New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|102.2 (3rd)
|105.6 (4th)
|Western Conference
|12th
|9th
|NBA
|22nd
|19th
|+155
Line
|-175
|102.2
PPG
|105.7
|43.7
FG %
|44.4
|75.6
FT %
|78.2
|35.1
3PT %
|36.6
Sun Dec 18
|L 113 - 100
|at SA
Tue Dec 20
|W 108 - 93
|at PHI
Wed Dec 21
|L 121 - 110
|OKC
Fri Dec 23
|W 91 - 87
|MIA
Mon Dec 26
|W 111 - 104
|DAL
Wed Dec 28
|W 102 - 98
|LAC
Fri Dec 30
|W 104 - 92
|NY
Mon Jan 2
|L 90 - 82
|at CLE
Thu Jan 5
|L 99 - 94
|ATL
Sat Jan 7
|L 117 - 108
|at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Today
|at NY
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
|at BKN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|at CHI
4:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|at IND
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|ORL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|CLE
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|WAS
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|17-4
|30-7
|Houston
|20-6
|30-9
|Memphis
|16-7
|24-16
|New Orleans
|6-18
|14-24
|Dallas
|7-17
|11-26
Motiejunas provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 20 minutes in a 117-108 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.
It was an impressive season debut for Motiejunas, who played a sizable role while working as a backup center behind Anthony Davis. He also saw about half of his time alongside Davis, with his three-point shooting skills making that arrangement tenable. It's not likely that the Pelicans have much more room to bump up Motiejunas' playing time beyond what he received Saturday, but even if he sticks in a 20-minute role, the seven-footer could maintain fantasy value in very deep formats.
Galloway scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics.
His minutes have been inconsistent lately, ranging anywhere from 13 to 31 over the last seven games, and as a result Galloway's production has been just as erratic. He has averaged 2.6 three-pointers a game over that stretch, but otherwise can't be relied upon to provide useful numbers in any other fantasy category.
Davis scored 36 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics.
The Pelicans have now lost three straight games to begin January despite the fact that Davis has averaged 25.3 points, 16.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in them, which is about par for the course for his career to date. He's on pace for the best season of his career thanks mainly to staying healthy -- Davis has missed only two games so far in 2016-17.
Motiejunas (coach's decision) will play Saturday against the Celtics, Michael Pina of Vice Sports reports.
The recently acquired Motiejunas is set to make his season debut Saturday after gaining medical clearance earlier in the week. Depending on Motiejunas' conditioning, he could see a healthy amount of minutes at center, which would allow Anthony Davis to take over at power forward. However, given that this is Motiejunas' first game of the season, his immediate role is uncertain, which makes him a risky play in daily formats.
Jones managed 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks over 30 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.
Despite a disappointing team result Thursday, Jones put together another encouraging performance off the bench. The 2012 first-round pick has been a revelation in a reserve role this season, and now has double-digit scoring efforts in four of his last seven contests, with two double-doubles overall during that stretch.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|28.8
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|12.1
|APG
|Tim Frazier , PG
|6.9
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|49.1
|FT%
|Tim Frazier , PG
|81.2
|3P%
|Langston Galloway , SG
|38.3
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|91
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|50
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|37.3
