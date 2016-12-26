New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|102.9 (3rd)
|105.9 (4th)
|Western Conference
|11th
|10th
|NBA
|20th
|21st
|102.9
PPG
|110.6
|44.0
FG %
|45.9
|75.5
FT %
|75.9
|34.6
3PT %
|39.7
Tue Dec 13
|L 113 - 109
|GS
Recap
Thu Dec 15
|W 102 - 95
|IND
Recap
Fri Dec 16
|L 122 - 100
|at HOU
Recap
Sun Dec 18
|L 113 - 100
|at SA
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|W 108 - 93
|at PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|L 121 - 110
|OKC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 91 - 87
|MIA
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 111 - 104
|DAL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|W 102 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|W 104 - 92
|NY
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
|at CLE
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|ATL
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
|at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 9
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|at BKN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|at CHI
4:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|at IND
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|ORL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|CLE
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|16-4
|27-6
|Houston
|19-6
|26-9
|Memphis
|14-5
|22-14
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-21
|Dallas
|7-16
|10-24
Evans accrued 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.
Evans turned in the best outing of his seven games upon returning from knee surgery, which had sidelined him since January. The Pelicans are still restricting Evans, but his minutes cap has loosened the last two games, and he's turned in double-digit scoring outputs in both contests. Until he routinely logs 25-plus minutes, Evans probably shouldn't be inserted in lineups in most leagues, but his upside makes him worth stashing for the time being.
Holiday finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four blocks, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in a 102-94 win over the Knicks on Friday.
The return of Tyreke Evans from knee surgery earlier this month has put the Pelicans backcourt at full strength over the last few games, but as the team's top guard, Holiday hasn't had to sacrifice much playing time. He's been over the 34-minute mark four times in the last five games, averaging 15.0 points, 9.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in that span. Look for Holiday to remain among the league leaders in dimes now that the Pelicans have their full complement of scorers surrounding him.
Davis accrued 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.
With the Pelicans as healthy as they've been all season in the last two weeks, Davis hasn't had to carry the scoring load to the extent he had to earlier in the campaign, which has resulted in falling under the 30-point mark for four straight games, despite shooting better than 50 percent from the field in all of those contests. While he might not have quite as much upside as DFS roster cornerstone any longer, Davis' season-long owners can't be upset about the 24.8 points, 15.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game he's provided during that four-game stretch.
Galloway compiled six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.
It appeared Galloway had fallen out of coach Alvin Gentry's rotation after logging a combined six minutes during a back-to-back set Dec. 20 and 21, but he's since reemerged to play 20-plus minutes in four consecutive games. With a sterling 11-of-24 mark from the three-point range during that stretch, Galloway should benefit from a sizable role off the bench so long as he remains hot from distance, though his lack of production in the non-offensive categories doesn't really make him much of a fantasy asset.
Frazier (coach's decision) didn't play in the Pelicans' 104-92 victory over the Knicks on Friday.
After seeing his minutes decline from 29 to nine to four over a three-game span, Frazier has fallen out of the Pelicans rotation completely over the last two contests, as the return of Tyreke Evans from a knee injury and the improved play of Langston Galloway off the bench hasn't left enough playing time to go around in the backcourt. Frazier, who was an early-season fantasy darling while starting at point guard and averaging 11.5 points and 8.1 assists per game over the Pelicans' first 10 contests, is now a drop candidate in most leagues now that the team's backcourt is at full strength.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|29.2
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|11.6
|APG
|Tim Frazier , PG
|6.9
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|49.6
|FT%
|Tim Frazier , PG
|81.2
|3P%
|Langston Galloway , SG
|38.3
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|86
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|47
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|37.2
|Full Team Statistics
