The Big 12 will be looking for a third straight national championship at the end of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, which tips off Monday. Kansas knocked off North Carolina in the championship game back in April, following Baylor's national title in 2021. Both teams are expected to be in the mix again this season, but the SEC and ACC also have a good shot at a championship. UNC is the nation's No. 1 team, and fellow ACC blue blood Duke is ranked seventh in its first season without Mike Krzyzewski on the bench. Five SEC teams are in the top 25, led by Kentucky at No. 4.

North Carolina and Kentucky are the 9-1 co-favorites in the latest men's college basketball futures from Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by No. 2 Gonzaga (10-1) and No. 3 Houston (10-1). UCLA (12-1) and Arkansas (15-1) are ahead of Baylor (16-1), Duke (18-1) and Kansas (20-1) at Caesars. Will the Big 12 bring home another title, or will the SEC or ACC take over this year? Can a team like Houston (American Athletic) or Gonzaga (West Coast) break through? Before locking in any 2022 college basketball futures picks, you need to see what SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Severance has to say.

Shockingly, Severance doesn't expect much from Kansas, even though they start the season ranked fifth in the nation. The defending champs are continually a top-tier team under coach Bill Self, but they just lost too much talent to be a real contender this year. Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were selected in the first round of the NBA draft, and big man David McCormack's grit will be greatly missed. Throw in the departure of key reserve Remy Martin, and the Jayhawks lost 52 points and almost 22 rebounds of production per game.

Self brought in another stellar recruiting class, and versatile Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. should make a difference. But Jalen Wilson (11.1 points per game) and Dajuan Harris Jr. (5.4) are the only key contributors remaining from last year, and Mitch Lightfoot (4.6 points) and Zach Clemence (2.1) are vying to replace McCormack. The Jayhawks are facing a tall task to rebuild quickly, and now Self is suspended for the first four games of the season. Severance knows they will stay competitive, but he says they "won't win the Big 12 or sniff the Final Four." Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of Severance's picks.

2022-23 college basketball title odds (Caesars Sportsbook)

Kentucky +900

North Carolina +900

Houston +1000

Gonzaga +1000

UCLA +1200

Arkansas +1500

Baylor +1600

Duke +1800

Kansas +2000

Arizona +2200

Tennessee +2500

Creighton +2500

Indiana +3000

Texas +3000

Michigan +3500

Texas Tech +4000

Illinois +5000

Alabama +5000

Villanova +5000

TCU +5000