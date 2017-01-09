|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.0 (5th)
|94.8 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|28th
|1st
|-215
Line
|+185
|99.0
PPG
|106.0
|46.6
FG %
|44.6
|75.1
FT %
|77.0
|37.0
3PT %
|34.8
Thu Dec 29
|W 100 - 83
|PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|W 91 - 86
|PHO
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 101 - 89
|at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 115 - 104
|at BOS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 101 - 93
|at TOR
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|W 94 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 88 - 79
|at MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 92
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 110 - 77
|DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 114 - 107
|ORL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|at PHO
Preview
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at DAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|IND
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|OKC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|LAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at ATL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|16-10
|26-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-10
|25-17
|Portland
|13-16
|18-24
|Denver
|9-14
|15-23
|Minnesota
|7-18
|14-27
Hood was reevaluated Sunday and diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. He's been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns and will be considered day-to-day going forward.
The Jazz haven't outlined a recovery timetable for Hood beyond Monday, but the day-to-day designation implies he'll likely in line for only a short-term absence. The news comes as a relief for the Jazz, who may have been bracing for the worst after the shooting guard's knee gave out on him while he was driving to the hoop in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Magic. Hood was initially diagnosed with a hyperextended knee, and after undergoing an MRI that revealed no structural damage, his injury was reclassified as a bone bruise. Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles would likely be the main beneficiaries of added court time Monday and for any games Hood might miss, but neither player warrants an immediate pickup in most formats.
Burks went for eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal over 15 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
Burks was slated for a bump in minutes with Joe Johnson sitting out Saturday's contest for rest, and he made the most of his relatively brief time on the court. The six-year veteran's playing time allotment was his highest since making his season debut on Jan. 2, and marked his first time with double-digit minutes on the season. Burks could see similar opportunity again in the Jazz's next game on Monday, considering that Rodney Hood is now day-to-day with a hyperextended right knee suffered in Saturday's game. If he does get some extra run in the immediate future, he could make for an intriguing DFS punt play, given his demonstrated ability to generate offense with a modest amount of minutes.
Hill posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
The veteran point guard's shot significantly cooled off from Friday's performance, when he'd shot a red-hot 61.5 percent from the field and drained five of six three-point attempts as well. However, Hill still remained involved enough to put up double-digit shot attempts for the fifth straight contest and log his most visits to the foul line since Nov. 28 against the Timberwolves. Now seemingly over recent toe and head injuries, Hill has posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts since returning to the lineup on Jan. 7.
Favors tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and an assist over 32 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
The veteran big man finally seems to be coming around on the offensive end, now having posted double-digit scoring efforts in four of the last seven games. That follows a stretch in which Favors had failed to hit the mark in nine straight contests in what has been an injury-marred season. As is to expected with the increased offensive production, Favors is shooting much better in recent games, as he's now boasting a 47.4 percent success rate from the field in the last eight games after shooting just 36.4 percent in December.
Gobert totaled 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win over the Magic.
The Stifle Tower lived up to the moniker Saturday, helping contain Nikola Vucevic to half of the 30 points he'd put up against the Blazers on Friday while also logging a season-high amount of rebounds. Gobert also continued his recent stretch of success from the foul line, and is now shooting 71.1 percent from the charity stripe over eight January contests. He also extended his streak of double-digit rebound efforts to 27 games, and already has five double-doubles since the calendar flipped to 2017.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|22.1
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.4
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.6
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|66.2
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|86.9
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|45
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|106
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|38
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|34.9
|Full Team Statistics
