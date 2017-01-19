  • My Scores
New Orleans Pelicans

18-28 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division103.3 (3rd)106.2 (4th)
Western Conference11th10th
NBA20th22nd

Last Game

Wed, January 25
Smoothie King Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
OKC114Final105NO

Players of the Game

ThunderPelicans
R. Westbrook (PG)T. Evans (PG)
PTS2714
REB125
AST129
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Thu Jan 5
L 99 - 94ATL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 117 - 108at BOS
Recap
Mon Jan 9
W 110 - 96at NY
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 104 - 95at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 107 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 98 - 95at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 118 - 98ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 143 - 114BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 124 - 122CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 114 - 105OKC
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
WAS
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at PHO

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-536-9
Houston21-934-15
Memphis18-927-20
New Orleans6-1918-28
Dallas10-1916-29
1485410705
Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Scores in double-figures for second straight game
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Motiejunas registered 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Motiejunas reached double figures in scoring for the second consecutive contest, which marks the first time he's accomplished that feat in his brief time with the team. Anthony Davis (quad) was forced to leave Wednesday's game, so Motiejunas could be looking at increased minutes if the Pelicans' star is forced to miss any time. Motiejunas gets a tough matchup with the Spurs on Friday.

1485410705
Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Scores 12 in another start
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones posted 12 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Jones stayed in the starting lineup for the second straight game after his big performance against the Cavaliers on Monday. But the results weren't great, as Jones struggled to find his shot and didn't do much else. The good news is that he has now scored in double figures in three straight games, tying his longest such stretch of the season. With Anthony Davis (quad) being forced to leave Wednesday's game, Jones will be looking at an increased workload going forward if Davis misses any games.

1485410704
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores team-high 18 vs. Thunder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Moore produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

Moore's 18 points were a team high as Anthony Davis (quad) left the game. The eight rebounds were a season high for Moore and Wednesday's game marked just the third time so far in January that he has scored in double figures. His scoring outbursts are hard to predict, as over the three previous contests, Moore had scored a combined 17 points. Moore will get a tough matchup against the Spurs on Friday.

1485398224
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Aggravates quad injury Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (quad) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Davis appeared to aggravate a thigh bruise that had originally kept him out of Monday's contest against the Cavaliers and also gave him a questionable designation against the Lakers. It's a bit concerning considering Davis' well-known struggles to stay healthy, as there's now a chance he ends up missing additional time. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, but we'll likely see his status updated after Wednesday's outing. Davis finished with eight points (2-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, a block and two turnovers across 16 minutes before the injury.

1485397023
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Leaves Wednesday's game with quad aggravation
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis aggravated a right quad bruise during Wednesday's game against the Thunder and is questionable to return, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.

Davis missed Monday's game against the Cavaliers because of a bruise to the same leg, so he appears to have aggravated an existing issue. Considering his status as the team's superstar, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Alvin Gentry opted to keep him out for the rest of Wednesday's contest to avoid any further aggravations, although we should receive further clarification shortly.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF28.1
RPGAnthony Davis , PF11.8
APGTim Frazier , PG6.2
FG%Anthony Davis , PF50
FT%Anthony Davis , PF79.3
3P%Jrue Holiday , PG39
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF100
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF53
MPGAnthony Davis , PF35.9
Full Team Statistics
