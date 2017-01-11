  • My Scores
New Orleans Pelicans

16-25 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division102.4 (3rd)105.2 (4th)
Western Conference12th8th
NBA22nd18th

Next Game

Mon, January 16, 4:00 PM EST
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
away team logo
at
home team logo
+180
Line
-225
102.4
PPG
106.0
43.8
FG %
46.0
75.3
FT %
82.1
35.2
3PT %
36.8
Preview

Schedule

Fri Dec 23
W 91 - 87MIA
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 111 - 104DAL
Recap
Wed Dec 28
W 102 - 98LAC
Recap
Fri Dec 30
W 104 - 92NY
Recap
Mon Jan 2
L 90 - 82at CLE
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 99 - 94ATL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
L 117 - 108at BOS
Recap
Mon Jan 9
W 110 - 96at NY
Recap
Thu Jan 12
W 104 - 95at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 107 - 99at CHI
Recap
4:00 pm EST
Today
at IND
Preview
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
ORL
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
BKN
8:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
CLE
8:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
OKC
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
WAS
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at WAS

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio18-531-9
Houston20-832-11
Memphis17-825-18
New Orleans6-1816-25
Dallas9-1813-27
1484458087
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 12 assists, but can't find shot Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Holiday scored just one point (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Bulls.

After hitting for 21 points in Thursday's win over Brooklyn, Holiday just couldn't find his shot against a more defensively responsible club in Chicago. He had been 12-for-22 (.545) from three-point range in five January games heading into Saturday, but the streaky scorer might be about to go cold.

1484457847
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Scores game-high 36 in Saturday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (hip) scored 36 points (14-23 FG, 8-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Bulls.

The bruised hip that caused him to miss Thursday's game wasn't an issue for Davis in this one, and he recorded his sixth straight double-double and 11th straight game with at least 20 points. He's been able to stay relatively healthy this season, only missing three games so far, and as a result he's on pace for career highs in minutes, points and boards, as well as free throw attempts and makes.

1484426646
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Will play vs. Bulls
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Davis (hip) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Bulls.

Davis entered the matchup questionable with a bruised hip, an ailment that kept him out of action Thursday against Brooklyn. After testing the injury during warmups, it's been determined that Davis will return, and he's not expected to face any sort of limitations. Davis' return will likely mean Omer Asik will shift back to the bench after starting Thursday.

1484343367
Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Questionable Saturday vs. Bulls
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Davis (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Davis is still dealing with a bruised left hip that kept him out of Thursday's game against the Nets, a contest that it was initially expected that he'd play. It seems like the Pelicans may have just been acting cautiously by holding him out, as Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com notes that Davis said Friday that there's a "high probability" that he'd be available Saturday. We'll wait until the Pelicans conduct their morning shootaround before a formal ruling is made on Davis' status for Saturday, but if he suits up, Terrence Jones, who supplied 24 points and 12 rebounds over 38 minutes in a starting role Thursday, would likely move back to the bench and see a steep downturn in playing time. Omer Asik, who also started Thursday but played only five minutes, would likely exit the rotation entirely.

1484295246
Pelicans' Buddy Hield: Shoots poorly in win over Nets
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hield posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist Thursday in 24 minutes during a 104-95 win over Brooklyn.

Hield had a rough shooting night against the Nets, missing all but one three-pointer. Hield isn't a particularly explosive finisher, is undersized, and lacks the craftiness of someone like a Steph Curry around the rim. As a result, he looks all but useless on offense when his outside shot isn't falling. And far too often, his outside shot doesn't fall.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF29.3
RPGAnthony Davis , PF12.3
APGTim Frazier , PG6.7
FG%Anthony Davis , PF49.9
FT%Tim Frazier , PG81.2
3P%E'Twaun Moore , SG39.1
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF96
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF52
MPGAnthony Davis , PF37.1
Full Team Statistics
