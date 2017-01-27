New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|103.5 (3rd)
|106.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|11th
|10th
|NBA
|21st
|22nd
|+270
Line
|-335
|103.5
PPG
|100.8
|44.1
FG %
|45.4
|74.6
FT %
|73.4
|35.9
3PT %
|33.8
Thu Jan 12
|W 104 - 95
|at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 107 - 99
|at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 98 - 95
|at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 118 - 98
|ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 143 - 114
|BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 124 - 122
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 114 - 105
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 119 - 103
|SA
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|L 107 - 94
|WAS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|L 108 - 106
|at TOR
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Today
|at DET
Preview
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|HOU
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|at DAL
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|21-7
|37-11
|Houston
|22-9
|36-16
|Memphis
|20-10
|29-21
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-30
|Dallas
|11-20
|18-30
The
Cunningham will not return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors after injuring his right wrist, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
Cunningham sustained the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game. He had totaled just one rebound in six minutes prior to leaving the game. Look for Terrence Jones and Donatas Motiejunas to pick up the majority of Cunningham's minutes while he's sidelined.
Evans will not play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to rest purposes.
Evans' minutes have been limited for the most part since his return from right knee surgery in December, and his absence is likely just precautionary on the front end of a back-to-back set. With Evans out, look for E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway to potentially see an increase in minutes off the bench both in the backcourt and on the wing Tuesday.
Galloway scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while contributing two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes Sunday against the Wizards.
Galloway continues to chuck away from deep, having attempted 5.2 3-pointers in just 17.6 minutes per game over his past five. He has only sunk eight of those shots despite all that volume, which shouldn't be surprising given the third-year guard's career 35.8 percent conversion rate from behind the arc. Still, the opportunities should continue to be there given the lack of production from Pelicans guards not named Jrue Holiday.
Ajinca (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-94 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.
Since Christmas Day, Ajinca has made just a lone three-minute appearance for the Pelicans, who have since embraced up-tempo, undersized lineups featuring Anthony Davis, Donatas Motiejunas and Terrence Jones at center. It looks like Ajinca and Omer Asik will continue to collect dust while they remain on the outside of coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|27.8
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|12.3
|APG
|Tim Frazier , PG
|6.1
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|49.8
|FT%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|79.5
|3P%
|Jrue Holiday , PG
|41.2
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|106
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|58
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|36
