Alabama shot back into the top 10 of the Coaches Poll after crushing LSU 42-13 to reach the No. 9 ranking. The Tigers slid down the rankings nine spots to No. 22 after the loss, shaking up the state of the SEC's race for the College Football Playoff.

In addition, Miami suffered greatly after picking up its first loss of the season against Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes fell from No. 4 to 12, only one slot ahead of fellow ACC foe SMU, which is tied with Boise State at No. 13. Oregon now has a stranglehold for No. 1 with all 55 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Penn State round out the top group.

Down the field, Louisville jumped back into the rankings at No. 24 and No. 23 South Carolina shot up five spots to No. 23 after crushing Vanderbilt. Iowa State narrowly stays in the group at No. 25 after a crushing loss to Kansas, their second straight.

Here's a look at the full Week 12 Coaches Poll with first-place votes in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1