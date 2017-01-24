  • My Scores
Houston Rockets

34-15 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.5 (1st)107.8 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Last Game

Wed, January 25
TD Garden
away team logo
at
home team logo
HOU109Final120BOS

Players of the Game

RocketsCeltics
J. Harden (SG)I. Thomas (PG)
PTS3038
REB65
AST129
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Tue Jan 10
W 121 - 114CHA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
L 119 - 105at MIN
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 110 - 105MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 137 - 112at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 17
L 109 - 103at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 111 - 92MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 125 - 108GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 119 - 95at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 127 - 114at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 120 - 109at BOS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
at PHI
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at IND
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
SAC
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
ATL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
CHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at NO

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-536-9
Houston21-934-15
Memphis18-927-20
New Orleans6-1918-28
Dallas10-1916-29
1485404824
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 30 despite loss Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harden tallied 30 points (6-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 16-19 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Celtics.

Harden scored a majority of his points from the free throw line, which saved what would have been a bad game by his standards. The star guard has recorded 10 or more assists in each of his last four games, but he's also struggled taking care of the ball in that span as well, recording 7.7 turnovers per game.

1485404344
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Scores 19 in Wednesday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Anderson scored 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in a 120-109 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Anderson has been an efficient scorer after missing time with a stomach virus. He's shot 57.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range with three triples in each of his two games back from the illness.

1485391383
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Late scratch Monday vs. Celtics
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gordon was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Celtics because of lower back tightness, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Considering it doesn't sound like a serious ailment, Gordon is likely being held out as a precaution and it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the lineup come Friday's game against the 76ers. That said, his absence Wednesday leaves a huge hole to fill off the bench, which could allow guys like Corey Brewer K.J. McDaniels and Sam Dekker to pick up some extra minutes off the bench.

1485387183
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Sitting out Wednesday's game
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario will not play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This appears to be nothing more than an occasional spot for the veteran big man to rest, and his absence will likely not exceed Wednesday's outing. With Hilario out, look for Montrezl Harrell to take on majority of the backup center minutes behind starter Clint Capela.

1485233824
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Makes the most of limited minutes Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 127-114 loss to the Bucks.

Hilario made the most of his limited minutes Monday, abusing a thin Milwaukee front line to achieve a season high in rebounding while record his best scoring output since Jan. 5. He rarely sees extended minutes due to the presence of Clint Capela and Houston's up-tempo style of play, but Nene has shown that he can still get it done when the proper matchup presents itself.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGJames Harden , SG28.6
Full Team Statistics
