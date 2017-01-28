  • My Scores
Houston Rockets

36-16 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.1 (1st)108.0 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Next Game

Thu, February 2, 8:00 PM EST
Toyota Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
103.8
PPG
114.1
45.4
FG %
46.7
72.3
FT %
76.5
34.7
3PT %
36.5

Schedule

Sun Jan 15
W 137 - 112at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 109 - 103at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 111 - 92MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 125 - 108GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 119 - 95at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 127 - 114at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 120 - 109at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 123 - 118at PHI
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 120 - 101at IND
Recap
Tue Jan 31
W 105 - 83SAC
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
MIN
9:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
IND
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
at LAC

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio21-737-11
Houston22-936-16
Memphis20-1029-21
New Orleans7-1919-30
Dallas11-2018-30
1485905823
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play through lingering injuries
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario is dealing with both a shoulder and groin issue, but will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

After starting Friday's game against the Sixers, Hilario was expected to come off the bench Sunday versus the Pacers, but didn't end up even seeing the floor. It's unclear if that was injury-related, as coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's been dealing with a couple of different ailments of late, or if it was because of the current logjam at center. Both Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell are healthy, so Hilario could find his minutes heavily restricted on some nights, making him a risky fantasy play moving forward.

1485905343
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will return to bench role Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harrell will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Harrell started at center for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers, posting 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a turnover across 26 minutes. However, the Rockets will once again switch up their starting five, pushing Clint Capela back into the top unit at center, while bringing Harrell off the bench. Coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's going to try and get Capela, Harrell and Nene Hilario time at the position Tuesday, which isn't the most attractive fantasy scenario, so it may be a situation to avoid for the time being.

1485883743
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to return to starting five
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Capela is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday against Sacramento, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The big man shifted to the bench for Friday's game against the 76ers and remained a reserve for Sunday's loss to the Pacers. While coach Mike D'Antoni is yet to confirm, the expectation is that Capela will move back into the starting five Tuesday, pushing Montrezl Harrell back to the bench. Since returning from a near-month-long injury absence, Capela is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game.

1485879783
Rockets' Kyle Wiltjer: Assigned to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Wiltjer was assigned to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday.

Wiltjer has been with the Rockets for the better part of the last three weeks, but he hasn't been in uniform for any games during that stretch. The 2016-17 season continues to look like mostly a developmental year for Wiltjer, who will get a chance at some in-game opportunities with the Vipers. In his 12 previous outings in the D-League, Wiltjer is averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

1485750664
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores team-high 27 in Sunday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Anderson scored 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Pacers.

With James Harden getting held in check, Anderson carried more of the scoring load than usual and had his most productive game since Christmas. He's now averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 three-pointers in four games since recovering from a stomach bug.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGJames Harden , SG28.4
RPGJames Harden , SG8.2
APGJames Harden , SG11.5
FG%Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C62.5
FT%Ryan Anderson , PF87.4
3P%Ryan Anderson , PF41.2
BLOCKSClint N'Dumba-Capela , C53
STEALSTrevor Ariza , SG98
MPGJames Harden , SG36.4
Full Team Statistics
