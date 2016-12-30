Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.5 (1st)
|106.7 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|24th
|NY
|122
|Final
|129
|HOU
|Knicks
|Rockets
|B. Jennings (PG)
|J. Harden (SG)
|PTS
|32
|53
|REB
|5
|16
|AST
|7
|17
Wed Dec 14
|W 132 - 98
|SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 16
|W 122 - 100
|NO
Recap
Sat Dec 17
|W 111 - 109
|at MIN
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|L 102 - 100
|SA
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|W 125 - 111
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 115 - 109
|at MEM
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 131 - 115
|PHO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|W 123 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 140 - 116
|LAC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|W 129 - 122
|NY
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
|WAS
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|OKC
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
|at ORL
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|CHA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|at MIN
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|MEM
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|at BKN
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
|at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|MIL
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|16-4
|27-6
|Houston
|19-6
|26-9
|Memphis
|14-5
|22-14
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-21
|Dallas
|7-16
|10-24
Anderson accrued 25 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 35 minutes in a 129-122 win over the Knicks on Saturday.
Anderson turned in one of his best outings of the season, but it was just a footnote on a night in which teammate James Harden submitted a historic 53-point, 17-assist, 16-rebound triple-double. Though his production was overshadowed Saturday, fantasy owners are surely taking note of Anderson's surging performance of late. He's recorded three outings of 20 points or more in his last five contests while also chipping in 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block per game during that stretch.
Hilario will move to the bench Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario will move to the bench Saturday in favor of Montrezl Harrell after Harrell had the best performance of his young career Friday against the Clippers where he scored 29 points. Despite the demotion, it's still possible for Hilario to reach his season average of nearly 17 minutes per game while coming off the bench Saturday, and moving forward in the continued absence of Clint Capela (leg).
Harrell will start Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harrell is coming off a career performance Friday against the Clippers where he posted 29 points, and that outing seemingly is the reason why he's being awarded the start over Nene Hilario on Saturday. However, both Harrell and Nene are short-term options with Clint Capela (leg) expected to return sometime in February.
Brewer will start Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Patrick Beverley (wrist) a late scratch Saturday, Brewer will jump back in the starting five as he did when Beverley also sat out Dec. 27 against Dallas with a thigh injury. In that game, Brewer saw 20 minutes of action while contributing eight points and three rebounds.
Beverley is dealing with right wrist pain and will not play Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The announcement of Beverley's absence came just an hour before tipoff without any warning beforehand. In his unexpected absence, Eric Gordon, Corey Brewer, Tyler Ennis, and K.J. McDaniels could all be in store for added minutes.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|James Harden , SG
|27.8
|RPG
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|8
|APG
|James Harden , SG
|11.8
|FG%
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|64
|FT%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|89.6
|3P%
|Eric Gordon , SG
|43
|BLOCKS
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|44
|STEALS
|Trevor Ariza , SG
|73
|MPG
|James Harden , SG
|36.2
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now