Utah Jazz

30-19 Overall | Western Conference (5th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division99.3 (5th)95.5 (1st)
Western Conference14th1st
NBA29th1st

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 9:00 PM EST
Vivint Smart Home Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
+280
Line
-350
104.7
PPG
99.3
47.1
FG %
46.2
76.3
FT %
75.5
36.7
3PT %
36.2
Preview

Schedule

Tue Jan 10
W 100 - 92CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 110 - 77DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 114 - 107ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 106 - 101at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 112 - 107at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 109 - 100IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 97 - 95OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 103 - 93at DEN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 96 - 88LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 102 - 95MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
MIL
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
POR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at MIL
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at WAS

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1330-19
Oklahoma City17-1328-21
Denver14-1721-26
Portland15-1722-28
Minnesota10-1919-29
1485972663
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out vs. Milwaukee
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Favors (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.

It will be the second straight absence for Favors, who sat out Saturday against Memphis and was limited at practice each of the last two days. The Jazz haven't explicitly provided a reason for Favors' absence, but it seems likely that he's battling some sort of minor injury or potential complication from the bone bruise he suffered on his knee earlier in the season. Regardless, consider Favors day-to-day, while Trey Lyles and Joe Ingles should pick up extra minutes in his stead.

1485892623
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited at Tuesday's practice
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Favors (undisclosed) was limited at practice Tuesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

For the second straight day, the Jazz have held Favors out of full-contact work without much of an explanation. The big man was rested for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, but it's unclear if he's battling some sort of injury. Favors has a history of knee and back issues, but excluding Saturday, he's played in 23 of the Jazz's past 24 games. Continue to consider Favors day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's game against the Bucks, with a more definitive update expected after the Jazz's shootaround.

1485889863
Jazz's Joel Bolomboy: Assigned to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bolomboy was assigned to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Bolomboy has made all of nine appearances with the Jazz this season, with none coming since Dec. 20. In an effort to find Bolomboy for playing time, the Jazz will send him to the D-League for his 13th assignment of the season.

1485803223
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited in practice Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Favors participated only in the non-contact portions of Monday's practice, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Favors was held out of action for rest purposes Saturday against the Grizzlies, and the Jazz continue to limit the power forward's workload. It's unclear if he's dealing with some sort of injury, but it's worth noting that, prior to Saturday, Favors had played in 23 of 24 games since missing nearly a month with a bone bruise on his knee earlier in the season. Consider Favors day-to-day as Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks approaches.

1485710343
Jazz's Alec Burks: Leads bench with 15 points Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Burks supplied 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 16 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Burks was impressively efficient once again, scoring just under a point per minute on the floor while racking up his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The sixth-year sharpshooter has now scored a combined 26 points over his last 30 minutes on the court across a two-game span, and is currently one of the most offensively-proficient sixth men in the league, averaging 13.0 points over the last five contests.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGGordon Hayward , SF21.6
RPGRudy Gobert , C12.5
APGGordon Hayward , SF3.5
FG%Rudy Gobert , C65.8
FT%Gordon Hayward , SF87.5
3P%Joe Ingles , SF44.9
BLOCKSRudy Gobert , C125
STEALSJoe Ingles , SF53
MPGGordon Hayward , SF34.8
Full Team Statistics
