Memphis Grizzlies

24-16 Overall | Western Conference (5th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division99.3 (4th)98.6 (2nd)
Western Conference13th3rd
NBA25th3rd

Next Game

Wed, January 11, 8:00 PM EST
Chesapeake Energy Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
99.3
PPG
106.8
42.5
FG %
45.9
78.5
FT %
73.3
34.8
3PT %
33.0

Schedule

Wed Dec 21
W 98 - 86at DET
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 115 - 109HOU
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 112 - 102at ORL
Recap
Tue Dec 27
L 113 - 103at BOS
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 114 - 80OKC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 112 - 98at SAC
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 116 - 102at LAL
Recap
Wed Jan 4
L 115 - 106at LAC
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 128 - 119at GS
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 88 - 79UTA
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
at OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
CHI
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
SAC
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
HOU
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
TOR
10:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
at POR
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
at PHO

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio17-430-7
Houston20-630-9
Memphis16-724-16
New Orleans6-1814-24
Dallas7-1711-26
1483937047
Grizzlies' Zach Randolph: Another double-double off bench Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Randolph scored 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 88-79 win over the Jazz.

It was his second straight double-double, and eighth of the season. Randolph's best days are behind him, but he's enjoying a nice run of production at the moment, averaging 16.0 points and 7.9 boards over eight games since Christmas.

1483936447
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Conley scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 88-79 win over the Jazz.

He missed his third straight double-double by a single assist, and Conley has looked rejuvenated since missing a couple of games in late December with a toe injury, averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.2 threes in his last five contests.

1483925047
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Hopes to make debut this month
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Wright (ankle) hopes to make his season debut at some point this month, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Wright has been out all season due to an ankle injury suffered during the preseason, but he recently resumed full-speed individual workouts, so he should be able to return at some point later in January once he is back in playing shape.

1483902726
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Sunday, despite illness
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Parsons (illness) will play in Sunday's contest against the Jazz, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

Despite missing Sunday morning's shootaround due to an illness, Parsons should be good to go for the matchup with the Jazz, although it's likely the Grizzlies will continue to hold him to roughly a 15-minute restriction. Parsons has played no more than 16 minutes in any of his seven appearances since returning from a bone bruise in his left knee, which had sidelined him for a little over a month.

1483895886
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Sunday with illness
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Parsons is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons was unable to take part in Sunday's morning shootaround, which normally doesn't bode well for a player's chances of playing later in the day. That said, Parsons will attempt to rest up and recover over the afternoon before the Grizzlies reexamine his situation closer to the 8:00 p.m. ET tip off. If Parsons, who scored 10 points in the Grizzlies' previous game against the Warriors on Friday, fails to suit up Sunday, James Ennis would be the leading candidate to start at small forward in his place.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGMarc Gasol , C19.7
RPGZach Randolph , PF7.8
APGMike Conley , PG6
FG%Marc Gasol , C45.2
FT%Mike Conley , PG85.7
3P%Mike Conley , PG41.2
BLOCKSMarc Gasol , C53
STEALSTony Allen , SG60
MPGMarc Gasol , C33.8
Full Team Statistics
More Grizzlies

