Pillar will start in center field and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Giants, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Pillar will pick up his seventh straight start and may have pushed his way into a near-everyday role in the Angels outfield while he's been at a heater at the plate for more than a month now. Dating back to May 7, Pillar is slashing .351/.394/.629 with six home runs, four stolen bases, 24 RBI and 21 runs in 27 games. Pillar's much more modest offensive outputs over parts of the previous 11 seasons in the big leagues suggest he won't be able to maintain his current level of production for much longer, but fantasy managers should ride the wave while it lasts.