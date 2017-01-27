|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.4 (5th)
|95.3 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|29th
|1st
Line
|105.2
PPG
|99.4
|44.1
FG %
|46.2
|80.4
FT %
|75.5
|35.3
3PT %
|36.2
Fri Jan 13
|W 110 - 77
|DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 114 - 107
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 106 - 101
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 112 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 109 - 100
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 97 - 95
|OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 103 - 93
|at DEN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 96 - 88
|LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 102 - 95
|MEM
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 104 - 88
|MIL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|POR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at MIL
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|at OKC
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|31-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-13
|28-22
|Portland
|15-17
|22-28
|Denver
|14-18
|21-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|19-30
Favors has missed the previous two games for what the
Hood (knee), contrary to previous reports, has been diagnosed with a bone contusion on his right knee and an LCL sprain following an MRI on Thursday.
Hood suffered a bone contusion on the same knee Jan. 15, and it caused him to miss five games. He will be re-evaluated in one week, but it seems like this injury is more serious than the last. In his absence, Joe Ingles and Alec Burks will likely see increased workloads.
Hood's recent MRI on his knee came back negative, but he's still been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
This is great news for the Jazz, as the MRI means Hood has avoided any sort of structural damage. It's the same knee that gave him trouble earlier in the season, so the Jazz are likely going to take a cautious approach with Hood, who's already been ruled out for Saturday's contest and could be in line to miss added time. With Hood sidelined, Joe Ingles is the favorite to enter the starting lineup, while guys like Alec Burks and Joe Johnson could get a few more minutes off the bench.
Hood will have an MRI on his knee Thursday as a precautionary measure, but is expected to be fine, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood didn't return to Wednesday's game after playing just eight minutes due to hyperextending his knee, scoring three points and adding a rebound before exiting. It appears he should be good to go for Saturday's contest against the Hornets, but a more definitive answer may arrive following the tests.
Johnson turned in 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 win over the Bucks.
Johnson turned back the hands of time for one night. The 35-year-old shooting guard scored over 10 points, a feat he hasn't accomplished in six games. Johnson is averaging 8.2 points this season on 43.4/38.3/81.8 shooting splits.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|21.8
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.6
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.5
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|65.9
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87.2
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|44.4
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|126
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|56
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|34.8
|Full Team Statistics
Men's adidas Black USA 2017 NBA Black History Month climalite T-Shirt Shop Now!