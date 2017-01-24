|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.3 (5th)
|95.5 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|29th
|1st
|104.7
PPG
|99.3
|47.1
FG %
|46.2
|76.3
FT %
|75.5
|36.7
3PT %
|36.2
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 92
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 110 - 77
|DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 114 - 107
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 106 - 101
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 112 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 109 - 100
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 97 - 95
|OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 103 - 93
|at DEN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 96 - 88
|LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 102 - 95
|MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|POR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at MIL
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at WAS
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-12
|28-20
|Denver
|14-16
|21-25
|Portland
|15-16
|21-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|18-29
Burks supplied 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 16 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
Burks was impressively efficient once again, scoring just under a point per minute on the floor while racking up his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The sixth-year sharpshooter has now scored a combined 26 points over his last 30 minutes on the court across a two-game span, and is currently one of the most offensively-proficient sixth men in the league, averaging 13.0 points over the last five contests.
Hayward offered 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
Hayward had another rough night from the floor, leading to his second-lowest scoring total in 15 January games. The sixth-year forward made up for it with strong work on the glass, as his eight rebounds served as his second-highest figure in that category during the month. Although he continues finding ways to contribute, Hayward's struggles from the field are of some concern, as he's now shot under 40 percent in five of his last seven contests.
Gobert provided 15 points (3-5 FG, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
Gobert and Marc Gasol engaged in an entertaining battle down low that more or less could be declared a draw. The Stifle Tower did just narrowly miss posting a second straight double-double, and sixth in the last eight contests. Despite a slight downturn on the glass in recent games, Gobert is still averaging a season-best 13.8 rebounds in January.
Hill totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 33 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
The 30-year-old was back over the 50-percent mark from the floor for the first time since Jan. 21, although he continues to struggle from long range. Hill has shot just 15 percent (3-for-20) from behind the arc over the last four contests, but has still managed to post three double-digit scoring efforts during that span. The veteran point guard continues to also provide consistent returns in the categories of rebounds and assists, keeping him as a solid mid-tier option in both season-long and DFS formats.
Hood's scoring total was a team high, as he bounced back from a five-point effort in his return from a knee injury on Thursday. The third-year guard has had a rough time finding offensive consistency in January, as he's shot just 40.8 percent from the field while posting single-digit scoring efforts in five of the 10 contests he's been active for. If he can regain the hot hand he displayed in the early going of the campaign, Hood is certainly capable of serving as an above-average source of scoring and three-pointers despite having to share the floor with the likes of Gordon Hayward and George Hill.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|21.6
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.5
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.5
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|65.8
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87.5
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|44.9
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|125
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|53
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|34.8
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now