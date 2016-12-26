  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

New Orleans Pelicans

14-21 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division102.9 (3rd)105.9 (4th)
Western Conference11th10th
NBA20th21st

Next Game

Mon, January 2, 7:00 PM EST
Quicken Loans Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
102.9
PPG
110.6
44.0
FG %
45.9
75.5
FT %
75.9
34.6
3PT %
39.7

Schedule

Tue Dec 13
L 113 - 109GS
Recap
Thu Dec 15
W 102 - 95IND
Recap
Fri Dec 16
L 122 - 100at HOU
Recap
Sun Dec 18
L 113 - 100at SA
Recap
Tue Dec 20
W 108 - 93at PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 21
L 121 - 110OKC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 91 - 87MIA
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 111 - 104DAL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 102 - 98LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 104 - 92NY
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
at CLE
8:00 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
ATL
7:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 9
at NY
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 12
at BKN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
at CHI
4:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
at IND
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
ORL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
CLE

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio16-427-6
Houston19-626-9
Memphis14-522-14
New Orleans6-1814-21
Dallas7-1610-24
1483206127
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Tallies 16 points off bench in win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Evans accrued 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.

Evans turned in the best outing of his seven games upon returning from knee surgery, which had sidelined him since January. The Pelicans are still restricting Evans, but his minutes cap has loosened the last two games, and he's turned in double-digit scoring outputs in both contests. Until he routinely logs 25-plus minutes, Evans probably shouldn't be inserted in lineups in most leagues, but his upside makes him worth stashing for the time being.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483198566
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 11 assists Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Holiday finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four blocks, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in a 102-94 win over the Knicks on Friday.

The return of Tyreke Evans from knee surgery earlier this month has put the Pelicans backcourt at full strength over the last few games, but as the team's top guard, Holiday hasn't had to sacrifice much playing time. He's been over the 34-minute mark four times in the last five games, averaging 15.0 points, 9.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in that span. Look for Holiday to remain among the league leaders in dimes now that the Pelicans have their full complement of scorers surrounding him.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483198326
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Pounds glass in victory over Knicks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis accrued 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.

With the Pelicans as healthy as they've been all season in the last two weeks, Davis hasn't had to carry the scoring load to the extent he had to earlier in the campaign, which has resulted in falling under the 30-point mark for four straight games, despite shooting better than 50 percent from the field in all of those contests. While he might not have quite as much upside as DFS roster cornerstone any longer, Davis' season-long owners can't be upset about the 24.8 points, 15.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game he's provided during that four-game stretch.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483198086
Pelicans' Langston Galloway: Plays 20-plus minutes for fourth straight game
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Galloway compiled six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in a 104-92 win over the Knicks on Friday.

It appeared Galloway had fallen out of coach Alvin Gentry's rotation after logging a combined six minutes during a back-to-back set Dec. 20 and 21, but he's since reemerged to play 20-plus minutes in four consecutive games. With a sterling 11-of-24 mark from the three-point range during that stretch, Galloway should benefit from a sizable role off the bench so long as he remains hot from distance, though his lack of production in the non-offensive categories doesn't really make him much of a fantasy asset.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483197966
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Dropped from rotation Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Frazier (coach's decision) didn't play in the Pelicans' 104-92 victory over the Knicks on Friday.

After seeing his minutes decline from 29 to nine to four over a three-game span, Frazier has fallen out of the Pelicans rotation completely over the last two contests, as the return of Tyreke Evans from a knee injury and the improved play of Langston Galloway off the bench hasn't left enough playing time to go around in the backcourt. Frazier, who was an early-season fantasy darling while starting at point guard and averaging 11.5 points and 8.1 assists per game over the Pelicans' first 10 contests, is now a drop candidate in most leagues now that the team's backcourt is at full strength.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF29.2
RPGAnthony Davis , PF11.6
APGTim Frazier , PG6.9
FG%Anthony Davis , PF49.6
FT%Tim Frazier , PG81.2
3P%Langston Galloway , SG38.3
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF86
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF47
MPGAnthony Davis , PF37.2
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Pelicans

CBSSports Shop

Mens Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal adidas Black Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey

NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop NBA Fan Gear
 
 