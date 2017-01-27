  • My Scores
Utah Jazz

31-19 Overall | Western Conference (5th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division99.4 (5th)95.3 (1st)
Western Conference14th1st
NBA29th1st

Next Game

Sat, February 4, 9:00 PM EST
Vivint Smart Home Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
105.2
PPG
99.4
44.1
FG %
46.2
80.4
FT %
75.5
35.3
3PT %
36.2

Schedule

Fri Jan 13
W 110 - 77DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 114 - 107ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 106 - 101at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
W 112 - 107at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
W 109 - 100IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
L 97 - 95OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 103 - 93at DEN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
W 96 - 88LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 102 - 95MEM
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 104 - 88MIL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
POR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
at MIL
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
at WAS
8:00 pm EST
Tue Feb 28
at OKC

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah19-1331-19
Oklahoma City17-1328-22
Portland15-1722-28
Denver14-1821-27
Minnesota10-1919-30
1486146184
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Expected to play Saturday
by RotoWire Staff

Favors practiced Friday and is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Angie Treasure of 1280 AM The Zone reports.

Favors has missed the previous two games for what the Jazz have labeled as rest purposes, but because he's been held out of non-contact portions of practice during that time as well, it seems likely that he's nursing some sort of undisclosed injury. Fortunately for Favors and the Jazz, it appears it's only a minor issue, as his return to practice Friday suggests that the worst of the injury is behind him. Though it looks like Favors will be available Saturday, he'll likely face a minute restriction on some level, effectively taking him off the DFS radar. Favors could still end up starting at power forward, however, which would push Boris Diaw into a more reduced role off the bench.

1486085823
Jazz's Rodney Hood: MRI shows bone contusion, LCL sprain
by RotoWire Staff

Hood (knee), contrary to previous reports, has been diagnosed with a bone contusion on his right knee and an LCL sprain following an MRI on Thursday.

Hood suffered a bone contusion on the same knee Jan. 15, and it caused him to miss five games. He will be re-evaluated in one week, but it seems like this injury is more serious than the last. In his absence, Joe Ingles and Alec Burks will likely see increased workloads.

1486075263
Jazz's Rodney Hood: MRI comes back clean, ruled out Saturday
by RotoWire Staff

Hood's recent MRI on his knee came back negative, but he's still been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This is great news for the Jazz, as the MRI means Hood has avoided any sort of structural damage. It's the same knee that gave him trouble earlier in the season, so the Jazz are likely going to take a cautious approach with Hood, who's already been ruled out for Saturday's contest and could be in line to miss added time. With Hood sidelined, Joe Ingles is the favorite to enter the starting lineup, while guys like Alec Burks and Joe Johnson could get a few more minutes off the bench.

1486014784
Jazz's Rodney Hood: To undergo precautionary MRI Thursday
by RotoWire Staff

Hood will have an MRI on his knee Thursday as a precautionary measure, but is expected to be fine, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood didn't return to Wednesday's game after playing just eight minutes due to hyperextending his knee, scoring three points and adding a rebound before exiting. It appears he should be good to go for Saturday's contest against the Hornets, but a more definitive answer may arrive following the tests.

1486014304
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Scores 14 against Bucks
by RotoWire Staff

Johnson turned in 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 win over the Bucks.

Johnson turned back the hands of time for one night. The 35-year-old shooting guard scored over 10 points, a feat he hasn't accomplished in six games. Johnson is averaging 8.2 points this season on 43.4/38.3/81.8 shooting splits.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGGordon Hayward , SF21.8
RPGRudy Gobert , C12.6
APGGordon Hayward , SF3.5
FG%Rudy Gobert , C65.9
FT%Gordon Hayward , SF87.2
3P%Joe Ingles , SF44.4
BLOCKSRudy Gobert , C126
STEALSJoe Ingles , SF56
MPGGordon Hayward , SF34.8
Full Team Statistics
