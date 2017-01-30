  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

New Orleans Pelicans

19-32 Overall | Western Conference (13th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division103.2 (3rd)106.4 (4th)
Western Conference11th10th
NBA21st22nd

Next Game

Mon, February 6, 8:00 PM EST
Smoothie King Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
106.6
PPG
103.2
44.7
FG %
44.2
78.5
FT %
74.2
34.7
3PT %
35.6

Schedule

Mon Jan 16
L 98 - 95at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 118 - 98ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 143 - 114BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 124 - 122CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 114 - 105OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 119 - 103SA
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 107 - 94WAS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 108 - 106at TOR
Recap
Wed Feb 1
L 118 - 98at DET
Recap
Sat Feb 4
L 105 - 91at WAS
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
HOU
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
at DAL
7:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at OKC
8:00 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
DET

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio22-739-11
Houston22-937-17
Memphis22-1131-22
Dallas12-2020-30
New Orleans7-1919-32
1486298103
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Holiday scored 13 points (5-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Wizards.

He's now got nine double-doubles on the season, five of which have come in the last seven games, but this was Holiday's first involving boards instead of assists. He also committed a season-high six turnovers in this one, though, part of a worrisome trend that has seen him cough up the ball 24 times in the last six games. The Pelicans' margin for error is thin enough as it is without Holiday turning it over on a regular basis, but don't expect him to lose his spot in the starting lineup over it.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486297743
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 25 and 10 in Saturday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis scored 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Wizards.

It's his fifth straight double-double and 32nd of the season, but Davis' consistently excellent production when healthy hasn't been enough to get the Pelicans into the win column, as they dropped their fourth straight game Saturday. The 23-year-old is on pace for career highs in points and boards, but it's his ability to stay on the court, not his talent level, that remains the missing piece in his arsenal.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486014544
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Bounces back to score 31 points
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis contributed 31 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during a 118-98 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Davis bounced back from a rough shooting night on Tuesday with a much more typical performance in the loss. His four blocks were his highest amount since he also swatted four shots against the Heat on Dec. 23. Davis has now double-doubled in four straight games. He continues his career-best season, as his 27.9 points per game average is more than three points better than his previous best of 24.4 points per game.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485995103
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will move to the bench Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunningham (wrist) will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Cunningham sprained his right wrist during Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors and despite being cleared to play, the Pelicans are going to bring him off the bench. That's likely to limit his workload and avoid any sort of aggravation, which could also mean limited minutes for Cunningham. Terrence Jones will move into the starting lineup in his place and is the better fantasy option for the time being.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485994743
Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Will start at power forward Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jones will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Dante Cunningham, who's regularly started at power forward throughout January, is dealing with a wrist injury, so the Pelicans are opting to bring him off the bench instead of working with the top unit. That allows Jones to jump into the starting five and could mean a decent bump in minutes, as Cunningham may see his minutes limited to avoid any sort of aggravation. That makes Jones an intriguing fantasy option Wednesday, as he's proven capable of posting big numbers in the past when given added opportunities.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Pelicans

CBSSports Shop

Mens Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal adidas Black Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey

NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop NBA Fan Gear
 
 