Houston Rockets

36-17 Overall | Western Conference (3rd)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division114.0 (1st)108.1 (5th)
Western Conference2nd11th
NBA2nd24th

Game In Progress

Fri, February 3
Toyota Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
CHI49Halftime60HOU

Game Leaders

BullsRockets
PTS M. Carter-Williams (11) J. Harden (14)
REB R. Lopez (5) P. Beverley (6)
AST M. Carter-Williams (4) P. Beverley (5)
GameTracker

Schedule

Tue Jan 17
L 109 - 103at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 111 - 92MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 125 - 108GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 119 - 95at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 127 - 114at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 120 - 109at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 123 - 118at PHI
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 120 - 101at IND
Recap
Tue Jan 31
W 105 - 83SAC
Recap
Thu Feb 2
L 113 - 108ATL
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
CHI
GameTracker
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
MIN
9:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
IND
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
at LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Mar 4
MEM

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio21-738-11
Houston22-936-17
Memphis21-1030-21
Dallas11-2019-30
New Orleans7-1919-31
1486164783
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Friday vs. Bulls
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario is out for Friday's game against the Bulls with a sore groin, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While this injury is somewhat out of the blue, it likely won't affect the Rockets' gameplan too heavily, as Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell can split minutes at center. From the sounds of it, Hilario has a good chance to be back to action for the Rockets' next game Tuesday against the Magic.

1486095903
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Just 1-for-12 in loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ariza finished with three points (1-12 FG, 1-10 3Pt), five rebounds three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.

Ariza went 0-for-4 in the first half, but finished with a healthy plus/minus, so Houston felt comfortable keeping him on the floor for defensive matchup purposes. As the game went on, however, Ariza continued to struggle from the floor. Despite playing 18 minutes in the second half, he shot 1-for-8, missing six of his seven three pointers. Ariza is now in a slump and has hit just four of his last 29 shots.

1486095423
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 22 against Dwight Howard, Hawks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Capela put up 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.

Capela fell one rebound short of his second double double in a row. He found success early and often, scoring 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, but struggled late with zero points in seven fourth quarter minutes. The 22 points tie a season high for Capela, the second time he's reached that total since returning from a knee injury on January 15th.

1486095064
Rockets' James Harden: Breaks cold spell with 41 points
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harden exploded for 41 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 16-21 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 38 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.

After scoring just 25 points combined over his last two games on 6-for-26 shooting, Harden bounced back in a major way with a near triple double. This season's MVP frontrunner has been unbelievably consistent, averaging around 28 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds every month while missing zero games.

1485905823
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will play through lingering injuries
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hilario is dealing with both a shoulder and groin issue, but will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

After starting Friday's game against the Sixers, Hilario was expected to come off the bench Sunday versus the Pacers, but didn't end up even seeing the floor. It's unclear if that was injury-related, as coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's been dealing with a couple of different ailments of late, or if it was because of the current logjam at center. Both Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell are healthy, so Hilario could find his minutes heavily restricted on some nights, making him a risky fantasy play moving forward.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGJames Harden , SG28.7
RPGJames Harden , SG8.2
APGJames Harden , SG11.4
FG%Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C63.1
FT%Ryan Anderson , PF87.4
3P%Ryan Anderson , PF41
BLOCKSClint N'Dumba-Capela , C54
STEALSTrevor Ariza , SG100
MPGJames Harden , SG36.5
Full Team Statistics
