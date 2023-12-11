We're down to seven undefeated teams in Division I men's college basketball — among them Arizona, which remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 10th consecutive day.
The other unbeatens are:
- Houston
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Ole Miss
- James Madison
If you're curious, the seven remaining undefeated teams are ranked No. 1 (Arizona), No. 4 (Houston), No. 6 (Baylor), No. 11 (Oklahoma), No. 14 (Clemson), No. 22 (Ole Miss) and No. 24 (James Madison) in the Top 25 And 1. That three of the remaining undefeated teams call the Big 12 home is among the reasons that league is expected to finish as the top-ranked conference in the country for the third consecutive season, according to KenPom.com. Right now, the Big 12 has a KenPom rating of +17.71, which is 2.85 points better than the second-place SEC. The Big Ten (+14.24) ranks third. The Big East (+14.21) ranks fourth.
Memphis is among the additions to Monday morning's Top 25 And 1 after Sunday afternoon's 81-75 win at Texas A&M that made the Tigers the only team to beat a top-15 power-conference opponent on the road this weekend. The AAC program was again led by David Jones, a 6-foot-6 transfer from St. John's who finished with 29 points and further established himself as Memphis' best player. Meantime, the guy some believed would be Memphis' best player back in the offseason (Jordan Brown) remains mysteriously "sick" and unavailable, according to coach Penny Hardaway.
"He's still sick, as far as I know," Hardaway said with a smile Sunday when asked about Brown, who missed his second straight game after struggling to find playing time in the first seven contests.
Will Brown eventually return to Memphis?
There are conflicting reports.
But what's clear, especially after this weekend, is that Memphis can be good even without the transfer from Louisiana who is the reigning winner of the Lou Henson Award that annually goes to the nation's most outstanding mid-major player. The Tigers are now 7-2 with true road wins over Texas A&M, Missouri and VCU -- and a pair of notable neutral-court victories over Michigan and Arkansas. Next up, Memphis will host one of the aforementioned seven remaining undefeated teams when Clemson visits FedExForum on Saturday for a game scheduled to tip at 3 p.m. ET.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 98-73 win over Wisconsin. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Purdue.
|--
|8-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 35 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-86 win over Alabama. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|9-1
|3
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 73-64 win over Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Indiana.
|--
|9-1
|4
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 25 points and three steals in Saturday's 89-55 win over Jackson State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M. vvv
|--
|10-0
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 101-63 in over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Gonzaga.
|--
|9-1
|6
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 78-60 win over Seton Hall. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Michigan State.
|--
|9-0
|7
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 17 points and seven assists in Saturday's 78-59 win over Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles' next game is Thursday against St. Thomas.
|--
|8-2
|8
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot was 4 of 12 from the field in Tuesday's 87-76 loss to UConn. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-2
|9
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 86-79 win over Illinois. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Georgia Southern.
|--
|6-3
|10
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished 2-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 86-79 loss at Tennessee. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Colgate.
|--
|7-2
|11
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 79-70 win over Arkansas. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Green Bay.
|--
|9-0
|12
Gonzaga
|Dusty Stromer finished 0-of-4 from the field in Saturday's 78-73 loss at Washington. The Zags' next game is Monday against Mississippi Valley State.
|--
|7-2
|13
FAU
|FAU allowed Illinois to shoot 63.2% from the field in Tuesday's 98-89 loss to the Illini. The Owls' next game is Wednesday against FIU.
|--
|7-2
|14
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-66 win over TCU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Memphis.
|1
|9-0
|15
Kentucky
|Aaron Bradshaw finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win over Penn. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|1
|7-2
|16
Colo. St.
|Joel Scott finished 0-of-4 from the field in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Saint Mary's. The Rams' next game is Sunday against CSU Pueblo.
|2
|9-1
|17
Creighton
|Mason Miller finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 109-64 win over Central Michigan. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against UNLV.
|2
|8-1
|18
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 21 points and three assists in Saturday's 80-56 win over Charlotte. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Hofstra.
|2
|6-3
|19
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin allowed Arizona to shoot 58.3% from the field in Saturday's 98-73 loss to the Wildcats. The Badgers' next game is Thursday against Jacksonville State.
|2
|7-3
|20
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 77-47 win over North Carolina Central. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Northeastern.
|2
|8-1
|21
BYU
|Noah Waterman finished 0-of-7 from the field in Saturday's 73-69 loss at Utah. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Denver.
|2
|8-1
|22
Ole Miss
|Allen Flanigan finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 70-68 win at UCF. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against California.
|NR
|9-0
|23
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-75 win at Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Clemson.
|NR
|7-2
|24
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 84-69 win at Old Dominion. The Dukes' next game is Saturday at Hampton.
|--
|9-0
|25
Alabama
|Aaron Estrada finished 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 92-86 loss to Purdue. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Creighton.
|1
|6-3
|26
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 24 points and seven assists in Saturday's 104-76 win over Indiana. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UNC Asheville.
|NR
|6-2