We have a new No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday as the Texas moves up a spot this week following its 17-7 road win over Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Longhorns were also helped by Ohio State's loss to Michigan earlier in the day, a loss that cost the Buckeyes five spots in the poll as they fell down to No. 7.

Ohio State's drop was not the steepest of teams to remain ranked this week, however. The ACC took a hit as both Miami (8 to 14) and Clemson (12 to 18) dropped six spots following losses to Syracuse and South Carolina, respectively. Syracuse's win was enough to give the Orange an AP Top 25 debut at No. 23, while South Carolina climbed from No. 16 to No. 13.

Memphis is the other newcomer to the poll, slipping in at No. 25 following a win over Tulane on Thanksgiving.

Week 15 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Oregon (62 1st-place votes)

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Ohio State

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. South Carolina

14. Miami

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. UNLV

20. Colorado

21. Illinois

22. Missouri

23. Syracuse

24. Army

25. Memphis

Dropped out: No. 18 Tulane, No. 20 Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.