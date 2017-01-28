|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.5 (5th)
|95.4 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|29th
|1st
Line
|99.5
PPG
|103.9
|46.2
FG %
|45.5
|75.4
FT %
|72.7
|36.3
3PT %
|34.4
Sat Jan 14
|W 114 - 107
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 106 - 101
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 112 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 109 - 100
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 97 - 95
|OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 103 - 93
|at DEN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 96 - 88
|LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 102 - 95
|MEM
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 104 - 88
|MIL
Recap
Sat Feb 4
|W 105 - 98
|CHA
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|POR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at MIL
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
|at OKC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|MIN
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|32-19
|Oklahoma City
|18-13
|29-22
|Denver
|14-19
|22-28
|Portland
|15-18
|22-29
|Minnesota
|10-20
|19-32
Diaw failed to score (0-2 FG) and contributed one assist and one rebound across 11 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.
Though Derrick Favors (undisclosed) was able to return to action Saturday, he was limited to a 10-minute role off the bench, affording Diaw his second start in a row. Unfortunately for Diaw, he was unable to take advantage, as the Jazz were a team-worst minus-18 when he was on the court, prompting coach Quin Snyder to go with more smaller lineups. Favors is likely to see his playing time pick up and move back into a starting role before long, effectively closing the door on Diaw emerging as a fantasy-relevant option in most leagues.
Ingles started at shooting guard and posted four points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.
Rodney Hood suffered a bone bruise and LCL sprain in his right knee earlier in the week that will sideline him for at least a week and probably longer, so Ingles was able to pick up his ninth start of the season. Though he saw an appreciable bump in playing time, Ingles didn't do much with the opportunity, failing to offer his usual strong output from beyond the arc. He's still expected to continue starting for as long as Hood is out, though he could begin sacrificing more playing time to bench wing Joe Johnson, who erupted for 18 points in 30 minutes Saturday.
Johnson submitted 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.
With Rodney Hood missing his first game since exiting Wednesday's win over the Bucks with what was later diagnosed as a bone contusion in his right knee, Joe Ingles entered the starting lineup at shooting guard, but it was Johnson who replaced most of Hood's production. The 18 points paced the Jazz bench and were Johnson's most since Dec. 1. The veteran swingman will likely see expanded opportunities for as long as Hood remains sidelined, so those in deeper leagues may want to take a look at him in the short term.
Favors (undisclosed) returned to the court and tallied two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.
After a two-game absence, Favors was almost invisible as he finished with a season-low two points. He came off the bench in lieu of Boris Diaw, who played just 11 minutes himself. It would be surprising if Favors continued to receive such a low amount of minutes, unless he is still nursing an injury. We'll see if his workload increases against the Hawks on Monday.
Hill recorded 25 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.
Hill was extremely efficient Saturday as he tied his season high with five three-pointers. It was his second-best best shooting performance of the season as he made 8-of-11 shots, translating to 72.7 percent from the floor. It was a nice bounce back performance for Hill after he had turned in just seven points on Wednesday against the Bucks.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|22
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.6
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.5
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|65.3
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87.1
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|43.2
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|129
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|56
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|34.8
|Full Team Statistics
