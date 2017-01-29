New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|103.4 (3rd)
|106.5 (4th)
|Western Conference
|11th
|10th
|NBA
|21st
|23rd
|+275
Line
|-350
|103.4
PPG
|107.1
|44.2
FG %
|47.6
|74.6
FT %
|78.3
|35.7
3PT %
|36.9
Sat Jan 14
|L 107 - 99
|at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 98 - 95
|at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 118 - 98
|ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 143 - 114
|BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 124 - 122
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 114 - 105
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 119 - 103
|SA
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|L 107 - 94
|WAS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|L 108 - 106
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|L 118 - 98
|at DET
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|HOU
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|at DAL
7:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at OKC
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|21-7
|38-11
|Houston
|22-9
|36-17
|Memphis
|21-11
|30-22
|Dallas
|11-20
|19-30
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-31
Davis contributed 31 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Davis bounced back from a rough shooting night on Tuesday with a much more typical performance in the loss. His four blocks were his highest amount since he also swatted four shots against the Heat on Dec. 23. Davis has now double-doubled in four straight games. He continues his career-best season, as his 27.9 points per game average is more than three points better than his previous best of 24.4 points per game.
Cunningham (wrist) will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Cunningham sprained his right wrist during Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors and despite being cleared to play, the Pelicans are going to bring him off the bench. That's likely to limit his workload and avoid any sort of aggravation, which could also mean limited minutes for Cunningham. Terrence Jones will move into the starting lineup in his place and is the better fantasy option for the time being.
Jones will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Dante Cunningham, who's regularly started at power forward throughout January, is dealing with a wrist injury, so the Pelicans are opting to bring him off the bench instead of working with the top unit. That allows Jones to jump into the starting five and could mean a decent bump in minutes, as Cunningham may see his minutes limited to avoid any sort of aggravation. That makes Jones an intriguing fantasy option Wednesday, as he's proven capable of posting big numbers in the past when given added opportunities.
Cunningham (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Cunningham suffered from a right wrist sprain in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, but it ends up that it won't cost him any missed time. Look for Cunningham to assume his role as the team's starting power forward Wednesday and likely play 25-to-30 minutes barring any setbacks.
The
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|27.9
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|12.3
|APG
|Jrue Holiday , PG
|7.4
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|49.9
|FT%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|79.5
|3P%
|E'Twaun Moore , SG
|40.4
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|110
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|60
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|36.1
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now