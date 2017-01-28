Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.1 (1st)
|108.0 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|24th
Line
|103.8
PPG
|114.1
|45.4
FG %
|46.7
|72.3
FT %
|76.5
|34.7
3PT %
|36.5
Sun Jan 15
|W 137 - 112
|at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 109 - 103
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 111 - 92
|MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 125 - 108
|GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 119 - 95
|at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 127 - 114
|at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 120 - 109
|at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 123 - 118
|at PHI
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|L 120 - 101
|at IND
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 105 - 83
|SAC
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|MIN
9:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|IND
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|at LAC
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|21-7
|37-11
|Houston
|22-9
|36-16
|Memphis
|20-10
|29-21
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-30
|Dallas
|11-20
|18-30
Hilario is dealing with both a shoulder and groin issue, but will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.
After starting Friday's game against the Sixers, Hilario was expected to come off the bench Sunday versus the Pacers, but didn't end up even seeing the floor. It's unclear if that was injury-related, as coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's been dealing with a couple of different ailments of late, or if it was because of the current logjam at center. Both Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell are healthy, so Hilario could find his minutes heavily restricted on some nights, making him a risky fantasy play moving forward.
Harrell will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
Harrell started at center for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers, posting 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a turnover across 26 minutes. However, the Rockets will once again switch up their starting five, pushing Clint Capela back into the top unit at center, while bringing Harrell off the bench. Coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's going to try and get Capela, Harrell and Nene Hilario time at the position Tuesday, which isn't the most attractive fantasy scenario, so it may be a situation to avoid for the time being.
Capela is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday against Sacramento, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The big man shifted to the bench for Friday's game against the 76ers and remained a reserve for Sunday's loss to the Pacers. While coach Mike D'Antoni is yet to confirm, the expectation is that Capela will move back into the starting five Tuesday, pushing Montrezl Harrell back to the bench. Since returning from a near-month-long injury absence, Capela is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game.
Wiltjer has been with the
Anderson scored 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Pacers.
With James Harden getting held in check, Anderson carried more of the scoring load than usual and had his most productive game since Christmas. He's now averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 three-pointers in four games since recovering from a stomach bug.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|James Harden , SG
|28.4
|RPG
|James Harden , SG
|8.2
|APG
|James Harden , SG
|11.5
|FG%
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|62.5
|FT%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|87.4
|3P%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|41.2
|BLOCKS
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|53
|STEALS
|Trevor Ariza , SG
|98
|MPG
|James Harden , SG
|36.4
|Full Team Statistics
