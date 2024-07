The Astros optioned Contreras to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Contreras had cruised through 4.1 scoreless innings through his first four MLB appearances, but he'll now be sent back to Triple-A after allowing six earned runs in just 1.2 frames Friday. It's possible he returns to Houston if he gets back to putting up numbers similar to his 1.40 ERA in Triple-A, but for now the Astros will call up Kaleb Ort to replace Contreras in the bullpen.