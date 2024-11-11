North Carolina fell out of the top 10 and dropped to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll on Monday after suffering a loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse last week. The Tar Heels trailed by 20 points in the first half before flipping the switch down the stretch and nearly coming all the way back to knock off the top-ranked team in the country.

The Tar Heels struggled in their season-opener against Elon and trailed with less than seven minutes remaining before closing the game on a 21-5 run to avoid a disastrous loss.

Arkansas dropped five spots to No. 21 following a 72-67 loss to Baylor in Dallas. The Razorbacks opened the season with a 76-60 win over Lipscomb, marking their first win of the John Calipari era in Fayetteville.

Ohio State entered the rankings at No. 22 following a win over previously ranked Texas on the opening night. St. John's also entered the poll at No. 25 after winning its first two games last week.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 75; Ole Miss 60; Texas 54; Xavier 38; Oregon 37; Michigan State 29; BYU 29; UCLA 18; UCF 17; Wake Forest 12; Saint Mary's 12; Kansas State 9; Clemson 9; New Mexico 8; Dayton 8; North Florida 7; Maryland 5; Providence 4; Mississippi State 4; Nevada 2; San Francisco 1; Grand Canyon 1.

Dropped out: No. 19 Texas; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Ole Miss;