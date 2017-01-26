|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.3 (5th)
|95.5 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|29th
|1st
|+280
Line
|-350
|104.7
PPG
|99.3
|47.1
FG %
|46.2
|76.3
FT %
|75.5
|36.7
3PT %
|36.2
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 92
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 110 - 77
|DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 114 - 107
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 106 - 101
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 112 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 109 - 100
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 97 - 95
|OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 103 - 93
|at DEN
Recap
Thu Jan 26
|W 96 - 88
|LAL
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 102 - 95
|MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|MIL
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|POR
8:00 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|at MIL
5:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|at WAS
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|19-13
|30-19
|Oklahoma City
|17-13
|28-21
|Denver
|14-17
|21-26
|Portland
|15-17
|22-28
|Minnesota
|10-19
|19-29
Favors (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.
It will be the second straight absence for Favors, who sat out Saturday against Memphis and was limited at practice each of the last two days. The Jazz haven't explicitly provided a reason for Favors' absence, but it seems likely that he's battling some sort of minor injury or potential complication from the bone bruise he suffered on his knee earlier in the season. Regardless, consider Favors day-to-day, while Trey Lyles and Joe Ingles should pick up extra minutes in his stead.
For the second straight day, the
Favors participated only in the non-contact portions of Monday's practice, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Favors was held out of action for rest purposes Saturday against the Grizzlies, and the Jazz continue to limit the power forward's workload. It's unclear if he's dealing with some sort of injury, but it's worth noting that, prior to Saturday, Favors had played in 23 of 24 games since missing nearly a month with a bone bruise on his knee earlier in the season. Consider Favors day-to-day as Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks approaches.
Burks supplied 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 16 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
Burks was impressively efficient once again, scoring just under a point per minute on the floor while racking up his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The sixth-year sharpshooter has now scored a combined 26 points over his last 30 minutes on the court across a two-game span, and is currently one of the most offensively-proficient sixth men in the league, averaging 13.0 points over the last five contests.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|21.6
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.5
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.5
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|65.8
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87.5
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|44.9
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|125
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|53
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|34.8
|Full Team Statistics
