We have a new No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday as the Texas moves up a spot this week following its 17-7 road win over Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Longhorns were also helped by Ohio State's loss to Michigan earlier in the day, a loss that cost the Buckeyes five spots in the poll as they fell down to No. 7.
Ohio State's drop was not the steepest of teams to remain ranked this week, however. The ACC took a hit as both Miami (8 to 14) and Clemson (12 to 18) dropped six spots following losses to Syracuse and South Carolina, respectively. Syracuse's win was enough to give the Orange an AP Top 25 debut at No. 23, while South Carolina climbed from No. 16 to No. 13.
Memphis is the other newcomer to the poll, slipping in at No. 25 following a win over Tulane on Thanksgiving.
Week 15 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Oregon (62 1st-place votes)
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Tennessee
7. Ohio State
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Arizona State
13. South Carolina
14. Miami
15. Ole Miss
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Clemson
19. UNLV
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Syracuse
24. Army
25. Memphis
Dropped out: No. 18 Tulane, No. 20 Texas A&M
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.