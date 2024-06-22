The Athletics placed Toro on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a strained right hamstring.

Toro returned to the lineup Friday after missing the three previous games due to a shoulder strain. He went 1-for-3 with a run and one walk in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins, but he was replaced by Tyler Nevin in the top of the seventh inning due to the hamstring strain. Nevin and Aledmys Diaz should see increased playing time with Toro sidelined, as could Armando Alvarez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.