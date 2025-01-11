The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (13-2) will try to remain unbeaten in ACC play when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-8) on Saturday afternoon. Duke has won nine consecutive games, including its first five games against conference opponents. Notre Dame has lost three straight games to drop below the .500 mark overall this season, falling to NC State in a 66-65 final on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish held a 4-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but NC State closed the game on a 5-0 run.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is favored by 19.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 135.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Duke -19.5

Duke vs. Notre Dame over/under: 135.5 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke: -4545, Notre Dame: +1538

Why Duke can cover

Duke has been excellent on both ends of the court to open the season, leading to a nine-game winning streak and a solo first-place position atop the ACC. The Blue Devils are coming off a 76-47 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, closing the game on an 18-0 run. They held the Panthers to a 31% shooting percentage from the floor, even though Pitt was averaging 84.1 points per game prior to that contest.

The Blue Devils have won their first five ACC games by double digits, which is the first time they have done so since the 1998-99 season. Star freshman Cooper Flagg has racked up six double-doubles, averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Duke has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has experience against top-25 teams this season, losing to then-No. 6 Houston by 11 points before falling to then-No. 21 Creighton by four points. The Fighting Irish have lost their last two games by a combined two points, covering the spread in losses to North Carolina and NC State. Sophomore guard Markus Burton had 23 points in the loss to the Tar Heels, while junior forward Tae Davis added 17 points.

Burton scored a team-high 15 points in a starting role against NC State on Wednesday in a game where all five Notre Dame starters finished in double figures. Junior forward Kebba Njie posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Davis had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Fighting Irish have covered the spread in seven of their last eight Saturday games.

