Houston Rockets

32-11 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.9 (1st)107.6 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Last Game

Sun, January 15
Barclays Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
HOU137Final112BKN

Players of the Game

RocketsNets
J. Harden (SG)T. Booker (PF)
PTS2218
REB125
AST112
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Fri Dec 30
W 140 - 116LAC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 129 - 122NY
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 101 - 91WAS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
W 118 - 116OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 100 - 93at ORL
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 129 - 122at TOR
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 121 - 114CHA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
L 119 - 105at MIN
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 110 - 105MEM
Recap
Sun Jan 15
W 137 - 112at BKN
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
MIL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
GS
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at MIL
7:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at BOS
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
at PHI
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
at IND
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
SAC
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
ATL

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio18-531-9
Houston20-832-11
Memphis17-825-18
New Orleans6-1816-25
Dallas9-1813-27
1484534047
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Fills up box score in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Beverley supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 victory versus the Nets on Sunday.

Beverley had managed just 20 points during the last four games combined, but turned in his best effort of the month despite playing less than 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 26. While the Rockets have plenty of depth at the guard positions with Eric Gordon coming off the bench, there is still plenty of time to go around, and Beverley is currently averaging over 30 minutes per night for the third time in the last four seasons.

1484533446
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 24 points in Sunday's victory
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gordon registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 win against the Nets on Sunday.

Gordon is off to a scorching hot start in January, averaging 21.0 points per game through the first six games. After suffering so many injuries over the course of several seasons with the Pelicans, Gordon has not missed a single contest in this his first year with the Rockets. Furthermore, Gordon has scored in double figures during 39 of 43 outings, reinventing himself as an elite scorer off the bench.

1484532846
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 23 points in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ariza finished with 23 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Ariza was on fire from beyond the arc, matching his season high in made treys. The 31-year-old veteran has appeared in all 43 games in 2016-17, converting on at least one triple in 40 contests and swiping at least one steal in 38. Furthermore, Ariza's defensive presence is extremely valuable along the wing, and that has helped him secure 30 minutes or more in all but six instances.

1484532007
Rockets' James Harden: Records another triple-double in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harden had 22 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Harden posted his 11th triple-double of the season, and he now has six in the last 10 games. While Harden has been struggling from the field and committing plenty of turnovers lately, the 27-year-old guard is still filling up box scores with reckless abandon.

1484521926
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will come off the bench Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Updating a previous report, Hilario will come off the bench on Sunday against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets were poised to start Hilario in order to match up better with Brook Lopez of the Nets, but Lopez is now getting the night off for rest, so Montrezl Harrell will remain in the starting lineup at center. Harrell has more fantasy value of the two and Hilario will likely be limited to minutes in the low-20's at best, which further restricts his potential.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGJames Harden , SG28.4
RPGJames Harden , SG8.2
APGJames Harden , SG11.7
FG%James Harden , SG44.2
FT%Ryan Anderson , PF89.8
3P%Eric Gordon , SG41.1
BLOCKSMontrezl Harrell , PF27
STEALSTrevor Ariza , SG85
MPGJames Harden , SG36.5
Full Team Statistics
