|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|98.3 (5th)
|95.0 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|28th
|1st
Line
|110.2
PPG
|98.3
|45.8
FG %
|46.3
|76.1
FT %
|75.9
|38.9
3PT %
|36.8
Wed Dec 21
|L 94 - 93
|SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 104 - 98
|TOR
Recap
Tue Dec 27
|W 102 - 100
|at LAL
Recap
Thu Dec 29
|W 100 - 83
|PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|W 91 - 86
|PHO
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 101 - 89
|at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 115 - 104
|at BOS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 101 - 93
|at TOR
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|W 94 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 88 - 79
|at MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|CLE
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|ORL
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|at PHO
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at DAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|IND
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|OKC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|LAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|MEM
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|23-16
|Oklahoma City
|12-9
|22-16
|Portland
|12-16
|16-23
|Denver
|9-14
|14-23
|Minnesota
|4-17
|11-26
Hayward scored 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 88-79 loss to the Grizzlies.
It was a typically productive outing for Hayward, who's scored at least 16 points in 10 straight games and drained 12 three-pointers in his last five. He's on pace for a career season, and his consistent output has helped lead the Jazz to the top of the Northwest Division.
Hood went for three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during a 94-92 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Hood has really struggled with his shot over the last four games, as he's gone a combined 13-of-45 from the field over that stretch. He hasn't provided much value in other fields either, with averages of 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.8 three-pointers per game in the last four. He will look to bounce back Sunday against the Grizzlies.
Hill (concussion) returned to the court and recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during a 94-92 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Hill was back in the starting lineup after a three-game absence and led the team with 19 points. He didn't seem to be on a minutes restriction and has been great when he's been on the floor, so owners can only hope his bad luck with injuries this season is at an end. Hill's return to the floor sliced into the minutes of Shelvin Mack, who resumed his role as backup point guard, and Dante Exum didn't see the floor at all. Utah is back in action Sunday against Memphis.
Mack tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes during a 94-92 win against Minnesota on Saturday.
Mack moved back to the bench as George Hill (concussion) returned from a three-game absence. His production was greatly affected, as he went scoreless after he had posted 17 points Thursday against the Raptors. The Utah backcourt is crowded when healthy, so Mack will likely continue to see minimal minutes as the team's backup point guard.
Hill (concussion) has been cleared to play in Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Jazz's radio announcer David Locke reports.
The Jazz ruled Hill out for this contest on Friday, so he has apparently had a fortunate turn for the better. Although he has performed above expectations while on the court, Hill has only played in 13 of 27 games so far this season due to a plethora of injuries. Expect the jazz to ease Hill back into a full workload, but he is now seemingly in full health going forward. He figures to replace Shelvin Mack, who has been starting at point guard, in the starting unit.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|22
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.3
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.5
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|65.5
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87.8
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|45.1
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|100
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|35
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|35
|Full Team Statistics
