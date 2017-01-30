New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|103.2 (3rd)
|106.4 (4th)
|Western Conference
|11th
|10th
|NBA
|21st
|22nd
Line
|106.6
PPG
|103.2
|44.7
FG %
|44.2
|78.5
FT %
|74.2
|34.7
3PT %
|35.6
Mon Jan 16
|L 98 - 95
|at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 118 - 98
|ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 143 - 114
|BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 124 - 122
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 114 - 105
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 119 - 103
|SA
Recap
Sun Jan 29
|L 107 - 94
|WAS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|L 108 - 106
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|L 118 - 98
|at DET
Recap
Sat Feb 4
|L 105 - 91
|at WAS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|HOU
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|at DAL
7:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at OKC
8:00 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|DET
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|22-7
|39-11
|Houston
|22-9
|37-17
|Memphis
|22-11
|31-22
|Dallas
|12-20
|20-30
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-32
Holiday scored 13 points (5-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Wizards.
He's now got nine double-doubles on the season, five of which have come in the last seven games, but this was Holiday's first involving boards instead of assists. He also committed a season-high six turnovers in this one, though, part of a worrisome trend that has seen him cough up the ball 24 times in the last six games. The Pelicans' margin for error is thin enough as it is without Holiday turning it over on a regular basis, but don't expect him to lose his spot in the starting lineup over it.
Davis scored 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Wizards.
It's his fifth straight double-double and 32nd of the season, but Davis' consistently excellent production when healthy hasn't been enough to get the Pelicans into the win column, as they dropped their fourth straight game Saturday. The 23-year-old is on pace for career highs in points and boards, but it's his ability to stay on the court, not his talent level, that remains the missing piece in his arsenal.
Davis contributed 31 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Davis bounced back from a rough shooting night on Tuesday with a much more typical performance in the loss. His four blocks were his highest amount since he also swatted four shots against the Heat on Dec. 23. Davis has now double-doubled in four straight games. He continues his career-best season, as his 27.9 points per game average is more than three points better than his previous best of 24.4 points per game.
Cunningham (wrist) will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Cunningham sprained his right wrist during Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors and despite being cleared to play, the Pelicans are going to bring him off the bench. That's likely to limit his workload and avoid any sort of aggravation, which could also mean limited minutes for Cunningham. Terrence Jones will move into the starting lineup in his place and is the better fantasy option for the time being.
Jones will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Dante Cunningham, who's regularly started at power forward throughout January, is dealing with a wrist injury, so the Pelicans are opting to bring him off the bench instead of working with the top unit. That allows Jones to jump into the starting five and could mean a decent bump in minutes, as Cunningham may see his minutes limited to avoid any sort of aggravation. That makes Jones an intriguing fantasy option Wednesday, as he's proven capable of posting big numbers in the past when given added opportunities.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|Full Team Statistics
