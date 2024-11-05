Halftime Report

A win for FAU would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Indiana State 53-28.

If FAU keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Indiana State will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: FAU 0-0, Indiana State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wooden Family Fieldhouse -- Xenia, Ohio

Wooden Family Fieldhouse -- Xenia, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Indiana State Sycamores. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Wooden Family Fieldhouse.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Indiana State dropped bombs up and down the court last season, having averaged 11 threes per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they averaged 8.8.

Looking back to last season, Indiana State had a stellar season and finished 26-5. Similarly, FAU also had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 24-7 record.

Indiana State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

Odds

FAU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

