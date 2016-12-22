  • My Scores
Utah Jazz

21-13 Overall | Western Conference (4th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Northwest Division99.2 (5th)95.0 (1st)
Western Conference13th1st
NBA24th1st

Last Game

Sat, December 31
Vivint Smart Home Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
PHO86Final91UTA

Players of the Game

SunsJazz
E. Bledsoe (PG)G. Hayward (SF)
PTS1918
REB89
AST84
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Sat Dec 10
W 104 - 84SAC
Recap
Wed Dec 14
W 109 - 89OKC
Recap
Fri Dec 16
W 103 - 100DAL
Recap
Sun Dec 18
W 82 - 73at MEM
Recap
Tue Dec 20
L 104 - 74at GS
Recap
Wed Dec 21
L 94 - 93SAC
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 104 - 98TOR
Recap
Tue Dec 27
W 102 - 100at LAL
Recap
Thu Dec 29
W 100 - 83PHI
Recap
Sat Dec 31
W 91 - 86PHO
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
at BKN
7:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 5
at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 7
at MIN
8:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
CLE
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
DET
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
ORL
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
at PHO
8:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at DAL

Standings

WEST
Northwest 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Oklahoma City11-821-13
Utah15-921-13
Denver9-1014-19
Portland10-1514-21
Minnesota4-1511-22
1483238046
Jazz's George Hill: Under concussion protocol
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Hill is undergoing the league's concussion protocol and will not return to Saturday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hill took an elbow from the Suns' Alex Len which also left Hill with a laceration on his lip which required stitches. Due to the type of injury, it's possible that Hill will be facing a potential multi-game absence, although a specific timetable for his return has not yet been given ahead of Monday's game against the Nets.

1483209846
Jazz's Joel Bolomboy: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bolomboy was recalled from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.

Bolomboy may see a couple minutes against the Suns on Saturday, but isn't expected to be very involved.

1483207086
Jazz's Dante Exum: Out Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Exum (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Exum will now miss his fifth consecutive game due to an ongoing tendinitis issue in his knee, while George Hill and Shelvin Mack will continue to see a bulk of the minutes at point guard.

1483119726
Jazz's Joel Bolomboy: Assigned back to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bolomboy was assigned to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Bolomboy practiced with Salt Lake City on Thursday before rejoining the Jazz for their game later that night against the 76ers, but didn't play in the 100-83 win. With the Jazz off the schedule until Saturday against the Suns, Bolomboy will head back to the D-League and play for the Stars in their game Friday versus the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

1483118646
Jazz's Trey Lyles: Puts up 11 points off bench Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lyles tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

With Derrick Favors starting the last two games at power forward and seeing his playing time trend upward, Lyles isn't an attractive pickup at the moment, but he at least delivered a nice outing off the bench Thursday. If Lyles can continue his recent excellence from three-point range -- he's gone 8-of-12 from distance in the last three games -- he could start to eat into Boris Diaw's minutes a little more, but it would still be hard for him to generate consistent fantasy value.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGGordon Hayward , SF22.3
RPGRudy Gobert , C11.9
APGGordon Hayward , SF3.7
FG%Rudy Gobert , C69.5
FT%Gordon Hayward , SF87.4
3P%Joe Ingles , SF47.9
BLOCKSRudy Gobert , C85
STEALSJoe Ingles , SF29
MPGGordon Hayward , SF35.2
Full Team Statistics
