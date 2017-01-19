  • My Scores
Houston Rockets

33-13 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.4 (1st)107.7 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Game In Progress

Sat, January 21
FedExForum
away team logo
at
home team logo
HOU773:033rd QTR67MEM

Game Leaders

RocketsGrizzlies
PTS S. Dekker (22) M. Gasol (25)
REB T. Ariza (7) J. Green (9)
AST J. Harden (9) M. Conley (6)
GameTracker

Schedule

Thu Jan 5
W 118 - 116OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 100 - 93at ORL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 129 - 122at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 121 - 114CHA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
L 119 - 105at MIN
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 110 - 105MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 137 - 112at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 109 - 103at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 111 - 92MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 125 - 108GS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
at MEM
GameTracker
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at MIL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at BOS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
at PHI
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at IND
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
SAC
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at CHA

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-533-9
Houston20-933-13
Memphis18-826-19
New Orleans6-1817-27
Dallas9-1914-29
1485041888
Rockets' Sam Dekker: Will get first career start Saturday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dekker will get his first career start Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Ryan Anderson (illness) out, Dekker will draw the start. Corey Brewer had been starting in Anderson's place, but Dekker has shown more promise when he touches the floor, averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across 26.0 minutes over his past three games

1484976244
Rockets' Sam Dekker: Scores 17 points against Warriors
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Dekker put up 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.

Although Dekker was off from three-point land, he registered his highest point total since December 14th against Sacramento. Dekker was in attack mode all night, an encouraging sign for his fantasy value, and also created second-chance opportunities with four offensive rebounds. He'll look to build on this performance Saturday against the Grizzlies.

1484976124
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ice cold against Golden State
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gordon was held to just six points (2-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during a 125-108 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Gordon had a horrendous game from three-point range, and is now shooting just 30.6 percent from deep on a ridiculous 10.9 attempts per game in January. While his game is all threes and bull-dog layups, he has to be more judicious about his shot selection when he's off. The Rockets need Gordon to perform well to win. During the Rockets' 13 losses this year, Gordon has shot just 34.3 percent overall and 26.8 percent from three. During Houston's 32 wins, Gordon has hit 45.4 percent of his shots overall and 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.

1484975644
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Scores 13 points, hits three triples Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Beverley put up 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.

Beverley lost Steph Curry on defense a few too many times, but he was efficient with his shot. Beverley has now scored 12-plus points in his last four games and is shooting a season-high 47.0 percent from the field through 10 games in January. He's also hit 41.5 percent of his threes in the new year.

1484975524
Rockets' Clint Capela: Erupts for 22 points, 12 rebounds
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Capela tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in just 21 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.

In his third game back from a fractured fibula that sidelined him 15 games, Capela finally looked like himself. He was springy around the basket, and gave poor, flat-footed Zaza Pachulia fits all night at the rim. The last time Capela had a double double was December 10th against the Mavericks. He'll look to build on his return against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

2016-17 Team Leaders
RPGJames Harden , SG8.3
APGJames Harden , SG11.6
FG%James Harden , SG44.4
FT%Ryan Anderson , PF89.8
3P%Patrick Beverley , PG40.5
BLOCKSMontrezl Harrell , PF33
STEALSTrevor Ariza , SG87
MPGJames Harden , SG36.6
Full Team Statistics
