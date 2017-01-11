New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|102.4 (3rd)
|105.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|12th
|8th
|NBA
|22nd
|18th
|+180
Line
|-225
|102.4
PPG
|106.0
|43.8
FG %
|46.0
|75.3
FT %
|82.1
|35.2
3PT %
|36.8
Fri Dec 23
|W 91 - 87
|MIA
Mon Dec 26
|W 111 - 104
|DAL
Wed Dec 28
|W 102 - 98
|LAC
Fri Dec 30
|W 104 - 92
|NY
Mon Jan 2
|L 90 - 82
|at CLE
Thu Jan 5
|L 99 - 94
|ATL
Sat Jan 7
|L 117 - 108
|at BOS
Mon Jan 9
|W 110 - 96
|at NY
Thu Jan 12
|W 104 - 95
|at BKN
Sat Jan 14
|L 107 - 99
|at CHI
4:00 pm EST
Today
|at IND
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|ORL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|CLE
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|WAS
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at WAS
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|18-5
|31-9
|Houston
|20-8
|32-11
|Memphis
|17-8
|25-18
|New Orleans
|6-18
|16-25
|Dallas
|9-18
|13-27
Holiday scored just one point (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Bulls.
After hitting for 21 points in Thursday's win over Brooklyn, Holiday just couldn't find his shot against a more defensively responsible club in Chicago. He had been 12-for-22 (.545) from three-point range in five January games heading into Saturday, but the streaky scorer might be about to go cold.
Davis (hip) scored 36 points (14-23 FG, 8-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Bulls.
The bruised hip that caused him to miss Thursday's game wasn't an issue for Davis in this one, and he recorded his sixth straight double-double and 11th straight game with at least 20 points. He's been able to stay relatively healthy this season, only missing three games so far, and as a result he's on pace for career highs in minutes, points and boards, as well as free throw attempts and makes.
Davis (hip) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Bulls.
Davis entered the matchup questionable with a bruised hip, an ailment that kept him out of action Thursday against Brooklyn. After testing the injury during warmups, it's been determined that Davis will return, and he's not expected to face any sort of limitations. Davis' return will likely mean Omer Asik will shift back to the bench after starting Thursday.
Davis is still dealing with a bruised left hip that kept him out of Thursday's game against the Nets, a contest that it was initially expected that he'd play. It seems like the
Hield posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist Thursday in 24 minutes during a 104-95 win over Brooklyn.
Hield had a rough shooting night against the Nets, missing all but one three-pointer. Hield isn't a particularly explosive finisher, is undersized, and lacks the craftiness of someone like a Steph Curry around the rim. As a result, he looks all but useless on offense when his outside shot isn't falling. And far too often, his outside shot doesn't fall.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|29.3
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|12.3
|APG
|Tim Frazier , PG
|6.7
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|49.9
|FT%
|Tim Frazier , PG
|81.2
|3P%
|E'Twaun Moore , SG
|39.1
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|96
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|52
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|37.1
