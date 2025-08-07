The Astros designated Contreras for assignment Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros sent Contreras down to Triple-A on Sunday, and he'll now be stripped of his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Enyel De Los Santos, who signed a major-league deal with the team on Thursday. Contreras carries a 6.75 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 12 innings in the big leagues this season, but his 3.34 ERA in the minors may be enough for another team to take a chance on him.