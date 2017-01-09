  • My Scores
Utah Jazz

26-16 Overall | Western Conference (5th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division99.0 (5th)94.8 (1st)
Western Conference14th1st
NBA28th1st

Next Game

Mon, January 16, 9:00 PM EST
Talking Stick Resort Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
-215
Line
+185
99.0
PPG
106.0
46.6
FG %
44.6
75.1
FT %
77.0
37.0
3PT %
34.8
Preview

Schedule

Thu Dec 29
W 100 - 83PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 91 - 86PHO
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 101 - 89at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 115 - 104at BOS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 101 - 93at TOR
Recap
Sat Jan 7
W 94 - 92at MIN
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 88 - 79at MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 100 - 92CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 110 - 77DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 114 - 107ORL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
at PHO
Preview
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at DAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
IND
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
OKC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
LAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at ATL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah16-1026-16
Oklahoma City14-1025-17
Portland13-1618-24
Denver9-1415-23
Minnesota7-1814-27
1484504766
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Diagnosed with bone bruise on knee, out Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hood was reevaluated Sunday and diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. He's been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns and will be considered day-to-day going forward.

The Jazz haven't outlined a recovery timetable for Hood beyond Monday, but the day-to-day designation implies he'll likely in line for only a short-term absence. The news comes as a relief for the Jazz, who may have been bracing for the worst after the shooting guard's knee gave out on him while he was driving to the hoop in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Magic. Hood was initially diagnosed with a hyperextended knee, and after undergoing an MRI that revealed no structural damage, his injury was reclassified as a bone bruise. Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles would likely be the main beneficiaries of added court time Monday and for any games Hood might miss, but neither player warrants an immediate pickup in most formats.

1484500086
Jazz's Alec Burks: Full stat line in slightly increased playing time Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Burks went for eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal over 15 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

Burks was slated for a bump in minutes with Joe Johnson sitting out Saturday's contest for rest, and he made the most of his relatively brief time on the court. The six-year veteran's playing time allotment was his highest since making his season debut on Jan. 2, and marked his first time with double-digit minutes on the season. Burks could see similar opportunity again in the Jazz's next game on Monday, considering that Rodney Hood is now day-to-day with a hyperextended right knee suffered in Saturday's game. If he does get some extra run in the immediate future, he could make for an intriguing DFS punt play, given his demonstrated ability to generate offense with a modest amount of minutes.

1484499726
Jazz's George Hill: Posts 14 points in Saturday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

The veteran point guard's shot significantly cooled off from Friday's performance, when he'd shot a red-hot 61.5 percent from the field and drained five of six three-point attempts as well. However, Hill still remained involved enough to put up double-digit shot attempts for the fifth straight contest and log his most visits to the foul line since Nov. 28 against the Timberwolves. Now seemingly over recent toe and head injuries, Hill has posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts since returning to the lineup on Jan. 7.

1484499366
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Steps up with 17-point effort in Saturday win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Favors tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and an assist over 32 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

The veteran big man finally seems to be coming around on the offensive end, now having posted double-digit scoring efforts in four of the last seven games. That follows a stretch in which Favors had failed to hit the mark in nine straight contests in what has been an injury-marred season. As is to expected with the increased offensive production, Favors is shooting much better in recent games, as he's now boasting a 47.4 percent success rate from the field in the last eight games after shooting just 36.4 percent in December.

1484499006
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Explodes for impressive double-double Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gobert totaled 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.

The Stifle Tower lived up to the moniker Saturday, helping contain Nikola Vucevic to half of the 30 points he'd put up against the Blazers on Friday while also logging a season-high amount of rebounds. Gobert also continued his recent stretch of success from the foul line, and is now shooting 71.1 percent from the charity stripe over eight January contests. He also extended his streak of double-digit rebound efforts to 27 games, and already has five double-doubles since the calendar flipped to 2017.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGGordon Hayward , SF22.1
RPGRudy Gobert , C12.4
APGGordon Hayward , SF3.6
FG%Rudy Gobert , C66.2
FT%Gordon Hayward , SF86.9
3P%Joe Ingles , SF45
BLOCKSRudy Gobert , C106
STEALSJoe Ingles , SF38
MPGGordon Hayward , SF34.9
Full Team Statistics
