Moniak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win against the Giants.

Moniak produced the Angels' first run with a solo shot to center field in the second inning. Though he's still posting an ugly .194/.241/.300 slash line on the season, the outfielder has been heating up of late. Moniak has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .391 (9-for-23) with four extra-base hits, six RBI, four runs and two stolen bases while starting in center field in all but one contest during that stretch.