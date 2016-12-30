  • My Scores
Houston Rockets

26-9 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.5 (1st)106.7 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Last Game

Sat, December 31
Toyota Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
NY122Final129HOU

Players of the Game

KnicksRockets
B. Jennings (PG)J. Harden (SG)
PTS3253
REB516
AST717
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Wed Dec 14
W 132 - 98SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 16
W 122 - 100NO
Recap
Sat Dec 17
W 111 - 109at MIN
Recap
Tue Dec 20
L 102 - 100SA
Recap
Wed Dec 21
W 125 - 111at PHO
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 115 - 109at MEM
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 131 - 115PHO
Recap
Tue Dec 27
W 123 - 107at DAL
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 140 - 116LAC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 129 - 122NY
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
WAS
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
OKC
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
at ORL
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
CHA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
at MIN
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
MEM
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
at BKN
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 17
at MIA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
MIL

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio16-427-6
Houston19-626-9
Memphis14-522-14
New Orleans6-1814-21
Dallas7-1610-24
1483259166
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Compiles 25 points in Saturday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Anderson accrued 25 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 35 minutes in a 129-122 win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Anderson turned in one of his best outings of the season, but it was just a footnote on a night in which teammate James Harden submitted a historic 53-point, 17-assist, 16-rebound triple-double. Though his production was overshadowed Saturday, fantasy owners are surely taking note of Anderson's surging performance of late. He's recorded three outings of 20 points or more in his last five contests while also chipping in 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.0 block per game during that stretch.

1483231326
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Moves to bench Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario will move to the bench Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario will move to the bench Saturday in favor of Montrezl Harrell after Harrell had the best performance of his young career Friday against the Clippers where he scored 29 points. Despite the demotion, it's still possible for Hilario to reach his season average of nearly 17 minutes per game while coming off the bench Saturday, and moving forward in the continued absence of Clint Capela (leg).

1483230966
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Starts Saturday vs. Knicks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harrell will start Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrell is coming off a career performance Friday against the Clippers where he posted 29 points, and that outing seemingly is the reason why he's being awarded the start over Nene Hilario on Saturday. However, both Harrell and Nene are short-term options with Clint Capela (leg) expected to return sometime in February.

1483230726
Rockets' Corey Brewer: Starts Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Brewer will start Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Patrick Beverley (wrist) a late scratch Saturday, Brewer will jump back in the starting five as he did when Beverley also sat out Dec. 27 against Dallas with a thigh injury. In that game, Brewer saw 20 minutes of action while contributing eight points and three rebounds.

1483229406
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Late scratch Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Beverley is dealing with right wrist pain and will not play Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The announcement of Beverley's absence came just an hour before tipoff without any warning beforehand. In his unexpected absence, Eric Gordon, Corey Brewer, Tyler Ennis, and K.J. McDaniels could all be in store for added minutes.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGJames Harden , SG27.8
RPGClint N'Dumba-Capela , C8
APGJames Harden , SG11.8
FG%Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C64
FT%Ryan Anderson , PF89.6
3P%Eric Gordon , SG43
BLOCKSClint N'Dumba-Capela , C44
STEALSTrevor Ariza , SG73
MPGJames Harden , SG36.2
Full Team Statistics
