Houston Rockets

30-9 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.6 (1st)107.0 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Next Game

Tue, January 10, 8:00 PM EST
Toyota Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
105.2
PPG
114.6
44.1
FG %
47.0
78.2
FT %
75.5
35.1
3PT %
37.4

Schedule

Wed Dec 21
W 125 - 111at PHO
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 115 - 109at MEM
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 131 - 115PHO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
W 123 - 107at DAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 140 - 116LAC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 129 - 122NY
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 101 - 91WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 118 - 116OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 100 - 93at ORL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 129 - 122at TOR
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
CHA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
at MIN
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
MEM
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
at BKN
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
MIL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
GS
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at MIL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at BOS

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio17-430-7
Houston20-630-9
Memphis16-724-16
New Orleans6-1814-24
Dallas7-1711-26
1483991526
Rockets' Clint Capela: Remains on track in recovery
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday that Capela (leg) remains on track in his recovery, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

It's been roughly three weeks since Capela was given a four-to-six week timetable for a return, so it appears the Rockets are still shooting to have him back sometime in mid-to-late January. We should see his status updated again as soon as he takes the next step in his recovery, which is likely returning to the court for individual work. However, with Capela set to be sidelined at least another week, Montrezl Harrell will continue to be relied upon for the majority of the work at center, while Nene Hilario picks up minutes in the upper-teens-to-low-20's.

1483989006
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable to play Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gordon is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Hornets due to a sprained left big toe, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Gordon sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Raptors, and the Rockets will wait until Tuesday morning to issue an update on the shooting guard's status. The Indiana product is enjoying a resurgent season, averaging 17.8 points and shooting better than 41 percent from three on 9.1 attempts per game. If Gordon is held out Tuesday, expect to see more of Corey Brewer and perhaps K.J. McDaniels.

1483934166
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 28 off bench Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harrell scored 28 points (12-13 FG. 4-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 129-122 win over the Raptors.

He fell one point shy of tying the career high he set just five games ago. Harrell has seen his minutes and production soar with Clint Capela (broken leg) sidelined, and with Capela likely out until at least the end of the month, Harrell should remain a productive part of the Rockets' frontcourt rotation for the time being.

1483933686
Rockets' James Harden: Erupts for 10th triple-double in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harden scored 40 points (13-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 win over the Raptors.

The triple-double was his 10th of the season, but it was unofficially a quadruple-double if you count Harden's 10 turnovers on the night. It was also the second time in the last five games that he's scored 40 or more, and he's averaging a mammoth 31.5 points, 11.6 assists, 9.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.5 steals over the Rockets' current eight-game winning streak.

1483910526
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: To come off the bench Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harrell will move back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrell and Nene Hilario have been moving back and forth between the bench and the starting five, largely dependent on the opposing team's center. With the Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas on the docket, coach Mike D'Antoni will turn to Hilario to matchup with him, which means Harrell will head to the bench. That said, Hilario is coming off one of his largest minute loads in recent games and the Rockets play three of the next four nights, which may prompt the team to keep Hilario's minutes down and use Harrell more extensively.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGJames Harden , SG28.2
RPGJames Harden , SG8.2
APGJames Harden , SG11.8
FG%Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C64
FT%Ryan Anderson , PF89.6
3P%Patrick Beverley , PG41.6
BLOCKSClint N'Dumba-Capela , C44
STEALSTrevor Ariza , SG81
MPGJames Harden , SG36.6
Full Team Statistics
