|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.5 (5th)
|95.2 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|27th
|1st
|+255
Line
|-310
|105.5
PPG
|99.5
|46.1
FG %
|46.6
|81.7
FT %
|74.8
|36.7
3PT %
|37.0
Mon Jan 2
|W 101 - 89
|at BKN
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|L 115 - 104
|at BOS
Recap
Thu Jan 5
|L 101 - 93
|at TOR
Recap
Sat Jan 7
|W 94 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 88 - 79
|at MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 92
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 110 - 77
|DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 114 - 107
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 106 - 101
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 112 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|IND
Preview
9:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|OKC
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 26
|LAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at DAL
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-10
|28-16
|Oklahoma City
|14-12
|25-19
|Denver
|10-15
|17-24
|Portland
|13-16
|19-27
|Minnesota
|8-19
|15-28
Ingles finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 112-107 win against the Mavericks.
Ingles was playing heavy minutes with Rodney Hood (knee) sidelined. If Hood is unable to go Saturday against Indiana, Ingles will likely draw another start at the two based on this solid performance.
The points and rebounds were each career highs, and he is averaging a robust 21.3 points, 20.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game over the past three outings. He extended his streak with 10 or more rebounds to 29 consecutive games. While his point totals can sometimes be erratic, that hasn't been a problem lately.
Hood (knee) joined the Jazz on their road trip to Dallas for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.
The fact that Hood is traveling with the Jazz offers some evidence that the team is viewing his right knee injury as a serious concern, but he'll remain out Friday and is likely in store for at least a few more absences, given coach Quin Snyder's statement a few days ago that he expects Hood to miss around two weeks. The Jazz probably won't have a more specified target date for Hood's return until he's able to resume practicing in full. Joe Ingles should enjoy a short-term boost in fantasy value while he works in a starting role at shooting guard in place of Hood.
Hill (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday and will play in Friday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Hill suffered a minor ankle sprain during the final minutes of Monday's game against the Suns. However, after a few days of rehab, he's already feeling better and will take the court Friday against the Mavericks. Look for Hill to take on his usual role in the starting lineup at point guard and as long as he doesn't suffer any in-game setbacks, Hill should be good for a full minutes load. Hill has struggled from the field of late, however, combining to shoot just 11-for-31 from the field and 1-for-13 from the three-point line over the last two games.
Diaw contributed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Suns.
Diaw shot 75 percent inside the arc on his way to his seventh double-digit scoring performance of the season. The 34-year-old big man also led the team in assists. Diaw is averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.7 minutes in his 16th season.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|22.1
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.8
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.6
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|66.4
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|46.1
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|112
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|43
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|34.9
|Full Team Statistics
