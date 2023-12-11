We're down to seven undefeated teams in Division I men's college basketball — among them Arizona, which remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 10th consecutive day.

The other unbeatens are:

Houston

Baylor

Oklahoma

Clemson

Ole Miss

James Madison

If you're curious, the seven remaining undefeated teams are ranked No. 1 (Arizona), No. 4 (Houston), No. 6 (Baylor), No. 11 (Oklahoma), No. 14 (Clemson), No. 22 (Ole Miss) and No. 24 (James Madison) in the Top 25 And 1. That three of the remaining undefeated teams call the Big 12 home is among the reasons that league is expected to finish as the top-ranked conference in the country for the third consecutive season, according to KenPom.com. Right now, the Big 12 has a KenPom rating of +17.71, which is 2.85 points better than the second-place SEC. The Big Ten (+14.24) ranks third. The Big East (+14.21) ranks fourth.

Memphis is among the additions to Monday morning's Top 25 And 1 after Sunday afternoon's 81-75 win at Texas A&M that made the Tigers the only team to beat a top-15 power-conference opponent on the road this weekend. The AAC program was again led by David Jones, a 6-foot-6 transfer from St. John's who finished with 29 points and further established himself as Memphis' best player. Meantime, the guy some believed would be Memphis' best player back in the offseason (Jordan Brown) remains mysteriously "sick" and unavailable, according to coach Penny Hardaway.

"He's still sick, as far as I know," Hardaway said with a smile Sunday when asked about Brown, who missed his second straight game after struggling to find playing time in the first seven contests.

Will Brown eventually return to Memphis?

There are conflicting reports.

But what's clear, especially after this weekend, is that Memphis can be good even without the transfer from Louisiana who is the reigning winner of the Lou Henson Award that annually goes to the nation's most outstanding mid-major player. The Tigers are now 7-2 with true road wins over Texas A&M, Missouri and VCU -- and a pair of notable neutral-court victories over Michigan and Arkansas. Next up, Memphis will host one of the aforementioned seven remaining undefeated teams when Clemson visits FedExForum on Saturday for a game scheduled to tip at 3 p.m. ET.

Top 25 And 1 rankings