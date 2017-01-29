  • My Scores
New Orleans Pelicans

19-31 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division103.4 (3rd)106.5 (4th)
Western Conference11th10th
NBA21st23rd

Next Game

Sat, February 4, 7:00 PM EST
Verizon Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
+275
Line
-350
103.4
PPG
107.1
44.2
FG %
47.6
74.6
FT %
78.3
35.7
3PT %
36.9

Schedule

Sat Jan 14
L 107 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 98 - 95at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 118 - 98ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 143 - 114BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 124 - 122CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 114 - 105OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 119 - 103SA
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 107 - 94WAS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 108 - 106at TOR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
L 118 - 98at DET
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
HOU
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
at DAL
7:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at OKC

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio21-738-11
Houston22-936-17
Memphis21-1130-22
Dallas11-2019-30
New Orleans7-1919-31
1486014544
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Bounces back to score 31 points
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis contributed 31 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Davis bounced back from a rough shooting night on Tuesday with a much more typical performance in the loss. His four blocks were his highest amount since he also swatted four shots against the Heat on Dec. 23. Davis has now double-doubled in four straight games. He continues his career-best season, as his 27.9 points per game average is more than three points better than his previous best of 24.4 points per game.

1485995103
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will move to the bench Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunningham (wrist) will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Cunningham sprained his right wrist during Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors and despite being cleared to play, the Pelicans are going to bring him off the bench. That's likely to limit his workload and avoid any sort of aggravation, which could also mean limited minutes for Cunningham. Terrence Jones will move into the starting lineup in his place and is the better fantasy option for the time being.

1485994743
Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Will start at power forward Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Dante Cunningham, who's regularly started at power forward throughout January, is dealing with a wrist injury, so the Pelicans are opting to bring him off the bench instead of working with the top unit. That allows Jones to jump into the starting five and could mean a decent bump in minutes, as Cunningham may see his minutes limited to avoid any sort of aggravation. That makes Jones an intriguing fantasy option Wednesday, as he's proven capable of posting big numbers in the past when given added opportunities.

1485990903
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will play Wednesday vs. Pistons
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunningham (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Cunningham suffered from a right wrist sprain in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, but it ends up that it won't cost him any missed time. Look for Cunningham to assume his role as the team's starting power forward Wednesday and likely play 25-to-30 minutes barring any setbacks.

1485968343
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pistons
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Cunningham (wrist) is questionable to participate in Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans have classified Cunningham's injury as a right wrist sprain, which he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's loss to the Raptors. Considering Cunningham was unable to return to the game, there's a good chance he'll be held out for the second half of the back-to-back set. If that's the case, Terrence Jones or Donatas Motiejunas would seemingly represent the leading candidates to enter the starting five in his stead.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF27.9
RPGAnthony Davis , PF12.3
APGJrue Holiday , PG7.4
FG%Anthony Davis , PF49.9
FT%Anthony Davis , PF79.5
3P%E'Twaun Moore , SG40.4
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF110
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF60
MPGAnthony Davis , PF36.1
Full Team Statistics
