive matchup purposes. As the game went on, however, Ariza continued to struggle from the floor. Despite playing 18 minutes in the second half, he shot 1-for-8, missing six of his seven three pointers. Ariza is now in a slump and has hit just four of his last 29 shots.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now