Memphis Grizzlies

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|99.3 (4th)
|98.6 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|13th
|3rd
|NBA
|25th
|3rd
|99.3
PPG
|106.8
|42.5
FG %
|45.9
|78.5
FT %
|73.3
|34.8
3PT %
|33.0
Wed Dec 21
|W 98 - 86
|at DET
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 115 - 109
|HOU
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 112 - 102
|at ORL
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|L 113 - 103
|at BOS
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 114 - 80
|OKC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|W 112 - 98
|at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 116 - 102
|at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|L 115 - 106
|at LAC
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 128 - 119
|at GS
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 88 - 79
|UTA
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|at OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|CHI
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|SAC
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|HOU
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|TOR
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|at POR
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|at PHO
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|17-4
|30-7
|Houston
|20-6
|30-9
|Memphis
|16-7
|24-16
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-24
|Dallas
|7-17
|11-26
Randolph scored 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 88-79 win over the Jazz.
It was his second straight double-double, and eighth of the season. Randolph's best days are behind him, but he's enjoying a nice run of production at the moment, averaging 16.0 points and 7.9 boards over eight games since Christmas.
Conley scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 88-79 win over the Jazz.
He missed his third straight double-double by a single assist, and Conley has looked rejuvenated since missing a couple of games in late December with a toe injury, averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.2 threes in his last five contests.
Wright (ankle) hopes to make his season debut at some point this month, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Wright has been out all season due to an ankle injury suffered during the preseason, but he recently resumed full-speed individual workouts, so he should be able to return at some point later in January once he is back in playing shape.
Despite missing Sunday morning's shootaround due to an illness, Parsons should be good to go for the matchup with the Jazz, although it's likely the
Parsons was unable to take part in Sunday's morning shootaround, which normally doesn't bode well for a player's chances of playing later in the day. That said, Parsons will attempt to rest up and recover over the afternoon before the
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Marc Gasol , C
|19.7
|RPG
|Zach Randolph , PF
|7.8
|APG
|Mike Conley , PG
|6
|FG%
|Marc Gasol , C
|45.2
|FT%
|Mike Conley , PG
|85.7
|3P%
|Mike Conley , PG
|41.2
|BLOCKS
|Marc Gasol , C
|53
|STEALS
|Tony Allen , SG
|60
|MPG
|Marc Gasol , C
|33.8
|Full Team Statistics
