Utah Jazz

23-16 Overall | Western Conference (6th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division98.3 (5th)95.0 (1st)
Western Conference14th1st
NBA28th1st

Next Game

Tue, January 10, 9:00 PM EST
Vivint Smart Home Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
110.2
PPG
98.3
45.8
FG %
46.3
76.1
FT %
75.9
38.9
3PT %
36.8

Schedule

Wed Dec 21
L 94 - 93SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 104 - 98TOR
Recap
Tue Dec 27
W 102 - 100at LAL
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 100 - 83PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 91 - 86PHO
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 101 - 89at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 3
L 115 - 104at BOS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
L 101 - 93at TOR
Recap
Sat Jan 7
W 94 - 92at MIN
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 88 - 79at MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
CLE
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
ORL
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
at PHO
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at DAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
IND
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
OKC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
LAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
MEM

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Utah16-1023-16
Oklahoma City12-922-16
Portland12-1616-23
Denver9-1414-23
Minnesota4-1711-26
1483936207
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Scores game-high 22 in Sunday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hayward scored 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 88-79 loss to the Grizzlies.

It was a typically productive outing for Hayward, who's scored at least 16 points in 10 straight games and drained 12 three-pointers in his last five. He's on pace for a career season, and his consistent output has helped lead the Jazz to the top of the Northwest Division.

1483860608
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Struggles continue in win vs. Minnesota
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hood went for three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during a 94-92 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Hood has really struggled with his shot over the last four games, as he's gone a combined 13-of-45 from the field over that stretch. He hasn't provided much value in other fields either, with averages of 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.8 three-pointers per game in the last four. He will look to bounce back Sunday against the Grizzlies.

1483860487
Jazz's George Hill: Has team-high 19 in return from three-game absence
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill (concussion) returned to the court and recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during a 94-92 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Hill was back in the starting lineup after a three-game absence and led the team with 19 points. He didn't seem to be on a minutes restriction and has been great when he's been on the floor, so owners can only hope his bad luck with injuries this season is at an end. Hill's return to the floor sliced into the minutes of Shelvin Mack, who resumed his role as backup point guard, and Dante Exum didn't see the floor at all. Utah is back in action Sunday against Memphis.

1483860487
Jazz's Shelvin Mack: Moves back to bench in win vs. Timberwolves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mack tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes during a 94-92 win against Minnesota on Saturday.

Mack moved back to the bench as George Hill (concussion) returned from a three-game absence. His production was greatly affected, as he went scoreless after he had posted 17 points Thursday against the Raptors. The Utah backcourt is crowded when healthy, so Mack will likely continue to see minimal minutes as the team's backup point guard.

1483820406
Jazz's George Hill: Cleared to play Saturday vs. Timberwolves
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill (concussion) has been cleared to play in Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Jazz's radio announcer David Locke reports.

The Jazz ruled Hill out for this contest on Friday, so he has apparently had a fortunate turn for the better. Although he has performed above expectations while on the court, Hill has only played in 13 of 27 games so far this season due to a plethora of injuries. Expect the jazz to ease Hill back into a full workload, but he is now seemingly in full health going forward. He figures to replace Shelvin Mack, who has been starting at point guard, in the starting unit.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGGordon Hayward , SF22
RPGRudy Gobert , C12.3
APGGordon Hayward , SF3.5
FG%Rudy Gobert , C65.5
FT%Gordon Hayward , SF87.8
3P%Joe Ingles , SF45.1
BLOCKSRudy Gobert , C100
STEALSJoe Ingles , SF35
MPGGordon Hayward , SF35
Full Team Statistics
