New Orleans Pelicans

19-29 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division103.7 (3rd)106.2 (4th)
Western Conference10th10th
NBA19th22nd

Last Game

Sun, January 29
Smoothie King Center
TV: NBAt
away team logo
at
home team logo
WAS107Final94NO

Players of the Game

WizardsPelicans
J. Wall (PG)A. Davis (PF)
PTS1836
REB117
AST193
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Sat Jan 7
L 117 - 108at BOS
Recap
Mon Jan 9
W 110 - 96at NY
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 104 - 95at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 107 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 98 - 95at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 118 - 98ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 143 - 114BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 124 - 122CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 114 - 105OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 119 - 103SA
Recap
6:00 pm EST
Today
L 107 - 94WAS
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at MEM

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio20-636-10
Houston21-935-16
Memphis19-1028-21
New Orleans7-1919-29
Dallas10-2016-30
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Returns to game Sunday vs. Wizards
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunningham (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Wizards, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

After suffering an undisclosed injury to his left knee mid-game Sunday, Cunningham has returned to the floor. It seems unlikely that his status for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors will be in jeopardy.

Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Sunday vs. Wizards
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunningham is questionable to return to Sunday's tilt against the Wizards due to a left knee injury.

The type of injury hasn't been specified at this time, but it doesn't seem too serious considering that he's questionable to return. If he misses time, Donatas Motiejunas would likely help pick up slack at the power forward slot.

Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Grabs 22 boards in his return
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 22 rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal over 33 minutes in Friday's 119-103 win against the Spurs.

Davis showed no ill effects of the quadriceps injury which forced him from Wednesday's contest. It appears safe to continue using him in all seasonal fantasy leagues, and he is worth using in DFS again, too. Next up is a game against the Wizards, a team allowing 105.3 points per game, so expect another solid showing.

Pelicans' Donatas Motiejunas: Effective off bench again in win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Motiejunas finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 22 minutes in Friday's 119-103 win against the Spurs.

The Lithuanian big man has pieced together a three-game streak with 10 or more points, averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocked shots during the stretch. The 7-footer played plenty of minutes despite the fact Anthony Davis (quadriceps) was back in action. He appears to be carving out a decent role in the New Orleans rotation, and he is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.

Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Coming off bench Friday vs. Spurs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Spurs.

The Pelicans are opting to start Dante Cunningham at the power forward slot in Jones' place. In the last three games that Jones has come off the bench, he's provided 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 22.0 minutes per game.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF27.8
RPGAnthony Davis , PF12
APGTim Frazier , PG6.2
FG%Anthony Davis , PF50.1
FT%Anthony Davis , PF79.3
3P%Jrue Holiday , PG39.5
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF101
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF54
MPGAnthony Davis , PF35.8
Full Team Statistics
More Pelicans

