New Orleans Pelicans

19-30 Overall | Western Conference (12th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Southwest Division103.5 (3rd)106.2 (4th)
Western Conference11th10th
NBA21st22nd

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 7:30 PM EST
The Palace of Auburn Hills
away team logo
at
home team logo
+270
Line
-335
103.5
PPG
100.8
44.1
FG %
45.4
74.6
FT %
73.4
35.9
3PT %
33.8
Preview

Schedule

Thu Jan 12
W 104 - 95at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
L 107 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
L 98 - 95at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
W 118 - 98ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 143 - 114BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 124 - 122CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
L 114 - 105OKC
Recap
Fri Jan 27
W 119 - 103SA
Recap
Sun Jan 29
L 107 - 94WAS
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 108 - 106at TOR
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Today
at DET
Preview
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at MEM
8:00 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
HOU
8:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
at DAL

Standings

WEST
Southwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
San Antonio21-737-11
Houston22-936-16
Memphis20-1029-21
New Orleans7-1919-30
Dallas11-2018-30
1485968343
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pistons
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Cunningham (wrist) is questionable to participate in Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans have classified Cunningham's injury as a right wrist sprain, which he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's loss to the Raptors. Considering Cunningham was unable to return to the game, there's a good chance he'll be held out for the second half of the back-to-back set. If that's the case, Terrence Jones or Donatas Motiejunas would seemingly represent the leading candidates to enter the starting five in his stead.

1485912063
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will not return Wednesday vs. Raptors
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cunningham will not return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors after injuring his right wrist, Justin Verrier of ESPN reports.

Cunningham sustained the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game. He had totaled just one rebound in six minutes prior to leaving the game. Look for Terrence Jones and Donatas Motiejunas to pick up the majority of Cunningham's minutes while he's sidelined.

1485902945
Pelicans' Tyreke Evans: Will not play Tuesday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Evans will not play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to rest purposes.

Evans' minutes have been limited for the most part since his return from right knee surgery in December, and his absence is likely just precautionary on the front end of a back-to-back set. With Evans out, look for E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway to potentially see an increase in minutes off the bench both in the backcourt and on the wing Tuesday.

1485802863
Pelicans' Langston Galloway: Hits 2-of-4 from deep in 11 minutes
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Galloway scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while contributing two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes Sunday against the Wizards.

Galloway continues to chuck away from deep, having attempted 5.2 3-pointers in just 17.6 minutes per game over his past five. He has only sunk eight of those shots despite all that volume, which shouldn't be surprising given the third-year guard's career 35.8 percent conversion rate from behind the arc. Still, the opportunities should continue to be there given the lack of production from Pelicans guards not named Jrue Holiday.

1485802623
Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Still on outside of rotation
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ajinca (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-94 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Since Christmas Day, Ajinca has made just a lone three-minute appearance for the Pelicans, who have since embraced up-tempo, undersized lineups featuring Anthony Davis, Donatas Motiejunas and Terrence Jones at center. It looks like Ajinca and Omer Asik will continue to collect dust while they remain on the outside of coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGAnthony Davis , PF27.8
RPGAnthony Davis , PF12.3
APGTim Frazier , PG6.1
FG%Anthony Davis , PF49.8
FT%Anthony Davis , PF79.5
3P%Jrue Holiday , PG41.2
BLOCKSAnthony Davis , PF106
STEALSAnthony Davis , PF58
MPGAnthony Davis , PF36
Full Team Statistics
