  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Utah Jazz

32-19 Overall | Western Conference (4th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division99.5 (5th)95.4 (1st)
Western Conference14th1st
NBA29th1st

Next Game

Mon, February 6, 7:30 PM EST
Philips Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
99.5
PPG
103.9
46.2
FG %
45.5
75.4
FT %
72.7
36.3
3PT %
34.4

Schedule

Sat Jan 14
W 114 - 107ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 106 - 101at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 112 - 107at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 109 - 100IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 97 - 95OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 103 - 93at DEN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 96 - 88LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 102 - 95MEM
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 104 - 88MIL
Recap
Sat Feb 4
W 105 - 98CHA
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
POR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at MIL
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
MIN

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1332-19
Oklahoma City18-1329-22
Denver14-1922-28
Portland15-1822-29
Minnesota10-2019-32
1486314544
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Goes scoreless while making second straight start
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Diaw failed to score (0-2 FG) and contributed one assist and one rebound across 11 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

Though Derrick Favors (undisclosed) was able to return to action Saturday, he was limited to a 10-minute role off the bench, affording Diaw his second start in a row. Unfortunately for Diaw, he was unable to take advantage, as the Jazz were a team-worst minus-18 when he was on the court, prompting coach Quin Snyder to go with more smaller lineups. Favors is likely to see his playing time pick up and move back into a starting role before long, effectively closing the door on Diaw emerging as a fantasy-relevant option in most leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486314064
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Plays 30 minutes in move to starting five
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ingles started at shooting guard and posted four points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

Rodney Hood suffered a bone bruise and LCL sprain in his right knee earlier in the week that will sideline him for at least a week and probably longer, so Ingles was able to pick up his ninth start of the season. Though he saw an appreciable bump in playing time, Ingles didn't do much with the opportunity, failing to offer his usual strong output from beyond the arc. He's still expected to continue starting for as long as Hood is out, though he could begin sacrificing more playing time to bench wing Joe Johnson, who erupted for 18 points in 30 minutes Saturday.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486312983
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Tallies 18 points in Saturday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Johnson submitted 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

With Rodney Hood missing his first game since exiting Wednesday's win over the Bucks with what was later diagnosed as a bone contusion in his right knee, Joe Ingles entered the starting lineup at shooting guard, but it was Johnson who replaced most of Hood's production. The 18 points paced the Jazz bench and were Johnson's most since Dec. 1. The veteran swingman will likely see expanded opportunities for as long as Hood remains sidelined, so those in deeper leagues may want to take a look at him in the short term.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486270744
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores just two points in return
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Favors (undisclosed) returned to the court and tallied two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

After a two-game absence, Favors was almost invisible as he finished with a season-low two points. He came off the bench in lieu of Boris Diaw, who played just 11 minutes himself. It would be surprising if Favors continued to receive such a low amount of minutes, unless he is still nursing an injury. We'll see if his workload increases against the Hawks on Monday.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486270744
Jazz's George Hill: Pours in 25 points Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill recorded 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

Hill was extremely efficient Saturday as he tied his season high with five three-pointers. It was his second-best best shooting performance of the season as he made 8-of-11 shots, translating to 72.7 percent from the floor. It was a nice bounce back performance for Hill after he had turned in just seven points on Wednesday against the Bucks.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGGordon Hayward , SF22
RPGRudy Gobert , C12.6
APGGordon Hayward , SF3.5
FG%Rudy Gobert , C65.3
FT%Gordon Hayward , SF87.1
3P%Joe Ingles , SF43.2
BLOCKSRudy Gobert , C129
STEALSJoe Ingles , SF56
MPGGordon Hayward , SF34.8
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Jazz

CBSSports Shop

Men's adidas Navy Utah Jazz Swingman Shorts Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 