Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.5 (1st)
|108.3 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|25th
|HOU
|43
|Halftime
|57
|IND
|Rockets
|Pacers
|PTS
|R. Anderson (10)
|P. George (15)
|REB
|T. Ariza (5)
|M. Turner (7)
|AST
|J. Harden (4)
|J. Teague (8)
Wed Jan 11
|L 119 - 105
|at MIN
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 110 - 105
|MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|W 137 - 112
|at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
|L 109 - 103
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 111 - 92
|MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 125 - 108
|GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 119 - 95
|at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 127 - 114
|at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 120 - 109
|at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 123 - 118
|at PHI
Recap
6:00 pm EST
Today
|at IND
GameTracker
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|SAC
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|MIN
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-6
|36-10
|Houston
|21-9
|35-15
|Memphis
|19-10
|28-21
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-28
|Dallas
|10-20
|16-30
Hilario will return to the bench for Sunday's tilt with the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario and Clint Capela shared the majority of the minutes at center on Friday against the 76ers, with Montrezl Harrell not even seeing the court. However, coach Mike D'Antoni has opted to give Harrell the start Sunday, potentially giving Hilario some added rest, while also matching up better against the Pacers frontcourt. That said, the timeshare at center between the trio of players continues to hurt their fantasy potential and it may be a situation to avoid until a more defined rotation becomes clear.
Harrell will start at center for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harrell didn't even see the floor during Friday's game against the 76ers, with Nene Hilario logging 27 minutes and Clint Capela notching 21. However, it appears coach Mike D'Antonio wants to match up Harrell against Myles Turner of the Pacers, although it could also be a ploy to give some extra rest to both Hilario and Capela. That said, Harrell's role has fluctuated a lot of late and his fantasy outlook remains risky for the foreseeable future.
Gordon has missed the last two games while nursing lower-back soreness, but he was able to go through Saturday's walkthrough and Sunday's morning shootaround without issue, prompting the
Nene Hilario posted 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shots across 27 minutes in Friday's 123-118 win against the 76ers.
It appears Wednesday's rest made a huge difference, as the point total was a season best. He is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots over the past two outings. Hilario remains a decent low-end option in the middle in most fantasy leagues with 12 or more teams.
Harden posted 51 points (16-28 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT) to go along with 13 assists, 13 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shots over 39 minutes in Friday's 123-118 win against the 76ers.
Harden became the first player in NBA history with multiple 50-point triple-double performances in a single season. Overall he has 14 triple-doubles this season. Harden has 10 or more assists in five straight, and 25 of the past 28 outings. The only complaint for fantasy owners might be that he is averaging 7.2 turnovers per game over the past five outings.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|James Harden , SG
|29.1
|RPG
|James Harden , SG
|8.2
|APG
|James Harden , SG
|11.6
|FG%
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|62.4
|FT%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|89.8
|3P%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|40.5
|BLOCKS
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|52
|STEALS
|Trevor Ariza , SG
|96
|MPG
|James Harden , SG
|36.6
|Full Team Statistics
