Canning did not factor into the decision in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

Canning cruised through the first four innings before failing to retire five of the first six batters he faced in the fifth, including Leody Taveras, who took the right-hander deep for a two-run shot. The 28-year-old was then relieved by Hans Crouse with one out in the frame, missing out on the chance to secure his fourth win of the season. Canning did induce 12 swings and misses on the night but has now gone just 4.1 innings in back-to-back starts while posting a 7:4 K:BB to open the month of July. He's also allowed at least one home run in six consecutive outings and has just one win since May 15 (span of 10 starts).