New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|102.8 (3rd)
|105.7 (4th)
|Western Conference
|11th
|10th
|NBA
|20th
|22nd
|109.2
PPG
|102.8
|45.3
FG %
|43.9
|76.1
FT %
|75.2
|38.4
3PT %
|35.4
Fri Dec 30
|W 104 - 92
|NY
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|L 90 - 82
|at CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 99 - 94
|ATL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 117 - 108
|at BOS
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|W 110 - 96
|at NY
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 104 - 95
|at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 107 - 99
|at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 98 - 95
|at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 118 - 98
|ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 143 - 114
|BKN
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|CLE
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|WAS
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIN
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-5
|33-9
|Houston
|21-9
|34-13
|Memphis
|18-9
|26-20
|New Orleans
|6-18
|17-27
|Dallas
|9-19
|14-29
Davis (quad) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
Davis sustained a bruise to his right quad during Friday's blowout loss to the Nets, and it's unclear at this point if his availability for Monday's game against Cleveland is in serious jeopardy. The All-Star did not speak with the media, so consider him day-to-day until the team says otherwise.
Evans posted eight points (2-10 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.
Evans couldn't buy a basket, and snapped a five game streak of 10-plus points off the bench. He also played under 20 minutes for the first time over that span, however, so take that with a grain of salt. While Evans played far less minutes because he was so off, he was also unable to get in a rhythm because he played such unstable minutes. He'll look to bounce back against the East-leading Cavaliers on Monday.
Cunningham finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.
After Anthony Davis left the game with a right quad contusion, the Pelicans turned to Cunningham to fill some of the floor-spacing void Davis left. Cunningham cashed in a few threes, but New Orleans' defense completely caved without Davis, so all of Cunningham's contributions were essentially meaningless garbage-time points.
Holiday scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during a 143-114 loss to Brooklyn on Friday.
Holiday's slump continues. After shooting just 39.5 percent from the floor in December, along with a putrid 23.3 percent from three-point range, Holiday's dipped to 38.8 percent from the floor in January. His three-point shot has improved, however, to 48.6 on a significant 3.9 attempts per game. Still, he looks shaky finishing at the rim, and his turnovers to start the new year have skyrocketed. Troubling signs for the eighth-year guard.
Davis left Friday's game against the Nets early after suffering a right quad contusion, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
Davis failed to speak to reporters following the game, as he was receiving treatment for the injury. He finished the contest 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), 9 boards, 4 assists, one steal, and two blocks across 27 minutes. The big man had been dealing with thumb and hip injuries heading into the game, so the quad is another one to add to the list. The Pelicans do not play again until Monday's tilt with the Cavaliers, so Davis will have a few days to recover from the aforementioned nagging injuries. Is status for the game is unclear at this time.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|28.6
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|12
|APG
|Tim Frazier , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|50.2
|FT%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|79.5
|3P%
|E'Twaun Moore , SG
|39.3
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|99
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|53
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|36.3
