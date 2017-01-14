  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Utah Jazz

28-16 Overall | Western Conference (5th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division99.5 (5th)95.2 (1st)
Western Conference14th1st
NBA27th1st

Next Game

Sat, January 21, 9:00 PM EST
Vivint Smart Home Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
+255
Line
-310
105.5
PPG
99.5
46.1
FG %
46.6
81.7
FT %
74.8
36.7
3PT %
37.0
Preview

Schedule

Mon Jan 2
W 101 - 89at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 115 - 104at BOS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 101 - 93at TOR
Recap
Sat Jan 7
W 94 - 92at MIN
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 88 - 79at MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 100 - 92CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
W 110 - 77DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 114 - 107ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 106 - 101at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 112 - 107at DAL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
IND
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
OKC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
LAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at DAL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah18-1028-16
Oklahoma City14-1225-19
Denver10-1517-24
Portland13-1619-27
Minnesota8-1915-28
1484978405
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Productive in spot start in Big D
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Ingles finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 112-107 win against the Mavericks.

Ingles was playing heavy minutes with Rodney Hood (knee) sidelined. If Hood is unable to go Saturday against Indiana, Ingles will likely draw another start at the two based on this solid performance.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484978164
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts career numbers in OT victory
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Gobert posted 27 points (8-11 FG, 11-17 FT), 25 rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 41 minutes in Friday's 112-107 win against the Mavericks.

The points and rebounds were each career highs, and he is averaging a robust 21.3 points, 20.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game over the past three outings. He extended his streak with 10 or more rebounds to 29 consecutive games. While his point totals can sometimes be erratic, that hasn't been a problem lately.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484937604
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will travel, but won't play Friday vs. Mavs
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hood (knee) joined the Jazz on their road trip to Dallas for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.

The fact that Hood is traveling with the Jazz offers some evidence that the team is viewing his right knee injury as a serious concern, but he'll remain out Friday and is likely in store for at least a few more absences, given coach Quin Snyder's statement a few days ago that he expects Hood to miss around two weeks. The Jazz probably won't have a more specified target date for Hood's return until he's able to resume practicing in full. Joe Ingles should enjoy a short-term boost in fantasy value while he works in a starting role at shooting guard in place of Hood.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484858884
Jazz's George Hill: Will play Friday vs. Mavericks
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday and will play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hill suffered a minor ankle sprain during the final minutes of Monday's game against the Suns. However, after a few days of rehab, he's already feeling better and will take the court Friday against the Mavericks. Look for Hill to take on his usual role in the starting lineup at point guard and as long as he doesn't suffer any in-game setbacks, Hill should be good for a full minutes load. Hill has struggled from the field of late, however, combining to shoot just 11-for-31 from the field and 1-for-13 from the three-point line over the last two games.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1484683084
Jazz's Boris Diaw: Scores 12 points Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Diaw contributed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Suns.

Diaw shot 75 percent inside the arc on his way to his seventh double-digit scoring performance of the season. The 34-year-old big man also led the team in assists. Diaw is averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.7 minutes in his 16th season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGGordon Hayward , SF22.1
RPGRudy Gobert , C12.8
APGGordon Hayward , SF3.6
FG%Rudy Gobert , C66.4
FT%Gordon Hayward , SF87
3P%Joe Ingles , SF46.1
BLOCKSRudy Gobert , C112
STEALSJoe Ingles , SF43
MPGGordon Hayward , SF34.9
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Jazz

CBSSports Shop

Men's adidas Gray/Black 2017 NBA All-Star Game Trucker Adjustable Hat Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 