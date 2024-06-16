The Astros selected Contreras' contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After several years in the Brewers organization, Contreras joined the Astros on a minor-league deal last winter. The right-hander has put up impressive numbers at Triple-A -- he owns a 1.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 19.1 innings this season -- and it looks like he will get a chance to make his major-league debut in the coming days. He replaces Nick Hernandez in the Houston bullpen.