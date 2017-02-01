Houston Rockets

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|114.0 (1st)
|108.1 (5th)
|Western Conference
|2nd
|11th
|NBA
|2nd
|24th
|CHI
|49
|Halftime
|60
|HOU
|Bulls
|Rockets
|PTS
|M. Carter-Williams (11)
|J. Harden (14)
|REB
|R. Lopez (5)
|P. Beverley (6)
|AST
|M. Carter-Williams (4)
|P. Beverley (5)
Tue Jan 17
|L 109 - 103
|at MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 111 - 92
|MIL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 125 - 108
|GS
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 119 - 95
|at MEM
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 127 - 114
|at MIL
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 120 - 109
|at BOS
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 123 - 118
|at PHI
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|L 120 - 101
|at IND
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|W 105 - 83
|SAC
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|L 113 - 108
|ATL
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Today
|CHI
GameTracker
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 7
|ORL
7:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|MIA
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at NO
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|MIN
9:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|IND
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|at LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sat Mar 4
|MEM
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|21-7
|38-11
|Houston
|22-9
|36-17
|Memphis
|21-10
|30-21
|Dallas
|11-20
|19-30
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-31
Hilario is out for Friday's game against the Bulls with a sore groin, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While this injury is somewhat out of the blue, it likely won't affect the Rockets' gameplan too heavily, as Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell can split minutes at center. From the sounds of it, Hilario has a good chance to be back to action for the Rockets' next game Tuesday against the Magic.
Ariza finished with three points (1-12 FG, 1-10 3Pt), five rebounds three assists and two steals in 36 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.
Ariza went 0-for-4 in the first half, but finished with a healthy plus/minus, so Houston felt comfortable keeping him on the floor for defensive matchup purposes. As the game went on, however, Ariza continued to struggle from the floor. Despite playing 18 minutes in the second half, he shot 1-for-8, missing six of his seven three pointers. Ariza is now in a slump and has hit just four of his last 29 shots.
Capela put up 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.
Capela fell one rebound short of his second double double in a row. He found success early and often, scoring 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, but struggled late with zero points in seven fourth quarter minutes. The 22 points tie a season high for Capela, the second time he's reached that total since returning from a knee injury on January 15th.
Harden exploded for 41 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 16-21 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 38 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.
After scoring just 25 points combined over his last two games on 6-for-26 shooting, Harden bounced back in a major way with a near triple double. This season's MVP frontrunner has been unbelievably consistent, averaging around 28 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds every month while missing zero games.
Hilario is dealing with both a shoulder and groin issue, but will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.
After starting Friday's game against the Sixers, Hilario was expected to come off the bench Sunday versus the Pacers, but didn't end up even seeing the floor. It's unclear if that was injury-related, as coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's been dealing with a couple of different ailments of late, or if it was because of the current logjam at center. Both Clint Capela and Montrezl Harrell are healthy, so Hilario could find his minutes heavily restricted on some nights, making him a risky fantasy play moving forward.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|James Harden , SG
|28.7
|RPG
|James Harden , SG
|8.2
|APG
|James Harden , SG
|11.4
|FG%
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|63.1
|FT%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|87.4
|3P%
|Ryan Anderson , PF
|41
|BLOCKS
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela , C
|54
|STEALS
|Trevor Ariza , SG
|100
|MPG
|James Harden , SG
|36.5
|Full Team Statistics
