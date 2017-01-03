  • My Scores
New Orleans Pelicans

14-24 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division102.2 (3rd)105.6 (4th)
Western Conference12th9th
NBA22nd19th

Next Game

Mon, January 9, 7:30 PM EST
Madison Square Garden
away team logo
at
home team logo
+155
Line
-175
102.2
PPG
105.7
43.7
FG %
44.4
75.6
FT %
78.2
35.1
3PT %
36.6
Preview

Schedule

Sun Dec 18
L 113 - 100at SA
Recap
Tue Dec 20
W 108 - 93at PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 21
L 121 - 110OKC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 91 - 87MIA
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 111 - 104DAL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 102 - 98LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 104 - 92NY
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 90 - 82at CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 99 - 94ATL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 117 - 108at BOS
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Today
at NY
Preview
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
at BKN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
at CHI
4:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
at IND
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
ORL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
CLE
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
WAS

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio17-430-7
Houston20-630-9
Memphis16-724-16
New Orleans6-1814-24
Dallas7-1711-26
1483896486
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Scores 11 points in season debut
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Motiejunas provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 20 minutes in a 117-108 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

It was an impressive season debut for Motiejunas, who played a sizable role while working as a backup center behind Anthony Davis. He also saw about half of his time alongside Davis, with his three-point shooting skills making that arrangement tenable. It's not likely that the Pelicans have much more room to bump up Motiejunas' playing time beyond what he received Saturday, but even if he sticks in a 20-minute role, the seven-footer could maintain fantasy value in very deep formats.

1483859286
Pelicans' Langston Galloway: Scores 20 off bench Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Galloway scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics.

His minutes have been inconsistent lately, ranging anywhere from 13 to 31 over the last seven games, and as a result Galloway's production has been just as erratic. He has averaged 2.6 three-pointers a game over that stretch, but otherwise can't be relied upon to provide useful numbers in any other fantasy category.

1483852926
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Another big game in losing effort Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis scored 36 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics.

The Pelicans have now lost three straight games to begin January despite the fact that Davis has averaged 25.3 points, 16.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in them, which is about par for the course for his career to date. He's on pace for the best season of his career thanks mainly to staying healthy -- Davis has missed only two games so far in 2016-17.

1483830606
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Making season debut Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Motiejunas (coach's decision) will play Saturday against the Celtics, Michael Pina of Vice Sports reports.

The recently acquired Motiejunas is set to make his season debut Saturday after gaining medical clearance earlier in the week. Depending on Motiejunas' conditioning, he could see a healthy amount of minutes at center, which would allow Anthony Davis to take over at power forward. However, given that this is Motiejunas' first game of the season, his immediate role is uncertain, which makes him a risky play in daily formats.

1483693086
Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Posts double-double off bench in Thursday loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones managed 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks over 30 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.

Despite a disappointing team result Thursday, Jones put together another encouraging performance off the bench. The 2012 first-round pick has been a revelation in a reserve role this season, and now has double-digit scoring efforts in four of his last seven contests, with two double-doubles overall during that stretch.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF28.8
RPGAnthony Davis , PF12.1
APGTim Frazier , PG6.9
FG%Anthony Davis , PF49.1
FT%Tim Frazier , PG81.2
3P%Langston Galloway , SG38.3
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF91
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF50
MPGAnthony Davis , PF37.3
Full Team Statistics
