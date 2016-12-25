Memphis Grizzlies

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|98.2 (4th)
|97.6 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|2nd
|NBA
|29th
|2nd
|MEM
|112
|Final
|98
|SAC
|Grizzlies
|Kings
|M. Conley (PG)
|D. Cousins (PF)
|PTS
|22
|26
|REB
|8
|4
|AST
|3
|8
Wed Dec 14
|W 93 - 85
|CLE
Fri Dec 16
|L 96 - 92
|SAC
Sun Dec 18
|L 82 - 73
|UTA
Tue Dec 20
|L 112 - 109
|BOS
Wed Dec 21
|W 98 - 86
|at DET
Fri Dec 23
|W 115 - 109
|HOU
Mon Dec 26
|L 112 - 102
|at ORL
Tue Dec 27
|L 113 - 103
|at BOS
Thu Dec 29
|W 114 - 80
|OKC
Sat Dec 31
|W 112 - 98
|at SAC
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
|at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
|at GS
8:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|at OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|CHI
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|SAC
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|HOU
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|16-4
|27-6
|Houston
|19-6
|26-9
|Memphis
|14-5
|22-14
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-21
|Dallas
|7-16
|10-24
Gasol is considered day-to-day after suffering a left ankle sprain Saturday against the Kings.
Luckily Gasol's X-rays came back negative, but he was spotted after Saturday's game with a noticeable limp. The veteran will make the trip to Los Angeles and be reevaluated before Tuesday's game against the Lakers. Look for Jarell Martin and Zach Randolph to take on a larger workload if Gasol ultimately misses time off the court.
Harrison will move back to the bench Saturday against the Kings.
With Mike Conley (toe) back in action following a two-game absence, Harrison will shift back to the bench. The Kentucky product saw a drastically increased role with Conley out, playing 31 and 44 minutes, respectively, in the Grizzlies' last two contests. Expect Harrison's minutes to be slashed Saturday, though with Conley still at less than 100 percent, it's possible Harrison could see slightly increased run off the bench.
Conley (toe) will start Saturday against Sacramento.
The point guard was initially deemed a game-time call due to a toe injury, but after going through warmups he'll return to action following a two-game absence. Conley likely won't be 100 percent, however, so if he's at all limited, Andrew Harrison would be in line for increased minutes.
Conley (toe) is on the court warming up prior to Saturday's game against the Kings, but his status remains uncertain, Rob Fischer of Sports 56 in Memphis reports.
Conley continues to nurse a toe issue, which has kept him out of each of the Grizzlies' last two games. A decision likely won't come until close to the 4:00 PM ET tip, and coach David Fizdale said if Conley is unable to go, Andrew Harrison would make another start in his place.
Conley (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Conley has been held out of the Grizzlies' last two games with the left big toe injury, and it appears the team will wait until Saturday's morning shootaround before reevaluating the point guard. Andrew Harrison would be in line for another start if Conley ends up being ruled out for one more contest, while Tony Allen would also take on some increased ball-handling responsibilities.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Marc Gasol , C
|20.1
|RPG
|Zach Randolph , PF
|7.8
|APG
|Marc Gasol , C
|4.2
|FG%
|Marc Gasol , C
|45.1
|FT%
|Mike Conley , PG
|87.1
|3P%
|Marc Gasol , C
|41.9
|BLOCKS
|Marc Gasol , C
|52
|STEALS
|Tony Allen , SG
|51
|MPG
|Marc Gasol , C
|33.9
|Full Team Statistics
