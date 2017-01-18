  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

New Orleans Pelicans

17-27 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division102.8 (3rd)105.7 (4th)
Western Conference11th10th
NBA20th22nd

Next Game

Mon, January 23, 8:00 PM EST
Smoothie King Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
109.2
PPG
102.8
45.3
FG %
43.9
76.1
FT %
75.2
38.4
3PT %
35.4

Schedule

Fri Dec 30
W 104 - 92NY
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 90 - 82at CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 99 - 94ATL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 117 - 108at BOS
Recap
Mon Jan 9
W 110 - 96at NY
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 104 - 95at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 107 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 98 - 95at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 118 - 98ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 143 - 114BKN
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
CLE
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
WAS
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIN

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-533-9
Houston21-934-13
Memphis18-926-20
New Orleans6-1817-27
Dallas9-1914-29
1485026764
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Sits out practice Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (quad) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Davis sustained a bruise to his right quad during Friday's blowout loss to the Nets, and it's unclear at this point if his availability for Monday's game against Cleveland is in serious jeopardy. The All-Star did not speak with the media, so consider him day-to-day until the team says otherwise.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485012724
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Just 2-for-10 in blowout loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Evans posted eight points (2-10 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

Evans couldn't buy a basket, and snapped a five game streak of 10-plus points off the bench. He also played under 20 minutes for the first time over that span, however, so take that with a grain of salt. While Evans played far less minutes because he was so off, he was also unable to get in a rhythm because he played such unstable minutes. He'll look to bounce back against the East-leading Cavaliers on Monday.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485012243
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Hits four threes in blowout loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunningham finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

After Anthony Davis left the game with a right quad contusion, the Pelicans turned to Cunningham to fill some of the floor-spacing void Davis left. Cunningham cashed in a few threes, but New Orleans' defense completely caved without Davis, so all of Cunningham's contributions were essentially meaningless garbage-time points.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485010923
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles with shot again
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Holiday scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

Holiday's slump continues. After shooting just 39.5 percent from the floor in December, along with a putrid 23.3 percent from three-point range, Holiday's dipped to 38.8 percent from the floor in January. His three-point shot has improved, however, to 48.6 on a significant 3.9 attempts per game. Still, he looks shaky finishing at the rim, and his turnovers to start the new year have skyrocketed. Troubling signs for the eighth-year guard.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484971444
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Injures quad in Friday's loss to Nets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis left Friday's game against the Nets early after suffering a right quad contusion, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Davis failed to speak to reporters following the game, as he was receiving treatment for the injury. He finished the contest 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), 9 boards, 4 assists, one steal, and two blocks across 27 minutes. The big man had been dealing with thumb and hip injuries heading into the game, so the quad is another one to add to the list. The Pelicans do not play again until Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers, so Davis will have a few days to recover from the aforementioned nagging injuries. Is status for the game is unclear at this time.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF28.6
RPGAnthony Davis , PF12
APGTim Frazier , PG6.2
FG%Anthony Davis , PF50.2
FT%Anthony Davis , PF79.5
3P%E'Twaun Moore , SG39.3
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF99
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF53
MPGAnthony Davis , PF36.3
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Pelicans

CBSSports Shop

Mens Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal adidas Black Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey

NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop NBA Fan Gear
 
 