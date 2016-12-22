|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.2 (5th)
|95.0 (1st)
|Western Conference
|13th
|1st
|NBA
|24th
|1st
|PHO
|86
|Final
|91
|UTA
|Suns
|Jazz
|E. Bledsoe (PG)
|G. Hayward (SF)
|PTS
|19
|18
|REB
|8
|9
|AST
|8
|4
Sat Dec 10
|W 104 - 84
|SAC
Recap
Wed Dec 14
|W 109 - 89
|OKC
Recap
Fri Dec 16
|W 103 - 100
|DAL
Recap
Sun Dec 18
|W 82 - 73
|at MEM
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|L 104 - 74
|at GS
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|L 94 - 93
|SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 104 - 98
|TOR
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|W 102 - 100
|at LAL
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 100 - 83
|PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|W 91 - 86
|PHO
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
|at BKN
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
|at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
|at MIN
8:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|CLE
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|ORL
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|at PHO
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at DAL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Oklahoma City
|11-8
|21-13
|Utah
|15-9
|21-13
|Denver
|9-10
|14-19
|Portland
|10-15
|14-21
|Minnesota
|4-15
|11-22
Hill is undergoing the league's concussion protocol and will not return to Saturday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Hill took an elbow from the Suns' Alex Len which also left Hill with a laceration on his lip which required stitches. Due to the type of injury, it's possible that Hill will be facing a potential multi-game absence, although a specific timetable for his return has not yet been given ahead of Monday's game against the Nets.
Bolomboy was recalled from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.
Bolomboy may see a couple minutes against the Suns on Saturday, but isn't expected to be very involved.
Exum (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Exum will now miss his fifth consecutive game due to an ongoing tendinitis issue in his knee, while George Hill and Shelvin Mack will continue to see a bulk of the minutes at point guard.
Bolomboy was assigned to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.
Bolomboy practiced with Salt Lake City on Thursday before rejoining the Jazz for their game later that night against the 76ers, but didn't play in the 100-83 win. With the Jazz off the schedule until Saturday against the Suns, Bolomboy will head back to the D-League and play for the Stars in their game Friday versus the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Lyles tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
With Derrick Favors starting the last two games at power forward and seeing his playing time trend upward, Lyles isn't an attractive pickup at the moment, but he at least delivered a nice outing off the bench Thursday. If Lyles can continue his recent excellence from three-point range -- he's gone 8-of-12 from distance in the last three games -- he could start to eat into Boris Diaw's minutes a little more, but it would still be hard for him to generate consistent fantasy value.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|22.3
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|11.9
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.7
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|69.5
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87.4
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|47.9
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|85
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|29
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|35.2
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now