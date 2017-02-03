  • My Scores
Houston Rockets

37-17 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.1 (1st)108.3 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Next Game

Tue, February 7, 8:00 PM EST
Toyota Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
99.6
PPG
114.1
44.0
FG %
46.5
72.3
FT %
76.3
33.3
3PT %
36.2

Schedule

Wed Jan 18
W 111 - 92MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 125 - 108GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 119 - 95at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 127 - 114at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 120 - 109at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 123 - 118at PHI
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 120 - 101at IND
Recap
Tue Jan 31
W 105 - 83SAC
Recap
Thu Feb 2
L 113 - 108ATL
Recap
Fri Feb 3
W 121 - 117CHI
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
MIN
9:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
IND
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
at LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Mar 4
MEM
8:30 pm EST
Mon Mar 6
at SA

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio22-739-11
Houston22-937-17
Memphis22-1131-22
Dallas12-2020-30
New Orleans7-1919-32
1486182904
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Cold from floor Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Anderson scored zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding four rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-117 victory over the Bulls.

Anderson could not find his stroke from the outside Friday, breaking his streak of six consecutive games of double-digit points. The Rockets didn't need him to score as the offense ran through James Harden when it came to crunch time, but it was still concerning to see Anderson not hit a single three after nailing at least three three-pointers in each of the last six contests. He'll have his next chance to get back on track Tuesday against the Magic.

1486182664
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 21 points Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Eric Gordon scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), while adding four assists, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 121-117 overtime win over the Bulls.

Gordon came off the bench and earned the third most minutes on the team Friday night, particularly because of his ability to find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc during the game (50 percent from three). Gordon is a pure scoring from the shooting guard position who can get hot when given the chances, and his next chance will be Tuesday at home against Orlando.

1486182424
Rockets' James Harden: Back-to-back 40-point games
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harden dropped 42 points (13-33 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes in Friday's 121-117 win over the Bulls.

Harden broke out of his cold spell Thursday with 41 points and followed up that performance with another 40-point game, making it the second time on the year where Harden has consecutive 40-point outings. Harden took this one from the Bulls and will look to keep the Rockets in the win column Tuesday against the Magic.

1486164783
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Friday vs. Bulls
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario is out for Friday's game against the Bulls with a sore groin, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While this injury is somewhat out of the blue, it likely won't affect the Rockets' gameplan too heavily, as Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell can split minutes at center. From the sounds of it, Hilario has a good chance to be back to action for the Rockets' next game Tuesday against the Magic.

1486095903
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Just 1-for-12 in loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ariza finished with three points (1-12 FG, 1-10 3Pt), five rebounds three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.

Ariza went 0-for-4 in the first half, but finished with a healthy plus/minus, so Houston felt comfortable keeping him on the floor for defensive matchup purposes. As the game went on, however, Ariza continued to struggle from the floor. Despite playing 18 minutes in the second half, he shot 1-for-8, missing six of his seven three pointers. Ariza is now in a slump and has hit just four of his last 29 shots.

2016-17 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics
