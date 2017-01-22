|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Northwest Division
|99.4 (5th)
|95.5 (1st)
|Western Conference
|14th
|1st
|NBA
|28th
|1st
Line
|104.1
PPG
|99.4
|44.5
FG %
|46.4
|76.2
FT %
|74.8
|35.2
3PT %
|36.4
Sat Jan 7
|W 94 - 92
|at MIN
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 88 - 79
|at MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 92
|CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|W 110 - 77
|DET
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 114 - 107
|ORL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 106 - 101
|at PHO
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|W 112 - 107
|at DAL
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|W 109 - 100
|IND
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|L 97 - 95
|OKC
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 103 - 93
|at DEN
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
|TNT
|LAL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|MEM
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|MIL
9:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|CHA
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at ATL
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NO
8:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 9
|at DAL
10:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|BOS
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|POR
|WEST
Northwest
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Utah
|18-12
|29-18
|Oklahoma City
|16-12
|27-19
|Denver
|12-16
|19-25
|Portland
|14-16
|20-27
|Minnesota
|10-19
|17-28
Hood (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.
Hood has missed the last five games with tweaked knee, but was brought along on the team's last road trip, which produced some recent optimism regarding a return. It appears that optimism was for good reason, as Hood has now been upgraded to questionable. He'll likely have his status updated following the team's morning shootaround Tuesday, which should give us a better indication regarding whether or not Hood will be able to make a return to the court.
Favors scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Nuggets.
Coming off his first double-double in roughly 10 weeks, Favors led the team in scoring while shooting 73 percent from the field against an undersized Denver frontcourt. Despite this effective performance, Favors' output was capped as the Jazz continue to limit his time on the court. The team's wealth of big-men leaves them with little incentive to push Favors after a knee injury cost him the early portion of the season, and it appears his production will continue to suffer as a result.
Hayward scored just nine points (2-10 FT, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Nuggets.
Presented with an inviting matchup on paper, Hayward struggled from the field en route to his first single-digit scoring performance in over a month. The Jazz's go-to player had averaged 22.6 points on 51.5 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent from behind the arc over his last seven games, and he should bounce back from this underwhelming performance sooner rather than later.
Hood (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Hood is with the team on its current road trip, but it's unclear when, exactly, he'll have a realistic shot at getting back on the court. Tuesday will mark his fifth straight absence after he tweaked his knee back on Jan. 14 against Orlando. At the time, coach Quin Synder indicated that he expected Hood to miss around two weeks, which implies that Saturday's home matchup with Memphis could be Hood's most likely return date. For the time being, continue to expect Joe Ingles to pick up extra minutes in Hood's stead.
Neto (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 97-95 loss to the Thunder on Monday.
Neto has been excluded from the rotation for much of the season, but even with the Jazz backcourt at close to full health with only Rodney Hood (knee) out, the second-year point guard had surprisingly picked up playing time prior to Monday. Neto had averaged 11.0 minutes per game while appearing in each of the prior four contests, but after failing to provide much of an impact during any of those contests, he fell behind Dante Exum in the pecking order against the Thunder. It appears Neto's window of opportunity may have closed, though even when he was a mainstay in the rotation for most of his rookie season, he rarely made any waves on the stat sheet.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|21.8
|RPG
|Rudy Gobert , C
|12.6
|APG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|3.4
|FG%
|Rudy Gobert , C
|66.4
|FT%
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|87.4
|3P%
|Joe Ingles , SF
|44.8
|BLOCKS
|Rudy Gobert , C
|118
|STEALS
|Joe Ingles , SF
|50
|MPG
|Gordon Hayward , SF
|34.8
|Full Team Statistics
