Memphis Grizzlies

22-14 Overall | Western Conference (7th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division98.2 (4th)97.6 (1st)
Western Conference14th2nd
NBA29th2nd

Last Game

Sat, December 31
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
MEM112Final98SAC

Players of the Game

GrizzliesKings
M. Conley (PG)D. Cousins (PF)
PTS2226
REB84
AST38
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Wed Dec 14
W 93 - 85CLE
Recap
Fri Dec 16
L 96 - 92SAC
Recap
Sun Dec 18
L 82 - 73UTA
Recap
Tue Dec 20
L 112 - 109BOS
Recap
Wed Dec 21
W 98 - 86at DET
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 115 - 109HOU
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 112 - 102at ORL
Recap
Tue Dec 27
L 113 - 103at BOS
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 114 - 80OKC
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 112 - 98at SAC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
at LAC
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
at GS
8:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
at OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
at HOU
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
CHI
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
SAC
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
HOU

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio16-427-6
Houston19-626-9
Memphis14-522-14
New Orleans6-1814-21
Dallas7-1610-24
1483236006
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Day-to-day with ankle sprain
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gasol is considered day-to-day after suffering a left ankle sprain Saturday against the Kings.

Luckily Gasol's X-rays came back negative, but he was spotted after Saturday's game with a noticeable limp. The veteran will make the trip to Los Angeles and be reevaluated before Tuesday's game against the Lakers. Look for Jarell Martin and Zach Randolph to take on a larger workload if Gasol ultimately misses time off the court.

1483222326
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Moving back to bench
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Harrison will move back to the bench Saturday against the Kings.

With Mike Conley (toe) back in action following a two-game absence, Harrison will shift back to the bench. The Kentucky product saw a drastically increased role with Conley out, playing 31 and 44 minutes, respectively, in the Grizzlies' last two contests. Expect Harrison's minutes to be slashed Saturday, though with Conley still at less than 100 percent, it's possible Harrison could see slightly increased run off the bench.

1483222086
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Conley (toe) will start Saturday against Sacramento.

The point guard was initially deemed a game-time call due to a toe injury, but after going through warmups he'll return to action following a two-game absence. Conley likely won't be 100 percent, however, so if he's at all limited, Andrew Harrison would be in line for increased minutes.

1483217526
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Warming up, will be game-time call
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Conley (toe) is on the court warming up prior to Saturday's game against the Kings, but his status remains uncertain, Rob Fischer of Sports 56 in Memphis reports.

Conley continues to nurse a toe issue, which has kept him out of each of the Grizzlies' last two games. A decision likely won't come until close to the 4:00 PM ET tip, and coach David Fizdale said if Conley is unable to go, Andrew Harrison would make another start in his place.

1483139047
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable Saturday vs. Kings
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Conley (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Conley has been held out of the Grizzlies' last two games with the left big toe injury, and it appears the team will wait until Saturday's morning shootaround before reevaluating the point guard. Andrew Harrison would be in line for another start if Conley ends up being ruled out for one more contest, while Tony Allen would also take on some increased ball-handling responsibilities.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGMarc Gasol , C20.1
RPGZach Randolph , PF7.8
APGMarc Gasol , C4.2
FG%Marc Gasol , C45.1
FT%Mike Conley , PG87.1
3P%Marc Gasol , C41.9
BLOCKSMarc Gasol , C52
STEALSTony Allen , SG51
MPGMarc Gasol , C33.9
Full Team Statistics
