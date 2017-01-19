New Orleans Pelicans

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Southwest Division
|103.3 (3rd)
|106.2 (4th)
|Western Conference
|11th
|10th
|NBA
|20th
|22nd
|OKC
|114
|Final
|105
|NO
|Thunder
|Pelicans
|R. Westbrook (PG)
|T. Evans (PG)
|PTS
|27
|14
|REB
|12
|5
|AST
|12
|9
Thu Jan 5
|L 99 - 94
|ATL
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|L 117 - 108
|at BOS
Recap
Mon Jan 9
|W 110 - 96
|at NY
Recap
Thu Jan 12
|W 104 - 95
|at BKN
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|L 107 - 99
|at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|L 98 - 95
|at IND
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|W 118 - 98
|ORL
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 143 - 114
|BKN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 124 - 122
|CLE
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|L 114 - 105
|OKC
Recap
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|SA
6:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 29
|WAS
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at TOR
7:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|PHO
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|UTA
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|at MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|at SAC
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at PHO
|WEST
Southwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|San Antonio
|20-5
|36-9
|Houston
|21-9
|34-15
|Memphis
|18-9
|27-20
|New Orleans
|6-19
|18-28
|Dallas
|10-19
|16-29
Motiejunas reached double figures in scoring for the second consecutive contest, which marks the first time he's accomplished that feat in his brief time with the team. Anthony Davis (quad) was forced to leave Wednesday's game, so Motiejunas could be looking at increased minutes if the
Jones posted 12 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Jones stayed in the starting lineup for the second straight game after his big performance against the Cavaliers on Monday. But the results weren't great, as Jones struggled to find his shot and didn't do much else. The good news is that he has now scored in double figures in three straight games, tying his longest such stretch of the season. With Anthony Davis (quad) being forced to leave Wednesday's game, Jones will be looking at an increased workload going forward if Davis misses any games.
Moore produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during a 114-105 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Moore's 18 points were a team high as Anthony Davis (quad) left the game. The eight rebounds were a season high for Moore and Wednesday's game marked just the third time so far in January that he has scored in double figures. His scoring outbursts are hard to predict, as over the three previous contests, Moore had scored a combined 17 points. Moore will get a tough matchup against the Spurs on Friday.
Davis (quad) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Davis appeared to aggravate a thigh bruise that had originally kept him out of Monday's contest against the Cavaliers and also gave him a questionable designation against the Lakers. It's a bit concerning considering Davis' well-known struggles to stay healthy, as there's now a chance he ends up missing additional time. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, but we'll likely see his status updated after Wednesday's outing. Davis finished with eight points (2-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, a block and two turnovers across 16 minutes before the injury.
Davis aggravated a right quad bruise during Wednesday's game against the Thunder and is questionable to return, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports.
Davis missed Monday's game against the Cavaliers because of a bruise to the same leg, so he appears to have aggravated an existing issue. Considering his status as the team's superstar, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Alvin Gentry opted to keep him out for the rest of Wednesday's contest to avoid any further aggravations, although we should receive further clarification shortly.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|28.1
|RPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|11.8
|APG
|Tim Frazier , PG
|6.2
|FG%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|50
|FT%
|Anthony Davis , PF
|79.3
|3P%
|Jrue Holiday , PG
|39
|BLOCKS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|100
|STEALS
|Anthony Davis , PF
|53
|MPG
|Anthony Davis , PF
|35.9
|Full Team Statistics
