Neto went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-5 win against Oakland.

Neto was also hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, and he came around to score when the next batter (Mickey Moniak) belted a grand slam. Neto's eighth-inning theft was his 10th of the campaign through 76 contests; as a rookie last year, he stole a modest five bases in 84 games. The shortstop also has 10 homers this season, making him one of 14 big-leaguers to have reached double-digit home runs and stolen bases so far in 2024.