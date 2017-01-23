New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|103.7 (3rd)
|106.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|10th
|10th
|NBA
|19th
|22nd
|WAS
|107
|Final
|94
|NO
|Wizards
|Pelicans
|J. Wall (PG)
|A. Davis (PF)
|PTS
|18
|36
|REB
|1
|17
|AST
|19
|3
Sat Jan 7
|L 117 - 108
|at BOS
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|W 110 - 96
|at NY
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 104 - 95
|at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 107 - 99
|at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 98 - 95
|at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 118 - 98
|ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 143 - 114
|BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 124 - 122
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 114 - 105
|OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|W 119 - 103
|SA
Recap
6:00 pm EST
Today
|L 107 - 94
|WAS
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at MEM
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-6
|36-10
|Houston
|21-9
|35-16
|Memphis
|19-10
|28-21
|New Orleans
|7-19
|19-29
|Dallas
|10-20
|16-30
Cunningham (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Wizards, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.
After suffering an undisclosed injury to his left knee mid-game Sunday, Cunningham has returned to the floor. It seems unlikely that his status for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors will be in jeopardy.
Cunningham is questionable to return to Sunday's tilt against the Wizards due to a left knee injury.
The type of injury hasn't been specified at this time, but it doesn't seem too serious considering that he's questionable to return. If he misses time, Donatas Motiejunas would likely help pick up slack at the power forward slot.
Davis managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 22 rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal over 33 minutes in Friday's 119-103 win against the Spurs.
Davis showed no ill effects of the quadriceps injury which forced him from Wednesday's contest. It appears safe to continue using him in all seasonal fantasy leagues, and he is worth using in DFS again, too. Next up is a game against the Wizards, a team allowing 105.3 points per game, so expect another solid showing.
Motiejunas finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 22 minutes in Friday's 119-103 win against the Spurs.
The Lithuanian big man has pieced together a three-game streak with 10 or more points, averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocked shots during the stretch. The 7-footer played plenty of minutes despite the fact Anthony Davis (quadriceps) was back in action. He appears to be carving out a decent role in the New Orleans rotation, and he is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
Jones will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Spurs.
The Pelicans are opting to start Dante Cunningham at the power forward slot in Jones' place. In the last three games that Jones has come off the bench, he's provided 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 22.0 minutes per game.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|27.8
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|12
|APG
|Tim Frazier , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|50.1
|FT%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|79.3
|3P%
|Jrue Holiday , PG
|39.5
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|101
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|54
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|35.8
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now